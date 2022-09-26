SAR commemorates adoption of the U.S. Constitution

On September 17, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) co-sponsored a program to commemorate the signing of the United States Constitution. The SAR combined with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance, Boy Scouts of America, and other organizations at Mount Hebron Cemetery to honor the 235th anniversary of the adoption of the document that is basis for our government.

The subject of the commemoration was “History and Importance of our Constitution in These Turbulent Times”. Speakers included Col. (R) Mark Quimby, the Reverand Doctor Larry W. Johnson, Compatriot Tom Reed and members of the Boys Scouts of America. After opening remarks and the presentation of historic flags, the Colonel James Wood II Color Guard presented the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Continental Congress met in May of 1787 to revise the Articles of Confederation, which had been adopted in November 1777 as a means to provide a Federal government for the States who had declared themselves a free and independent nation. These went into effect in 1781 and governed the States until 1789 when the Constitution took effect.

The Articles provided a weak and ineffective government. The articles left the States as sovereign and independent and a Congress which served as the last resort on appeal of disputes. The Articles of Confederation named the new nation “The United States of America” and Congress was given the authority to make treaties and alliances, maintain armed forces and coin money. The document contained a preamble, 13 articles and a conclusion.

The Congress was unicameral with one house. There was no executive or judicial branch and no checks and balances. The president of the Congress was the president of the country. However, the Congress lacked the ability to levy taxes and regulate commerce. This led to the Constitutional Convention in 1787. It was originally chaired to revise the articles but after several discussions, it was determined a new document was needed. The States selected 70 delegates to participate with 55 showing up. After 100 days of discussion and arbitration, the Constitution was adopted and 39 of 42 delegates present signed the document. It would need nine States to ratify and on June 21, 1788, New Hampshire became the ninth State to make the Constitution the law of the land. On May 29, 1790, Rhode Island became the 13th State to approve and accept the document. The issues that made the approval process long and arduous were finally settled with the adoption of the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, known as the Bill of Rights which was adopted December 15, 1791.

After the program, a three round musket salute was fired by the SAR musket squad to commemorate the signing of the Constitution. Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Brian Bayliss, Dale Carpenter, Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Rev Larry Johnson Allan Phillips, Tom Reed, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.