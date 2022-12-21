Community Events
SAR Participates in Wreaths Across America at Prospect Hill Cemetery
On December 18, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated in a Wreaths Across America Ceremony conducted by Troop 4 of the Front Royal Boy Scouts of America. The event was held at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Jim Naccash, Troop 4 Scoutmaster, was the emcee, with Max Deardurff providing Chaplain duties. The CJWII Chapter Color Guard provided sentinels and musketmen to combine with the Troop 4 Color Guard in presenting the colors. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Jackie Clark sang the National Anthem.
Wreaths were then placed for each branch of the military, the Merchant Marines and MIA/POWs. Among other presenters, SAR compatriots Thomas “Chip” Daniel placed a wreath for the U.S. Navy, Patrick Moore for the Merchant Marines and Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen) for the MIA/POW. A three round musket salute was fired by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Musket Squad led by commander Dale Corey. Firing for the SAR were Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Will Reynolds and dual members from the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter Mike Dennis and Bill Schwetke.
Wreaths were then distributed and placed at veterans graves sites throughout the cemetery to honor the service of our veterans. When each wreath is placed, the service member’s name is said out loud, ensuring their memory lives on. In 2022, over two million volunteers placed more than 2.7 million veterans wreaths on headstones at 3,702 locations to show our veterans and their families, we will not forget.
Each participant played an important part in the mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families while teaching our children the value of freedom. Each wreath was a gift of respect and appreciation as a small gesture of gratitude for veterans service for the freedoms we enjoy.
SAR participates in Wreaths Across America at Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery
On December 17, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CMWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated with two SAR chapters in a Wreaths Across America ceremony conducted by the Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution. The ceremony was held at the Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery, Purcellville, Loudoun County. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide program that honors veterans of all wars.
In 1992, Worcester Wreath found themselves with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Morrill Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans. With the aid of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year. Others stepped up to help, with transportation provided to Virginia and volunteers from the American Legion and VFW along with members of the community came together to decorate each wreath with red, hand-tied bows. This tribute went quietly until 2005, when a photo of the stones adorned with wreaths and cover in snow, circulated around the internet. This created national attention. In 2014, over 700,000 wreaths were presented at 1,000 locations. This included covering all graves at Arlington National Cemetery with the placement of 226,525 wreaths. It has since grown to over 3,100 locations, remembering our fallen heroes. Wreaths Across America reminds people how important it is to remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families to preserve our freedoms.
Nancy Watford, Regent of the Ketoctin DAR Chapter emceed the program. The Viking Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps presented the colors. A ceremonial wreath presentation was conducted by Barry Schwoerer of the Sgt Maj John Champe SAR Chapter. Wreaths were presented to the six military services, the Merchant Marine and to MIA/POWs and families. A musket volley was fired by the CJWII Musket Squad commanded by Brett Osborn. Participating for the chapter were Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Will Reynolds, Richard Tyler. Dual members from SMJC Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer with dual member Jim Cordes from the Fairfax Resolves Chapter. Dale Corey played Taps with a benediction by Lori Fallace, Ketoctin Chapter Chaplain to close out the ceremony.
SAR participates in Wreaths Across America at North Hill Family Cemetery
On December 16, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII) participated in a Wreaths Across America Ceremony conducted with the Ketoctin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The ceremony was held at North Hill Family Cemetery near Berryville, Clarke County. CJWII was joined by members of the Culpeper Minutemen (CMM) and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters (SMJC) to provide a color guard and musket squad during the ceremony.
This cemetery includes the remains of Betty Lewis Carter, Charles Carter and three of their children. Betty Carter was the daughter of Patriot Colonel Fielding Lewis, a Revolutionary War officer. She is also the niece of George Washington.
Nancy Watford, Regent of the Ketoctin Chapter, led the ceremony as wreaths were placed on the veterans graves within the cemetery. After the color guard presented the colors, Kecia Brown of the DAR led the Pledge of Allegiance. A presentation was made by Tim Lindsay, owner of the property, concerning the preservation of the cemetery and the efforts to restore the graves. A three volley musket salute was fired, followed by the singing of “God Bless America” and a benediction by Lori Fallace, Ketoctin Chaplain.
Participating for CJWII were Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Brett Osborn and Richard Tyler. Dual members Barry Schwoerer (SMJC) and Bill Schwetke (CMM) completed the squad.
Humane Society hosts 4th Polar Plunge Fundraiser Jan. 7 at 4-H Center
The Humane Society of Warren County is gearing up for their fourth annual Polar Plunge Fundraising event scheduled for January 7th, 2023 at the Front Royal 4H Center’s Lake Culpeper. Participants 12 years and older help raise funds for the shelter by seeking sponsorships for the plunge.
Sponsored by a who’s who of Warren County including Warren County Vet Clinic, Element Risk Management and everyone’s favorite penguins from Cool Techs Heating and Air, this year’s event should be a wild success! AirPac Portable Air Conditioners and Heaters are returning again this year, and we expect they’ll be bringing their usual merriment while the keep us toasty in our heated tent. Individuals Vicki Deaton and Tom Yager have also stepped forward to sponsor the event in the hopes of raising money for the animal shelter.
A large heated tent, warm drinks, a food truck and fun costumes will keep our plungers and spectators comfortable until it’s time for the big dip, done in waves of 10 plungers at a time.
Registration is now open for those wishing to participate with a minimum of $50 per plunger raised, although plungers are encouraged to raise as much as possible. In prior years, Molly Llewellyn has been top fundraiser, bringing in $3,060 in 2021. For 2023, our entire team of canine kennel attendants are jumping in as a group, hoping to raise $2,000 as a team.
One hundred percent of proceeds from the Polar Plunge go towards the care of the homeless animals of Warren County, and all donations are tax deductible. The Humane Society is a non-profit animal shelter, established in 1947 that is dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community. We aim to educate pet owners on the importance of vaccinations and population control and to place adoptable pets in loving homes.
Visit hswcevents.org/polar-plunge-2023 to register to take the plunge, or call 540-635-4734 for more information.
Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards to celebrate 25th anniversary
We invite you to join the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards this Saturday, December 17, at 9am, as we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of this nonprofit organization. The group will be planting two oak trees along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway where it intersects with the entrance to Skyline High School. Light refreshments will be served.
The organization has a long history of serving the people of Front Royal and Warren County. Our mission is to care for the Community Forest, support the local Arborists, Horticulturists, Master Gardeners and environmental groups, and provide quality education about best practices in tree care to our residents. We would welcome the opportunity to meet you and discuss shared interests.
The Tree Stewards are looking for new members to carry on the legacy. If you are interested in finding out more, please join us for a potluck Annual meeting on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10am, at Samuels Public Library. To learn more, visit www.treesfrontroyal.org.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D – add $3
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT 1PM
Christmas Classics FREE Movie: “Holiday Inn”
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
Wednesday – 6:10, 8:40
Thursday – 3:10, 5:45, 8:20
COMING SOON:
- “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
- “A Man Called Otto”
- “Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania”
Enjoy this Christmas Concert from the American Legion Community Band
In the spirit of Christmas, the American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented its 2022 Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 13, in Boggs Chapel at Randolph Macon Academy.
The conductors for this performance were Ed Richards and Ronald Dye.
The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas.
The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, was formed in 1986 and had been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area, and new members are always welcome.
The band performs at various concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. The repertoire is versatile and traditional, ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for the band. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.
All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion Community Band’s performance season extends from September through July each year, with public performances both indoors and out.
