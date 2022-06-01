Community Events
SAR commemorates Patrick Henry’s Birthday
On May 28, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a birthday commemoration for Patrick Henry. The event was held at Red Hill, Patrick’s last home, near Brookneal, Virginia. The event was emceed by Patrick Henry Chapter President Mark Day with greetings and presentations by Virginia Society President Bruce Meyer; Hope Marstin, Executive Director of Red Hill and Patrick Henry Jolly, direct descendant of Patrick.
Patrick Henry was a moving force in the build up to the American Revolutionary War. He was an attorney, planter, politician and orator who presented the “Give me liberty or give me death!” speech at the Second Virginia Convention in 1775. He was elected to the Virginia House of burgesses and spoke against the Stamp Act of 1765. He served as a delegate to the First and Second Continental Congresses. He gained popularity through his oratory and marched troops towards the colonial capital of Williamsburg after the Gunpowder Incident where the British had seized munitions belonging to the patriots.
He strongly favored independence, serving at the Fifth Virginia Convention in 1776 where he served on the committee charged with drafting the Virginia Declaration of Rights and the original Virginia Constitution. He was elected the first governor of Virginia, serving five one-year terms. He then served in the Virginia House of Delegates until again being elected governor. He died June 6, 1736, and was laid to rest in the family cemetery at his Red Hill Plantation.
Wreaths were presented by Virginia Society President Meyer. The following SAR Chapters presented wreaths: Patrick Henry (Mark Day), Culpeper Minutemen (Bill Schwetke), George Mason (Ken Morris), Colonel James Wood II (Thomas “Chip” Daniel), Fairfax Resolves (Jeff Thomas), Dan River (Jeff Myers) and Northeast Ohio Chapter 10 (Patrick Henry Jolly). DAR Chapters included Blue Ridge (Sheila Webb) and Fauquier Courthouse (Cat Schwetke).
The Virginia Society Color Guard presented the colors, led by Commander Dale Corey. Guardsmen included Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Charles Driscoll (PH), Gary Hall (DR), Mike Geisinger (DR), Ken Morris (GM), Bill Schwetke (CMM) and Jeff Thomas (FR).
A musket squad led by Commander Bill Schwetke fired a three round salute to honor Patrick. Members of the squad include Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Geisinger and Gary Hall.
Chaplain services was provided by Revely Carwile, Jr (Invocation) and Aubrey Rosser (Benediction). To close the ceremony, Roy Knighting played Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 3rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, June 3:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- “Lightyear”
- “The Black Phone”
- “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- “Thor: L&T”
Community Events
SAR supports Clarke County Memorial Day Celebration
On May 29, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II chapter led a multi-chapter Color Guard for presentation and retiring of colors for the 2022 Berryville Memorial Day Celebration, conducted at Rose Hill Park in Berryville, Virginia. The event was co-sponsored by VFW Post 9760 and American Legion Post 41.
Participating for CJWII Chapter were Brett Osborn, Color Guard Commander, Marc Robinson, Will Reynolds and Richard Tyler.
Dual members of CJWII Barry Schwoerer (Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter) and David Cook (Fairfax Resolves Chapter) carried muskets as honor guards. Ms. Kimberly Gregory-Lowe played bagpipes during the presentation and retirement of colors.
The event was attended by approximately 200 people from Clarke County. The guest speaker was Rear Admiral Larry R. Marsh (Retired), who had a 35 year career in the US Navy. The ceremony included music provided by the Clarke County High School Band and the Clarke County High School Chamber Choir. It was truly a small-town American Memorial Day Celebration.
Community Events
American Legion Community Band Memorial Day Concert
The American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented their annual Memorial Day Concert on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Town Commons-Gazebo in downtown Front Royal.
The American Legion Community Band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. Their repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band.
The conductor was Mark Malechek.
All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend.
The American Legion Community Band is sponsored by the American Legion, Giles B. Cook Post #53.
Enjoy the Concert in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Community Events
Lewis launches congressional campaign in Northern Shenandoah Valley
Jennifer Lewis, the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 6th District congressional race, will hold her Northern Shenandoah Valley campaign kickoff on Saturday, June 4, in Front Royal.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gertrude E. Miller Community Park, Shelter 1, 905 Stadium Drive, in Front Royal. The Warren County Democratic Committee is partnering with the Clarke, Shenandoah and Winchester-Frederick County Democratic committees to host the kickoff.
