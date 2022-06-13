Community Events
SAR honors veterans at Honor Flight
On June 11, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter along with the Sgt Maj John Champe and Culpeper Minutemen Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in an opening ceremony for the Honor Flight conducted by Honor Flight – Top of Virginia (HFTV).
HFTV is a hub of the Honor Flight Network created to honor America’s Veterans for their sacrifices. They serve the Shenandoah Valley, Loudoun County and beyond with top priority to senior veterans along with those that are terminally ill. They transport the veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the various memorials on the mall and then are taken to Arlington National Cemetery to watch the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Top of Virginia conducts three flights a year. The remaining trip for 2022 will be from Harrisonburg on 24 Sep. They accept applications from veterans who served prior to 1975.
At the June 11 event, the veterans arrived for a social time and pictures from 7:00 – 7:30 and all have a guardian assigned to assist them throughout the day. The flight visits the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam Memorials with a box lunch provided to all who attend. The changing of the guard is the final stop and they are then returned to the point of debarkation where they are met with flag waving fans of our American heroes.
The opening ceremony consisted of the combined Colonel James Wood II, Sgt Maj John Champe and Culpeper Minutemen Chapter Color Guards presenting the colors. Sentinels Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Mike St Jacques were stationed at the entrance as the guard led by commander Marc Robinson marched into the room. The guard was called to present arms for the singing of the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. The guard then retired to prepare an Honor Guard for the veterans to proceed through on their way to the bus. Guardsmen participating included Ken Bonner, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Mark Sink, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
Froggy’s Closet hosts 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament
Froggy’s Closet, a project of the Families Reaching Out Group, is hosting a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, June 18th, at Richard’s Fruit Market (6410 Middle Road, Middletown, VA). Registration begins at 11pm and the tournament will run from 12-5pm.
The event is family friendly and the perfect way to kick off Father’s Day Weekend with your children. Registration costs $50 per team and can be done by emailing frog231w@gmail.com.
There will be live music by Rob Talton, Paul Moschetto, and Jake Kohn (a 14 year old country music sensation), food by Shaffer’s BBQ, beer and wine, a 50/50 raffle, a gift raffle and, of course, triple elimination Cornhole with prizes for the team at 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. Teams can bring their own bags, if they wish.
Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available ranging from $100-$250. The deadline for sponsorships is Friday, June 10.
Monetary donations are also accepted by cash, check or online at frog-kids.org. For more information, call (540) 773-4192, email froggyscloset@gmail.com or visit frog-kids.org.
Founded in 2009, Families Reaching Out Group (FROG), a Winchester, Virginia based non-profit, is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children who have been victims of abuse, neglect or at risk. FROG serves children in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren Counties.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 9th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 9:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Lightyear”
- “The Black Phone”
- “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- “NOPE”
Stephens City STEM Camp Weeks commence in June
According to retired schoolteacher Jacquetta Owen, “STEM instruction is always so stimulating for me to teach. It allows me to tap into the power of curiosity to fuel the wonder and excitement of learning.” Ms. Owen is energized by working with kids (5-12 years old), teaching new skills, and seeing their “ah-ha” moments.
Ms. Owen cites several reasons for leading the week-long STEM Camps including Art, June 13-17, Science, June 20-24, and Lego/Robotics June 27-July 1.
“First, the educational part-working with individual students to problem solve and create. Second, share our Stephens City United Methodist Church (SCUMC) family and opportunities with parents having elementary school-age children to gainfully involve them in the church activities. Third, bring in “helpers,” visiting teachers, for their expertise in various fields, again to let families know we are a loving and active church. Fourth, generate additional funds to support the daycare center.” The entire support personnel are volunteers and graciously share their gifts. All camps are in the Stephens City UMC.
Art Camp students will study Jackson Pollack and practice using some of his techniques. Students will learn about one-point perspective, then use instructions to develop a picture using colored pencils. We will also study mosaics and use a wooden tray to make an embedded design. Art instruction will be given so students can learn about proportion, color, and design. Local artist, Heather Williams will be leading us through the programs.
Science Camp students, during the week, will use the scientific methods to discover how water can walk, what happens when the air in a balloon is heated, and how to make ice cream in a bag. We will also experiment with potential and kinetic energy using tongue depressors, learn about air compression, and even how to peel an egg without using your hands!
