Connect with us

Community Events

SAR honors Revolutionary War Patriot Ezekiel Potts

Published

8 hours ago

on

On October 29, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the grave marking for Ezekiel Potts, a Revolutionary War Patriot.  The ceremony was held at the historic Old Potts Cemetery near Hillsboro, Loudoun, Virginia.

Colonel James Wood II Chapter participants, standing left to right: Ken Bonner (dual member), Doug Hall, Paul Christensen, Barry Schwoerer (dual member), Ernie Coggins (dual member), Dave Cook (dual member) and Allan Phillips. Kneeling left to right: Dale Corey and Sean Carrigan. (Photo/Darrin Schmidt)

Potts was a patriot who served as a Private in Captain Burgess Balls’ Company, 5th Virginia Regiment, paid 1783 Personal Property Tax and provided 350 pounds of beef to the continental forces. Ezekiel was born Jan. 1742 in Fairfax County (this portion of Fairfax became Loudoun County in 1757). When his father died, he inherited one half of the farm and a mill. In 1749, he married Elizabeth Mead and had seven children. He died Jan. 16, 1809, followed by Elizabeth in 1825. Ezekiel and Elizabeth, along with their children are buried at the Old Potts Cemetery which was established on the homestead by his father, David Potts.

The event was attended by fifteen descendants of the patriot. Paula Schwoerer, 4th great grand niece of the patriot gave a short biographical sketch. Sgt Maj John Champe President Ken Bonner and Vice President Barry Schwoerer conducted the ceremony with Jacob Schwoerer unveiling the marker. Eleven Revolutionary War lineage organizations attended and presented wreaths.


Wreath presenters, from left to right: Ernie Coggins, Virginia SAR; Doug Hall, OFPA; Paul Christensen, CJWII; Ken Bonner, SMJC; Judith Shepherd, Elizabeth McIntosh Hammill DAR; Jacob Schwoerer, Colonel William Grayson C.A.R.; Nancy Watford, Ketoctin DAR; Anita Bonner, Lanes Mill DAR; Dave Cook, FR and Kimberly Scott, District VIII Virginia DAR. (Photo/Darrin Schmidt)

Five Sons of the American Revolution participated in wreath laying: Virginia 1st Vice President Ernie Coggins, Ken Bonner (Sgt Maj John Champe), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Richard Rankin (George Washington) and Paul Christensen (Colonel James Wood II). In addition, Order of Founders and Patriots, five Daughters of the American Revolution and one member of the Children of the American Revolution presented wreaths to honor the patriot.

A color guard commanded by Dave Cook, consisted of Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII),  Will Reynolds (CJWII), Darrin Schmidt (FR), Jacob Schwoerer (SMJC) with headstone sentinels Dale Corey (CJWII) and Allan Phillips (CJWII). A seven man musket squad commanded by Darrin Schmidt executed a three shot volley to honor the patriots service to the founding of the country.

Musket squad firing salute to the patriot, from left to right: Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Allan Phillips, Will REynolds, Dave Cook and Ken Bonner. (Photo/Owen Brown)

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Community Events

Childress play, “Trouble in Mind” comes to Winchester

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 2, 2022

By

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress’ wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of American theatre opened to acclaim off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient TROUBLE IN MIND was announced to move to Broadway in 1957… in a production that never came to be until 2019. In a case of life imitating art, white producers insisted that Childress provide a more upbeat ending. Childress refused.

Cast of TROUBLE IN MIND

Even through the disappointment of being denied the world of Broadway, Childress became the first professionally produced Black woman playwright, and the first Black woman to win an Obie Award for Best Original Play in 1956.

Selah Theatre Project in partnership with the Winchester Area NAACP presents TROUBLE IN MIND, a backstage comedy-drama, about a group of actors in the late 1950s gathering to rehearse a new Broadway play about lynching in the American South. Although the intentions of the new play are for audiences to sympathize with the Black experience, Wiletta Mayer has some issues with the interpretation of stereotypes perpetuated by a white playwright.


