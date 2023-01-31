Community Events
SAR commemorates Peter Muhlenberg in Woodstock
On January 21, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a commemoration for Peter Muhlenberg’s final sermon in Woodstock, as he was recruiting the 8th Virginia Regiment for the Revolutionary War.
Johann Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg had grown up in Trappe, Pennsylvania, the son of a Lutheran Minister. As a young man, he enjoyed fishing and hunting more than studying and wanted to join the military. His father was intent on Peter and his brothers becoming ministers, and they were sent to Germany to study at the University of Halle to obtain an education in theology. His mentors recommended he not be trained in ministry, but in commerce. He was then apprenticed to a merchant in Lubeck. Shortly after arriving, he decided he was not meant for that occupation.
After three years, he enlisted in the Royal American Regiment of Foot in the British Army. He was fluent in both English and German and served briefly with the German dragoons. He was assigned as a secretary to a British officer with whom he returned to Philadelphia, gaining a honorable discharge in 1767. He then decided to become a minister and received an education from the Academy of Philadelphia. He was ordained in 1768 and given a Lutheran congregation in Bedminster, New Jersey. He was approached by James Wood, Jr. to serve the congregation at the Lutheran Church in Woodstock, Virginia. To preach in Virginia at that time, you were required to be ordained in the Church of England. He was ordained into the priesthood of the Anglican Church in 1772 and returned to serve in Woodstock.
Peter was a follower of Patrick Henry, whose ideals led him to election to the House of Burgess and as Chair of the Committees of Safety and Correspondence for Dunmore County. In 1776 he served as a delegate to the Virginia Convention. He was asked by George Washington to return to the Shenandoah Valley to raise and command the 8th Virginia Regiment. From 1776-1783, he served as Colonel, Brigadier General and Major General for the colonial forces during the War for Independence. During the war, he saw combat at Sullivan’s Island, Brandywine, Germantown, Monmouth, Yorktown and in 1780 he was given command of the militia troops in Virginia. His units were known for discipline and their fighting ability. He received praise throughout the war from his superiors. As a young senior officer, he recognized what he did not know and worked will with others. He became friends with George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and other stalwarts of the American cause, developing lasting friendships with all.
Peter was an unsung hero of the Revolutionary War, one of a legion of firm, steady commanders who were indispensable in winning the fight for American independence. After the war, he did not return to the ministry and went into politics in his home state of Pennsylvania. He surveyed military bounty lands assigned to Virginia veterans and became a member of the Pennsylvania Supreme Executive Council. He was next elected to the U.S. Congress from Pennsylvania, managed Thomas McKean’s campaign for governor of the state and assisted in the election of Thomas Jefferson as President. He was then appointed supervisor of revenue for Pennsylvania and customs collector for Philadelphia. He died October 1, 1807, his 61st birthday in Gray’s Ferry, Pennsylvania. A true patriot and great American.
The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey with assistance from the Right Reverend Larry Johnson. A Virginia State Color Guard with members from the Colonel James Wood II, Sgt Maj John Champe, Fairfax Resolves, Culpeper Minutemen, George Mason, General Daniel Morgan, Colonel William Grayson and Fort Harrison Chapters of the SAR presented and posted the colors. The DAR had members from the Narrow Passage, Lane’s Mill and Montpelier Chapters. Members of both organizations presented wreaths to honor Peter as well as one from the Order of Founders and Patriots of America and the Black Robed Regiment. Participants included Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Ken Bonner, Dale Carpenter, Paul Christensen, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Forrest Crain, Doug Hall, Tom Hamill, Larry Johnson, Pat Kelly, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Ken Morris, Brett Osborn, Paul Parish, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Barry Schwoerer, Jim Simmons, Mike St Jacques, Richard Tyler, Steve Van Deusen and Mike Weyler from the SAR.
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s first annual Casino and Cash Party a sold-out success
On Saturday, January 21st the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® held its first annual Casino and Cash Party at the Elks Lodge in Winchester. The purpose of this event was to raise money to recruit bands for our two parades and to also set funds aside as we plan for the 100th Festival in 2027. Brad Veach, Executive Director stated, “The evening was a sold-out success netting the festival nearly $25,000. This will be a huge boost to our parades and a great start to planning a blockbuster event for our 100th festival.” The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival continues to be so grateful to this community for its years of support in sponsorships and attendance at our events. In an effort to give back to the community, Festival President Sharen Gromling and Veach took advantage of the evening to present a check to the emcee, Charles Harbaugh, Executive Director of Access Independence and Mayor of Middletown, Virginia. This $1,000 check was given as a thank you for his long-time support of the Festival, Access Independence’s assistance in making all our events more accessible, and to purchase accessible ramps to help community members who are mobility-impaired. Gromling stated, “Apple Blossom is trying to be more visible throughout the year and to support the efforts of the local nonprofits serving those most in need in our community.”