Students will learn that surprisingly, cooking requires a strong science background as they explore kitchen secrets, make glitter slime, and observe what happens when they use a magnifying glass. The scientific method of observations and results will be recorded by the students for comparison and evaluation. We will watch the reaction of salt in food colors and paints and determine why this may happen. This salt painting science experiment is a fun way to combine art and science.
Barb Agregard, a retired science teacher from Frederick County will lead the class. John Brishcar, a retired science teacher from Front Royal and NASA, and Deborah Phillips will also be guest science teachers. Ms. Phillips has an MS in Medical Microbiology and Immunology. She worked in research labs for over 15 years, including at the CDC, Emory University, and Indiana University, and as a Medical Editor before retirement.
Lego/Robotics Camp students will experience how architecture and engineering combine to help create robust structures. Many architectural and engineering terms will be introduced, then students will be asked to use schematics to follow and develop. We start with large blocks to experiment with shape and design, then move to smaller, more complex blocks for further exploration. Students will replicate rotations in space and devise a design that others will attempt to complete. Kits will be available for students to interpret directions, establish a plan and execute the idea.
Students will have opportunities to build with Legos. Structures will be tested for strength and durability. Students will share kits to design and create a functioning solar robot. Occasionally, methods may be altered for improved success. John Brishcar will assist with Lego Camp.
Alicia Minor, a long-time member of SCUMC, will be assisting during all three weekly STEM Camps.
All children require the underlying thinking personalities and understanding to succeed in a STEM-driven economy and world. The STEM approach to education fosters creativity and divergent thinking alongside fundamental disciplines. ”Children need to develop critical thinking skills for school and life success. Students will work individually, in pairs, or in small groups to generate innovative approaches to explore options, then evaluate them for success. With a focus on practice and innovation, students get to learn from inquiry-based assignments,” Owen said.
“During the five-day, three-and one-half-hour classes (8:30 AM to Noon), students explore multi-sensory experiences, strengthening fine motor skills, design, enhancing color and shape awareness, improving resourcefulness and problem-solving abilities while completing various projects. The students learn new vocabulary (one-point perspective, dimensional applications and implode), explore numbers using measuring techniques, and experiment with varied materials,” Owen concluded.
Classes will be limited to 10 students per camp so individual attention will be a priority.
$100.00 per student/$20 reduction for siblings. Space is limited. Enroll early.
For more information or to register for SCUMC STEM classes, call 540-866-2132.
SAR participates in commemoration of the 241st anniversary of General “Mad” Anthony Wayne’s crossing of the Potomac
On June 4, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Commemoration of the 241st anniversary of General “Mad” Anthony Wayne’s Crossing of the Potomac River.
Wayne was asked by General George Washington to join Major General Lafayette in Virginia with soldiers from the Pennsylvania Line. The decision was made to cross the river at Noland’s Ferry rather than further downstream due to warnings the British were headed to Alexandria. As a result of heavy rains, the crossing was difficult across the swollen, turbulent river. The march was begun on May 31, 1781, covering 200 miles in just over two weeks. Wayne’s army marched through Leesburg on June 3rd and joined Lafayette’s forces near the Rapidan River on June 18th. Wayne’s crossing and reinforcement of Lafayette’s Army turned the tide of war in Virginia.
In October 1781, General Charles Lord Cornwallis surrendered to George Washington in Yorktown, Virginia. Although the Treaty of Paris was not signed until September 3, 1783, the loss of the Southern Campaign by the British, effectively ended the Revolutionary War.
The ceremony was held at the Spirit of Loudoun Revolutionary War Memorial on the grounds of the Loudoun County Courthouse in Leesburg. It was co-sponsored by the Sgt Maj John Champe (SJC) and Fairfax Resolves (FR) Chapters. Attending were sixteen SAR and Daughters of the American Revolution Chapters. As well as CJWII, SJC and FR other SAR chapters include George Washington (GW), George Mason (GM), Norfolk (NOR), Culpeper Minutemen (CMM) and SGT Lawrence Everhart (SLE). DAR Chapters were Ketoctin (KE), Falls Church (FC), Mary Hemings Bell (MHB), Stone Bridge (SB), Phillis Wheatley (PW), Cameron Parish (CP) and Falls of the Rappahannock (FOR). Also present was the Rev John Marks Children of the American Revolution Society. W. Forrest Crain, 1st Vice President of Fairfax Resolves emceed the ceremony.
