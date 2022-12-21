SAR Participates in Wreaths Across America at Prospect Hill Cemetery

On December 18, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated in a Wreaths Across America Ceremony conducted by Troop 4 of the Front Royal Boy Scouts of America. The event was held at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Jim Naccash, Troop 4 Scoutmaster, was the emcee, with Max Deardurff providing Chaplain duties. The CJWII Chapter Color Guard provided sentinels and musketmen to combine with the Troop 4 Color Guard in presenting the colors. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Jackie Clark sang the National Anthem.

Wreaths were then placed for each branch of the military, the Merchant Marines and MIA/POWs. Among other presenters, SAR compatriots Thomas “Chip” Daniel placed a wreath for the U.S. Navy, Patrick Moore for the Merchant Marines and Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen) for the MIA/POW. A three round musket salute was fired by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Musket Squad led by commander Dale Corey. Firing for the SAR were Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Will Reynolds and dual members from the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter Mike Dennis and Bill Schwetke.

Wreaths were then distributed and placed at veterans graves sites throughout the cemetery to honor the service of our veterans. When each wreath is placed, the service member’s name is said out loud, ensuring their memory lives on. In 2022, over two million volunteers placed more than 2.7 million veterans wreaths on headstones at 3,702 locations to show our veterans and their families, we will not forget.

Each participant played an important part in the mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families while teaching our children the value of freedom. Each wreath was a gift of respect and appreciation as a small gesture of gratitude for veterans service for the freedoms we enjoy.