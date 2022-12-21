Connect with us

Community Events

SAR Participates in Wreaths Across America at Prospect Hill Cemetery

Published

5 hours ago

on

On December 18, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated in a Wreaths Across America Ceremony conducted by Troop 4 of the Front Royal Boy Scouts of America. The event was held at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Members of the CJWII Chapter, from left to right: Bill Schwetke, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Richard Tyler, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis, Charles Jameson, Will Reynolds, Patrick Moore and Dale Corey. Photo/Dale Corey

Jim Naccash, Troop 4 Scoutmaster, was the emcee, with Max Deardurff providing Chaplain duties. The CJWII Chapter Color Guard provided sentinels and musketmen to combine with the Troop 4 Color Guard in presenting the colors. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Jackie Clark sang the National Anthem.

Wreaths were then placed for each branch of the military, the Merchant Marines and MIA/POWs. Among other presenters, SAR compatriots Thomas “Chip” Daniel placed a wreath for the U.S. Navy, Patrick Moore for the Merchant Marines and Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen) for the MIA/POW. A three round musket salute was fired by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Musket Squad led by commander Dale Corey. Firing for the SAR were Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Will Reynolds and dual members from the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter Mike Dennis and Bill Schwetke.


The musket squad firing. Photo/Mary Fran Cherry

Wreaths were then distributed and placed at veterans graves sites throughout the cemetery to honor the service of our veterans. When each wreath is placed, the service member’s name is said out loud, ensuring their memory lives on. In 2022, over two million volunteers placed more than 2.7 million veterans wreaths on headstones at 3,702 locations to show our veterans and their families, we will not forget.

Each participant played an important part in the mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families while teaching our children the value of freedom. Each wreath was a gift of respect and appreciation as a small gesture of gratitude for veterans service for the freedoms we enjoy.

Thomas “Chip” Daniel presenting a wreath the the U.S. Navy. Photo/Mary Fran Cherry

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Front Royal Virginia

Related Topics:

Community Events

SAR participates in Wreaths Across America at Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery

Published

1 day ago

on

December 20, 2022

By

On December 17, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CMWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated with two SAR chapters in a Wreaths Across America ceremony conducted by the Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution. The ceremony was held at the Ketoctin Baptist Church Cemetery, Purcellville, Loudoun County. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide program that honors veterans of all wars.

The participants from the SAR and the Sea Cadets. Photo/Anita Bonner

In 1992, Worcester Wreath found themselves with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Morrill Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country’s veterans. With the aid of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year. Others stepped up to help, with transportation provided to Virginia and volunteers from the American Legion and VFW along with members of the community came together to decorate each wreath with red, hand-tied bows. This tribute went quietly until 2005, when a photo of the stones adorned with wreaths and cover in snow, circulated around the internet. This created national attention. In 2014, over 700,000 wreaths were presented at 1,000 locations. This included covering all graves at Arlington National Cemetery with the placement of 226,525 wreaths. It has since grown to over 3,100 locations, remembering our fallen heroes. Wreaths Across America reminds people how important it is to remember, honor and teach about the sacrifices made by veterans and their families to preserve our freedoms.

Members of the CJWII musket squad, from left to right: Ken Bonner, Paul Christensen, Jim Cordes and Will Reynolds. Photo/Dale Corey


Nancy Watford, Regent of the Ketoctin DAR Chapter emceed the program. The Viking Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps presented the colors. A ceremonial wreath presentation was conducted by Barry Schwoerer of the Sgt Maj John Champe SAR Chapter. Wreaths were presented to the six military services, the Merchant Marine and to MIA/POWs and families. A musket volley was fired by the CJWII Musket Squad commanded by Brett Osborn. Participating for the chapter were Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Will Reynolds, Richard Tyler. Dual members from SMJC Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer with dual member Jim Cordes from the Fairfax Resolves Chapter. Dale Corey played Taps with a benediction by Lori Fallace, Ketoctin Chapter Chaplain to close out the ceremony.

The musket squad firing a salute, from left to right: Brett Osborn, Ken Bonner, Barry Schwoerer, Paul Christensen, Will Reynolds, Jim Cordes and Doug Hall. Photo/Dale Corey

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

SAR participates in Wreaths Across America at North Hill Family Cemetery

Published

2 days ago

on

December 19, 2022

By

On December 16, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII) participated in a Wreaths Across America Ceremony conducted with the Ketoctin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The ceremony was held at North Hill Family Cemetery near Berryville, Clarke County. CJWII was joined by members of the Culpeper Minutemen (CMM) and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters (SMJC) to provide a color guard and musket squad during the ceremony.

CJWII Chapter participants, from left to right: Dale Corey, Richard Tyler, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Bill Schwetke, Barry Schwoerer and Brett Osborn. (Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.)

This cemetery includes the remains of Betty Lewis Carter, Charles Carter and three of their children. Betty Carter was the daughter of Patriot Colonel Fielding Lewis, a Revolutionary War officer. She is also the niece of George Washington.

Nancy Watford, Regent of the Ketoctin Chapter, led the ceremony as wreaths were placed on the veterans graves within the cemetery. After the color guard presented the colors, Kecia Brown of the DAR led the Pledge of Allegiance. A presentation was made by Tim Lindsay, owner of the property, concerning the preservation of the cemetery and the efforts to restore the graves. A three volley musket salute was fired, followed by the singing of “God Bless America” and a benediction by Lori Fallace, Ketoctin Chaplain.


The color guard at present arms, from left to right: Dale Corey, Bill Schwetke, Brett Osborn, Richard Tyler, Barry Schwoerer and Thomas “Chip” Daniel.

Participating for CJWII were Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Brett Osborn and Richard Tyler. Dual members Barry Schwoerer (SMJC) and Bill Schwetke (CMM) completed the squad.

