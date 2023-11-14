Community Events
SAR Participates in Several Veterans Day Commemorations, Honoring Veterans of All Wars
On November 11, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII), Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in several Veterans Day Commemorations. They began the day cosponsoring a ceremony with the American Red Cross at National Cemetery, Winchester.
Ed Helphenstine, Regional Program Manager for Service to the Armed Forces in the Central Appalachia Region welcomed the audience followed by an invocation from Tom Reed, Chaplain of the CJWII SAR. The SAR color guard presented the colors and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Charles Hunter of VFW Post 2123. Keynote speaker John Winn, a retired US Army Judge Advocate General Officer and is a Professor of Business Law the the Shenandoah University School of Business. He spoke of the role veterans played in maintaining the United States as a free and independent nation. A wreath was presented for all organizations present by Richard Agosta, COL, USA (Ret) and Charles Hunter, 1st Sgt, USA (Ret) followed by a three round musket salute fired by the SAR Musket Squad and Taps played by Hunter.
Participating for the SAR were Bryan Buck, Paul Christensen, Richard Collins, Dale Corey, Jim Cridge, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Tom Reed, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons and Richard Tyler as members of the color guard with compatriots David Cress and Marshall DeHaven in attendance. Dual members from Fairfax Resolves, Dave Cook and Jim Cordes, were a part of the SAR Color Guard and Musket Squad.
American Red Cross participants included Ed Helphenstine, Rick Agosta, Dave Bissett, Nancy Braswell, Leslie Caliva, Narce Caliva, Jill Johnson, Lauri Lerwick, Stacy McFarland, Edie McGoth, Nancy Sebella, Janice Smith and Kristy Varda.
The next event was held at Veterans Memorial Park, Middletown. The ceremony was emcee’d by Ray Steele with the Reverend Mary Lock of Grace United Methodist Church providing chaplain duties. The SAR color guard presented the colors for the National Anthem sung by Diane Newman.
The Keynote Speaker was Brigadier General Lisa Doumont. BG Doumont served in the Regular Army and the US Army Reserves as a member of the Medial Service Corps. She currently supports area veterans through the Reserve Organization of America and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She spoke of the importance of our veterans and the sacrifices made to serve the country.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Squad fired a three round salute with a wreath presented by BG Doumont and Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh with Taps played by Andrew Paul. At the memorial, granite benches were dedicated to Korean War Veterans Marshall DeHaven and Gary Fletcher. Both have contributed significantly to the community and honoring local veterans.
Participating for the SAR were Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Dale Corey, Jim Cridge, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Jim Simmons with dual members from Fairfax Resolves Dave Cook and Jim Cordes. Compatriots Wayne Barringer and Marshall DeHave were among the 120 attendees, which included 44 veterans.
Next, the chapter sent a color guard to present the colors as an opening ceremony for the Shenandoah University Football game on their Veterans Appreciation Day. Colonel James Wood II Chapter was represented by Bryan Buck, Chip Daniel, Allan Phillips and Richard Tyler.
Finally, CJWII provided a color guard for the Marine Corps 248th Anniversary Birthday Ball held at James Charles Winery, Winchester. The guard included Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler. A five member guard also went to Mt Jackson to present colors and provide a presentation on Veterans Day at the Mt Cavalry Lutheran Church. The Shenandoah Singers sang patriotic songs and military service anthems. Dale Corey provided a presentation on Veterans Day and the importance of recognizing America’s Veterans. SAR members included Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Paul Parish, dual member from General Daniel Morgan Chapter. Two compatriots, Paul Christensen and Dean Worcestor, participated in a Veterans Commemoration at the Church of Our Savior, Oatland, Virginia.
All in all, a very busy day for the SAR commemorating veterans of all wars of the United States Military and our allies.
Community Events
“Once Upon a Christmas”: The Valley Chorale’s Enchanting Yuletide Concerts
The Valley Chorale Ushers in the Holiday Spirit with the Annual Christmas Concert Series.
