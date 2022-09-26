Connect with us

Community Events

SAR commemorates adoption of the U.S. Constitution

Published

7 hours ago

on

On September 17, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) co-sponsored a program to commemorate the signing of the United States Constitution. The SAR combined with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance, Boy Scouts of America, and other organizations at Mount Hebron Cemetery to honor the 235th anniversary of the adoption of the document that is basis for our government.

The musket squad, from left to right: Sean Carrigan, Mike St Jacques, Allan Phillips, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford. (Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel)

The subject of the commemoration was “History and Importance of our Constitution in These Turbulent Times”.  Speakers included Col. (R) Mark Quimby, the Reverand Doctor Larry W. Johnson, Compatriot Tom Reed and members of the Boys Scouts of America. After opening remarks and the presentation of historic flags, the Colonel James Wood II Color Guard presented the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Continental Congress met in May of 1787 to revise the Articles of Confederation, which had been adopted in November 1777 as a means to provide a Federal government for the States who had declared themselves a free and independent nation.  These went into effect in 1781 and governed the States until 1789 when the Constitution took effect.



The Articles provided a weak and ineffective government. The articles left the States as sovereign and independent and a Congress which served as the last resort on appeal of disputes. The Articles of Confederation named the new nation “The United States of America” and Congress was given the authority to make treaties and alliances, maintain armed forces and coin money. The document contained a preamble, 13 articles and a conclusion.

Sentinel for the presentation of the colors, Mike St Jacques.

The Congress was unicameral with one house. There was no executive or judicial branch and no checks and balances. The president of the Congress was the president of the country. However, the Congress lacked the ability to levy taxes and regulate commerce. This led to the Constitutional Convention in 1787. It was originally chaired to revise the articles but after several discussions, it was determined a new document was needed. The States selected 70 delegates to participate with 55 showing up. After 100 days of discussion and arbitration, the Constitution was adopted and 39 of 42 delegates present signed the document. It would need nine States to ratify and on June 21, 1788, New Hampshire became the ninth State to make the Constitution the law of the land. On May 29, 1790, Rhode Island became the 13th State to approve and accept the document. The issues that made the approval process long and arduous were finally settled with the adoption of the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, known as the Bill of Rights which was adopted December 15, 1791.

After the program, a three round musket salute was fired by the SAR musket squad to commemorate the signing of the Constitution. Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Brian Bayliss, Dale Carpenter, Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Rev Larry Johnson Allan Phillips, Tom Reed, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.

Muskets firing a salute, from left to right: Sean Carrigan, Mike St Jacques, Allan Phillips, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Kelly Ford.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Community Events

Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of October

Published

1 day ago

on

September 25, 2022

By

These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of October 2022.  More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.

Saturday, October 1

  • 2:00 PM – Children’s Garden Program.  Come join us in the garden to make a craft using nature’s supplies!  Ages 6-11.  Registration is required.

Wednesday, October 5

  • 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time.  Teatime with Natalie will be the theme as she reads her story about a teashop.  Siblings welcome. Registration required.
  • 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Teatime with Natalie will be the theme as she reads her story about a teashop.   Siblings welcome. Registration required.

Saturday, October 8


  • 2:00 PM – Discuss This.  Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art?   Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations.  This is a group for those who wish to talk about a variety of topics.    For ages 12-18.  Registration is required.

Monday, October 10

  • 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.

Tuesday, October 11

  • 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Fake Blood and Viscosity.   For ages 6-11.  Registration required.  A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.

Saturday, October 15

  • 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM – Dungeons & Dragons.  Join us as we embark on a quest to gather and save knowledge.  For ages 12-18.  Registration is required.

Monday, October 17

  • 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.

Tuesday, October 18

  • 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub.  Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions.  The topic this week is types of blood.  Registration is required.

Wednesday, October 19

  • 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time.  Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about baby animals! Siblings welcome Registration required.
  • 11:00AM  – Preschool Story Time.  Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Baby animals will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.

Saturday, October 22

  • 1:30 PM – Escape Samuels Barnyard.  This will be a non-typical escape room. It will be kid / special needs friendly, and no doors will be locked.  For ages 6 through adult.  Registration is required.

Monday, October 24

  • 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.

Tuesday, October 25

  • 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Changing Shadows.  For ages 6-11.  Registration required.  A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.

Wednesday, October 26

  • 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time.  Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Siblings welcome Registration required.
  • 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office!  Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.

Monday, October 31

  • 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for October

Published

3 days ago

on

September 23, 2022

By

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

General Education Development

In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM  to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LRCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

English as a Second Language Discussion Group


In-person. Registration for Laurel Ridge Community College’s English as a Second Language course has ended. For more information, visit the LRCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

What the Tech!

In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library every Tuesday at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.

Bad Romance

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, October 10th at 6 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, October 12th at 6 PM.

Appalachia Mysteria: Outlandish

In-person. Stop by on Thursday, October 13th at 6 PM for a presentation from the hosts of the popular Appalachian Mysteria podcast, J. Kendall Perkinson and Sarah James McLaughlin. They will discuss the show’s third season, which revolves around the unsolved murders of Julie Williams and Lollie Winans. In 1996, the young couple was viciously attacked at their Shenandoah National Park campsite.

