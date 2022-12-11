Kids' Corner
Santa’s Photo Album: My three four-legged elves
Do you like dogs? I love them, especially when they help me out, ho, ho, ho! Let me tell you the story of how the three cute little dogs in this picture came to my aid.
It had been madness in the workshop for several weeks making presents. Why you ask? Because all the kids had been exceptionally good that year, I wanted to spoil them a little more than usual, ho, ho, ho! However, this meant my elves were overwhelmed, and many were starting to show signs of fatigue.
I was worried about my team, so I went to ask Mrs. Claus for advice. She suggested I find volunteers to help out so that the elves could catch their breath. But who? I went for a walk in the village to think it over. As I passed the park, I saw my friend Miss Muzzle playing with two of her friends. Wait a minute, maybe these animals could help the elves with their toymaking.
I immediately asked the three companions for a hand (or rather a paw, ho, ho, ho!) in the workshop. They all gladly accepted. You should have seen the dogs’ faces when I hooked them up to a rolling cart. They were as proud as peacocks! The elves were so thrilled. Every time the dogs brought them a tool, a piece of wood, or a can of paint, the elves rewarded them with a treat.
The workshop was up and running again in no time, all thanks to the wisdom of Mrs. Claus and three four-legged volunteers. I gave the dogs a few cookies and a toque from my collection to say thanks.
You have to admit, they’re so cute!
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour
Translated by Jasmine Heesaker
Santa’s Photo Album: The slippery sleigh ride
Did you know I use my sleigh all year round, not just on Christmas Eve? It’s a great way to get around and carry lots of stuff! I’m trying out a brand-new sleigh with two young reindeer in this picture. Let me tell you what happened next. You might find it quite funny, ho, ho, ho!
As you probably already know, reindeer are fast and energetic animals. As we were coming down the slope, you see here they were running at full speed. In fact, they’d gained so much momentum they didn’t notice we were heading straight for a frozen lake.
I furiously rang my bell to get their attention, but they thought I was encouraging them to go even faster. The inevitable happened, and we ran straight onto the lake! When the reindeer’s hooves hit the mirror-smooth surface, their eyes became as big as saucers.
Have you ever been ice skating? If so, you probably know how hard it was to keep your balance that first time. The reindeer started sliding and spinning and couldn’t stop! They were attached to my sleigh, causing it to bounce all over the place. As if there wasn’t already enough commotion, their harnesses came loose, sending us flying in three different directions. Oh my!
I had to hold on with all my might to keep from being thrown off the sleigh. Fortunately, I held on, and we eventually made it back to solid ground. As soon as we were reunited, the reindeer vowed to be more careful next time.
What an adventure, ho, ho, ho!
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour
Translated by Jasmine Heesaker
Three interesting winter sports
Do you love winter sports like downhill skiing, ice skating, and tubing? If you’re interested in trying an uncommon winter sport, here are three you may want to explore.
1. Ice diving
Did you know that scuba diving isn’t only done in blue waters full of tropical fish? In fact, with a bit of training, the right equipment, and suitable clothing, you can also dive under the ice in the winter.
Ice divers say the calm waters, fascinating light effects, and flurry of air bubbles that rise and collect on the underside of the ice make this sport a truly unique experience. Divers enter and exit the water through a hole cut in the ice. For safety, they’re attached to a rope that connects them to a buddy above the ice the entire time. Ingenious, isn’t it?
2. The Yooner
The Yooner is a fun sliding sport inspired by the paret, a small wooden sled that originated in France. It’s similar to downhill skiing, but you can ride a Yooner even if you don’t know how to ski. A Yooner consists of a seat mounted to a single ski. To improve comfort and reduce shocks, it has a robust suspension system. There’s also a brake so that you can hit the slopes without fear. Laughter and fun are guaranteed.
3. Snow kayaking
When you think of a kayak, you probably imagine a small boat moving along a quiet river. However, kayaks don’t only float; they also glide. Therefore, some people ride down snowy slopes on their kayaks. The paddles aren’t used for rowing. Instead, they help the kayaker turn. This sport has become increasingly popular and has had its own world championship since 2007.
There are many daring winter sports. Do you know any others?
Fascinating facts about snowy owls
Have you ever seen a snowy owl? It’s one of the largest members of the owl family. Here are some interesting facts about this majestic bird:
• It’s sometimes called a polar owl or Arctic owl
• It mainly eats lemmings, hares, and ducks
• It’s about 1.5 feet tall and has a wingspan of nearly five feet
• Unlike most owls, it hunts during the day and night
• It has thickly feathered legs that keep it warm in temperatures as low as -58 F
• It has rigid feather disks around its eyes that reflect sound waves to its ears to help it find prey in the dark
• It likes to survey its territory and spends a lot of time perched in high places
• Adult male snowy owls are almost entirely white, while females have brown spots
Snowy owls prefer to live in open areas with few trees. Consequently, they’re typically spotted in marshes, grasslands, and fields.
The exact number of snowy owls in the wild is unknown. However, it’s estimated that fewer than 30,000 adults remain in North America and fewer than 200,000 globally.
