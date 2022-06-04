Community Events
SAR participates in Veterans Tribute at Veramar Winery
On May 28, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution provided a Color Guard and Musket Squad at Veramar Winery at a festival that honored our American Warrior Heroes. To commemorate Memorial Day and to honor all fallen warriors, Jim Bogaty conducted a wine festival/fundraiser to keep the spirit alive. This included all day live music, food trucks, wine from Veramar Vineyard, Bogati Bodega and James Charles Winery, crafters and interactions with American Veterans.
Gates opened at noon followed by a memorial ceremony. This featured an Honor Guard led my commander Brett Osborn from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and a Pipe & Drum demonstration from the City of Winchester Fifes and Drums. To end the ceremony, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Musket Squad fired a three round salute followed by Doug Hall playing Taps to honor our heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Musicians on site included The Bryan Shepherd Band, Brennan Edwards & Robert Trey Jett, III and dylan Woelfel. Food trucks were Zainy’s Flyin’ Grill and Captain Pell’s Seafood. Local artists and craftsmen had jewelry, paintings, cord crafts and more.
Several Veterans organizations were present, including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9760, Combat Veterans Alliance, American Legion Post 41, Heroes on the River and the Korean War Veterans Association. CJWII Chapter members participating were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Will Reynolds, Mike St Jacques and Jim Simmons.
Middletown commemorates Memorial Day with Sons of the American Revolution
On May 30, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in the Middletown Memorial Day Recognition and Wreath Laying Ceremony held at the Middletown Veterans Memorial.
Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died in the service of the United States of America. Memorial Day in the U.S. was borne out of the Civil War and a desire to honor our dead. It was officially proclaimed by Commander in Chief, Grand Army of the Republic, General John A. Logan, on May 5, 1868, by General Order Number 11. “The 30th of May, 1868 is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and who bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.” The date was chosen as it was not the anniversary of any particular battle and possibly as a date when flowers would be in full bloom.
On the first Decoration Day, General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery as 5,000 participants decorated the graves of the soldiers buried there. He stated “If silence is ever golden, it must be beside the graves of 15,000 men, whose lives were more significant than speech and whose death was a poem the music of which can never be sung.” It was observed every May 30th until the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which took effect in 1971, when Memorial Day was moved to the last Monday of May. In December 2000, Congress passed a law requiring Americans to pause at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day to remember and honor the fallen.
The ceremony was conducted by Raymond Steele with chaplain duties by Reverend Clay Knick. Presentation of the Color was conducted by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the SAR led by commander Brett Osborn. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Raymond Steele with the National Anthem sung by Geovanni Rodriguez. Remarks were presented by Karen Shrum, Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary for Benefits in the Veterans Benefits Administration. This was followed by a wreath laying by Mayor Charles Harbaugh, IV and Karen Shrum to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.
An Empty Chair ritual was presented to honor Gary Fletcher, a veteran who was an important member of the Middletown Community. He was responsible for the construction of the Veterans Memorials in Middletown and Stephens City as well as the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Winchester. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123 Honor Guard fired a three volley salute in honor of those who did not return. Taps was played by Andrew Paul as the final curtain in the commemoration of Memorial Day.
Compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter included Wayne Barringer, Sean Carrigan, David Cook (dual member from Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Jim Cordes (dual member from Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Dale Corey, Marshall DeHaven, Brett Osborn, John Petrie, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
Warren Coalition offers free Secondary Trauma training
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer a free virtual course on Secondary Trauma: Recognizing the Signs, How to Help Yourself, and When to Step Away. The two-hour presentation will be offered twice on Wednesday, June 15th, at 10:00 am and again at 6:30 pm.
Individuals who listen to firsthand traumatic experiences of others, or those who witness the after-effects of trauma, can be affected by “Secondary Trauma.” Following the exposure to others’ trauma, the individual can develop symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder.
This training will explore who is most at-risk for secondary trauma, the signs of secondary trauma, ways to help support those exposed to secondary trauma, how organizations can help prevent secondary trauma, and when it is time to disengage.
Complete the required pre-registration by visiting bit.ly/june2022am to register for the 10:00 am session or bit.ly/june2022evening to register for the 6:30 pm session. Though this training is free for anyone, it is particularly intended for residents of Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, and Clarke Counties in Virginia.
For more information about the course, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Our mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Humane Society of Warren County seeking help with tomorrow morning yard sale
HSWC Shelter Fans: We’re looking for some more helpers tomorrow, June 3rd, at our Yard Sale! The biggest need is early morning (6am) to bring everything outside. We could also use help throughout the day. Please Please Please! Email director@humanesocietywarrencounty.org or call Meghan at 540-635-4734 to RSVP, or heck – just show up!
