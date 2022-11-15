SAR conducts grave marking to honor Major Peter Helphenstine

On November 12, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking ceremony to honor Revolutionary War Patriot Major Peter Philip Helphenstine. The ceremony was held at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.

Helphenstine was born in Koln, Germany, on June 17, 1724. He married Catheryne Berger in 1750 and immigrated to the American colonies in 1754, landing in Cape Fear, North Carolina in October. They had seven children, the first being born during the voyage to the colonies. Legend has it that he became a friend to General George Washington after he was contracted to make shoes for the troops during the Braddock Campaign of the French and Indian War. Helphenstine then served in Lord Dunmore’s War in 1774 and fought against the Shawnee in Kentucky. Because of this service, he was chosen to serve as an officer in the Continental Army.

His service in the American Revolution was with the 8th Virginia Regiment, known as the German Regiment, commanded by Colonel Peter Muhlenberg. He was injured in battle in South Carolina in April 1778 and returned home to Frederick County, Virginia. He eventually died of repeated infections of the wounds sustained in battle, passing on May 11, 1779. He was one of the founding fathers of the German Lutheran Congregation in Winchester and buried in the cemetery that is now part of the Mount Hebron complex.

The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey with the Virginia SAR combined color Guard presenting colors and firing a musket volley to honor the patriot. Compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minutemen, Fairfax Resolves, Fort Harrison, George Mason and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters along with the Lanes Mill DAR Chapter paid homage to Helphenstine. Descendants of Helphenstine participated with Ed Helphinstine, Jr and his daughter Sarah unveiling the marker. Ed Helphinstine, Sr and his daughter Leah presented a wreath. Reverend Jim Simmons provided Chaplain duties with Ed Helphinstine, Jr providing a presentation on his ancestor.

Also presenting wreaths were Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Dave Cook, Ken Bonner, Mark Crain, Ken Morris from the SAR, Anita Bonner from the DAR and Doug Hall for the Order of Founders and Patriots of America. The color guard was commanded by Brett Osborn (CJWII) with the following compatriots participating in the presentation of the colors: Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Chip Daniel, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler from Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Ken Bonner, Barry Schwoerer and Steve Van Deusen from Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter; Dave Cook and Jim Cordes from Fairfax Resolves Chapter, Ken Morris from George Mason Chapter; Mark Crain from Culpeper Minutemen and Bryan Buck from Fort Harrison Chapter.