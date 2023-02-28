Community Events
SAR reads George Washington’s Farewell Address
On February 22, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated in a celebration of George Washington. The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter conducted a ceremony on Washington’s birthday at Yowell Memorial Park with Tom Hamill as emcee. To honor our first president and his service to the nation during the War for Independence, portions of his Farewell Address, written towards the end of his second term in office. He had wanted to retire from public life after his first term, but was convinced by Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton among others, to serve another term. These men felt the country would be torn apart without his leadership. This included the state of foreign affairs, and divisions between the newly formed Federalist and Democratic-Republican parties.
In June 1792, James Madison had helped Washington write a letter at the end of his first term that would have announced his retirement. This was set aside when he ran for the second term. This letter became the basis for the address that was written in 1796 by Alexander Hamilton for Washington. He wanted to convince the people that his service was no longer necessary. He believed he was not qualified to be president and if he accomplished anything, it was as a result of the support he had received from the country.
The letter was written to the citizens of the United States and was not publicly delivered. It was first published as “The Address of Gen. Washington to the People of America On His Declining the Presidency of the United States” in “Claypoole’s American Daily Advertiser” on September 19, 1796. This was about 10 weeks prior to the presidential election in 1796. He warned Americans they must remain true to their values. It was soon reprinted in newspapers across the country and later in a pamphlet form. It was printed in Senate Document No. 106-21, Washington, D. C. in 2000 with the following lead paragraph:
“In September 1796, worn out by burdens of the presidency and attacks of political foes, George Washington announced his decision not to seek a third term. With the assistance of Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, Washington composed in a “Farewell Address” his political testament to the nation. Designed to inspire and guide future generations, the address also set forth Washington’s defense of his administration’s record and embodied a classic statement of Federalist doctrine.”
Here is the opening paragraph to Washington’s Farewell Address to the people of the United States:
“Friends and Fellow-Citizens: The period for a new election of a citizen to administer the executive government of the United States being not far distant, and the time actually arrived when your thoughts must be employed in designating the person who is to be clothed with that important trust, it appears to me proper, especially as it may conduce to a more distinct expression of the public voice, that I should now apprise you of the resolution I have formed, to decline being considered among the number of those out of whom a choice is to be made.”
Washington then discusses issues of the political landscape and states his support that the government formed eight years prior with the adoption of the Constitution. He defends his administration’s record and uses the letter to help reunite the fledgling country that had seen controversy due to the Jay Treaty of 1794 between the United States and Great Britain. This treaty resolved issues remaining from the end of the Revolutionary War but was not universally accepted. Despite his belief the country would survive, he used the letter to offer advice on what were the greatest threats to the nation. Below are excerpts from the closing paragraphs to the people.
“How far in the discharge of my official duties I have been guided by the principles which have been delineated, the public records and other evidences of my conduct must witness to you and to the world. To myself, the assurance of my own conscience is, that I have at least believed myself to be guided by them.”
“With me a predominant motive has been to endeavor to gain time to our country to settle and mature its yet recent institutions and to progress without interruption to that degree of strength and consistency which is necessary to give it, humanly speaking, the command of it own fortunes.”
“I anticipate with pleasing expectation that retreat in which I promise myself to realize, without alloy, the sweet enjoyment of partaking, in the midst of my fellow-citizens, the benign influence of good laws under a free government, the ever-favorite object of my heart and the happy reward, as I trust, of our mutual cares, labors and dangers.”
He concluded by asking the American people to forgive any failures during his administration. He let them know they were unintentional, and he was to blame. Washington was ready to become a private citizen and become a gentleman farmer.
The ceremony included wreath presentations by Virginia Society President Ernie Coggins, and representatives of the Culpeper Minutemen, Colonel James Wood II, Fairfax Resolves and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters, Texas SAR, and Culpeper Minutemen, Fauquier Court House and Bermuda Hundred Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as the Order of Founders and Patriots of America.