Jennifer grew up on a family farm and is a mental health worker. She stands for affordable, quality health care, a $15 federal minimum wage, criminal justice reform, LGBTQIA+ rights, the expansion of broadband internet throughout the 6th District, and improving educational benefits and other services for veterans.
At Saturday’s event, Jennifer will introduce herself to voters and answer questions about her campaign plans and positions.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution present Bronze 250th Anniversary Medal
On May 25, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented a Bronze 250th Anniversary Medal to Matt Wendling, Planning Director, Warren County Planning Department. This medal is presented by the Sons of the American Revolution to individuals who support the upcoming 250th anniversary of the American Revolutionary War. This includes the planning and execution of the events as well as participation.
Wendling is chairing a committee for the planning and promotion of the anniversary in Warren County. The committee includes SAR compatriots Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Jim Heflin and Brett Osborn.
Warren County was established in 1836 from portions of Shenandoah and Frederick Counties. A significant number of individuals from the area that became Warren County participated in the War for Independence. Recognition will be given to the patriots associated with the County as well as anniversaries of significant events during the period 2014-2033. This includes an annual commemoration of Dr Joseph Warren, namesake of the County, and the patriots who are buried in cemeteries throughout the area.
Community Events
First Annual Dogs of War Memorial Garden event a barking success
A crowd of about 30 participants and spectators gathered at the Humane Society of Warren County’s (HSWC) Julia Wagner Animal Shelter at 1 p.m. on a beautiful late spring afternoon, Sunday, May 29, for the first annual Dogs of War and Law Enforcement K-9 team event at the new Dogs of War Garden of Remembrance on the shelter grounds. Now if you’ve attended previous Memorial Day events over the past decade at either the downtown Front Royal Gazebo-Village Commons area or Warren County Courthouse lawn, you may be thinking “This isn’t the first Memorial Day Dogs of War remembrance here” – and you’re correct.
However, Sunday’s event is the first where traditional Memorial Day ceremonies honoring the sacrifice of American soldiers and the corresponding sacrifice of those soldiers’ four-legged companions on the battlefield has been separated into a Memorial Day weekend “doubleheader” as event organizer Malcolm Barr Sr. described it in our recent preview of the event.
And it was former HSWC Board President Barr’s initiative to create the War Dog and Law Enforcement K-9 Memorial Garden at the Wagner Shelter grounds that led to the decision to make this a two-pronged Memorial Day weekend celebration. Current HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers helped kick off Sunday’s celebration of the wartime and law enforcement partnership between man and his canine companions by noting the year-round presence of the new Garden of Remembrance on the Wagner Shelter grounds. As Barr notes in the above-linked story, the first U.S. dogs trained for combat in World War II were trained at a facility in Front Royal.
Also participating, as they will at Monday’s noon Memorial Day ceremonies in town at the courthouse grounds, were a Color Guard from Randloph-Macon Academy, that was bagpiped into place by Jim Lundt. The R-MA Color Guard included Jacob Collyer, lead cadet, Ryder Perkins, U.S. flag bearer, Audrey Nielson, Virginia State Flag bearer, Trevor Walker, rear guard cadet, along with Matthew Kelley, cadet Special Teams Commander; all under the watchful eye of R-MA Junior ROTC instructor and Senior Master Sgt., U.S. Air Force retired Chris Eddington.
The Front Royal Police Department K-9 team of Corporal Anthony Clingerman and Boscoe were present representing the law enforcement side of the human-canine partnership celebration.
Keynote speaker was Able Forces Director and past military dog handler Skip Rogers, who gave a broad and emotional description of wartime partnership between man and dog. Michael Williams, who recalled his father’s work with military-trained war dogs, offered an also emotional invocation. Humane Society Director Bowers returned to the podium to lay the memorial wreath at the Remembrance Garden’s center. As event moderator, Barr also acknowledged the help of Doug Meador in setting up the event sound system.
See our remaining still photos of the event below, and Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool’s video of the entire ceremony in the video, also below:
Wind: 2mph WSW
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 29.83"Hg
UV index: 0
77/50°F
79/48°F