Make plans now to join us for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on April 28 through May 7, 2023. For more information about the Festival, visit us online at www.thebloom.com.
Virginia SAR honors veteran at Vietnam Memorial
On January 22, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in program to honor a veteran held at the Vietnam Memorial, Washington, D.C.
David Chapman of Moultrie, Georgia, is a veteran who served in the Vietnam War. He has become terminally ill, suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and requires an oxygen tank to assist in breathing. He received a lifelong dream trip to visit the war memorial in the nations capitol. This was provided by the Dream Foundation in partnership with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Georgia Chapter 25-5. The Dream Foundation serves terminally ill adults and their families by providing end-of-life Dreams to veterans, providing inspiration, comfort and closure.
Chapman was born and raised in Colorado, eventually settling in Moultrie where he has lived for 22 years. He was drafted into the United States Army, serving six and a half years until medically discharged with service including deployments to Korea as well as Vietnam. He has earned a bachelors degree in Psychology, a masters in Bible Studies and served as the chaplain at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. He is a strong supporter of veterans groups and dedicated his life to volunteering. He completed two marches to raise funds for homeless veterans and food rooms. Chapman assisted with “The Stand Down” event in Georgia, which was a collection of service organizations brought together by the Veterans Administration. These events provide food, clothing, housing solutions, employment, health screenings and other essential services to homeless and at-risk veterans.
David Chapman is an American patriot who served his community and country. As requested by President John F. Kennedy, he did what he could do for his country.
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter combined with the Veterans Administration and the Dream Foundation to ensure Chapman’s dream came true. The chapter provided a color guard and presented him with a challenge coin as recognition for his service to his fellow citizens. Prince Taylor of the Veterans Administration read a Proclamation that honored his service to the country and pinned a Vietnam Veterans pin to his collar as a testament to that service.
Save the Dates: Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back
The Front Royal Chocolate Crawl is back for its 3rd year, and it is BIGGER than ever. With over 20 businesses on our list, you’re guaranteed to find something amazing (to purchase) and meet some fantastic people in the process. This sounds like a chocolate covered win/win to us!
If all that chocolate wonderment isn’t enough… this year we have our very own 2023 Chocolate Crawl Commemorative Ornament. This attractive and pleasantly smelling addition to our event has limited quantities and can only be purchased at select businesses. In addition to its exclusivity AND collectability, it has a magic QR Code that unlocks an even bigger gimmick.
BUT WAIT… there’s more!
For every 2023 Chocolate Crawl Commemorative Ornament that you buy, you will be automatically entered into our drawing for an amazing Valentine’s Day Gift Basket. We are currently taking pre-orders at the following locations:
- White Picket Fence
- I Want Candy
- C&C Frozen Treats
- Explore Art and Clay
The Ornament is $5, and the profits go to charity.
Join the Facebook Event Page to learn more!
Watch: SAR presents Peter Muhlenberg at Warren Heritage Society
On 19 January 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter conducted a presentation at the Warren Heritage Society on Peter Muhlenberg, one of the “Fighting Pastors” from the Revolutionary War.
Muhlenberg was an unsung hero of the War for Independence. He grew up in Pennsylvania, the son of a Lutheran Minister. His father sent him and his brother to Germany to study theology, hoping they would become ministers. While in Germany, Peter’s mentors decided he was not meant for the clergy and had him indentured to a grocer.
After three years, he enlisted in the British Royal American Regiment of Foot. He became an aide to a British officer who was reassigned to Pennsylvania. Peter received an honorable discharge in 1767. He then received an education at the Academy of Philadelphia (now the University of Pennsylvania). Muhlenberg was ordained in 1768 and led a Lutheran congregation in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The following year, he married Anna Barbara “Hannah” Meyer, and they eventually had six children. He met James Wood, Jr, who convinced him to accept a Woodstock position in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. He had to be ordained in the Anglican Church to do this, which required a trip to England. He traveled to London to receive ordination as an Anglican clergyman. He arrived in Woodstock in 1772 and immediately impacted the community.
