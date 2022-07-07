Community Events
SAR reads Declaration of Independence to seniors
In commemoration of Independence Day 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence at three senior living facilities.
On July 1, they went to Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal where they gave a presentation on the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolutionary War, the lead up to that war prior to reading the Declaration of Independence. The tenants were then told what happened to many of the signers, the trials and tribulations they suffered in the fight for independence. Of the 56 signers, five were captured by the British, twelve had their homes ransacked and burned, two lost their sons serving in the army and another had two sons captured. 9 of the 56 fought and died from wounds or hardships of the War. 24 were lawyers and jurists, 11 were merchants, and 9 were farmers.
Carter Braxton, a wealthy planter and trader, saw his ships taken by the British Navy. He sold his home and properties to pay debts. He died in rags. Thomas McKean was forced to continually move his family. He served in the Congress without pay and his family was kept in hiding. His possessions were taken from him and poverty was his reward. Vandals or soldiers looted the properties of Ellery, Hall, Clymer, Walton, Gwinnett, Heyward, Rutledge, and Middleton. Thomas Nelson, Jr.’s home in Yorktown was taken by British General Cornwallis for his headquarters. Nelson urged General Washington to open fire. The home was destroyed and Nelson died bankrupt. Francis Lewis had his home and properties destroyed. The British jailed his wife and she died within a few months. John Hart was driven from his wife’s bedside as she was dying. Their 13 children fled for their lives. His fields and gristmill were laid to waste. For more than a year, he lived in forests and caves, returning home to find his wife dead and his children vanished. He died a few weeks later from exhaustion. Norris and Livingston suffered similar fates.
Such were the stories and sacrifices of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. These were not wild-eyed, rabble-rousing ruffians. They were soft-spoken men of means and education. They had security, but they valued liberty more. Unwavering, they pledged in the last line of the document “For the support of this declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of the divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.”
Participating at Commonwealth were Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and dual member Bill Schwetke from the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter. Each told what Independence Day meant to them. On July 5, it was to Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility in Bentonville where Dale Corey, Chip Daniel and Bill Schwetke were joined by Doug Schwetke, dual member from the Culpeper Minutemen to again relate the events that led to the battle with Great Britain.
On July 6, at Westminster Canterbury in Winchester, Dale Corey and Chip Daniel spoke about the causes of the American Revolution and the grievances against King George prior to reading of the document.
Community Events
CJWII of SAR participate in Rockin’ Independence Eve
On July 3, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in Rockin’ Independence Eve, held at the Walking Mall, Winchester, Virginia. This event is an annual celebration held by the city of Winchester to honor and commemorate the birthday of the United States. Numerous vendors are present with live bands playing throughout the day.
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter had a vendor tent to tell participants “Who are the Sons of the American Revolution”. The Sons is a linear society. All members have a line of descent from an American Revolutionary War Patriot. They could have been a fighter, paid taxes, been part of the colonial government or provided support to the cause. Men 18 and over can join the SAR, ladies the Daughters of the American Revolution and individuals under the age of 22 the Children of the American Revolution.
Between band sets, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard Presented the National Colors at the bandstand for the playing of the National Anthem. Participating for CJWII were Brian Bayliss, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Brett Osborn, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Richard Tyler.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 7th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, July 7:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “NOPE”
- “DC League of Super Pets”
- “Bullet Train”
- “Easter Sunday”
- “Black Adam”
Community Events
Clubs and Community come together to keep our Greenway clean
What a great morning we shared in Front Royal on Saturday, July 2nd, with like-minded neighbors and friends. All three of our local Rotary clubs came together (Rotary Club of Warren County, Rotary Club of Northern Shenandoah, Rotary Club of Front Royal) to clean up litter along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway joined by like-minded community members, youth, and a special guest from House of Hope – Front Royal, VA.
Dreaming big together as we work to keep our community beautiful! Thank you to everyone who worked hard on this warm Saturday morning.
Community Events
The Declaration of Independence: What Does it Say?