The Virginia State Color Guard was led by Bill Schwetke and included Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Forrest Crain, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis, Tom Hamill, Charles Jameson, Barry Schwoerer, Richard Tyler and Virginia Society 2nd Vice President Michael Weyler.
After the wreath presentations, a three round musket salute was fired to honor our first president.
Community Events
SAR conducts commemoration to George Washington
On February 22, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a celebration to honor George Washington on his birthday. The event was held at the Washington HQ in Winchester.
A presentation was made on “Young George Washington.” He was born February 11, 1731 (which became February 22, 1732, when a switch from the Julian Calendar to the Gregorian Calendar in 1752), at Pope’s Creek Plantation in Westmoreland County to Augustine and his 2nd wife, Mary Ball Washington. George’s grandfather, John had married Anne Pope, daughter of Nathan and inherited the farm from his father-in-law. John left the property to his grandchildren with Augustine moving to the property around 1722. The family moved to Little Hunting Creek when George was three-years-old and again moved when he was six to Ferry Farm in Stafford County. He lived there until he was 18.
Washington’s father died when he was 11-years-old, leaving his plantations to his sons. Little Hunting Creek was passed to Lawrence, George’s elder half-brother in 1740. He renamed it Mount Vernon after Admiral Edward Vernon. George spent much of his childhood at Mount Vernon, learning farming skills and how to be a cultured member of society. When he was 14, he began writing “Rules of Civility” that provided a guide on how to act in society. He found a set of surveying instruments at the store house on Ferry Farm and began studying geometry and surveying. In 1748 with few practice surveys, he accompanied George Fairfax and James Genn, Surveyor of Prince William County on a month long trip into the lower Shenandoah Valley to survey land for Thomas, Lord Fairfax. This was his initiation into the field as he became an accomplished surveyor and map maker.
In July 1749, at 17-years-old, Washington was appointed Culpeper County Surveyor, serving until November 1750. In 1753, he began his illustrious military career, serving in the militia when Governor Dinwiddie of Virginia appointed him as Adjutant with the rank of Major over one the four military districts. Washington led his regiment until 1758, when he resigned his commission to live the life of a Virginia plantation owner. His half-brother Lawrence had died in 1752, leaving Mount Vernon to his daughter Sara, who died in 1754 with his wife Anne, then inheriting the farm. When George returned from the militia, he began leasing Mount Vernon from Anne. He became the owner upon her death in 1761.
In 1758, Washington won election to the Virginia House of Burgesses, and on January 6, 1759, married Martha Dandridge Custis. He went on to become a successful farmer, soldier and politician. As Commander in Chief of the Continental Army, he was directly or indirectly responsible for the colonial victory in the War for Independence against Great Britain and presided over the Constitutional Convention.
Washington showed grace and humility and espoused the ideals of liberty, justice, freedom and dignity, laying the foundation for the American dream of prosperity to those who work hard and never give up. For this, he is referred to as the “Father of his country.”
The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey with a color guard led by Marc Robinson. Virginia Society SAR 2nd Vice President Michael Weyler passed greetings and presented a wreath from the society. Dale Corey provided the presentation on “Young George Washington” with wreaths presented by Colonel James Wood II, Fairfax Resolves, Fort Harrison and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters of the SAR.
Compatriots participating included Bryan Buck, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Forrest Crain, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Marshall DeHaven, Jerry Headley, Marc Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Richard Tyler and Michael Weyler.
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of March
The Children’s Department at Samuels Public Library will be undergoing a small renovation in March to enhance the area. We appreciate your patience during this time as we continue to improve our Library.
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of March 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Wednesday, March 1
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Elephant & Piggie! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Elephant & Piggie will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Thursday, March 2
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be having a Teen Party Game Nite, in partnership with Play Favorites. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Saturday, March 4
- 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we continue our quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Monday, March 6
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, March 7
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Chain Reactions. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, March 8
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Grandparents! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Grandparents will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, March 11
- 11:00 AM – Aspiring Artists. For ages 6-11. Join us to make beautiful art using string painting! Registration is required.
