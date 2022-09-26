Community Events
SAR conducts ceremony to honor the memory of Daniel Morgan
On September 17, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony to honor the memory of Daniel Morgan on Constitution Day. The ceremony was held in Mt Hebron Cemetery at Morgan’s grave site. The Shenandoah Christian Alliance and Boy Scout Troop #5 participated along with the SAR after a program to commemorate the Constitution.
A combined color guard consisting of compatriots from the SAR and the Boy Scouts from Troop 5 marched to Morgan’s grave site for a ceremony to commemorate Daniel Morgan’s service during the Revolutionary War. In 1775, Morgan recruited a company called “Morgan’s Riflemen” who conducted the beeline march from Virginia to Boston in 21 days. His company was sent to Quebec where he was injured and captured, a POW until his release in early 1776. Morgan’s ability to think beyond the confines of the accepted standards of warfare led to his significant contributions throughout the war.
While in command of light infantry, Morgan and his men used hit and run maneuvers, utilizing tactics that disturbed the disciplined British troops. As a commander, he made significant contributions to the victory at the Battle of Saratoga. In the south, his main adversary was Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton. In January 1781, Morgan lured Tarleton into a trap and utilized a double envelopment tactic that had not been previously used. With Tarleton’s aggressive behavior and belief the colonials were an inept force, Morgan had a complete victory which became the turning point in the Southern Campaign. This eventually led to the victory at Yorktown. For his efforts, Congress granted Morgan a gold medal.
Compatriot Mike St Jacques gave a presentation on “Who is Daniel Morgan”. A prayer was offered by the Reverend Larry Johnson, a wreath presented to honor the Revolutionary War Hero by Thomas “Chip” Daniel and the musket squad fired a three round salute. Participating for the SAR were Brian Bayliss, Dale Carpenter, Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Larry Johnson, Allan Phillips, Tom Reed, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler. Also attending from the SAR were Marshal DeHaven and Wayne Barringer.
SAR commemorates adoption of the U.S. Constitution
On September 17, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) co-sponsored a program to commemorate the signing of the United States Constitution. The SAR combined with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance, Boy Scouts of America, and other organizations at Mount Hebron Cemetery to honor the 235th anniversary of the adoption of the document that is basis for our government.
The subject of the commemoration was “History and Importance of our Constitution in These Turbulent Times”. Speakers included Col. (R) Mark Quimby, the Reverand Doctor Larry W. Johnson, Compatriot Tom Reed and members of the Boys Scouts of America. After opening remarks and the presentation of historic flags, the Colonel James Wood II Color Guard presented the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Continental Congress met in May of 1787 to revise the Articles of Confederation, which had been adopted in November 1777 as a means to provide a Federal government for the States who had declared themselves a free and independent nation. These went into effect in 1781 and governed the States until 1789 when the Constitution took effect.
The Articles provided a weak and ineffective government. The articles left the States as sovereign and independent and a Congress which served as the last resort on appeal of disputes. The Articles of Confederation named the new nation “The United States of America” and Congress was given the authority to make treaties and alliances, maintain armed forces and coin money. The document contained a preamble, 13 articles and a conclusion.
The Congress was unicameral with one house. There was no executive or judicial branch and no checks and balances. The president of the Congress was the president of the country. However, the Congress lacked the ability to levy taxes and regulate commerce. This led to the Constitutional Convention in 1787. It was originally chaired to revise the articles but after several discussions, it was determined a new document was needed. The States selected 70 delegates to participate with 55 showing up. After 100 days of discussion and arbitration, the Constitution was adopted and 39 of 42 delegates present signed the document. It would need nine States to ratify and on June 21, 1788, New Hampshire became the ninth State to make the Constitution the law of the land. On May 29, 1790, Rhode Island became the 13th State to approve and accept the document. The issues that made the approval process long and arduous were finally settled with the adoption of the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, known as the Bill of Rights which was adopted December 15, 1791.
After the program, a three round musket salute was fired by the SAR musket squad to commemorate the signing of the Constitution. Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Brian Bayliss, Dale Carpenter, Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Rev Larry Johnson Allan Phillips, Tom Reed, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of October
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of October 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Saturday, October 1
- 2:00 PM – Children’s Garden Program. Come join us in the garden to make a craft using nature’s supplies! Ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, October 5
- 10:15 AM – Toddler Story Time. Teatime with Natalie will be the theme as she reads her story about a teashop. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Teatime with Natalie will be the theme as she reads her story about a teashop. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
Saturday, October 8
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk about a variety of topics. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Monday, October 10
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, October 11
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Fake Blood and Viscosity. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Saturday, October 15
- 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we embark on a quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Monday, October 17
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, October 18
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is types of blood. Registration is required.
Wednesday, October 19
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about baby animals! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Baby animals will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration required.
Saturday, October 22
- 1:30 PM – Escape Samuels Barnyard. This will be a non-typical escape room. It will be kid / special needs friendly, and no doors will be locked. For ages 6 through adult. Registration is required.