On 2 July, at 11:30, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution read the Declaration of Independence on the porch of the Archives at the Warren Heritage Society. The Chapter Color Guard also fired a three-volley musket salute to commemorate the signing of the document.
Participating Compatriots: Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dave Cook, Jim Cordes, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Jim Heflin, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Jime Simmons, Mike St Jacques, and Richard Tyler.
Visit the Warren Heritage Society at 101 Chester Street in Front Royal for more information on the Virginia signers of the Declaration of Independence.
The National Archives provided us with the following:
The Declaration of Independence was designed for multiple audiences: the King, the colonists, and the world. It was also designed to multitask. Its goals were to rally the troops, win foreign allies, and to announce the creation of a new country. The introductory sentence states the Declaration’s main purpose, to explain the colonists’ right to revolution. In other words, “to declare the causes which impel them to the separation.” Congress had to prove the legitimacy of its cause. It had just defied the most powerful nation on Earth. It needed to motivate foreign allies to join the fight.
Preamble
These are the lines contemporary Americans know best: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness.” These stirring words were designed to convince Americans to put their lives on the line for the cause. Separation from the mother country threatened their sense of security, economic stability, and identity. The preamble sought to inspire and unite them through the vision of a better life.
List of Grievances
The list of 27 complaints against King George III constitute the proof of the right to rebellion. Congress cast “the causes which impel them to separation” in universal terms for an international audience. Join our fight, reads the subtext, and you join humankind’s fight against tyranny.
Resolution of Independence
The most important and dramatic statement comes near the end: “That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States.” It declares a complete break with Britain and its King and claims the powers of an independent country.
Note: The following text is a transcription of the Stone Engraving of the parchment Declaration of Independence (the document on display in the Rotunda at the National Archives Museum.) The spelling and punctuation reflects the original.
In Congress, July 4, 1776
The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.–Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.
He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.
He has forbidden his Governors to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation till his Assent should be obtained; and when so suspended, he has utterly neglected to attend to them.
He has refused to pass other Laws for the accommodation of large districts of people, unless those people would relinquish the right of Representation in the Legislature, a right inestimable to them and formidable to tyrants only.
He has called together legislative bodies at places unusual, uncomfortable, and distant from the depository of their public Records, for the sole purpose of fatiguing them into compliance with his measures.
He has dissolved Representative Houses repeatedly, for opposing with manly firmness his invasions on the rights of the people.
He has refused for a long time, after such dissolutions, to cause others to be elected; whereby the Legislative powers, incapable of Annihilation, have returned to the People at large for their exercise; the State remaining in the mean time exposed to all the dangers of invasion from without, and convulsions within.
He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands.
He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers.
He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries.
He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.
He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.
He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.
He has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation:
For Quartering large bodies of armed troops among us:
For protecting them, by a mock Trial, from punishment for any Murders which they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States:
For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world:
For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent:
For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury:
For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences
For abolishing the free System of English Laws in a neighbouring Province, establishing therein an Arbitrary government, and enlarging its Boundaries so as to render it at once an example and fit instrument for introducing the same absolute rule into these Colonies:
For taking away our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments:
For suspending our own Legislatures, and declaring themselves invested with power to legislate for us in all cases whatsoever.
He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us.
He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.
He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to compleat the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.
He has constrained our fellow Citizens taken Captive on the high Seas to bear Arms against their Country, to become the executioners of their friends and Brethren, or to fall themselves by their Hands.
He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.
In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.
Nor have We been wanting in attentions to our Brittish brethren. We have warned them from time to time of attempts by their legislature to extend an unwarrantable jurisdiction over us. We have reminded them of the circumstances of our emigration and settlement here. We have appealed to their native justice and magnanimity, and we have conjured them by the ties of our common kindred to disavow these usurpations, which, would inevitably interrupt our connections and correspondence. They too have been deaf to the voice of justice and of consanguinity. We must, therefore, acquiesce in the necessity, which denounces our Separation, and hold them, as we hold the rest of mankind, Enemies in War, in Peace Friends.
We, therefore, the Representatives of the united States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.
