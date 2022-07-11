SAR participates in Clarke County Colonial Kids Day

On July 9, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII), Sgt Maj John Champe (SMJC) and General Daniel Morgan (GDM) Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in Clarke County Colonial Kids Day, held at the Burwell-Morgan Mill, Millwood, Clarke, Virginia. It was held on Millwood Road, known as Old Highway 50 (original roadbed in this part of the country), which dates back to colonial times. It is one of the oldest roads in this part of the country, used as the main route through Ashby’s Gap in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

In the early 1780’s, General Daniel Morgan joined with Colonel Nathaniel Burwell of Carter Hall to build this water-powered mill in an area that became known as Millwood. Burwell was the financier and Morgan managed the construction. The project overseer was L. H. Mongrul, whose initials and the date 1782 are carved in a stone in the mill’s wall.

During the many years the business flourished, the mill was the center of community life where people would gather to socialize and gossip as they waited for the miller to grind the grains they had brought with them. The mill is a two-story structure with a down slope basement and first level of stone, topped by a frame second story and attic, which was added in 1876. It is one of the only historic operating mills in the country where the water wheel is located on the inside. The 20,000 pound wheel turns two 3,000 pound grindstones to produce wheat, cornmeal and grits, the same as it was done over 200 years ago.

The event was sponsored by the Clarke County Historical Association and enables young people to see what it was like to live in Virginia during the 18th century. Kids were able to see the milling process and other activities of the colonial era, to include sewing, yarn-spinning, blacksmithing, woodturning, craft-making, games and scavenger hunts. The SAR provided presentations on musketry, color guard procedures, flag folding, weaving on a tape loom (assisted by Elissa “Lis” Parish), games and painting, as well as displaying posters from the CJWII Chapter Poster contest. As a demonstration, they provided a musket salute with safety procedures.

Participating from the CJWII Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler. From SMJC were Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer and from GDM was Paul Parish. The DAR was represented by Michelle Phillips and Anne Simmons.