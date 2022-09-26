SAR conducts ceremony to honor the memory of Daniel Morgan

The historic stone Chapel at Mt. Hebron was filled Saturday morning, September 17, for the birthday of the United States Constitution. Pastor Allan Morrison called the gathering to order and began the celebration. In attendance were citizens from our area, youth and parents from the Boy Scouts, Heritage Girls, students from Classical Conversations home school organization, churches and the public. This annual effort has been spearheaded by the Rev. Larry W. Johnson for ten years. The purpose is to educate children and adults concerning the importance of the United States Constitution and preserving it.

The program included prayers for our Nation, American people, Virginia Commonwealth, emergency workers, teachers, schools, veterans, military, and care givers. This is the tenth annual gathering among the graves of forty Revolutionary soldiers buried at Mt. Hebron, the most famous being Winchester resident General Daniel Morgan, one of our Nation’s founders. He is buried near the entrance to the cemetery among soldiers with whom he fought.

The patriotic program included the pageantry of the “E pluribus Unum” by the presenting of flags of the Revolution by youth to reenactor Charles Market portraying General George Washington. This was followed by the procession of the SAR Color Guard posting our American Flag representing the “union” of the individual States. “From many one”… “E pluribus Unum.”

The Rev. Larry Johnson was joined by members of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance founder Dale Carpenter; the James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, keynoter Col. Mark Quimby, Army Retired; president of the SAR Chip Daniel; Charles Markert, Industrial Consultant; Pastor James Boyette, Living Water Christian Church; Tom Reed, of the First Christian Church; and presider and pastor Alan Morrison of Christ Reigns Church.

The Rev. Larry W. Johnson is a retired Anglican Bishop, educator, executive and known to many as “Liberty Man,” notorious for his revolutionary war presentations and retelling his family’s Revolutionary War history.

Students and families were especially welcomed to this event for its unique educational experience.

By having this annual event we remember the birthday of our Constitution and bring to life those who wrote it, sacrificed for it, and died that we would have a United States of America. An important purpose is teaching the Constitution’s history and the events that changed the course of human history by allowing individuals to govern themselves. Ours is a Republic where the people govern themselves and hereby has the oldest Constitution in the world.

Mt. Hebron Cemetery may be the most historic cemetery in our nation where veterans from all wars are buried. To visit the graves of 40 Revolutionary War Soldiers on Constitution Day is an exciting experience.

Following the 10:30 A.M. program the attendees went outside for a musket firing salute and taps. Then the group walked to Gen. Daniel Morgan’s grave to learn more about him. The lecture under the ancient trees was given by Laurel Ridge Community College professor Michael St. Jacques, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. There were wreaths laid by the Sons of the American Revolution and the Black Robe Regiment representing all the patriot pastors in the American Revolution who preached “liberty’ from their pulpits many of whom died for the “Glorious Cause.” They and General Morgan were honored by a second musket salute by the SAR guardsmen at his beautiful marker and grave.

Each student and adult received a certificate stating their patriotism and attendance at these events. In addition youth received a lapel pin depicting the Constitution with a blue field with white stars.