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This Book. For ages 12-18. What type of books do you like? Historical, Science Fiction, Mystery, Adventure…? Bring a book that you like and can talk about. Registration is required.
Monday, March 13
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, March 14
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Paper Airplanes. Registration is required.
Wednesday, March 15
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about New Countries! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! New Countries will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, March 18
- 2:00 PM – Press Play. For ages 11-18. Come join us for a Mario Kart Tournament! Registration is required.
Saturday, March 25
- 11:00 AM – Story Walk. Join the Warren county/Front Royal Tree Stewards at Eastham Park as we read a new book, go on a scavenger hunt, and do a craft! Family friendly!
Monday, March 27
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, March 28
- 4:00 PM – Rainbow Puppets Heroes & Legends. Bring the family to see Virginia Heroes like Booker T. Washington and Pocahontas… and legendary characters like Pinocchio and Mother Goose!
Wednesday, March 29
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Once Upon a Time! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Once Upon a Time stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Community Events
SAR participates in George Washington Birthday Parade
On February 20, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the annual George Washington Parade, held in Alexandria, Virginia. The parade was sponsored by the George Washington Chapter and had over 4,000 participants march through the streets to a point near the Alexandria Masonic Temple.
Various Mason Chapters came from several areas to participate. The Virginia State Color Guard carried the National Colors to lead a major portion of the parade. This included compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson, Culpeper Minutemen, Jamestown and Fairfax Resolves Chapters carried the flags dressed in regimental attire. This unit was followed by the U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps and then a procession of dignitaries from the local community and the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).
SAR dignitaries included National Society Chancellor General Michael Elston, Mid-Atlantic Vice President General Peter Davenport and Virginia President Ernie Coggins. Also present was Children of the American Revolution Virginia Society President Will Elston.
Next was a contingent of SAR compatriots lead by Honor Guard Commander Joe Dooley. Included were members of the George Washington, Colonel James Wood II, Sgt Maj John Champe and George Mason Chapter. This was followed by a SAR float driven by Sgt Maj John Champe compatriot Warner Workman commemorating George Washington.
Additional Virginia Color Guardsmen participating included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Richard Tyler and Will Weiss from Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Dave Cook, Forrest Crain and Darrin Schmidt from Fairfax Resolves; Bill Schwetke from Culpeper Minutemen; Andrew Mills from Colonel William Grayson; Ken Morris from George Mason and Barry Schwoerer from Sgt Maj John Champe.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for March
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
General Education Development
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.
Bad Romance
Wed, March 1st at 6:00 PM
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for our Bad Romance discussion group. For this meeting we’ll be discussing non-contemporary romance: Victorian, gothic, anything not modern!
Genealogy Club
Wed, March 8th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us for Genealogy Club, where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
Books & Beyond
Tues, March 14th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month’s book is the classic A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle.
Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group
Wed, March 15th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our creative writing club! New and experienced writers welcome!
Christianity in Ireland before St. Patrick
Thurs, March 16th at 6:30 PM
In person. Did you know there were Christians in Ireland before St. Patrick? Was there a distinctive “Celtic Church”? Join us for an Irish history program just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Connie Marshner, M. A. in Gaelic Literature from University College Cork (Ireland), will share two years of research on the subject.
Drawing Workshop: Craft Themed Still-Life
Sat, March 18th at 2:00 PM
In person. Interested in learning how to draw? Join us for a basic drawing workshop where participants will get to draw a craft-themed still-life for National Craft Month. Spots are limited, registration is required.
Community Events
Warren Coalition presents iGen: The Smartphone Generation and Their Mental Health Challenges
Warren Coalition, in conjunction with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will host “iGen: The Smartphone Generation and Their Mental Health Challenges,” a virtual presentation by nationally renowned speaker Jean M. Twenge, on March 8, 2023 at 11:30 am.