Monday, October 24
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, October 25
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Changing Shadows. For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, October 26
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Siblings welcome Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Monday, October 31
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for October
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
General Education Development
In-person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LRCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
English as a Second Language Discussion Group
In-person. Registration for Laurel Ridge Community College’s English as a Second Language course has ended. For more information, visit the LRCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
In-person. Need help with technology? Come by the library every Tuesday at 2:00 PM where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, October 10th at 6 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, October 12th at 6 PM.
Appalachia Mysteria: Outlandish
In-person. Stop by on Thursday, October 13th at 6 PM for a presentation from the hosts of the popular Appalachian Mysteria podcast, J. Kendall Perkinson and Sarah James McLaughlin. They will discuss the show’s third season, which revolves around the unsolved murders of Julie Williams and Lollie Winans. In 1996, the young couple was viciously attacked at their Shenandoah National Park campsite.
Pen & Prose
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Wednesday, October 19th at 3:00 PM. New and experienced writers welcome.
Sharing Women’s Wisdom for Uncertain Times
Virtual. Join us Thursday, October 20th at 7:00 PM for a special presentation. This presentation features local women who have developed skills and strategies for coping with these adverse effects, and who have helped others do the same. This presentation is co-sponsored with the Women’s Resource Center and the Friends of the Library.
Books & Beyond
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of October, we will be discussing The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. This meeting will be held on Thursday, October 27th at 6 PM.
Constitution Day attracts scores of families, scholars, veterans and Revolutionary War reenactors
The historic stone Chapel at Mt. Hebron was filled Saturday morning, September 17, for the birthday of the United States Constitution. Pastor Allan Morrison called the gathering to order and began the celebration. In attendance were citizens from our area, youth and parents from the Boy Scouts, Heritage Girls, students from Classical Conversations home school organization, churches and the public. This annual effort has been spearheaded by the Rev. Larry W. Johnson for ten years. The purpose is to educate children and adults concerning the importance of the United States Constitution and preserving it.
The program included prayers for our Nation, American people, Virginia Commonwealth, emergency workers, teachers, schools, veterans, military, and care givers. This is the tenth annual gathering among the graves of forty Revolutionary soldiers buried at Mt. Hebron, the most famous being Winchester resident General Daniel Morgan, one of our Nation’s founders. He is buried near the entrance to the cemetery among soldiers with whom he fought.
The patriotic program included the pageantry of the “E pluribus Unum” by the presenting of flags of the Revolution by youth to reenactor Charles Market portraying General George Washington. This was followed by the procession of the SAR Color Guard posting our American Flag representing the “union” of the individual States. “From many one”… “E pluribus Unum.”
The Rev. Larry Johnson was joined by members of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance founder Dale Carpenter; the James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, keynoter Col. Mark Quimby, Army Retired; president of the SAR Chip Daniel; Charles Markert, Industrial Consultant; Pastor James Boyette, Living Water Christian Church; Tom Reed, of the First Christian Church; and presider and pastor Alan Morrison of Christ Reigns Church.
The Rev. Larry W. Johnson is a retired Anglican Bishop, educator, executive and known to many as “Liberty Man,” notorious for his revolutionary war presentations and retelling his family’s Revolutionary War history.
Students and families were especially welcomed to this event for its unique educational experience.
By having this annual event we remember the birthday of our Constitution and bring to life those who wrote it, sacrificed for it, and died that we would have a United States of America. An important purpose is teaching the Constitution’s history and the events that changed the course of human history by allowing individuals to govern themselves. Ours is a Republic where the people govern themselves and hereby has the oldest Constitution in the world.
Mt. Hebron Cemetery may be the most historic cemetery in our nation where veterans from all wars are buried. To visit the graves of 40 Revolutionary War Soldiers on Constitution Day is an exciting experience.
Following the 10:30 A.M. program the attendees went outside for a musket firing salute and taps. Then the group walked to Gen. Daniel Morgan’s grave to learn more about him. The lecture under the ancient trees was given by Laurel Ridge Community College professor Michael St. Jacques, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. There were wreaths laid by the Sons of the American Revolution and the Black Robe Regiment representing all the patriot pastors in the American Revolution who preached “liberty’ from their pulpits many of whom died for the “Glorious Cause.” They and General Morgan were honored by a second musket salute by the SAR guardsmen at his beautiful marker and grave.
Each student and adult received a certificate stating their patriotism and attendance at these events. In addition youth received a lapel pin depicting the Constitution with a blue field with white stars.
Ho! Ho! Ho! – Time again for Front Royal Light Fight
Yes, Virginia — it is time again for Front Royal Light Fight. What is Light Fight, you ask?
Front Royal Light Fight is a friendly Christmas light competition promoting fellowship, fun, and community. Organized by Lori Oaks, a local real estate agent whose mission is to bring value to the communities she serves. Monetary prizes will be awarded to four winners!
Look at the Light Fight website for information about last year’s contest, and peruse the photo gallery to give you some ideas about the competition.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of September 22nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, September 22:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, October 4:
“D.O.A.” @ 7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
- “Halloween Ends”
- “Black Adam”
