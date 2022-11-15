Community Events
SAR conducts grave marking to honor Major Peter Helphenstine
On November 12, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking ceremony to honor Revolutionary War Patriot Major Peter Philip Helphenstine. The ceremony was held at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
Helphenstine was born in Koln, Germany, on June 17, 1724. He married Catheryne Berger in 1750 and immigrated to the American colonies in 1754, landing in Cape Fear, North Carolina in October. They had seven children, the first being born during the voyage to the colonies. Legend has it that he became a friend to General George Washington after he was contracted to make shoes for the troops during the Braddock Campaign of the French and Indian War. Helphenstine then served in Lord Dunmore’s War in 1774 and fought against the Shawnee in Kentucky. Because of this service, he was chosen to serve as an officer in the Continental Army.
His service in the American Revolution was with the 8th Virginia Regiment, known as the German Regiment, commanded by Colonel Peter Muhlenberg. He was injured in battle in South Carolina in April 1778 and returned home to Frederick County, Virginia. He eventually died of repeated infections of the wounds sustained in battle, passing on May 11, 1779. He was one of the founding fathers of the German Lutheran Congregation in Winchester and buried in the cemetery that is now part of the Mount Hebron complex.
The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey with the Virginia SAR combined color Guard presenting colors and firing a musket volley to honor the patriot. Compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minutemen, Fairfax Resolves, Fort Harrison, George Mason and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters along with the Lanes Mill DAR Chapter paid homage to Helphenstine. Descendants of Helphenstine participated with Ed Helphinstine, Jr and his daughter Sarah unveiling the marker. Ed Helphinstine, Sr and his daughter Leah presented a wreath. Reverend Jim Simmons provided Chaplain duties with Ed Helphinstine, Jr providing a presentation on his ancestor.
Also presenting wreaths were Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Dave Cook, Ken Bonner, Mark Crain, Ken Morris from the SAR, Anita Bonner from the DAR and Doug Hall for the Order of Founders and Patriots of America. The color guard was commanded by Brett Osborn (CJWII) with the following compatriots participating in the presentation of the colors: Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Chip Daniel, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler from Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Ken Bonner, Barry Schwoerer and Steve Van Deusen from Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter; Dave Cook and Jim Cordes from Fairfax Resolves Chapter, Ken Morris from George Mason Chapter; Mark Crain from Culpeper Minutemen and Bryan Buck from Fort Harrison Chapter.
Community Events
Save the Dates: “Night of Wonder”, a choral celebration of Christmas and the holiday season
This Christmas season, the Valley Chorale has a musical story to tell. We invite you to attend “Night of Wonder”, a choral celebration of Christmas and the holiday season. Led by Artistic Director and Conductor Drew A. Young, the program will take you on a journey of wonder, excitement and contemplation weaving together choral traditions going back to the Middle Ages up to the 21st century.
We hope you will invite your friends and families to join us. The concert is free and lasts about 75 minutes. For further information, visit us online at www.TheValleyChorale.org, visit us on Facebook or email us at FrontRoyalSings@yahoo.com.
- Staunton – Friday, Dec 9, 7:30 pm, Trinity Episcopal Church (214 W. Beverley St.)
- Winchester – Saturday, Dec 10, 3:00 pm, Handley Library Auditorium (100 W. Piccadilly St.)
- Front Royal – Sunday, Dec 11, 3:00 pm, Calvary Episcopal Church (132 N. Royal Ave)
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 18th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 18:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday the 24th
COMING SOON:
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
- “M3GAN”
- “A Man Called Otto”
Community Events
Community News & Real Estate (November 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
Humane Society of Warren County
- Tails & Ales – to benefit the Humane Society of Warren County
November 19 – Moose lodge starting at 5:30pm. Cash party, raffle, games and more!
- Pick of the Litter – supporting the Humane Society of Warren County
New thrift store in town with the best deal around! Please check them out off 450 Commerce Avenue, Suite F. Front Royal VA.
Facebook page: facebook.com/pickofthelitterthrift
Rotary Club of Warren County
- Boots & Bourbon Fundraiser
The event was a great success. We brought in approximately $28,000. It might be enough for 2 book vending machines!
Full album of memories: photos.app.google
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for October 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for September 2022. We are in the red once again for new listings, new pending, and closed listings.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -28.4%
- New Pending DOWN -35.6%
- Closed sales are DOWN -37.1%
- Average Median Sold $320,000
- Average Days on Market 23
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: October 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated November 2022
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 11th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 11:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Wed, November 23:
“War of the Wildcats” @7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Strange World”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
Community Events
Belle Grove Plantation to host Kris Kringle Market November 19 and 20
For the third year, Belle Grove Plantation will host the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, 1-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge.
More than 50 artisans and area businesses will provide an excellent holiday shopping experience. Vendors will sell jewelry, candles, bath products, clothing, art, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, and demonstrate crafts such as woodturning, basket making, and blacksmithing.
There will be German food for sale by Shaffers BBQ Food Truck including pretzels, bratwurst, and strudel. The West Shenandoah Ruritan Club will sell gourmet hot chocolate, Cub Scout Troup Pack 117 Mount Jackson will sell hamburgers and hot dogs, and Caffeine Machine will sell specialty coffees.
In the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center will be Storytime with Santa and a program about Christmas traditions of the German Shenandoah Valley residents by Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park Ranger Shannon Moeck. On Saturday, there will also be a ballet performance by Dancing by His Grace.
To get everyone in the holiday spirit, there will be caroling by the Chancel Choir of Kernstown United Methodist Church on Saturday 11 a.m-1 p.m. and by The Valley Chorale on Sunday 1-4 p.m.
The Belle Grove Manor House will be open for touring during the event for a discounted price of $5 for those 12 and older (free for children). While the house will not be decorated for Christmas until December 2, there will be music in the Parlor on Saturday and Sunday.
The Belle Grove Museum Shop will also be open and fully stocked for the holidays with books, toys, unique local gifts, and a dazzling array of Christmas ornaments.
For the full list of vendors and detailed schedule visitbellegrove.org/kris-kringle or facebook.com/BelleGrove. Guests are asked not to bring in outside food or drink so that the vendors will have a good day. This is a rain or shine event.
(About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation has been a non-profit historic house museum since 1967 and is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site. Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. For more information visit bellegrove.org or facebook.com/BelleGrove.)
Community Events
Pets & Vets: WASPCA offering free pet adoptions on Veteran’s Day
The Winchester Area SPCA will offer free pet adoptions to all veterans on Friday, November 11th, from 10AM-5PM, at the adoption center located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA.
The Pets & Vets event aims to connect veterans with great shelter pets and honor the service these brave men and women give to our country. Military ID required.
All WASPCA adoptable pets are neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. View this link to see available pets: petango.com/winchesterspca.
Wind: 4mph N
Humidity: 91%
Pressure: 30.23"Hg
UV index: 0
43/25°F
45/23°F