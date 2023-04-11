Community Events
SAR commemorates Patriots Day
On April 8, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Patriots Day celebration held at the Warren Heritage Society, Front Royal, Virginia. Patriots Day commemorates the day a confrontation between the British Army and colonist militia from Massachusetts began the American Revolutionary War.
248 Years ago, tensions in the American colonies had risen to a fevered pitch. King George and the British Parliament had determined the colonies needed to pay for the French and Indian War. They imposed numerous taxes and restrictions on the colonies for that purpose. This included restraining acts and sanctions along with abuses of personal liberties. The colony revolted to include the Boston Tea Party.
In 1774, Thomas Gage was appointed Royal Governor of Massachusetts and given the task of stemming the tide of rebellion. He hoped to prevent violence by ordering the seizure of weapons and powder being stored in Concord, Massachusetts and capturing colonial leaders Sam Adams and John Hancock. About 5 a.m. on April 18, 1775, 700 British troops were sent to capture the patriot leaders and the arsenal of arms. Joseph Warren had learned of this plan and sent Paul Revere and William Dawes to warn the countryside and Adams and Hancock of the British intentions. The British troops marched into Lexington the morning of April 19th to find themselves facing a militia company of more than 70 men. At some point, a shot was fired, followed by a British volley that killed eight of the colonists. The British column then moved on to Concord, arriving about 8 a.m. 220 troops were sent to secure the North Bridge across the Concord River and on to Barrett Farm, where the cache of arms and powder were presumably located. Approximately 400 militiamen from the local area saw smoke rising from Concord and assumed the Redcoats were torching the town. The militia formed and marched towards the bridge, causing the British to retreat to the opposite shore and prepare a defensive posture. When the militia came within range, the Redcoats opened fire, killing two with the colonists returning fire, killing three and wounding nine. This exchange of fire became known as “the shot heard round the world” and sent the British into retreat.
The British began a march to return to Boston along the route that has become known as Battle Road. The news of the bloodshed resulted in thousands of volunteers known as Minute Men to converge on the British as they marched to Boston. For the next 12 miles, the British are attacked from behind cover, continually being ambushed by Minute Men shooting from behind rock walls, trees and buildings. Reinforcements for the British arrived at Lexington, but the colonists continued pursuing the royal troops until they reached Charlestown Neck where they gained the support of the British Naval ships in the harbor. On July 4, 1837, Ralph Waldo Emerson published the “Concord Hymn”, sung at the completion of the Battle Monument in Concord. The first stanza reads as follows:
“By the rude bridge that arched the flood,
Their flag to April’s breeze unfurled,
Here once the embattled farmers stood
and fired the shot heard round the world.”
What started out as a mission to capture leaders and armaments turned into a rout that set off a war that would last until 1783, culminating in the Treaty of Paris and the creation of the United States of America.
Warren Heritage Society sponsored the commemoration. The Ivy Lodge, Balthis House, Smoke House, Black Smith Shop and Outdoor Kitchen were open with members of the society dressed in colonial attire. Five chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution gave presentations on colonial living, Patriots Day, did a wreath presentation and fired a musket salute. Present for the SAR were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Jim Heflin, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Richard Tyler (Colonel James Wood II), Bryan Buck (Fort Harrison), Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves) and Robert Bruce (Norfolk). After a presentation by Dale Corey, wreaths were presented and then the musket salute.
Don’t miss the Spring Fling with the Silver Tones Swing Band! Enjoy a night of classic swing tunes and dancing while supporting a worthy cause
Get ready to swing into spring with the Silver Tones Swing Band! The Front Royal Pregnancy Center is proud to present the Spring Fling with the Silver Tones Swing Band on Saturday, April 15th, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm at the New Hope Bible Church, 80 N Lake Ave. This event promises to be a night of nostalgia and fun with live music and dancing for all ages.
The Silver Tones Swing Band is known for its fabulous live performances, playing classic swing tunes that will have you dancing all
night long. The dance floor is huge, and there are plenty of seats for non-dancers who just want to enjoy the music. Admission is by donation (cash or check only), with all profits going towards supporting the Front Royal Pregnancy Center.