Pen & Prose

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Wednesday, October 19th at 3:00 PM. New and experienced writers welcome.

Sharing Women’s Wisdom for Uncertain Times

Virtual. Join us Thursday, October 20th at 7:00 PM for a special presentation. This presentation features local women who have developed skills and strategies for coping with these adverse effects, and who have helped others do the same. This presentation is co-sponsored with the Women’s Resource Center and the Friends of the Library.

Books & Beyond

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of October, we will be discussing The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. This meeting will be held on Thursday, October 27th at 6 PM.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Constitution Day attracts scores of families, scholars, veterans and Revolutionary War reenactors

Published

4 days ago

on

September 22, 2022

By

The historic stone Chapel at Mt. Hebron was filled Saturday morning, September 17, for the birthday of the United States Constitution. Pastor Allan Morrison called the gathering to order and began the celebration. In attendance were citizens from our area, youth and parents from the Boy Scouts, Heritage Girls, students from Classical Conversations home school organization, churches and the public. This annual effort has been spearheaded by the Rev. Larry W. Johnson for ten years. The purpose is to educate children and adults concerning the importance of the United States Constitution and preserving it.

Rev. Larry W. Johnson thanks the Color Guard for their wonderful performance.

The program included prayers for our Nation, American people, Virginia Commonwealth, emergency workers, teachers, schools, veterans, military, and care givers.  This is the tenth annual gathering among the graves of forty Revolutionary soldiers buried at Mt. Hebron, the most famous being Winchester resident General Daniel Morgan, one of our Nation’s founders. He is buried near the entrance to the cemetery among soldiers with whom he fought.

The patriotic program included the pageantry of the “E pluribus Unum” by the presenting of flags of the Revolution by youth to reenactor Charles Market portraying General George Washington. This was followed by the procession of the SAR Color Guard posting our American Flag representing the “union” of the individual States. “From many one”… “E pluribus Unum.”


The Rev. Larry Johnson was joined by members of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance founder Dale Carpenter; the James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, keynoter Col. Mark Quimby, Army Retired; president of the SAR Chip Daniel; Charles Markert, Industrial Consultant; Pastor James Boyette, Living Water Christian Church; Tom Reed, of the First Christian Church; and presider and pastor Alan Morrison of Christ Reigns Church.

Larry W. Johnson in grave yard near Morgan’s Memorial.

The Rev. Larry W. Johnson is a retired Anglican Bishop, educator, executive and known to many as “Liberty Man,” notorious for his revolutionary war presentations and retelling his family’s Revolutionary War history.

Students and families were especially welcomed to this event for its unique educational experience.

By having this annual event we remember the birthday of our Constitution and bring to life those who wrote it, sacrificed for it, and died that we would have a United States of America. An important purpose is teaching the Constitution’s history and the events that changed the course of human history by allowing individuals to govern themselves. Ours is a Republic where the people govern themselves and hereby has the oldest Constitution in the world.

Kelly Ford and Larry W. Johnson participate in the Constitution Day program at Mt. Hebron.

Mt. Hebron Cemetery may be the most historic cemetery in our nation where veterans from all wars are buried. To visit the graves of 40 Revolutionary War Soldiers on Constitution Day is an exciting experience.

Following the 10:30 A.M. program the attendees went outside for a musket firing salute and taps. Then the group walked to Gen. Daniel Morgan’s grave to learn more about him. The lecture under the ancient trees was given by Laurel Ridge Community College professor Michael St. Jacques, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.  There were wreaths laid by the Sons of the American Revolution and the Black Robe Regiment representing all the patriot pastors in the American Revolution who preached “liberty’ from their pulpits many of whom died for the “Glorious Cause.” They and General Morgan were honored by a second musket salute by the SAR guardsmen at his beautiful marker and grave.

Wreathes honoring General Morgan, by the James Wood Chapter and the Black Robed Regiment.

Each student and adult received a certificate stating their patriotism and attendance at these events. In addition youth received a lapel pin depicting the Constitution with a blue field with white stars.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Ho! Ho! Ho! – Time again for Front Royal Light Fight

Published

4 days ago

on

September 22, 2022

By

Yes, Virginia — it is time again for Front Royal Light Fight.  What is Light Fight, you ask?

Front Royal Light Fight is a friendly Christmas light competition promoting fellowship, fun, and community. Organized by Lori Oaks, a local real estate agent whose mission is to bring value to the communities she serves. Monetary prizes will be awarded to four winners!

Look at the Light Fight website for information about last year’s contest, and peruse the photo gallery to give you some ideas about the competition.

