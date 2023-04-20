SAR honors Patriots Day

On April 16, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Patriots Day event at the Muster Grounds, Abingdon, Virginia. The event was conducted by the General William Campbell Chapter of the Virginia Society to commemorate the patriots who were in Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts the day that began the Revolutionary War.

In March 1775 at the 2nd Virginia Convention held at St. John’s Church in Richmond, Patrick Henry warned that “The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms!” Less than a month later, the clash of arms occurred on 19 April at the Lexington green and then the North Bridge in Concord. British General Gage, had orders to disarm the rebels and capture their leaders. They had learned that weapons and powder were stored and colonial leaders, John Adams and John Hancock were in Concord. General Gage sent Lt. Col. Francis Smith with 700 regulars to capture and destroy military stores hidden by the Massachusetts militia at Concord and capture Adams and Hancock. This led to the battle at the North Bridge in Concord where a shot was fired to start the struggle for independence.

The response of the minutemen forced the British to retreat to Boston. There was a continuous battle along the 12 mile route which culminated in the bloodiest half-mile of the retreat at Menotomy, Massachusetts. This gale would take 15 days to bring the clash of resounding arms to Virginia. What followed was an eight year war, resulting in the formation of the United States of America. Virginia patriots answered the call and played a pivotal role throughout the war. 15 Virginia Regiments in the Continental Army, two State Regiments and numerous militia and independent units fought for independence, along with many who provided public service.

The beginning of the end of the war occurred in October 1780 at Kings Mountain, when patriots and loyalists clashed in a decisive colonial victory. This included a Virginia militia led by Colonel William Campbell, who was elected to lead the combined colonial militia in this resounding defeat of the British. This was as Thomas Jefferson said “was the turning point of the war”. It began in Lexington/Concord on that day when “The Shot Heard Around the World” was fired to begin the birth of a nation.

The ceremony was emcee’d by GWC Chapter President John Gullion supported by a color guard led by Mac Johnson, General William Campbell Chapter consisting of Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Kevin Combs (CWC), Dale Corey (CJWII), Mike Weyler (Col William Grayson), John Britton (GWC), Mike Shaver (CWC) and Rob Richmond (Kings Mountain, Tennessee). Greetings were presented by Ernie Coggins, President, Virginia Society; Mike Weyler, 2nd Vice President Virginia Society and Lyla Thurmon, Past Regent of Black’s Fort DAR Chapter. Wreaths were presented by Coggins, Thurmon, John Gullion, Sean Carrigan and Rob Richmond. A musket squad led by Mac Johnson fired a salute Sean Carrigan, Kevin Combs and Rob Richmond. The Black’s Fort DAR was represented by ladies in colonial attire, Lyla Thurmon, Joella Barbour and Carole Mask.