“We are thrilled to host the Spring Fling with the Silver Tones Swing Band,” said John Smith, Director of the Front Royal Pregnancy Center. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy some great music and dancing while supporting a worthy cause.”
All ages are welcome to attend, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors for an evening of fun and nostalgia. You won’t want to miss this exciting event!
To learn more about the Front Royal Pregnancy Center and our mission to support women and families in need, please visit our website.
An evening of Chopin for cello and piano
Mountain View Music presents An Evening of Chopin for Cello and Piano featuring Larissa Fedoryka on cello and Rollin Wilbur on piano. The program will showcase the works of Chopin, along with additional pieces by Dvorak, Brahms, and more. Classical music enthusiasts are in for a treat as they witness the breathtaking performance of two exceptional musicians in the cozy and intimate setting of Mountain View Music.
The concerts will be held on Friday, May 12th, and Saturday, May 13th, at 7:30 p.m. at Mountain View Music, located at 217 E. Main Street, Front Royal, VA. Click here to purchase tickets for Friday and here for the Saturday performance.
Larissa Fedoryka, a Front Royal native, is a world-renowned cellist known for her emotional and powerful performances. She has performed at prestigious venues around the world and is excited to bring her talent back to her hometown. Accompanying her is Rollin Wilbur, an accomplished pianist who has performed with many esteemed orchestras and conductors.
“This is a rare opportunity for music lovers to experience the beauty of Chopin’s compositions in a small and intimate setting,” said John Smith, owner of Mountain View Music. “Larissa and Rollin are both incredibly talented musicians who are sure to impress the audience with their stunning performance.”
For more information on Mountain View Music and upcoming events, please visit our website at https://www.mountainviewmusic.org/ or call us at 540-251-7675.
Remember, space is limited for these performances, so be sure to purchase your tickets soon to ensure your spot at An Evening of Chopin for Cello and Piano. We can’t wait to see you there!
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley announces 4th annual charity auction
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) is excited to announce its fourth annual online charity auction, which will run from April 17th at noon through Monday, April 24th at noon. The auction will raise funds to support the organization’s ongoing efforts to improve health, education, and financial stability in the region.
This year, the Auction will specifically benefit ALICE® (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families—households that earn above the Federal Poverty Level but struggle daily to afford a bare-bones budget.
There will be a fantastic selection of items donated from local businesses to bid on, including Washington Nationals tickets, jewelry, gift certificates for luxury services, and an orthodontics treatment from Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics valued at $7,000, just to name a few.
For over 75 years, United Way NSV has been making a positive impact in the lives of residents, friends, and neighbors, fighting for the well-being of every person in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The organization relies on the support of the community to continue making a difference, especially in times of increased need.
United Way NSV would like to thank everyone for their participation in the Online Charity Auction. Remember to bid early and bid often! There are plenty of great items up for grabs, and your support will make a significant difference in the lives of those in need within our community. Together, we can make the Northern Shenandoah Valley a better place, one life at a time.
To learn more about United Way NSV and the Online Charity Auction, please visit the official website at https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/.
About United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley
Since 1946, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley has been fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the region. Through community engagement, fundraising, and volunteer efforts, United Way NSV is dedicated to making the valley a better place, one life at a time.
Discover the Power of Giving Back: Join the exciting 2nd Annual Volunteer Fair on May 6, 2023
Come one, come all to the 2nd Annual Volunteer Fair on May 6, 2023, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Raymond E Santmyers Youth Center, located at 200 E 8th Street in Front Royal. This extraordinary event, brought to you by The Wednesday Group and the Warren County Department of Social Services, showcases 10 remarkable local nonprofit organizations, including the Warren County Humane Society, Warren Coalition, Habitat for Humanity, and Laurel Center.
Volunteer Fair organizer and TWG member Michelle Smeltzer invites you to this unique gathering that unlocks a world of volunteer opportunities. “This event is perfect for those looking to volunteer but are not sure what is out there. We have a diverse group of nonprofits attending this event to explain what they do in our community and how you can help”.
The Volunteer Fair is an unparalleled chance for families and individuals to explore a variety of local nonprofit organizations that align with their interests and passions. By volunteering, you can create a lasting impact on your community, make new friends, and gain valuable skills and experience.
