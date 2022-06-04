SAR participates in Veterans Tribute at Veramar Winery

On May 30, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in the Middletown Memorial Day Recognition and Wreath Laying Ceremony held at the Middletown Veterans Memorial.

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died in the service of the United States of America. Memorial Day in the U.S. was borne out of the Civil War and a desire to honor our dead. It was officially proclaimed by Commander in Chief, Grand Army of the Republic, General John A. Logan, on May 5, 1868, by General Order Number 11. “The 30th of May, 1868 is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and who bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.” The date was chosen as it was not the anniversary of any particular battle and possibly as a date when flowers would be in full bloom.

On the first Decoration Day, General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery as 5,000 participants decorated the graves of the soldiers buried there. He stated “If silence is ever golden, it must be beside the graves of 15,000 men, whose lives were more significant than speech and whose death was a poem the music of which can never be sung.” It was observed every May 30th until the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which took effect in 1971, when Memorial Day was moved to the last Monday of May. In December 2000, Congress passed a law requiring Americans to pause at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day to remember and honor the fallen.

The ceremony was conducted by Raymond Steele with chaplain duties by Reverend Clay Knick. Presentation of the Color was conducted by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the SAR led by commander Brett Osborn. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Raymond Steele with the National Anthem sung by Geovanni Rodriguez. Remarks were presented by Karen Shrum, Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary for Benefits in the Veterans Benefits Administration. This was followed by a wreath laying by Mayor Charles Harbaugh, IV and Karen Shrum to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

An Empty Chair ritual was presented to honor Gary Fletcher, a veteran who was an important member of the Middletown Community. He was responsible for the construction of the Veterans Memorials in Middletown and Stephens City as well as the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Winchester. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123 Honor Guard fired a three volley salute in honor of those who did not return. Taps was played by Andrew Paul as the final curtain in the commemoration of Memorial Day.

Compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter included Wayne Barringer, Sean Carrigan, David Cook (dual member from Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Jim Cordes (dual member from Fairfax Resolves Chapter), Dale Corey, Marshall DeHaven, Brett Osborn, John Petrie, Will Reynolds, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.