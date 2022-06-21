Community Events
SAR Conducts Flag Retirement at Wayside Inn
On 17 June 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Retirement Ceremony at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia.
The U.S. Flag, when worn and no longer serviceable, is to be retired either through burial or burning. Flags were collected and retired through burning.
A color guard presented colors before emcee Chip Daniel called on the Flag Detail to present a worn flag for inspection. A flag had the stripes and blue field separated for the formal ceremony with 35 additional flags retired at the ceremony.
A musket squad completed the honors with a three-volley salute and Taps were played to honor the flags.
Participating from Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Brett Osborn, and John Petrie. They were joined by Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh and Chapman Lash, member of Mercer’s Company, French and Indian War.
Also participating in the ceremony was Daughter of the American Revolution compatriot Anne Simmons.
Community Events
Choir! Choir! Choir! & More at Shenandoah Valley Music Festival
Mark your calendars for Choir! Choir! Choir!, features Toronto-based performing artists Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman, who take an entertaining approach to leading their audiences in an original arrangement of a pop-rock song in three-part harmony.
Founded in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube, resulting in tens of millions of views. For more information visit: Front Porch Fridays in Strasburg.
Presented by SVMF and the Town of Strasburg
This concert is funded through the Mid Atlantic Tours program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Coming this Friday!
Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m.
Strasburg Square in Strasburg, VA
A FREE Concert!
Interactive! Entertaining! Community-building!
Here’s Choir! Choir! Choir! in action!
Check out our 2022 Summer Concert Series
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
sponsored by Crescent Cities Charities
Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m.
The Ultimate Beatles Tribute!
Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m.
ABBA the Concert – A Tribute to ABBA
Friday, July 29, at 8 p.m.
Richmond Symphony
with the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society
Performing Beethoven’s Ninth!
Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.
Interested in singing with the choir for this performance? No auditions are necessary! If you love to sing, don’t miss this opportunity! To inquire, click here. This concert is supported in part by the Shenandoah Community Foundation and by an award from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
America
Friday, August 12 at 8 p.m.
Village People
Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m.
The Spinners
Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.
Hot Strings and Cool Breezes
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
Also featuring Billy Contreras, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Bryan Sutton & Mark Schatz
Sunday, September 4 at 6 p.m.
For more information: Musicfest. org
Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is a non-profit concert presenter that gets financial support from ticket sales, sponsorships, private donations, Shenandoah County Government, the Town of Mount Jackson, and grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, and Virginia Tourism Corporation.
Community Events
Living Water Christian Church Yard Sale – June 24-25
The Living Water Christian Church is holding a huge yard sale on Friday and Saturday (June 24-25, 2022) at 72 North Lake Avenue in Front Royal. They’ll be open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on both days.
They have housewares, clothing, pet care, tools furniture, books, and many more items.
Come on out and take a look. Donations only.
Food is available as well as a bake sale.
If you have any questions feel free to call Judy Gribble at 540-305-9432 or email at Judy.gribble@comcast.net
Community Events
Commemoration to Dr. Joseph Warren
Dr. Joseph Warren, the namesake of Warren County Virginia, was martyred on 17 June 1775 at the Battle of Bunker Hill. He was remembered on June 17, 2022 at the Warren County Administrative Building by the Sons of the American Revolution, Col. James Wood II Chapter. The County flag has been flying at half-mast all week in honor of him.
We thank Joseph Warren for his ultimate sacrifice. We salute you today.
The Sons of the American Revolution gave a 21-gun salute and taps was played as well as a prayer by the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson, Chaplain.
Rest in Peace Doctor Joseph Warren. Your legacy is a free people and the United States “Under God…not a King.” He left this earth at the age of 34 years.
Find out more about Dr. Joseph Warren at www.djwf.org or more about the Sons of the American Revolution, Col. James Wood II Chapter at http://coloneljameswood.virginia-sar.org/
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “The Black Phone”
- “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- “NOPE”
Community Events
Children’s Literature Conference rocks the library
Shenandoah University’s Children’s Literature Conference will close with the return of its “Rockin’ the Library” event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, on the Braddock Street side of Handley Library (100 W. Piccadilly St.). The theme for this year’s conference is “The Gift of Story.”
It’s the first “Rockin’ the Library” since the advent of the pandemic and it promises to be a grand affair, featuring authors and illustrators who are appearing at the in-person, two-day session that concludes the conference, which began in late April with twice-weekly virtual visits to classrooms and educators by authors and illustrators.
The event is set to include live llamas, in honor of “Llama Destroys the World” by author Jonathan Stutzman and illustrator Heather Fox and art demonstrations by Fox, author/illustrator Greg Pizzoli (“The Watermelon Seed” and the “Baloney” books) and author/illustrator Deborah Freedman (“Tiny Dino,” “Is Was” and more). The celebration also includes book giveaways, cupcakes, a photo booth, face painting, a DJ, dancing, and story characters.
“Rockin the Library provides children in our community an opportunity to meet the authors and illustrators of some of their favorite books. I’m grateful that through the support of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, we can make this event possible,” said Shenandoah Children’s Literature Program Director Karen Huff, Ed.D. “Studies show that children who have access to books do not suffer from summer reading loss. I hope that every child who comes to ‘Rockin the Library’ will have a wonderful time and often return to the library to check out books and participate in the summer reading programs offered through the Handley Regional Library.”
The conference, including “Rockin’ the Library,” is made possible with the support of the Claude Moore Center for Literacy at Shenandoah University and the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation.
For more information, visit su.edu/clc or email infoclc@su.edu.
Community Events
Raffle to benefit Winchester SPCA
The Winchester SPCA is selling raffle tickets for your chance to be a millionaire. Buy a $10 raffle ticket and help your local SPCA save homeless pets.
- $10 per ticket
- Drawing to be held July 28, 2022
- Need not be present to win
Tickets are available at the following locations:
- Winchester SPCA Adoption Center: 111 Featherbed Lane Winchester, VA
Tuesday to Friday 10am to 5pm.
- Winchester SPCA Thrift Shop: 1944 Abrams Creek Winchester, VA
Tuesday to Friday 10am to 6pm, weekends 12-5PM.
- Or online at this link: winchesterspca.org/lottery-ticket-raffle
For more information, contact the shelter at 540-662-8616, or email director@winchesterspca.org.
