SAR presents “Young George Washington” at sponsored tea party

Washington was born at Popes Creek Plantation to Augustine and Mary Ball Washington. The family moved when he was three years old to Little Hunting Creek, and in 1738 to Ferry Farm on the Rappahannock River near Fredericksburg. This was where he spent the majority of his childhood. The farm had been settled by John Washington, his great-grandfather in 1657. It was here in Parson Mason Locke Weems’ “Life of Washington”, young George had chopped a cherry tree. Weems wrote that 6-year-old George barked one his father Augustine’s favorite English cherry trees with a new hatchet. When confronted by his father, the boy confessed, saying: “I cannot tell a lie, I did it with my little hatchet.” It was also at the farm the he was said to have tossed a silver dollar across the Rappahannock River.

Augustine died when George was eleven years old. His older half-brothers inherited the largest part of the estate, with Lawrence getting Little Hunting Creek Plantation. After Lawrence served in the British Navy, he renamed the plantation Mount Vernon after Admiral Edward Vernon, under whom he served while in the service. George inherited Ferry Farm, which was operated by his Mother until he reached the age of 21. George would often visit Mount Vernon and became close to his older brother. When their father died, he left a small set of surveying instruments that George learned to use. At the age of 16, he began using these and became an accomplished surveyor. n 1748 he was invited to join a survey party organized by his neighbor and friend George William Fairfax of Belvoir to survey land in the western frontier belonging to Lord Fairfax. George inherited Mount Vernon after Lawrence died in 1752 and his daughter in 1754.

Washington had received a commission as a Major in the militia from Governor Robert Dinwiddie. By this time, the French were encroaching on land that the British felt belonged to them in the western frontier. Major Washington was sent to deliver a message, demanding they leave the area. Known as the Allegheny Expedition, he met the French at Fort Le Boeuf on December 11th. The French refused to leave, a message that Washington would return to Virginia to report to the Governor. It was a few months later that he was dispatched as a Lieutenant Colonel to assert Virginia’s claims on the land. They skirmished with the French, killing 10 men, including the French commander, Jumonville. The French with their Indian allies pursued Washington and his men on their return trip to Virginia. The British had constructed Fort Necessity in what is now Fayette County, Pennsylvania. Here the French and Indians fought and defeated Washington. After the surrender, he resigned his commission and returned to Mount Vernon.

In 1755, Washington joined General Edward Braddock’s Army as a volunteer to help drive the French from the Ohio Country. Barddock’s army was routed near the Monongahela River and fled in confusion to Virginia. During the battle, while attempting to rally the British soldiers, Washington had two horses shot out from under him and four bullet holes shot through his coat. He led the survivors to safety. In recognition of his conduct, he was given command of Virginia’s military force. Washington learned from his experiences as a youth in a well-to-do family. He was not able to receive the education his older brothers had due to the loss of his father at an early age. He overcame this through determination and a drive to succeed. This was the basis for the man who led the colonies through the War for Independence and then the birth of the nation as the first president of the nation.