Georgia – Button Gwinnett, Lyman Hall, George Walton
North Carolina – William Hooper, Joseph Hewes, John Penn
South Carolina – Edward Rutledge, Thomas Heyward, Jr., Thomas Lynch, Jr., Arthur Middleton
Massachusetts – John Hancock
Maryland – Samuel Chase, William Paca, Thomas Stone, Charles Carroll of Carrollton
Virginia – George Wythe, Richard Henry Lee, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Harrison, Thomas Nelson, Jr., Francis Lightfoot Lee, Carter Braxton
Pennsylvania – Robert Morris, Benjamin Rush, Benjamin Franklin, John Morton, George Clymer, James Smith, George Taylor, James Wilson, George Ross
Delaware – Caesar Rodney, George Read, Thomas McKean
New York – William Floyd, Philip Livingston, Francis Lewis, Lewis Morris
New Jersey – Richard Stockton, John Witherspoon, Francis Hopkinson, John Hart, Abraham Clark
New Hampshire – Josiah Bartlett, William Whipple
Massachusetts – Samuel Adams, John Adams, Robert Treat Paine, Elbridge Gerry
Rhode Island – Stephen Hopkins, William Ellery
Connecticut – Roger Sherman, Samuel Huntington, William Williams, Oliver Wolcott
New Hampshire – Matthew Thornton
Community Events
Youth Empowerment Conference aims to help students find their paths
The 2nd annual YES Conference (Youth Empowered for Success) will be held at the Stimpson Auditorium at Shenandoah University on August 1, 2022, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and is open to rising Seniors and Juniors in the Warren County Public School system. Reaching Out Now is partnering with Shenandoah University to provide students with a series of presentations and interactive panels around wellness, networking, and leadership skills necessary to succeed in their personal lives, academics, and professional careers. Students will also be able to take a tour of the college grounds. This year’s theme is “Finding Your Balance”.
Registration is $15. Transportation will be available to Winchester from Skyline High School. Continental breakfast will be provided and lunch will be served at the University’s Allen Dining Hall, all are included in the registration costs.
Interested students can register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/364921117887
About Reaching Out Now
Reaching Out Now supports under-resourced youth to be the best version of themselves with preparedness to face the world with hope, purpose, and optimism. Serving students and their families in need of support in the school system through engaged community partners and a volunteer network. Through its programs, they provide opportunities and new experiences for all involved to reach their full potential.
Community Events
Help replenish the blood supply after holiday weekend
All are invited to the next Front Royal Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, July 6th, from 8am-1pm, at the Front Royal Fire Hall (221 N. Commerce Ave) to be a hero and give the GIFT OF LIFE! Please visit redcrossblood.org for more info and to register (appointments are required).
While not required, you can speed things up by completing your RapidPass® (if you choose to, please note that it must be completed on the same day as your donation). The process is simple – just 4 steps, and takes about 10 to 15 minutes. Get started with some initial information, read through the pre-donation materials, answer your health history questions, and print, download or email your RapidPass® to yourself, and bring it with you.
- One pint of blood can save up to 3 lives!
- Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.
- Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
WHY give blood?
- You don’t need a special reason to give blood. You just need your own reason.
- Some of us give blood because we were asked by a friend.
- Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day.
- Some believe it is the right thing to do.
- Some do it for the free cookies and juice, cool sticker and time off from work.
- But EVERYONE enjoys the great feeling of helping save lives!
WHAT are the general Blood Donor Requirements?
- Be in good general health and feeling well.
- Be at least 17-years-old in most states (16-years-old with parental consent in some states).
- Weigh at least 110 pounds. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.
- Have not donated blood in the last 56 days.
Download the BLOOD DONOR APP to save time!
THANKS for joining us in helping to replenish the blood supply by donating! If you can’t give, please take a moment to invite someone else to donate! Sometimes, all it takes is a heartfelt ASK and a person will become a blood donor for LIFE, and YOU can be a part of saving countless lives by inspiring a new donor!
Wind: 4mph NE
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 29.94"Hg
UV index: 1
70/63°F
81/61°F