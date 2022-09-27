SAR gives presentation on Constitution to senior living facilities

On September 20, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, conducted two ceremonies to honor the adoption of the Constitution. These were held at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal and Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility in Bentonville. The ceremonies were opened with an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance.

A brief history of the events was given leading up to the Constitutional Convention, beginning with the Declaration of Independence leading to the Articles of Confederation. This was an agreement the 13 original States developed at the Second Continental Congress in 1777, after much debate to frame the government of the newly ordained United States of America. After significant time, it went into effect March 1, 1781. The document created a loose confederation of states with a weak central government. Within it’s guidelines, each state only had one vote, regardless of size. Congress did not have the power to tax nor regulate foreign and interstate commerce. There was no executive or judicial branches. Amendments to the Articles required a unanimous vote and laws required a 9/13 majority to pass in Congress. States could levy tariffs on other states goods. The President of the Congress was considered the President of the United States.

By 1787, it had become apparent that the articles had formed a weak ineffective federal government. A Constitutional Convention was convened May 25, 1787, with 70 representatives from the 13 States elected to attend. Of these, 55 showed from 12 States as Rhode Island did not send delegates. The initial intent was to revise the Articles of Confederation, but it soon became apparent that a new government was needed. This resulted in an intense debate that would last 100 days before the document would be accepted by the Congress. The resulting government was a federal organization characterized by a system of checks and balances with a bicameral legislature with two houses to make laws, an executive branch to enforce laws and a judicial branch to ensure the laws were within the guidelines of the Constitution.

Congress adopted the document on September 17, 1787, but would not become binding until it was ratified by nine of the 13 states. Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia and Connecticut quickly ratified it. However, several states opposed the document as it failed to reserve undelegated powers to the states and did not provide constitutional protection of basic rights. In February 1788, it was agreed that if the other states would ratify, then amendments providing these rights would be immediately proposed. Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina ratified and on June 21, 1788, New Hampshire then followed becoming the ninth state to ratify.

It was agreed the government would begin under the Constitution on March 4, 1789. Virginia and New York ratified by the end of July 1788. On September 25, 1789, the first Congress adopted 12 amendments to the U.S. Constitution and sent them to the states for ratification. 10 became known as the Bill of Rights and were ratified in 1791. In November 1789, North Carolina became the 12 state and Rhode Island finally voted to accept the document on May 29, 1790.

The ceremonies were opened with the posting of an American Flag and a presentation on who are the SAR and the coming 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War. This was followed by an invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. It was closed with the singing of God Bless America and an invocation.