SAR participates in 9/11 Commemoration

On September 11, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a massing of the colors to commemorate 9/11 held in Culpeper, Virginia. Four ceremonies were held at four locations in Culpeper to commemorate the 2,977 lives that were lost on that tragic day. Members of the Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department, Culpeper Sheriffs Department, Culpeper Police Department, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Sons of the American Revolution combined to conduct the activities.

The first event was held in front of the Culpeper Fire Station with color guards from the various organizations aligned beneath a flag hanging beneath the extended ladder of a fire truck. A brief reading to commemorate the Fire Fighters and Medics who lost their lives was followed by a playing of Taps at 8:46, the time American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

This event was followed by a ceremony in front of the Sheriff’s Office with Taps at 9:03 to commemorate United 175 flying into the South Tower in honor of law enforcement personnel lost.

A third ceremony was held at Wine Park next to a commemorative veterans statue with Taps at 9:37 when American 77 hit the pentagon. This was a tribute to the military personnel lost during that attack.

A final ceremony was held at Culpeper’s busiest intersection with first responders, veterans groups and the Sons of the American Revolution lining the four sides of the intersection to commemorate the passengers on United 93 that crashed in the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Despite heavy rain, Taps was played and all participants held their positions throughout the ceremony.

Participating for Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Brett Osborn, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler. From the Culpeper Minutemen were Mike Dennis, Tom Hamill, Charles Jameson and Bill Schwetke. Ken Bonner from Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter and Dave Cook from Fairfax Resolves Chapter completed the SAR contingent. All total with veteran organizations, first responders and the SAR, there were six color guards and 75 participants throughout the four ceremonies.