Under the direction of LaTasha Do’zia, Alice Childress’ TROUBLE IN MIND comes to Winchester challenging audiences on the topics of the importance of representation in American theatre, objectionable acceptance of stereotypes, and racism. The cast features Will Speakman (Doubt), Jacob Pugh, Kurt Hoffman (The Fall of Heaven), Jon Conard (Fences), Sarah Downs, Jasper Alex (The Laramie Project), Eric Lee Santiful (The Fall of Heaven), Jacob Reed (Terms of Endearment), and Joanne Thompson (‘Night Mother)in the leading role of Wiletta Mayer.

“It is an important play. We are still dealing with issues of sexism and racism, particularly in the theatre world, today”, says Joanne Thompson. “Wiletta is a very dignified, calm woman, that reaches a point of having enough. Wiletta is a strong advocate to stand for what you believe is true. She makes the absolute correct choice for herself instead of going along to get along”, exclaims Thompson.

Joanne Thompson (Wiletta Mayer) and Jacob Reed (Al Manners)

Reflecting on the rehearsal process, Do’zia thinks, “It is amazing how many rehearsals we discussed as a cast the mirror effect of a play written in 1955 to 2022. Sometimes as the actors speak the words of Childress, the words speak true to us today”.

TROUBLE IN MIND is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatrical on November 11-13 & 18-20. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7pm, and Sunday Performances are at 2pm. For every ticket sold, $2 will go towards Winchester Area NAACP’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund.

Eric Lee Santiful (Sheldon Forrester). In the background, Joanne Thompson (Wiletta Mayer), Jon Conard (John Nevins), Jacob Reed (Al Manners)

Selah Theatre Project
811 S. Loudoun St – Winchester, VA 22601

  • Friday November 11 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday November 12 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 13 at 2:00 p.m.
  • Friday November 18 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday November 19 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday November 20 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 4th

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 2, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 4:

• Friday: 6:20
• Saturday: 3:30, 6:20
• Sunday: 4:20
• Mon-Wed: 7:10
Not Rated   |  1 Hour 28 Minutes

• Friday: 6:00, 8:45
• Saturday: 3:10, 6:00, 8:45
• Sunday: 4:00, 7:00
• Mon-Thurs: 7:00
Rated PG13  |  2 Hours 4 Minutes


• Friday: 8:50
• Saturday: 8:50
• Sunday: 4:05, 7:10
Rated R  |  1 Hour 50 Minutes

• Friday: 6:10, 8:40
• Saturday: 3:20, 6:10, 8:40
• Sunday: 4:10, 7:05
• Mon-Thurs: 7:05
Rated PG13  |  1 Hour 44 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

Film Club Showing:
Tuesday: “Shenandoah”
Thursday: “Wakanda Forever” @6:45 (PG13)

COMING SOON:

  • “Strange World”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Continue Reading

Community Events

Winchester SPCA announces Pets for Vets event

Published

2 days ago

on

October 31, 2022

By

The Winchester Area SPCA will offer free pet adoptions to all veterans on Friday, November 11th, from 10AM-5PM, at the adoption center located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA.

The Pets for Vets event aims to connect veterans with great shelter pets and honor the service these brave men and women give to our country. Military ID required.

All WASPCA adoptable pets are neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit this link to see available pets: petango.com/winchesterspca

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Top of Virginia Regional Chamber will host its inaugural Economic Summit on November 9

Published

2 days ago

on

October 31, 2022

By

The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber (TVRC) will host an inaugural Economic Summit, sponsored by First Bank and Shenandoah University, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m.-noon, in Halpin-Harrison Hall, Stimpson Auditorium, on Shenandoah University’s main campus in Winchester.

