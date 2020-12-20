Food
Santa Claus brownies
Are you looking for the perfect holiday dessert? Children and adults alike will enjoy this playful and seasonal twist on traditional brownies.
Start to finish: 1 hour (30 minutes active)
Servings: 24 brownies
Ingredients
• 1 cup butter, room temperature
• 2 cups sugar
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 4 eggs
• 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
• 1 cup flour
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
For the icing
• 1/3 cup butter, room temperature
• 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
• 2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 2 cups icing sugar
• 3 tablespoons milk
• 1 cup heavy cream
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 24 strawberries, hulled
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 9 by 13-inch baking dish. Set aside.
2. Using a whisk or hand beater, blend the butter, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl. Add the eggs and mix well. Incorporate the rest of the brownie ingredients and blend until the mixture is uniform.
3. Pour the brownie mixture into the baking dish and bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Set aside to cool.
4. In the meantime, whisk the butter, cocoa powder, honey, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla in a large bowl. Slowly add the icing sugar and milk while blending the mixture at low speed until it reaches the desired texture. Set aside.
5. In another bowl, mix the heavy cream, sugar, and the rest of the vanilla. Blend at high speed until the whipped cream is firm.
6. Once the brownies are completely cool, spread a thin layer of the chocolate icing on top. Cut the brownies into 24 equal portions. Place 1 strawberry upside down on each piece of brownie. Using a piping bag, create a circle of whipped cream around the base of each strawberry and top the fruit with a dot of whipped cream.
Meatballs with a honey-balsamic glaze
These delightfully seasoned meatballs are a great complement to your holiday meal. They also make a fantastic appetizer.
Start to finish: 30 minutes
Servings: 24 meatballs
Ingredients
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 1/2 cup milk
• 1 egg
• 2/3 cup breadcrumbs
• 1 tablespoon old-style mustard
• 9 ounces ground pork
• 9 ounces ground beef
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 3/4 cup ketchup
• 1/2 cup honey
• 2 tablespoons soy sauce
• 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
• 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
• 2 tablespoons balsamic reduction
• 2 tablespoons chives, finely chopped
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
2. In a small pan, melt half the butter. Add onion and 1 clove of garlic, and cook over medium-high heat until the onion is translucent. Pour into a large bowl and let cool.
3. In the same bowl, add the milk, egg, breadcrumbs, old-style mustard, pork, and beef. Salt and pepper to taste. With your hands, combine the mixture until it’s uniform and then form it into 24 bite-size meatballs.
4. Place the meatballs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in the oven for 12 minutes.
5. While the meatballs cook, melt the rest of the butter in a pot. Add the rest of the garlic and cook for a few minutes. Add the ketchup, honey, soy sauce, yellow mustard, and balsamic vinegar. Salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and let simmer for about 5 minutes.
6. Once the meatballs are cooked, transfer them into the pot and gently mix until they’re well coated in sauce. Place them one by one on a plate.
7. Top the meatballs with the balsamic reduction and chives. Place a toothpick in each one to make them easier to serve.
Miniature chicken pot pies
This dish served in adorable individual portions is an ideal meal to help you unwind during the hectic holiday season.
Start to finish: 1 hour 10 minutes (45 minutes active)
Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 4 tablespoons flour
• 2 cups warm chicken broth
• 1 cup heavy cream
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 onion, diced
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 2 carrots, diced
• 1 potato, diced
• 1 cup green peas
• 1 cup corn kernels
• 1 cup green beans, chopped
• 1 -¼ pounds chicken breast, cooked and diced
• 1 package (about 14 ounces) all-butter puff pastry, thawed
• 1 egg yolk, beaten
Directions
1. In a large pot, melt 4 tablespoons of butter over medium-low heat. Add the flour, and whisk until the mixture is a smooth paste (commonly called a “roux”). Let cook for a few minutes, then add the chicken broth. Mix well and add the heavy cream. Salt and pepper to taste, then mix well. Let simmer over low heat.
