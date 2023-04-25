SAR commemorates Virginians on Patriots Day

You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.

Samuels Public Library is thrilled to host the Virginia Museum of Fine Art (VFMA) Artmobile on May 12th and May 13th. Check out our special events, starting May 4th!

Job Development Help

Mondays from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

In person. Need help navigating job opportunities? Come by Samuels Public Library’s computer lab every Monday from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM where the Warren County Department of Social Services will be here to help! Patrons can get aid in job searching, resume building, career coaching, as well as education and training referrals. This program begins on Monday, April 10th.

General Education Development

Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

What the Tech!

Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM

In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.

A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing

First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.

Bad Romance

Wed, May 3rd at 6:00 PM

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for our Bad Romance discussion group.

VIRTUAL TALK: Revealing and Obscuring Identity

Thr, May 4th at 6:30 PM

Virtual. Jeffrey Allison, Paul Mellon Collection Educator and Statewide Director at VMFA will provide a virtual gallery talk about the traveling exhibit. This presentation will help you explore how artists have used portraiture to reveal and obscure their sitter’s identity. This diverse collection of portraits provides insight into the function of portraiture across various mediums, artistic movements, and cultures.

Books & Beyond

Tues, May 9th at 6:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month’s book is Girl with a Pearl Earring by Tracy Chevalier. The novel is about a maid who becomes a model for the 17th century Dutch painter, Vermeer and is a special tie-in to our visit from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Art Mobile. The Art Mobile will be showcasing their roving portrait exhibit that weekend. Don’t miss out!

Genealogy Club

Wed, May 10th at 6:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us for Genealogy Club, where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.

Memories: People in Portraits

Fri, May 12th at 10:00 AM

Join Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) Director of Education Mary Ladrick for a special presentation to help more people discover for themselves the joy of looking at and loving art. Mary will discuss how art can help support those with memory loss.

The Art of Portrait Photography

Fri, May 12th at 3:30 PM

In person. Join local portrait photographer, Tina Tolliver. Tina believes that “every picture tells a story. . .” Since 1988, she has been helping individuals and families share their stories through her photographic portrait. Tina will share her skills and techniques and provide tips on posing for and taking portrait photographs. She will also provide insights into the portraits displayed within the Artmobile.

Insights Into Classical Oil Portrait Paintings

Sat, May 13th at 10:00 AM

In person. Join Henry Wingate as he discusses the art of portrait painting. During this presentation, Henry will discuss the art of creating portraitures using traditional oil painting techniques. Following the presentation, Henry will accompany the group on a tour of the portraits on display in the Artmobile. After viewing the exhibit, Henry will close the session with a discussion of the portraits.

Painting Dog!

Sat, May 13th 2:30 at PM

Join Susan Brogan and Carmine, a 5-year-old Australian shepherd who is an artist. Carmine is one of 15 painting dogs worldwide who have artwork in an online auction that’s raising funds for a program that delivers care packages to pets battling cancer as well as the Tripawds Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps dogs missing a limb.

RMA Student Self-Portraits Exhibit and Tour

Sat, May 13th at 3:00 PM

In person. Join Mary Cook and her RMA art students in an exhibit of self-portraits at the library. Mary used a creative process to help students create sketches from photographs, then complete their portraits from partial images, and finally draw an entire portrait.

Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group

Wed, May 17th at 6:00 PM

Hybrid, virtual and in person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our creative writing club! New and experienced writers welcome! This month, we’ll discuss balancing emotions like grief with craft in our writing.