The mysterious disappearance in Stonehill
Wanda the witch and Greg the ghost are two friends who live hidden in a clearing near Stonehill. Every year on Halloween night, they disguise themselves as humans to collect delicious sweets.
As Wanda waits for her partner in crime at their usual meeting place, she hears a commotion:
“My candy for the trick-or-treaters was stolen!” exclaims a man dressed as a pirate.
“Mine too!” an elderly woman shouts from her balcony.
“Same here!” yells a young couple in unison.
The neighbors soon gather in the street and begin exchanging theories on how their candy was stolen. Suddenly, Greg shows up, looking mischievous and wearing a sheet, so no one suspects he’s a real ghost.
“It was you!” Wanda accuses him immediately.
“What!? I’m not a trickster,” he answers with a wink.
“We’re just about to go trick or treating,” Wanda replies. “We must give them back their candy!”
“That’s right, so you’d better find my great hiding place right away!” laughs Greg. “I figured it all out when I ‘borrowed’ the candy last night. If you solve my riddle, they’ll get their candy back.
“Here are my three clues:
1. I’m full of colorful treasures of all shapes and sizes.
2. You must wear good shoes when you visit me to stock up.
3. I provide you with the vitamins you need to stay healthy.”
“That’s tough,” says Wanda. “Treasures that keep you healthy? A good pair of shoes? Is the candy at the toy store? They sell colorful things, but not vitamins. It can’t be the grocery store either since you can go there in sandals.”
Wanda glances at the worried crowd. She must guess the answer quickly! She paces back and forth, thinking about it. Then, suddenly:
“I know!” she exclaims triumphantly.
She bolts down the street as Greg chases after her with a sneer.
When she makes it to the U-pick farm up the road, the young witch looks everywhere for a potential hiding place. Wanda sees a row of pumpkin boxes and rushes over to discover one filled with treats.
“I did it!” she exclaims. “But we’ll never be able to return all the candy in time.”
“I told you I had everything planned,” replies Greg. “Lend me your broom.”
Wanda cautiously hands over her broom. Greg removes the sheet he’s wearing and transforms it into a massive sack of candy, which he ties to the broom handle.
“It’s time to save Halloween,” he says, smiling.
“Well done,” she replies while mounting her broom.
On this memorable Halloween night, the town of Stonehill is showered with candy. The costumed children look up in awe and open their bags to collect the falling treats. Afterwards, some say they saw a strange shooting star, while others swear they heard joyful laughter echoing through the sky. Of course, no one will ever suspect that the candy showers are the work of a kind-hearted witch and a prankster ghost.
THE END
By Sarah Beauregard and Johannie Dufour
Translated by Jasmine Heesaker
30 board games to celebrate Halloween
Are you looking for something fun to do with family and friends this Halloween? Here are 30 themed board games to discover — or rediscover.
For kids
Treat your kids (and yourself!) to one of these cooperative or competitive games suitable for young and old.
1. Ghost Blitz
2. Monster Chase
3. Zombie Kidz Evolution
4. Similo: Spookies
5. The Mysterious Forest
6. The Legend of the Wendigo
For atmosphere
Dim the lights and get ready for fun or frightening experience. Which will you choose?
1. Betrayal at House on the Hill
2. Black Stories
3. One Night Ultimate Werewolf
4. One Night Ultimate Vampire
5. Obscurio
6. Mystery House
7. Greenville 1989
8. Mysterium
9. Unlock!
10. Exit: The Game
11. The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow
For casual gamers
Get your teens or friends together and have fun playing one of these accessible and captivating games.
1. Sub Terra
2. The Little Death
3. Ghost Stories
4. Zombie Dice
5. Villainous
6. Mr. Jack
7. Onirim
For experienced gamers
Roll up your sleeves and prepare to challenge yourself with one of these games for seasoned players who aren’t afraid of rulebooks.
1. Mansions of Madness
2. Eldritch Horror
3. Nemesis
4. Zombicide
5. Dead of Winter
6. Tiny Epic Zombies
If you feel like going out, visit a board game café near you to try out some fun, spooky-themed games.
Experiment: how does taste work?
Are you curious about how your sense of taste works? If so, here’s a fun experiment to try with your friends or family.
Preparation
Get a scarf, nose clip, and a few dark-colored glasses or bottles. You’ll also need to buy drinks with different tastes, like bitter, salty, sweet, and sour. Ask another person to prepare the drinks secretly to keep it a surprise.
Tasting
Secure the nose clip and place the scarf over your eyes. Then, ask the person who made the drinks to give them to you one at a time. Take a sip and try to identify what each drink tastes like. Concentrate on the sensations on your tongue. Is it difficult to name what you’re drinking without seeing or smelling it?
Continue the experiment to see which areas of your tongue react more intensely to specific flavors. Take off the scarf and nose clip and get some toothpicks. Dip the toothpick in one of the drinks and place it on different parts of your tongue. Are some flavors more pronounced on certain parts of your tongue?
Explanation
Your tongue has thousands of taste buds that detect flavors and send your brain messages about what it tastes. Your nose also picks up smells and sends signals to your brain. Your eyes can also impact how you perceive taste.