2. In a large pan, melt the rest of the butter over medium-low heat. Add the onion and garlic, and cook for about 5 minutes. Add the rest of the vegetables, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes until lightly browned. Pour the vegetable mixture and chicken into the pot of sauce and mix well. Salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and let cool.
3. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Coat 6 small ramekins with vegetable oil cooking spray. Unroll the puff pastry onto a flat surface and cut into circles that are about an inch wider than the ramekins.
4. Pour the chicken mixture into the ramekins. Use a basting brush to coat the rims of the ramekins with egg yolk so the pastry doesn’t stick. Place one puff pastry circle on top of each ramekin, making sure the edge is sealed. Coat the top of the pastry with egg yolk.
5. Put the ramekins on a baking tray, and bake in the oven for about 25 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown. Let sit for a few minutes before serving.
Are you short on time? To simplify this recipe, use a frozen vegetable mixture. You don’t even have to thaw it in advance.
Cherry tomato and fresh mozzarella mini skewers
These lovely little appetizers are easy to make, delicious, and sure to brighten up the holiday dinner table. Feel free to double the recipe so there’s plenty to go around.
Start to finish: 15 minutes
Servings: 24 skewers
Ingredients
• 24 small, fresh basil leaves
• 12 orange or red cherry tomatoes, halved
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons balsamic reduction
• 1 teaspoon sea salt
• Pepper, to taste
Directions
1. On a toothpick or small wooden skewer, place a piece of mozzarella followed by a basil leaf. Add a piece of tomato, making sure the interior side is face down on the plate. Repeat this for all 24 skewers.
2. Drizzle the olive oil and balsamic reduction on the skewers. Sprinkle with sea salt and add pepper to taste.
Fresh mozzarella is usually sold in brine in the fine cheese section of your local grocery store.
4 tips for serving a sanitary buffet
A buffet-style meal is a practical alternative to a sit-down dinner. However, there are several precautions you need to take to ensure your guests remain safe. Here are a few basic tips to follow.
1. Plan your menu carefully
Before you decide what you want to serve, ask your guests if they have any allergies or dietary restrictions. Omit or substitute ingredients as needed. For example, you can use chia seeds instead of eggs and swap cow’s milk for a plant-based alternative.
2. Keep your prep space clean
3. Regulate food temperature
Meat needs to be properly cooked to prevent food poisoning caused by salmonella or E. coli. Additionally, certain foods such as oysters must be kept cool at all times. Use bowls of ice and warming trays to control the temperature of each dish.
4. Encourage safe self-serving
Put a bottle of alcohol-based hand sanitizer at each end of the table to ensure everyone washes their hands before helping themselves to the buffet. You should also urge guests to wear a face mask while they serve their meal to avoid contaminating the food.
Finally, avoid leaving food out for more than a few hours.
Festive make-ahead salad shows off Christmas colors
Pickled beet and mozzarella salad is a great seasonal vegetable dish that can be made ahead of time, assembled quickly, and looks beautiful on a plate.
Best of all, beets don’t just look great–they’re nutritional powerhouses with ample antioxidants, fiber, folate, potassium, iron, and vitamin C. Homemade balsamic reduction is a snap to make at home and keeps in the refrigerator for a long time. No need to buy top-shelf vinegar – a cheap bottle will work just fine.
Beets and glaze can be prepared days ahead of time and plated before service. Use a mix of red and golden beets and experiment with herbs and spices to personalize this dish to your own tastes. If you use multicolored beets, you may want to cook and pickle them separately to avoid staining golden beets with red juice.