As the holiday season approaches, The Valley Chorale is set to captivate audiences with its annual Christmas Concert, “Once Upon a Christmas.” Known for its exquisite and diverse choral performances, the Chorale is a staple in the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s musical landscape. This year’s series promises to blend the joy and magic of Christmas into a harmonious celebration.
The Chorale, comprising around 25 singers, from professionally trained vocalists to talented laypersons, is revered for its versatility and rich sound. Selected through a rigorous audition process, these singers come together to create a tapestry of powerful and moving voices.
“Once Upon a Christmas” will feature an array of beloved yuletide classics as well as contemporary arrangements, encapsulating the spirit of the season. Each performance is a unique opportunity to experience the warmth and charm of holiday music performed by one of the region’s most esteemed choruses.
The Valley Chorale’s commitment to community and musical excellence shines through in this annual event. As a nonprofit organization, their concerts are supported by a blend of public and private funds, including donations from philanthropic entities, corporate sponsorships, and singer dues.
Concert Schedule:
- Friday, December 1, 2023, at 7:00 pm: First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun Street, Winchester, VA.
- Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2:00 pm: Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 300 W. Frederick Street, Staunton, VA.
- Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 3:00 pm: Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal, VA.
The Valley Chorale’s “Once Upon a Christmas” is more than just a concert; it’s a heartwarming journey through the most beloved aspects of the holiday season. This annual event is a must-attend for anyone looking to immerse themselves in the festive spirit and the beauty of choral music. Tickets are on sale now, offering an opportunity to be part of a memorable holiday tradition in the Shenandoah Valley.
Community Events
Marine Birthday Celebration a Fitting Prelude to Veterans Day Ceremony
Saturday’s American Legion-hosted 11/11 Veterans’ Day ceremony on the Warren County Courthouse grounds followed another significant veterans’ event, staged possibly for the first time in Front Royal two days earlier. That event was a party celebrating the 248th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. Reserve U.S. Marine Corps officer, Lt. Col. Rob MacDougall, a relative newcomer to Front Royal, hosted Marine Corps veterans from around the Warren County area at the party, which included birthday cake — yum, yum, our roving reporter Malcolm Barr Sr. emphasized. Barr also pointed out that MacDougall has stepped in, in recent years, to assist him in overseeing the revived local Memorial Day ceremony the last Monday of May. McDougall must have taken a liking to helping see such events to fruition.
The Marine Birthday Party at East Main Street’s On Cue restaurant, sports bar, and billiards emporium was actually held a day early, Thursday, November 9, to accommodate the host location, closing its first floor to the public for the private party event. Some 50 to 60 guests were estimated, several in dress uniforms, crowded into the restaurant for dinner, dancing, and a solemn ceremony commemorating the founding of the Marine Corps.
A little online research explained the origin of the Marine Corps November 10 birthday: “The United States Marine Corps was established on November 10, 1775, to augment naval forces in the Revolutionary War. The recruiting headquarters was set up by Capt. Samuel Nicholas in the Tun Tavern on Water Street in Philadelphia, which is considered to be the birthplace of the Marines.” So, it would seem the On Cue location was a very appropriate one for this celebration.
MacDougall envisions this becoming an annual local event in common with Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and the Humane Society of Warren County’s recent introduction of an annual ceremony dedicated to the “Dogs of War,” conducted by the aforementioned Examiner contributing writer Malcolm Barr Sr. Barr explained his presence at the Marines and guests private party, other than as an interested journalist, to us. It seems that the Royal Air Force (UK) veteran and former Associated Press military correspondent was also a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Combat Correspondents’ Association, as well.
Semper Fi, Rob, Malcolm, and all the other attendees. And a thank you to On Cue for hosting the event.
