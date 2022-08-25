SAR conducts successful Color Guard Workshop

The County of Warren Parks and Recreation Department announces upcoming programs for the month of September. To see if any of these programs are eligible for online registration, visit their website at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net .

Kings Dominion – Good Any Day Discount Tickets

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is offering “Good Any Day” discount tickets for Paramount’s Kings Dominion. These tickets are valid any 2022 operating day except park rental days.

The cost is $40.00 per ticket for ages 3 and older and can be purchased at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Piano Lessons

A fun and inspiring approach to piano, teaching the basics of music so you can learn to read music, play by ear, and be creative at the keyboard. Playing piano helps develop the life skills of discipline, goal-setting, and independent learning.

These lessons are for children and adults and will be held Mondays through Thursdays, September 1, 2022 through November 30, 2022; class time and cost varies.

All classes are held at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

For more information on available classes, fees, or to register, contact Barbara Stepp at barbara@skylinepiano.com or (540) 635-1919.

Karate Program

This program will encompass the usual stances, kicking, punching techniques, stretching, weight lifting (2 to 4 lbs.), and an overall history and review of martial arts. Sensei Drago emphasizes the attitude of working with each other, not at each other.

The program is held on Saturdays, September through December 2022, at the Front Royal Karate Club, 7 Kidd Lane, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. for those ages 5 to 16.

The cost of the program is $120.00 per participant for ten (10) consecutive classes. This program is ongoing and starts the first week you register.

Walking Club

This club is geared towards providing participants with a safe environment to walk and stay active and healthy throughout the year. This program is “self-paced” to fit everyone’s life style.

Walking Club will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 1, 2022 through December 29, 2022, from

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center, located at 200 E 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. The Walking Club is a free-to-join, drop-in program for all ages. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Square Dance Lessons

These classes are co-sponsored by the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and the Rivermont Rambler Square Dancers. Classes will be held on Tuesdays, September 6, 2022, through August 29, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers (RES) Youth Center, located at 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

First two lessons are FREE, then just $5.00 per class.

For more information or to register, contact Nick Capozio at (540) 636-2323.

Mah Jongg “Players Club”

Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. Players must bring their own league card.

This club meets on Tuesdays, September 6, 2022, through September 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost for the club is $8.00 for the month prepaid or $3.00 per day drop-in at the door.

For more information about the Mah Jongg “Players Club”, please contact Deb Jones at (540) 252-4252.

Little Movers

Little Movers is a fun-filled 30-minute class created to get your little mover, moving! This once-a-week class has a loose structure of learning basic ballet movements, playing movement games, and getting that energy out all while making new friends! Participants will need to be able to follow along as best they can for their age group and must be accompanied by an adult throughout the course.

Classes will be held on Tuesdays, September 6, 2022, through October 11, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Participants must be 2½ to 4 years of age. Minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.

The cost of the class is $40.00 per participant, per session. Registration deadline is September 4, 2022.

For more information regarding class instruction, please email zumba.lizi@gmail.com.

Ballet

This class is a wonderful way for a child to experience the basics of ballet without a yearlong commitment. Participants will learn the basic structure of ballet along with building block movements that are the cornerstone of every dancer’s vocabulary. There is no performance with such a short class period, but students will share a short combination at the end of the session.

Classes will be held on Tuesdays, September 6, 2022, through October 11, 2022, from 6:35 p.m. – 7:20 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Participants must be 5 to 9 years of age. Minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.

The cost of the class is $60.00 per participant. Registration deadline is September 4, 2022.

For more information regarding class instruction, please email zumba.lizi@gmail.com.

Hip-Hop for Kids

This class is designed to teach kids basic movement skills in a jazz and hip-hop class and for them to have a lot of giggles while they learn! This class is perfect for someone who is not sure if they want to commit to a full year format in a traditional studio setting, but still want to dance! There is no performance with such a short class period, but students will share a short combination at the end of the session.

Classes will be held on Tuesdays, September 6, 2022, through October 11, 2022, from 7:25 p.m. – 8:10 p.m. at the Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Classes are open to boys and girls, 6 to 10 years of age. Minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.

The cost of the class is $60.00 per participant, per session. Registration deadline is September 4, 2022.

For more information regarding class instruction, please email zumba.lizi@gmail.com.

Adult Archery

Have you ever wanted to try archery? Afraid to invest in equipment when you are not sure you will like the sport? Archery is a sport for people of all ages. Come try out our Adult Beginners Archery Class where the only requirement is to have fun! Equipment will be provided on site.

Classes will be held on Tuesdays, September 6, 2022, through September 27, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Track Area, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Classes are open to those sixteen (16) years of age and older, and the cost for the session is $50.00 per participant. A minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.

Registration deadline is September 3, 2022.

Youth Archery

Starting in archery? The best place to learn how to shoot well is our Beginner Archery Class. We will cover the basics of proper archery form in a group setting while having fun.

Classes will be held on Thursdays, September 8, 2022, through September 29, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Track Area, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Classes are open to those eight (8) to fifteen (15) years old, and the cost for the session is $50.00 per participant.

A minimum of four (4) participants needed to hold the class, with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.

Registration deadline is September 6, 2022.

Grandparents’ Day Brunch

Enjoy brunch, conversation, crafts, and games. These simple moments with the grandchildren often become special memories to enjoy for years to come.

Brunch will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center, located at 200 E. 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Cost is $30.00 per couple (grandparent & child); each additional person is $10.00.

Grandchildren must be fifteen (15) years of age or younger to participate.

Pre-registration is required; limited to 30 couples.

Registration deadline is Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Basic Pistol Shooting Class

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Defensive Firearms of Virginia, LLC will be holding a Basic Pistol Shooting Class on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This class is open to anyone 10 years of age and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

This class deals with the basic knowledge, skill, and attitude necessary for owning and using a firearm safely. Through this class, the student will learn the following:

Firearm parts and operation

Ammunition

Gun safety

Virginia laws regarding firearms

Shooting fundamentals

This class satisfies all requirements for a Virginia Concealed Carry Permit.

The cost for the class is $75.00 per participant, and the class is limited to 12 participants. Pre-registration is required; registration deadline is September 15, 2022.

For more information about this class, please contact Rex King at DFV357@yahoo.com.

Last Wish Q&A

There are a lot of questions when it comes to end-of-life planning and the proper documentation that individuals and families should have ready in the event of a loss. Don’t let yourself or your loved ones be left in the dark in the midst of a life-changing event. Join Warren County Parks and Recreation, Maddox Funeral Home, and Mata & Hill Attorneys and Counsellors at Law for this presentation and Q&A. Learn your options for end-of-life care. Get information on estate planning, ask questions, and get answers – because it is never too soon to plan ahead.

This program will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This is a FREE community program. There is a limit of 90 participants for the Last Wish Q&A.

Youth Basketball League

Registration will be held September 26, 2022, through October 21, 2022

This program emphasizes fundamental teamwork, sportsmanship, and positive participation with the goal of providing a fun and rewarding youth basketball experience where young players can create a bond with the game while also learning what it takes to be successful away from the court.

Games are scheduled to begin Saturday, December 3, 2022, and will be held at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 and/or Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, located at 320 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Practices will be held twice a week, including Saturdays, until games start and then once a week when games begin.

Practices are held at various locations. All practice locations and times will vary and are subject to change due to gym availability.

Draft will be held Saturday and Sunday, October 29th and 30th, 2022.

This program is for boys and girls, 7 to 14 years old as of December 1, 2022; age verification is necessary to register for this activity.

The cost is $70.00 per participant.