SAR presents Patrick Henry to senior living facilities

On March 24, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II and Culpeper Minutemen Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted presentations on Patrick Henry to the residents of senior living facilities in Warren County.

Patrick Henry was a driving force in the lead up to the American Revolutionary War. He was an attorney, planter, soldier, politician and orator who was primarily home schooled. He was born in 1736 at Studley, in Hanover County. Growing up, young Henry engaged in the typical recreations of the times. He played the flute and violin and was particularly fond of hunting. When he was 15, he began working for a local merchant and a year later opened store with his brother William, which was an unsuccessful endeavor.

In 1754, Henry married Sarah Shelton, whose dowry included Pine Slash, a 600 acre farm. In 1757, fire destroyed the house, ending his attempt at farming. He returned to storekeeping before working for his father-in-law at Hanover Tavern. This was located across the road from the county courthouse. He was influenced by the lawyers who came to the tavern and became a self taught lawyer by the time he was 24.

Henry established a thriving practice in the courts of Hanover and adjacent counties and came to prominence in 1763 while arguing the “Parsons’ Cause”. This was a dispute about colonial rights in the payment to clergy. At this time, Virginia had a tobacco based economy and clergymen were to receive tobacco in payment for their services. After an extended drought, the price for tobacco increased tremendously, greatly inflating the salaries of the clergy. The House of Burgesses responded by passing legislation allowing debts in tobacco to be paid in currency at a rate of two pennies per pound. King George III vetoed the law which created an uproad. A suit was brought against the community with Patrick Henry advocating in favor of colonial rights.

In 1765, Henry was elected to the House of Burgesses from Louisa County. That same year, parliament passed The Stamp Act, requiring colonists to pay a tax on every piece of paper they used. He responded with a series of resolutions that was the basis of America’s stance against taxation without representation. He was asserting the colonists rights as Englishmen. His resolutions were published throughout the colonies and established his reputation as an uncompromising opponent of imperial policy. In 1773, Virginia established Committees of Correspondence to coordinate opposition to the British Parliament. He attended the Continental Congress in September 1774, receiving several important committee assignments.

On March 23, 1775, Henry gave his “Give me liberty or give me death” speech to the second Virginia Convention at St John’s Church, Richmond, Virginia. He then recruited a regiment of colonial militia from Hanover County that was incorporated into the Continental Army. Henry left the military and was elected to the 1776 Virginia convention. He became a strong supporter for independence and assisted in drafting the resolution calling upon Congress to declare the colonies “free and independent”. He was elected the first Governor of Virginia and eventually served five terms before returning to his law practice and his family.

Patrick Henry had two wives and 17 children. He had amassed almost 3,000 acres of land, eventually moving to “Red Hill” in Charlotte County. He declined to run for President and opportunities to serve as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Secretary of State and Ambassador to France. He died on June 6, 1799, from stomach cancer and is buried in the family plot at Red Hill. A gifted orator, successful lawyer and politician, he will forever be remembered for his most famous speech “Give me liberty or give me death” which helped convince Virginians to prepare for war against Great Britain.

Presentations were given by Dale Corey, Chip Daniel and Bill Schwetke at Commonwealth Senior Living and Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Bill Schwetke and Richard Tyler at Hidden Springs Senior Living Facilities with the singing of “God Bless America” at the conclusion of the commemorations.