Greetings were presented by Virginia Society President Bruce Meyer and Virginia DAR State Regent-Elect Laurie Nesbitt. Presentations were made by Virginia Past President Jeff Thomas, Edward Spannaus (President SLE) and Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk. The color guard consisted of Commander Darrin Schmidt (FR), Ken Bonner (SJC), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Dave Cook (FR), Jim Cordes (FR), Dale Corey (CJWII), Mike Dennis (CMM), Charles Jameson (CMM), Ken Morris (GM) and Mark Sink.
Wreaths were presented by Bruce Meyer, Dave Cook (German Society), Forrest Crain (FR), Richard Rankin (GW), Fritz Barth (GM), Robert Bruce (NOR), Dale Corey, Charles Jameson, Ken Bonner, Karl Woodcock (SLE), Laurie Nesbit, Dr Sharla Rausch (District V, Virginia DAR), Kecia Brown (KE), Susan Postle (FC), Ginger Stephens (MHB), Katie Bischoll (SB), Shannon Combs-Bennett (PW), Holly Lynne Schmidt (CP), Sonja Johnson (FOR) and Wyndy Fredrick (RJM).
SAR participates in Veterans Tribute at Veramar Winery
On May 28, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution provided a Color Guard and Musket Squad at Veramar Winery at a festival that honored our American Warrior Heroes. To commemorate Memorial Day and to honor all fallen warriors, Jim Bogaty conducted a wine festival/fundraiser to keep the spirit alive. This included all day live music, food trucks, wine from Veramar Vineyard, Bogati Bodega and James Charles Winery, crafters and interactions with American Veterans.
Gates opened at noon followed by a memorial ceremony. This featured an Honor Guard led my commander Brett Osborn from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and a Pipe & Drum demonstration from the City of Winchester Fifes and Drums. To end the ceremony, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Musket Squad fired a three round salute followed by Doug Hall playing Taps to honor our heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Musicians on site included The Bryan Shepherd Band, Brennan Edwards & Robert Trey Jett, III and dylan Woelfel. Food trucks were Zainy’s Flyin’ Grill and Captain Pell’s Seafood. Local artists and craftsmen had jewelry, paintings, cord crafts and more.
Several Veterans organizations were present, including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9760, Combat Veterans Alliance, American Legion Post 41, Heroes on the River and the Korean War Veterans Association. CJWII Chapter members participating were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Will Reynolds, Mike St Jacques and Jim Simmons.
Middletown commemorates Memorial Day with Sons of the American Revolution
On May 30, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in the Middletown Memorial Day Recognition and Wreath Laying Ceremony held at the Middletown Veterans Memorial.
Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died in the service of the United States of America. Memorial Day in the U.S. was borne out of the Civil War and a desire to honor our dead. It was officially proclaimed by Commander in Chief, Grand Army of the Republic, General John A. Logan, on May 5, 1868, by General Order Number 11. “The 30th of May, 1868 is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and who bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.” The date was chosen as it was not the anniversary of any particular battle and possibly as a date when flowers would be in full bloom.
On the first Decoration Day, General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery as 5,000 participants decorated the graves of the soldiers buried there. He stated “If silence is ever golden, it must be beside the graves of 15,000 men, whose lives were more significant than speech and whose death was a poem the music of which can never be sung.” It was observed every May 30th until the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which took effect in 1971, when Memorial Day was moved to the last Monday of May. In December 2000, Congress passed a law requiring Americans to pause at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day to remember and honor the fallen.
The ceremony was conducted by Raymond Steele with chaplain duties by Reverend Clay Knick. Presentation of the Color was conducted by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the SAR led by commander Brett Osborn. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Raymond Steele with the National Anthem sung by Geovanni Rodriguez. Remarks were presented by Karen Shrum, Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary for Benefits in the Veterans Benefits Administration. This was followed by a wreath laying by Mayor Charles Harbaugh, IV and Karen Shrum to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.
An Empty Chair ritual was presented to honor Gary Fletcher, a veteran who was an important member of the Middletown Community. He was responsible for the construction of the Veterans Memorials in Middletown and Stephens City as well as the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Winchester. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123 Honor Guard fired a three volley salute in honor of those who did not return. Taps was played by Andrew Paul as the final curtain in the commemoration of Memorial Day.
Compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter included Wayne Barringer, Sean Carrigan, David Cook (dual member from Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Jim Cordes (dual member from Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Dale Corey, Marshall DeHaven, Brett Osborn, John Petrie, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
