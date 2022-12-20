SAR participates in Wreaths Across America at Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery

On December 17, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CMWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated with two SAR chapters in a Wreaths Across America ceremony conducted by the Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution. The ceremony was held at the Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery, Purcellville, Loudoun County. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide program that honors veterans of all wars.

In 1992, Worcester Wreath found themselves with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Morrill Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans. With the aid of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year. Others stepped up to help, with transportation provided to Virginia and volunteers from the American Legion and VFW along with members of the community came together to decorate each wreath with red, hand-tied bows. This tribute went quietly until 2005, when a photo of the stones adorned with wreaths and cover in snow, circulated around the internet. This created national attention. In 2014, over 700,000 wreaths were presented at 1,000 locations. This included covering all graves at Arlington National Cemetery with the placement of 226,525 wreaths. It has since grown to over 3,100 locations, remembering our fallen heroes. Wreaths Across America reminds people how important it is to remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families to preserve our freedoms.

Nancy Watford, Regent of the Ketoctin DAR Chapter emceed the program. The Viking Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps presented the colors. A ceremonial wreath presentation was conducted by Barry Schwoerer of the Sgt Maj John Champe SAR Chapter. Wreaths were presented to the six military services, the Merchant Marine and to MIA/POWs and families. A musket volley was fired by the CJWII Musket Squad commanded by Brett Osborn. Participating for the chapter were Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Will Reynolds, Richard Tyler. Dual members from SMJC Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer with dual member Jim Cordes from the Fairfax Resolves Chapter. Dale Corey played Taps with a benediction by Lori Fallace, Ketoctin Chapter Chaplain to close out the ceremony.