The musket squad, from left to right: Brett Osborn, Bill Schwetke, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Barry Schwoerer and Richard Tyler.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Humane Society hosts 4th Polar Plunge Fundraiser Jan. 7 at 4-H Center

Published

5 days ago

on

December 16, 2022

By

The Humane Society of Warren County is gearing up for their fourth annual Polar Plunge Fundraising event scheduled for January 7th, 2023 at the Front Royal 4H Center’s Lake Culpeper.  Participants 12 years and older help raise funds for the shelter by seeking sponsorships for the plunge.

Sponsored by a who’s who of Warren County including Warren County Vet Clinic, Element Risk Management and everyone’s favorite penguins from Cool Techs Heating and Air, this year’s event should be a wild success!  AirPac Portable Air Conditioners and Heaters are returning again this year, and we expect they’ll be bringing their usual merriment while the keep us toasty in our heated tent.  Individuals Vicki Deaton and Tom Yager have also stepped forward to sponsor the event in the hopes of raising money for the animal shelter.

A hearty group of Plungers dressed to get polar; and those Penguins look right at home. – Royal Examiner File Photos

A large heated tent, warm drinks, a food truck and fun costumes will keep our plungers and spectators comfortable until it’s time for the big dip, done in waves of 10 plungers at a time.


Registration is now open for those wishing to participate with a minimum of $50 per plunger raised, although plungers are encouraged to raise as much as possible.  In prior years, Molly Llewellyn has been top fundraiser, bringing in $3,060 in 2021.   For 2023, our entire team of canine kennel attendants are jumping in as a group, hoping to raise $2,000 as a team.

Going in and coming out – where is that heated tent with the warm drinks?!?

One hundred percent of proceeds from the Polar Plunge go towards the care of the homeless animals of Warren County, and all donations are tax deductible.  The Humane Society is a non-profit animal shelter, established in 1947 that is dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.  We aim to educate pet owners on the importance of vaccinations and population control and to place adoptable pets in loving homes.

Visit hswcevents.org/polar-plunge-2023 to register to take the plunge, or call 540-635-4734 for more information.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards to celebrate 25th anniversary

Published

5 days ago

on

December 16, 2022

By

We invite you to join the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards this Saturday, December 17, at 9am, as we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of this nonprofit organization. The group will be planting two oak trees along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway where it intersects with the entrance to Skyline High School. Light refreshments will be served.

The organization has a long history of serving the people of Front Royal and Warren County. Our mission is to care for the Community Forest, support the local Arborists, Horticulturists, Master Gardeners and environmental groups, and provide quality education about best practices in tree care to our residents. We would welcome the opportunity to meet you and discuss shared interests.

The Tree Stewards are looking for new members to carry on the legacy. If you are interested in finding out more, please join us for a potluck Annual meeting on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10am, at Samuels Public Library. To learn more, visit www.treesfrontroyal.org.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 16th

Published

1 week ago

on

December 14, 2022

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, December 16:

• Friday: 8:00
• Sat & Sun: 1:30, 5:30, 9:25
• Mon-Tues: 8:00
• Wednesday: 7:15
• Thursday: 3:25, 8:00
Rated PG13  |  3 Hours 10 Minutes

• Friday: 7:00
• Sat & Sun: 3:30, 7:30
• Mon-Tues: 7:00
• Wednesday: 6:00
• Thursday: 3:00, 7:00
Rated PG13  |  3 Hours 10 Minutes


• Friday: 7:30
• Sat & Sun: 1:45, 5:40, 9:35
• Mon-Tues: 7:15
Rated PG13  |  2 Hours 41 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7
  • 3D – add $3

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AT 1PM

Christmas Classics FREE Movie: “Holiday Inn”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
Wednesday – 6:10, 8:40
Thursday – 3:10, 5:45, 8:20

COMING SOON:

  • “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
  • “A Man Called Otto”
  • “Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania”
Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Community Events

Enjoy this Christmas Concert from the American Legion Community Band

Published

1 week ago

on

December 14, 2022

By

In the spirit of Christmas, the American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented its 2022 Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 13, in Boggs Chapel at Randolph Macon Academy.

The conductors for this performance were Ed Richards and Ronald Dye.

The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas.

The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, was formed in 1986 and had been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area, and new members are always welcome.


The band performs at various concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. The repertoire is versatile and traditional, ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for the band. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.

All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion Community Band’s performance season extends from September through July each year, with public performances both indoors and out.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
32°
Clear
7:27 am4:54 pm EST
Feels like: 32°F
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 70%
Pressure: 30.44"Hg
UV index: 0
ThuFriSat
37/34°F
41/9°F
19/12°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Dec
21
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 21 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Dec
24
Sat
6:00 pm Christmas Eve Service @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Christmas Eve Service @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Dec 24 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Christmas Eve Service @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Please join us for our annual Christmas Eve candlelight at 6pm at the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene!
Dec
25
Sun
10:00 am Christmas Cantata @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Christmas Cantata @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Dec 25 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Christmas Cantata @ Front Royal Church of the Nazarene
Please join us for our annual Christmas Cantata as we celebrate that birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ! This service will be on Christmas Day at 10am at the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene.
Dec
28
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Dec 28 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
1
Sun
5:30 am First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 1 @ 5:30 am – 3:00 pm
First Day Hikes at Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. While the American tradition of celebrating the New Year occurs at midnight on New Year’s Eve, other cultures celebrate by enjoying the sunrise on New Year’s Day. As part of the continuing American[...]
Jan
4
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
11
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 11 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
18
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 18 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Jan
21
Sat
4:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jan 21 @ 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Jan
25
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Jan 25 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]