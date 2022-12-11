Santa’s Photo Album: My three four-legged elves

Do you like dogs? I love them, especially when they help me out, ho, ho, ho! Let me tell you the story of how the three cute little dogs in this picture came to my aid.

It had been madness in the workshop for several weeks making presents. Why you ask? Because all the kids had been exceptionally good that year, I wanted to spoil them a little more than usual, ho, ho, ho! However, this meant my elves were overwhelmed, and many were starting to show signs of fatigue.

I was worried about my team, so I went to ask Mrs. Claus for advice. She suggested I find volunteers to help out so that the elves could catch their breath. But who? I went for a walk in the village to think it over. As I passed the park, I saw my friend Miss Muzzle playing with two of her friends. Wait a minute, maybe these animals could help the elves with their toymaking.

I immediately asked the three companions for a hand (or rather a paw, ho, ho, ho!) in the workshop. They all gladly accepted. You should have seen the dogs’ faces when I hooked them up to a rolling cart. They were as proud as peacocks! The elves were so thrilled. Every time the dogs brought them a tool, a piece of wood, or a can of paint, the elves rewarded them with a treat.

The workshop was up and running again in no time, all thanks to the wisdom of Mrs. Claus and three four-legged volunteers. I gave the dogs a few cookies and a toque from my collection to say thanks.

You have to admit, they’re so cute!

By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour

Translated by Jasmine Heesaker