Twenge, Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University, is the author of more than 180 scientific publications and seven books, including Generations: The Real Differences between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers and Silents—and What They Mean for America’s Future (April 25, 2023) and iGen: Why Today’s Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy–and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood. She holds a BA and MA from the University of Chicago and a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. She has been featured on national programs such as Today, CBS This Morning, Fox and Friends, NBC Nightly News, and Dateline NBC, among others. Her research has also been covered in Time, Newsweek, USA Today, U.S. News and World Report, The Washington Post, and other national media outlets.
“Today’s kids, teens, and young adults are iGen (born after 1995), the first generation to spend their adolescence with smartphones,” Twenge wrote in her description of the presentation. “iGen’ers are growing up more slowly as adolescents, spending more time online, and spending less time hanging out with their friends in person. They are also spending less time sleeping. Perhaps as a result, they are more likely to experience unhappiness, anxiety, and depression and to engage in self-harm. We’ll discuss ideas for how to help children, adolescents, and their parents find a better balance with technology and be healthier and happier.”
The cost for the program is $6. The presentation is expected to conclude between 12:30 and 12:45 pm. Register HERE.
For more information, contact Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org or 540-636-6385.
Community Events
Michael W. Smith with special guest, Cochren & Co. to perform live at the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is excited to announce that Grammy, Dove, and America Music Award winner Michael W. Smith will perform live on Sunday afternoon, May 7, 2023 with special guest Cochren & Co. The concert is proudly presented by Clean Water of Virginia and will take place on the Tolley Dental Zone stage at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. 3,500 lucky fans will enjoy an afternoon of uplifting music by one of the most decorated Contemporary Christian artists of all time!
Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he’s written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been bestowed with three GRAMMY® Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. Amassing an in-depth catalog of achievements, Smith was also honored with a star-studded tribute concert in Nashville, TN to celebrate his 35 No. 1s, by a myriad of legendary performers. In 2021, he released a re-envisioned live version of his #1 highest-selling album of all time, Worship, in honor of its 20th anniversary. His critically acclaimed studio album A Million Lights and live worship album Surrounded have together become his 30th and 31st Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart, more than any other solo artist in history. More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. He has also written several bestselling books, including Old Enough To Know and Friends Are Friends Forever.
The Festival also welcomes, special guest, Cochren & Co. to the Tolley Dental Zone stage on Sunday afternoon, May 7. Michael Cochren is a singer/songwriter and worship leader born and raised in a small Indiana town. After graduating school, Cochren began playing music across the country with a band of friends under the name Cochren & Co. With hope filled lyrics and timeless melodies, Cochren & Co. blur the lines between American pop, soft rock, and soul/blues to create a sound all their own.
Dove Award Nominated Cochren & Co. have toured coast to coast accumulating a loyal following of new listeners wherever they go. Their debut full-length album Don’t Lose Hope was released on Gotee Records in 2021 and includes Billboard Top 10 Radio Hits Church (Take Me Back), One Day, and Who Can. The title-track Don’t Lose Hope was featured in a new episode of CBS’s MacGyver. On February 3, 2023 Cochren & Co. released their sophomore album Running Home. Michael Cochren recently shared with fans, “I started the process for this album with the desire to expand our borders sonically and deepen the honesty of our lyrics. It was a true joy to create, and I pray it brings you joy, hope, and some windows down cranked up stereo FUN as you listen.” With a full touring schedule, including the TobyMac “Hits Deep Tour” and the release of their new album, Cochren & Co. is only getting started.
Tickets to Michael W. Smith with special guest, Cochren & Co., presented by Clean Water of Virginia, are available online at www.thebloom.com. Tickets range from $15.00 to $70.00. Doors to the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center open at Noon with Cochren & Co. taking the stage at 2:00 pm. Ticketholders are encouraged to arrive early to grab lunch from a broad selection of food vendors.