As an added bonus, enjoy fantastic door prizes from local merchants and restaurants, making this event not only rewarding but also fun. Jeffrey Browne of The Wednesday Group encourages everyone to join in, stating, “This is a great opportunity…to find a local nonprofit that fits their interests and volunteer to help”.
So, mark your calendars and join us on May 6th for an unforgettable experience that will inspire you to make a difference in your community. See you there!
Brian Sullivan, CNBC “Last Call” anchor, Senior National Correspondent, and Winchester native named the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Grand Marshal
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® president, Sharen Gromling, is honored to name Brian Sullivan as Grand Marshal of the 2023 Festival. The 1989 James Wood High School graduate and anchor of CNBC’s new 7:00pm ET show, “Last Call,” is excited to return to his hometown.
In addition to anchoring, Brian is also Senior National Correspondent for the network, covering some of the nation’s biggest stories. In his 25 years of financial journalism and television experience, Sullivan has reported from five continents. The Emmy-nominated journalist has been nominated twice for the prestigious Loeb Award, including being recognized as one of the first journalists to highlight the coming risks of the subprime housing bubble as early as 2006. Sullivan joined CNBC in 2011 after 15 years in the financial broadcasting industry. Prior to that, he traded chemical commodities for Mitsubishi Bank.
Brian has a B.A. in political science from Virginia Tech, where he serves on the Alumni Board, a Certificate in Journalism from New York University, and a law degree from Brooklyn Law School. In his free time, he spends time with his wife, Julie, and two children. He also enjoys auto racing and began his career at nearby Summit Point Raceway.
In ninth grade, his family moved here from San Diego, where his father grew up. His father, Tom, raced and his uncle Danny Sullivan, a prominent Winchester businessman, spent many years winning races at Winchester Speedway. His grandfather George owned a Gulf gas station in Stephens City for years in the 1950s and 60s and his aunts Barbara and Cheryl are also James Wood graduates. He would like to remind everyone that the James Wood class of 1989 is clearly the best. And he will see everyone downtown!
Sullivan will attend festival events throughout the day on Friday, May 5 and will ride through his hometown streets in the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighters’ Parade at 5:30 p.m. and the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, May 6, at 1:30 p.m. P&G is sponsoring the appearance of Sullivan as Grand Marshal.
Tickets to Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Samuels Public Library to host A Taste For Books fundraiser on Saturday, April 22
Samuels Public Library is hosting its 10th Anniversary A Taste For Books fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The event raises more than $25,000 to support exceptional library programs and services for Warren County and Front Royal.
This year’s theme, A Journey Through Time, will transform Samuels Public Library into other dimensions and “transport” participants to the past and future through ancient stones, time machines, space transporters and more as they celebrate their love of reading with their favorite time travel books.
The annual fundraiser attracts nearly 300 book lovers and library supporters including business leaders, parents, grandparents and community leaders who come together for a fantastical book-themed evening including eclectic food offerings from local organizations, costume wearing, socializing, an interactive game and a competitive silent auction.
“A Taste For Books is a fun-filled beloved community event that not only raises essential funds for library programs and services, but also connects community,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Library. “We are so grateful to the many individuals, businesses and community organizations who have stepped up to support our annual fundraiser with significant sponsorships, fabulous silent auction donations, and creative table host commitments.”
This year, guests attending A Taste For Books will receive a personal A Journey Through Time event photo provided by Hotshots Photography. “As a keepsake of our 10th anniversary A Taste For Books, all guests will have the opportunity to step inside the time travel photo booth, and go home with a photo from one of three time periods,” said Melody Hotek, chairperson of the annual event. “This event is good for the library, and a great community event. We hope to see you at our 10th Anniversary A Taste For Books on April 22nd at 6:00 p.m.”
Tickets are $50 each. Buy four get one free! Get your A Taste For Books tickets now before they sell out: tickets.tasteforbooks.net. For more information on A Taste For Books sponsors and some awesome silent auction items, visit tasteforbooks.net.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, last year the library added nearly 10,000 new books, media and digital resources, patrons checked out more 350,000 books, electronic and digital services and attended 566 in-person and virtual programs, staff answered 17,000 questions, expanded outreach programs into the community, added a memory lab, board game section and more all while continuing to provide essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