Community Events
Col James Wood II Chapter, Veterans at Hidden Springs
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) began the weekend conducting a presentation on veterans on November 10, 2023, to the residents of Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility in Bentonville.
Chapter members Dale Corey, Chip Daniel and Richard Tyler, along with dual member from the Culpeper Minutemen, Bill Schwetke gave the history of Veterans Day and spoke of personal experiences as a veteran. Corey lead the Pledge of Allegiance and Tyler gave the history of the commemoration.
It came about at the end of World War I. An armistice was called to begin on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to begin a truce and a suspension of hostilities. The Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, to officially end the “war to end all wars”. President Woodrow Wilson declared November 11th to be celebrated as Armistice Day to commemorate those allies who fought and died and the return of peace. The first commemoration was held November 11, 1919, when President Wilson stated “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with the solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.” In 1954, Armistice Day was retitled Veterans Day by legislation of Congress as a day to honor all American Veterans of all wars.
Corey followed with a recognition of the U.S. Army and being a soldier. Daniel then next gave a presentation on being a sailor. Schwetke spoke of the first veterans from the Revolutionary War. He recalled his ancestor’s participation in “the Flying Camp”. This was a unit under the command of Brigadier General Hugh Mercer comprised of units from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland. They were the Home Guard with duties to serve and protect citizens against invasion. These trained soldiers were required to pack up and leave for duty at a moments notice.
Community Events
Seasonal Harmony: Blue Ridge Singers’ Enchanting Christmas Concert Series 2023
Melodic Celebrations Set to Usher in the Festive Spirit.
The Blue Ridge Singers are set to captivate audiences this December with their annual Christmas Concert Series, a cherished tradition that brings the joy and serenity of the holiday season to life through music. Under the skilled direction of Dr. Jeffreyf Alban, the artistic director and conductor of the Blue Ridge Singers, this series promises to be a musical highlight of the holiday season in Front Royal and surrounding areas.
The concert series kicks off on Sunday, December 3rd, at the First Baptist Church of Winchester, followed by performances at the Front Royal Presbyterian Church and Trinity Episcopal Church in Upperville. Each venue, chosen for its acoustic excellence, will provide a unique backdrop to the choir’s harmonious renditions.
Alban brings his passion and expertise to the forefront of these performances. His approach to programming considers the diverse tastes of the audience, ensuring a blend of familiar and new pieces. This year, the choir will perform a jazzy “Jingle Bells” arrangement by J. David Moore, among other selections.
The centerpiece of the concert series is “On Christmas Night” by Bob Chilcott. This eight-movement work, featuring choir, soloists, and organ, artfully weaves common Christmas carols with original music and text settings. With the choir’s soloists emerging from within its ranks, the depth and talent of the Blue Ridge Singers are sure to shine.
In addition to the scheduled performances, the audience will be invited to join in two carols, celebrating the choir’s 15th anniversary. This interactive element adds a communal and festive touch, enhancing the shared experience of holiday music.
The Blue Ridge Singers’ Christmas Concert Series is more than just a set of performances; it’s a celebration of community, music, and the spirit of the season. Free to the public, with an optional donation, these concerts offer a perfect opportunity to immerse in the holiday spirit. Whether a long-time fan or a first-time attendee, the series is a must-see this December.
Click here to find more information about the Blue Ridge Singers and their upcoming performances.
Community Events
A Day of Remembrance and Respect for Our Nation’s Defenders
The Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53 in Front Royal hosted the Veterans Day ceremony on the Warren County Courthouse lawn on Saturday, November 11, 2021, at 11 am. This was not just a ceremony but a powerful narrative of bravery and sacrifice encapsulated in the lives of Medal of Honor recipients Hiroshi Miyamura and Barney Barnum. Commander Rick Kinsey’s welcoming speech set the tone for a day dedicated to honoring the commitment and valor of all American veterans.
