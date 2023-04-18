SAR commemorates Thomas Jefferson

On April 13, 2023, compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution were asked to participate in a Virginia State wreath presentation to honor Thomas Jefferson. The event was conducted on the 240th Anniversary of Jefferson’s birth and held at the Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D. C. The ceremony was conducted by the Washington, D.C. Society of the SAR along with the National Park Service. As is well known, Jefferson was the primary author of the Declaration of Independence. He was a statesman, diplomat, lawyer, architect, philosopher, Founding Father and third President of the United States.

Thomas Jefferson was born April 13, 1743, to Peter Jefferson and Jane Randolph at the Shadwell Plantation. His father died when he was 14, and he inherited approximately 5,000 acres which would be in trust until he turned 21. He entered the College of William and Mary in 1761 at age 16 to study Mathematics, metaphysics and philosophy. He also studied Latin and Greek and played the violin. He graduated after two years and obtained a law license. During the Revolutionary War, he served in the Virginia House of Delegates and the Continental Congress. In 1779, he was elected as the second Governor of Virginia. After the war, he was selected as the Minister to France, became the first Secretary of State under George Washington and then Vice President under John Adams. He served as President from 1801 – 1809 and was a leading proponent of democracy and individual rights. During his tenure, he slashed Army and Navy expenditures, cut the budget, eliminated the tax on whiskey, sent a naval squadron to fight the Barbary pirates, acquired the Louisiana Purchase and sent Lewis and Clark on the expedition across the continent. After leaving the presidency, he continued his pursuit of educational interests and corresponded with the country’s leaders. In 1814, he sold his collection of 6,500 books to help reestablish the Library of Congress which had been burned by the British during the War of 1812. In 1819, he founded the University of Virginia as “the last act of usefulness I can render” and became its first rector. He designed a public university to advance knowledge, educate leaders and develop an informed citizenry.

Jefferson died on July 4th, at 12:50 p.m., at age 83, the same day as the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the same day as his friend and contemporary, John Adams. His last recorded words were “No, doctor, nothing more.” He is buried at Monticello under an epitaph he wrote: “Here was buried Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of American Independence, of the Statute of Virginia for Religious Freedom, and Father of the University of Virginia. He was a patriot and Founding Father.

The ceremony was emcee’d by Richard Patten, Past President of the Washington D. C. Society with a presentation of the colors by the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard. Wreaths to honor Jefferson were presented by the country, various historic organizations and heritage societies. This included a Virginia delegation represented by Virginia SAR President Ernie Coggins with color guard sentries Dale Corey (Colonel James Wood II Chapter) and Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen) escorting the Virginia President. With Corey, Coggins and Schwetke (dual members of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter) were Peter Davenport, Vice President General of the Mid-Atlantic Region representing the President General of the National Society, Colonel William Grayson Chapter President Michael Wilson, Tom Roth of George Washington Chapter and Jocelyn Wilson representing the Providence Society, Virginia Children of the American Revolution in honoring the third President of the United States.