SAR Conducts Flag Retirement at Wayside Inn

On 17 June 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a Flag Retirement Ceremony at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia.

The U.S. Flag, when worn and no longer serviceable, is to be retired either through burial or burning. Flags were collected and retired through burning.

A color guard presented colors before emcee Chip Daniel called on the Flag Detail to present a worn flag for inspection. A flag had the stripes and blue field separated for the formal ceremony with 35 additional flags retired at the ceremony.

A musket squad completed the honors with a three-volley salute and Taps were played to honor the flags.

Participating from Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Brett Osborn, and John Petrie. They were joined by Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh and Chapman Lash, member of Mercer’s Company, French and Indian War.

Also participating in the ceremony was Daughter of the American Revolution compatriot Anne Simmons.