During these years, he became a follower of patriot Patrick Henry, developing a strong belief in the revolutionary cause. He was chair of the Committees of Safety and Correspondence for Dunmore County. He was then elected to the House of Burgesses in 1775 and was a delegate to the Virginia Convention.
George Washington asked Muhlenberg to raise and command a regiment from the Shenandoah Valley. He was given a Colonel’s commission by the Virginia Convention and returned to Woodstock to form and lead the 8th Virginia Regiment.
On the day of his final sermon, he entered his pulpit with his sword and cockade, preached his farewell sermon with a verse from Ecclesiastes which starts, “To everything, there is a season…” and after reading the eighth verse, “a time of war, and a time of peace,” he declared, “And this is the time of war,” removing his clerical robe to reveal his Colonel’s uniform. He then led his men to join the war effort in the south.
Muhlenberg first saw combat during the British attack on Sullivan’s Island off Charleston, South Carolina, on 28 June 1776. His troops were reportedly “brave to the last degree.” In Feb 1777, he was promoted to Brigadier General and ordered to join George Washington in Philadelphia. His unit earned the reputation of being some of the best-trained men in the army. They were asked to lead the way through Philadelphia on the way to meet the British invasion force. He was in the battle of Germantown and Brandywine and spent part of the winter of 1777-1778 at Valley Forge.
In the winter of 1780, he was ordered to assume command of all the forces in Virginia. It was his duty to raise and prepare troops to resist British incursion. On 1 December, Major General Baron von Steuben assumed command in Virginia. They fought the British outside of Petersburg and made a good disposition of themselves while outmanning.
During the 1781 campaign, Muhlenberg assumed command of a brigade of Continentals. They arrived at Yorktown to begin the siege that basically ended the war. After the British surrender, he remained in Virginia, recruiting and organizing troops to send to other armies. He was promoted to Major General in 1783, and the army was disbanded shortly after. After the war, Muhlenberg returned to his native Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where he turned to politics. He eventually served in many positions at the county, state, and national levels.
Peter Muhlenberg was an able officer on and off the battlefield and a valuable asset to the American high command. One of the many unsung war heroes who were indispensable in winning the fight for American Independence.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center partners with Clarke County Tourism to hold first ever Groundhog Day Celebration
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, headquartered in Boyce, Virginia (just west of Middleburg) and one of the largest wildlife teaching veterinary hospitals in the Mid-Atlantic, will participate in a Groundhog Day Celebration at the Clarke County Fairgrounds’ Ruritan Building (890 West Main St., Berryville, Va.) on Thursday, February 2. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. with an actual groundhog making predictions at 10 a.m. The event is being held in partnership with Clarke County Tourism and Valley Wildlife Care, a non-profit charity of licensed wildlife rehabilitators in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, who’s ambassador groundhog, Tiva will be making the weather prediction.
In addition, attendees will be able to see and learn about a variety of Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s rescue Ambassador animals that will also be on site. These are various wild animals that were brought to the center with injuries but are unable to be released for specific reasons. “if a patient is deemed non-releasable, we will always evaluate that animal for a life in captivity.,” said Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Hospital Director and head veterinarian Jen Riley, DVM. “Although this is not appropriate for most non-releasable wildlife, for those that tolerate humans well with little stress, and are comfortable with no chronic pain once fully healed, they may become ambassadors like those we will be bringing to the event.”
Last year, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center admitted more than 3,000 injured or orphaned native, wild animals.
For more information, visit www.blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of February
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of February 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Wednesday, February 1
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about the Hot Cocoa! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Hot Cocoa will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Thursday, February 2
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be Recreating Book Covers! For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Saturday, February 4
- 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we continue our quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Monday, February 6
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, February 7
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Hearts and Using Stethoscopes. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, February 8
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Valentines! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Valentines will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, February 11
- 11:00 AM – Old Fashioned Valentines! For ages 6-11. Come listen to Valentine stories and make an old-fashioned Valentines to give! Registration is required.
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This Book. For ages 12-18. If you are a teen who likes to talk about books, music, shows,… then come join us! Registration is required.
Monday, February 13
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, February 14
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Lungs. Registration is required.
Wednesday, February 15
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Surprises! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Surprises will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, February 18
- 2:00 PM – Press Play. For ages 11-18. Come join us in a Super Smash Brothers Tournament! Registration is required.
Monday, February 20
- Library is closed in observance of Presidents Day.
Tuesday, February 21
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Lungs. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, February 22
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Horse Tales! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing Horse Tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Monday, February 27
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, February 28
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Chain Reactions. Registration is required.
