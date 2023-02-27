SAR conducts commemoration to George Washington

On February 22, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a celebration to honor George Washington on his birthday. The event was held at the Washington HQ in Winchester.

A presentation was made on “Young George Washington.” He was born February 11, 1731 (which became February 22, 1732, when a switch from the Julian Calendar to the Gregorian Calendar in 1752), at Pope’s Creek Plantation in Westmoreland County to Augustine and his 2nd wife, Mary Ball Washington. George’s grandfather, John had married Anne Pope, daughter of Nathan and inherited the farm from his father-in-law. John left the property to his grandchildren with Augustine moving to the property around 1722. The family moved to Little Hunting Creek when George was three-years-old and again moved when he was six to Ferry Farm in Stafford County. He lived there until he was 18.

Washington’s father died when he was 11-years-old, leaving his plantations to his sons. Little Hunting Creek was passed to Lawrence, George’s elder half-brother in 1740. He renamed it Mount Vernon after Admiral Edward Vernon. George spent much of his childhood at Mount Vernon, learning farming skills and how to be a cultured member of society. When he was 14, he began writing “Rules of Civility” that provided a guide on how to act in society. He found a set of surveying instruments at the store house on Ferry Farm and began studying geometry and surveying. In 1748 with few practice surveys, he accompanied George Fairfax and James Genn, Surveyor of Prince William County on a month long trip into the lower Shenandoah Valley to survey land for Thomas, Lord Fairfax. This was his initiation into the field as he became an accomplished surveyor and map maker.

In July 1749, at 17-years-old, Washington was appointed Culpeper County Surveyor, serving until November 1750. In 1753, he began his illustrious military career, serving in the militia when Governor Dinwiddie of Virginia appointed him as Adjutant with the rank of Major over one the four military districts. Washington led his regiment until 1758, when he resigned his commission to live the life of a Virginia plantation owner. His half-brother Lawrence had died in 1752, leaving Mount Vernon to his daughter Sara, who died in 1754 with his wife Anne, then inheriting the farm. When George returned from the militia, he began leasing Mount Vernon from Anne. He became the owner upon her death in 1761.

In 1758, Washington won election to the Virginia House of Burgesses, and on January 6, 1759, married Martha Dandridge Custis. He went on to become a successful farmer, soldier and politician. As Commander in Chief of the Continental Army, he was directly or indirectly responsible for the colonial victory in the War for Independence against Great Britain and presided over the Constitutional Convention.

Washington showed grace and humility and espoused the ideals of liberty, justice, freedom and dignity, laying the foundation for the American dream of prosperity to those who work hard and never give up. For this, he is referred to as the “Father of his country.”

The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey with a color guard led by Marc Robinson. Virginia Society SAR 2nd Vice President Michael Weyler passed greetings and presented a wreath from the society. Dale Corey provided the presentation on “Young George Washington” with wreaths presented by Colonel James Wood II, Fairfax Resolves, Fort Harrison and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters of the SAR.

Compatriots participating included Bryan Buck, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Forrest Crain, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Marshall DeHaven, Jerry Headley, Marc Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Richard Tyler and Michael Weyler.