Hiroshi Miyamura’s Heroism: The story of Hiroshi Miyamura, a Japanese American, resonated deeply with the audience. Serving in World War II and later in the Korean War, Miyamura’s actions near the Emden River in 1951 were nothing short of heroic. Despite being severely wounded, he fought valiantly, taking down over 50 enemy soldiers and protecting his fellow serviceman Joe Anello, even under dire circumstances. Even after capture, his bravery exemplifies the extraordinary commitment to comrades and country that defines our military’s ethos.
Barney Barnum’s Valor: Similarly, retired Marine Colonel Barney Barnum, who fought in the Vietnam War, showcased exceptional bravery during Operation Harvest Moon in 1965. His leadership and unwavering courage under fire were pivotal in the heat of battle, demonstrating American soldiers’ remarkable tenacity and spirit in the face of adversity.
These stories of Miyamura and Barnum are threads in the rich tapestry of American military history, woven with countless acts of valor and sacrifice. From the revolutionary battlefields to contemporary conflicts, veterans have been the backbone of the nation’s security and freedom. Their sacrifices have ensured liberties, stopped tyrannies, and maintained peace, often at great personal cost.
An integral part of the ceremony was the poignant POW/MIA segment, underscoring the sacrifices of those captured or missing in action. This solemn tribute served as a reminder of the ongoing commitment to bring every soldier home, honoring their service and the anguish of families waiting for their return.
This Veterans Day observance was a moving testament to the gallantry and sacrifices of American veterans. It highlighted not just the extraordinary acts of heroes like Miyamura and Barnum but also the collective valor of all those who have donned the uniform. Their stories of bravery, resilience, and sacrifice continue to inspire and remind us of the price of freedom.
Community Events
Empowering Future Tech Leaders: THIS IS IT! Club Enters Second Year
Local Students Dive into the World of IT with Community and Business Support.
The innovative THIS IS IT! (TII!) Club is preparing for its second year, set to begin on January 10, 2024. Pioneered in January 2023, this club emerged as a unique collaborative effort between local IT leaders and volunteers, with support from firms beyond Warren County. Its mission? To ignite student interest in STEM and open doors to future tech careers.
TII! Club specifically caters to 9th through 12th graders from public, private, and home-school backgrounds in Warren County, offering them an immersive experience in the fundamentals of information technology (IT) and a glimpse into potential career paths.
Melissa Chapman, president of 9th Way Insignia, a sponsor of TII!, noted, “Students have an opportunity to build a skill set that gives them a stronger competitive advantage in school and prepares them for high-paying jobs.”
This tuition-free program can accommodate twenty-five eager learners. It runs from January 10th until the school year’s end, meeting every other Wednesday evening at the Samuels Public Library’s conference room. The students are equipped with laptops for the program duration, ensuring they have the necessary tools at their fingertips.
Applications are open at TII-VA.org/APPLY until December 10, 2023, with a commitment to keep parents and guardians in the loop regarding their children’s progress and interaction with the club.
The inaugural year of TII! wrapped up with notable achievements. Four scholarships were awarded to outstanding participants for their continuation in IT education, either through Advanced Placement classes in high school or in college. Additionally, ten students secured summer internships at local IT businesses, providing them with real-world experience and networking opportunities.
“I think that TII! is a great way to build foundational IT knowledge and to network with small business owners to get an internship or job,” stated one of the participant interns of the 2023 TII! program. He added, “They want motivated workers with passion, so if you show that you are interested and willing to put in the work, they will be happy to bring you aboard. If you apply yourself, you will be able to get some of the generous IT scholarships that they offer. All in all, I think that TII! is a great first step in your IT career. They will support you if you want to go to college to further your education, or if you just want to go straight into the workforce.”
The THIS IS IT! Club is more than just an educational initiative; it’s a community endeavor bringing together business leaders, volunteers, and students in a shared vision. As the program steps into its second year, it continues to open new horizons for young minds in Warren County, preparing them for a world increasingly driven by technology.