Recipe
1 cup vinegar (apple cider works fine, or you can create your own mix)
½ cup white sugar or less to taste
1 1/2 teaspoons whole cloves
1 1/2 teaspoons whole allspice
1 bay leaf (optional)
1 teaspoon salt
Other ingredients:
1 cup balsamic vinegar
Fresh mozzarella cheese – usually sold in approximately eight-ounce balls, each ball will make four to six servings
Remove tops from beets and scrub thoroughly. Place beets in a large pot and add water to cover. Bring beets to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for about 30 minutes. Remove the beets from water and rinse in cool water, rubbing the skin with your fingers to remove. Use a sharp knife to slice off any stubborn skin. Slice the beets around one-half to one-quarter inch thick, arrange them in a shallow dish, and set aside.
Combine the vinegar, sugar, cloves, allspice, and salt in a small saucepan and bring to a boil for about five minutes. Pour pickling mixture over pickled beets, turning and stirring as needed to coat each slice. You may have leftover pickling mixture. Place beets in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving, preferably overnight.
To make the balsamic reduction: Bring one cup of balsamic vinegar to a boil in a small pot, then reduce temperature and simmer for 10-15 minutes until reduced by one-third to one-half, depending upon your preference. The reduction will continue to thicken as it cools. For a sweeter glaze, add one to two tablespoons of maple syrup or honey. Pour finished reduction into a jar and refrigerate until serving.
To serve, thinly slice fresh mozzarella and arrange with chilled beet slices on a salad plate. Use a spoon to drizzle glaze over the top. Top with shredded fresh basil leaves, freshly ground pepper, and flaky salt, if desired.
Sweet corn custard pie: A surprising twist on a traditional food
Not much is known about the first Thanksgiving feast in 1621, when settlers and indigenous Americans from the Wampanoag tribe gathered to feast for three days after a successful harvest, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Historians believe that flint corn, as a staple crop, would have featured heavily during the celebration. Today, modern varieties of sweet corn show up on many Thanksgiving tables in casseroles, breads, stuffings, and pies.
Adapted from The Four and Twenty Blackbirds Pie Book by Emily Elsen and Melissa Elsen, sweet corn custard pie combines the sunny flavor of sweet corn with the silky texture of egg custard â€“ no stove-top tempering required. Try fresh kernels if you can find them, but if not, frozen sweet corn, thawed and drained, will also work. Use your favorite pie crust recipe for the pie shell or save time and pre-bake a store-bought frozen pie shell. For a gluten-free option, prepare the filling as written with a gluten-free pie shell.
Sweet corn custard pie
1 pre-baked pie shell
Filling:
3 cups sweet corn kernels from 5 to 6 ears of corn (thaw and drain frozen if fresh is unavailable)
2 tablespoons neutral vegetable oil
1 cup heavy cream
1 Â¼ cups whole milk
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Â½ cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons stone-ground cornmeal
Â½ teaspoon kosher salt
Â½ cup light corn syrup
3 large eggs
1 yolk
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Stir vegetable oil into fresh or thawed corn and spread onto the baking sheet in a single layer. Roast the corn until caramelized, about 12 to 15 minutes. Stir periodically and watch carefully to prevent burning. Combine hot caramelized corn with heavy cream and whole milk. Puree in a blender or with an immersion blender and allow the mixture to steep for at least 15 minutes. Meanwhile, reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
While the corn mixture steeps, combine the melted butter with the sugar, cornmeal, salt, and corn syrup. Stir in the eggs and yolk one at a time, mixing thoroughly after each addition. Add lime juice.
Strain corn mixture through a fine-mesh sieve over a large bowl. Using a flexible spatula, press the mixture against the sieve to remove as much liquid as possible. Stir and press until all liquid is removed. You will have around one cup of liquid and a few bits of corn. Add the strained liquid to the egg mixture and discard the leftover corn solids.
Pour the liquid into the pre-baked pie shell and set on the middle rack of the oven. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Check the pie at 30 to 35 minutes and rotate if the edges have started to set. The pie is done when the edges are slightly puffed and the center is wobbly, but not liquid. Be careful not to overtake the pie will continue to cook and set after coming out of the oven.
Cool the pie completely on a wire rack. Cut in eight to 12 small slices.