Learn more about the Yard Sale on our Facebook Event Page.
SAR and ARC commemorate Memorial Day at National Cemetery
On May 30, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and the American Red Cross, with support of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123, co-sponsored a commemoration to all military who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.
The practice of decorating soldiers graves is an ancient custom. Graves were decorated with flowers in the US during and following the Civil War, and while numerous locations claim to be the originator of Decoration Day, Waterloo, NY, was officially recognized as the birthplace of the observance in 1966.
The ceremony was held at National Cemetery in Winchester. Stacy McFarland, Executive Director of the American Red Cross (ARC) of the Greater Shenandoah Valley provided a welcome, followed by an Invocation from the Reverend James Simmons of the SAR. The CJWII Color Guard presented colors for the Pledge of Allegiance led by Charles Hunter, 1SG USA (Ret) (VFW) and the singing of the National Anthem led by Dale Corey CPT, USA (Ret) (CJWII).
A Poem of Remembrance was provided by Karen Wallace-Williams followed by the Keynote Speaker, Joan Grewe, LTC USA (Ret). She spoke of the challenges of being a woman in the military and about the reason for Memorial Day.
Dale Corey conducted a folding of the flag ceremony. After the folding, the flag was symbolically presented to LTC Grewe by the President of the CJWII, Thomas “Chip” Daniel. A musket squad led by commander Brett Osborn fired a three round salute in honor of all our fallen heroes, followed by Charles Hunter playing Taps. God Bless America was sung, a benediction and closing remarks ended the ceremony.
Members of the American Red Cross who made this possible, included Leslie Caliva, Edie McGoff, RN LtCol, USAR (Ret), Claudia Bell, RN, LtCol, USAF (Ret) and Nancy Braswell, Col USAF (Ret). Participating compatriots from the CJWII Chapter included Sean Carrigan, David Cook (dual member from Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Jim Cordes (dual member from Fairfax Resolves), Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Marshall DeHaven, David Jenkins, Brett Osborn, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
SAR commemorates Patrick Henry’s Birthday
On May 28, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a birthday commemoration for Patrick Henry. The event was held at Red Hill, Patrick’s last home, near Brookneal, Virginia. The event was emceed by Patrick Henry Chapter President Mark Day with greetings and presentations by Virginia Society President Bruce Meyer; Hope Marstin, Executive Director of Red Hill and Patrick Henry Jolly, direct descendant of Patrick.
Patrick Henry was a moving force in the build up to the American Revolutionary War. He was an attorney, planter, politician and orator who presented the “Give me liberty or give me death!” speech at the Second Virginia Convention in 1775. He was elected to the Virginia House of burgesses and spoke against the Stamp Act of 1765. He served as a delegate to the First and Second Continental Congresses. He gained popularity through his oratory and marched troops towards the colonial capital of Williamsburg after the Gunpowder Incident where the British had seized munitions belonging to the patriots.
He strongly favored independence, serving at the Fifth Virginia Convention in 1776 where he served on the committee charged with drafting the Virginia Declaration of Rights and the original Virginia Constitution. He was elected the first governor of Virginia, serving five one-year terms. He then served in the Virginia House of Delegates until again being elected governor. He died June 6, 1736, and was laid to rest in the family cemetery at his Red Hill Plantation.
Wreaths were presented by Virginia Society President Meyer. The following SAR Chapters presented wreaths: Patrick Henry (Mark Day), Culpeper Minutemen (Bill Schwetke), George Mason (Ken Morris), Colonel James Wood II (Thomas “Chip” Daniel), Fairfax Resolves (Jeff Thomas), Dan River (Jeff Myers) and Northeast Ohio Chapter 10 (Patrick Henry Jolly). DAR Chapters included Blue Ridge (Sheila Webb) and Fauquier Courthouse (Cat Schwetke).
The Virginia Society Color Guard presented the colors, led by Commander Dale Corey. Guardsmen included Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Charles Driscoll (PH), Gary Hall (DR), Mike Geisinger (DR), Ken Morris (GM), Bill Schwetke (CMM) and Jeff Thomas (FR).
A musket squad led by Commander Bill Schwetke fired a three round salute to honor Patrick. Members of the squad include Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Geisinger and Gary Hall.
Chaplain services was provided by Revely Carwile, Jr (Invocation) and Aubrey Rosser (Benediction). To close the ceremony, Roy Knighting played Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 3rd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, June 3:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- “Lightyear”
- “The Black Phone”
- “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- “Thor: L&T”
