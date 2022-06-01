SAR commemorates Patrick Henry’s Birthday

On May 28, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a birthday commemoration for Patrick Henry. The event was held at Red Hill, Patrick’s last home, near Brookneal, Virginia. The event was emceed by Patrick Henry Chapter President Mark Day with greetings and presentations by Virginia Society President Bruce Meyer; Hope Marstin, Executive Director of Red Hill and Patrick Henry Jolly, direct descendant of Patrick.

Patrick Henry was a moving force in the build up to the American Revolutionary War. He was an attorney, planter, politician and orator who presented the “Give me liberty or give me death!” speech at the Second Virginia Convention in 1775. He was elected to the Virginia House of burgesses and spoke against the Stamp Act of 1765. He served as a delegate to the First and Second Continental Congresses. He gained popularity through his oratory and marched troops towards the colonial capital of Williamsburg after the Gunpowder Incident where the British had seized munitions belonging to the patriots.

He strongly favored independence, serving at the Fifth Virginia Convention in 1776 where he served on the committee charged with drafting the Virginia Declaration of Rights and the original Virginia Constitution. He was elected the first governor of Virginia, serving five one-year terms. He then served in the Virginia House of Delegates until again being elected governor. He died June 6, 1736, and was laid to rest in the family cemetery at his Red Hill Plantation.

Wreaths were presented by Virginia Society President Meyer. The following SAR Chapters presented wreaths: Patrick Henry (Mark Day), Culpeper Minutemen (Bill Schwetke), George Mason (Ken Morris), Colonel James Wood II (Thomas “Chip” Daniel), Fairfax Resolves (Jeff Thomas), Dan River (Jeff Myers) and Northeast Ohio Chapter 10 (Patrick Henry Jolly). DAR Chapters included Blue Ridge (Sheila Webb) and Fauquier Courthouse (Cat Schwetke).

The Virginia Society Color Guard presented the colors, led by Commander Dale Corey. Guardsmen included Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Charles Driscoll (PH), Gary Hall (DR), Mike Geisinger (DR), Ken Morris (GM), Bill Schwetke (CMM) and Jeff Thomas (FR).

A musket squad led by Commander Bill Schwetke fired a three round salute to honor Patrick. Members of the squad include Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Geisinger and Gary Hall.

Chaplain services was provided by Revely Carwile, Jr (Invocation) and Aubrey Rosser (Benediction). To close the ceremony, Roy Knighting played Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.