President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Tom Barkin will serve as keynote speaker, and Virginia Department of Economic Development President Jason El Koubi will serve as a featured speaker. First Bank President and CEO Scott Harvard will lead a panel discussion on the “State of the Region” featuring Navy Federal Winchester Operations Center Senior Vice President Susan Brooks; Howard Shockey & Sons Corporation President Jeff Boehm; and Valley Health President & CEO Mark Nantz as panelists.

A light, continental breakfast will be served. Cost to attend the summit is $35 for TVRC members and $45 for general admission. Shenandoah University students can attend for free but must register online prior to the event.

Register at Top of Virginia Economic Summit 2022.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Boots & Bourbon with Rotary Club of Warren County

Published

5 days ago

on

October 28, 2022

By

Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are tastin’ bourbon with your local Front Royal “partners!” Yeehaw! Join the Facebook Event Page for updates.

  • DATE: November 5, 2022
  • TIME: 6pm to 10pm
  • LOCATION: Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue (221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630)
  • BENEFICIARY: We will purchase a BOOK VENDING MACHINE for local elementary school!

What to expect:

  • MUSIC
  • MECHANICAL BULL RIDING
  • FOOD BY SHAFFER’S BBQ
  • WESTERN THEMED GAMES
  • OPEN BAR & MORE!

Tickets on sale now:

  • $75.00 per ticket
  • $125 VIP Private Tasting Experience
  • Only 200 tickets available, so buy your ticket ASAP

For tickets, see your favorite Rotary Club of Warren County member, or:

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 28th

Published

6 days ago

on

October 27, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 28:

• Friday: 6:20
• Saturday: 3:20, 6:20, 9:15
• Sunday: 4:20, 7:10
• Mon-Thurs: 7:20
Not Rated   |  1 Hour 28 Minutes

• Friday: 6:00, 8:45
• Saturday: 3:00, 6:00, 8:55
• Sunday: 4:00, 7:00
• Mon-Thurs: 7:10
Rated PG13  |  2 Hours 4 Minutes


• Friday: 6:10, 8:55
• Saturday: 3:10, 6:10, 9:05
• Sunday: 4:10, 7:05
• Mon-Thurs: 7:10
Rated R  |  1 Hour 50 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

Film Club Showing Tuesday, November 1:
“Santa Fe Trail” @ 7:00pm

COMING SOON:

  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • The Fablemans”
  • “Strange World”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
59°
Clear
7:41 am6:11 pm EST
Feels like: 59°F
Wind: 0mph WSW
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 30.29"Hg
UV index: 0
ThuFriSat
68/46°F
72/59°F
73/61°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Nov
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
5
Sat
12:00 pm Feed the Hungry @ Fantasyland Park
Feed the Hungry @ Fantasyland Park
Nov 5 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Feed the Hungry @ Fantasyland Park
The Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley will be hosting a Feed the Hungry meal at Fantasy Land park, at the big pavilion. We will be serving the hungry, not only homeless, until[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and are ready to show[...]
4:00 pm WCHS Reunion – Class of 1987
WCHS Reunion – Class of 1987
Nov 5 @ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
WCHS Reunion - Class of 1987
Warren County High School Class of 1987 is looking forward to holding a Class Reunion on November 5, 2022. For further information or to help, please contact Melissa DeDomenico-Payne at 540-841-2218 (call or text). We[...]
6:00 pm Boots & Bourbon @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Boots & Bourbon @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Nov 5 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Boots & Bourbon @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are[...]
Nov
6
Sun
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 6 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Picnic Area Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]
Nov
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Nov 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Nov
10
Thu
12:00 pm Fall Auction and Bake Sale @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fall Auction and Bake Sale @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Nov 10 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Fall Auction and Bake Sale @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
The Front Royal Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon on November 10th, from 12pm – 1:30pm, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Silent, Chinese and Live Auction w/ Tom Eshelman Auctioneer Speaker is[...]
6:00 pm Pours for Polio @ Bushel Pub @ The Apple House
Pours for Polio @ Bushel Pub @ The Apple House
Nov 10 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Pours for Polio @ Bushel Pub @ The Apple House
 