 

 

 

 

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 22nd

Published

5 days ago

on

September 21, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, September 22:

• Thursday: 7:15
• Friday: 6:10 & 9:00
• Saturday: 3:00, 6:05 & 8:55
• Sunday: 4:05 & 7:05
• Mon-Thurs: 7:05
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 6 Minutes

• Thursday: 7:20 (2D)
3D SHOWINGS:
• Friday: 6:05 & 9:00
• Saturday: 3:10, 6:00 & 8:50
• Sunday: 4:00 & 7:00
• Mon-Thurs: 7:00
Rated PG  |  2 Hours 4 Minutes


• Thursday: 7:00
• Friday: 6:00 & 8:55
• Saturday: 3:20, 6:10 & 9:00
• Sunday: 4:15 & 7:10
• Mon-Thurs: 7:10
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 10 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

Film Club Showing Tuesday, October 4:
“D.O.A.” @ 7:30

COMING SOON:

  • “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
  • “Halloween Ends”
  • “Black Adam”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

SAR presents Girl Scouts with Flag Retirement Certificates

Published

5 days ago

on

September 21, 2022

By

On September 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Retirement Certificate presentation to the Girl Scouts of Troop 14040. Several of the scouts and their leaders participated in a flag retirement certificate presentation ceremony on June 14th, held at the Ruritan Club grounds in Clear Brook, Virginia.

The color guard: Brett Osborn, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford and Dale Corey. (Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel)

At this ceremony, the 13 stripes of a flag, representing the original colonies, were separated with the Girl Scouts Ainslie Jenkins, Madison Gogdin, Taylor Chouinard, Abby Rambo, Chloe Smith, Hannah Smith and Katie Jenkins, each presenting stripes and the blue union for burning to Makenna Moore in the order of the States ratification of the United States Constitution. The leaders of the troop assisted in gathering worn flags to be retired.

The color guard at present arms: Dale Corey, Kelly Ford, Thomas “Chip” Daniel.


The SAR presents a Flag Retirement Certificate to those individuals who participate in the appropriate retirement of the flags. A presentation ceremony was conducted at Daniel Morgan Middle School with a color guard composed of Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford and Brett Osborn. Osborn gave a presentation on the SAR and the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War.

The color guard and the awardees. Back row from left to right: Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Cindy Sirbaugh, Jessica Moore, Regina Nischan, Michelle Chouinard, Heather Gogolin, Brett Osborn and Anne Simmons. Front row from left to right: Dale Corey, Makenna Moore, Taylor Chouinard, Madison Gogolin, Ainslie Jenkins and Hannah Smith.

The National colors were then presented for the Pledge of Allegiance. CJWII Chapter President Daniel and Flag Committee Chairman Ford then presented certificates to each of the Scouts and the leaders who participated in the 14 June ceremony. The leaders included Michelle Chouinard, Heather Gogolin, Katie Jenkins, Jessica Moore, Regina Nischan, Cindy Sirbaugh and Jenna Smith.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
72°
Mostly Cloudy
7:04 am7:03 pm EDT
Feels like: 72°F
Wind: 10mph WNW
Humidity: 40%
Pressure: 29.75"Hg
UV index: 1
TueWedThu
68/45°F
64/46°F
66/43°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Sep
28
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Sep 28 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Sep
29
Thu
7:30 pm Live Concert Recording – Dixie M... @ First Baptist Church
Live Concert Recording – Dixie M... @ First Baptist Church
Sep 29 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Live Concert Recording - Dixie Melody Boys @ First Baptist Church
 
Sep
30
Fri
4:30 pm Fall Bazaar @ FRUMC Fellowship Hall
Fall Bazaar @ FRUMC Fellowship Hall
Sep 30 @ 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Fall Bazaar @ FRUMC Fellowship Hall
Fall Bazaar will be held Friday, Sept 30th, from 4:30 – 6:30 pm, and Saturday, October 1st, from 8 am – 2 pm, in the Front Royal United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Baked goods, jewelry[...]
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Sep 30 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
 
Oct
1
Sat
8:00 am Fall Bazaar @ FRUMC Fellowship Hall
Fall Bazaar @ FRUMC Fellowship Hall
Oct 1 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Fall Bazaar @ FRUMC Fellowship Hall
Fall Bazaar will be held Saturday, October 1st, from 8 am – 2 pm, in the Front Royal United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Baked goods, jewelry and accessories, Silent Auction, holiday decorations, and apple dumplings[...]
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sk... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sk... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 1 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. During Fall Farm Days’ Nature Weekend, get in touch with nature and explore a managed landscape rich in biodiversity. Discover native flora and fauna, learn the craft of beekeeping, the importance of various[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 1 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
5:00 pm WATTS 3rd Annual Fundraiser @ Bowling Green Country Club North
WATTS 3rd Annual Fundraiser @ Bowling Green Country Club North
Oct 1 @ 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
WATTS 3rd Annual Fundraiser @ Bowling Green Country Club North
WATTS 3rd Annual Fundraiser – An Evening of Caring & Sharing Come out to support WATTS homeless shelter (Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter) and help us fundraise for our upcoming overnight shelter season! A fun[...]
Oct
2
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sk... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sk... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 2 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. During Fall Farm Days’ Nature Weekend, get in touch with nature and explore a managed landscape rich in biodiversity. Discover native flora and fauna, learn the craft of beekeeping, the importance of various[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 2 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]