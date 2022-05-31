Community Events
SAR supports Clarke County Memorial Day Celebration
On May 29, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II chapter led a multi-chapter Color Guard for presentation and retiring of colors for the 2022 Berryville Memorial Day Celebration, conducted at Rose Hill Park in Berryville, Virginia. The event was co-sponsored by VFW Post 9760 and American Legion Post 41.
Participating for CJWII Chapter were Brett Osborn, Color Guard Commander, Marc Robinson, Will Reynolds and Richard Tyler.
Dual members of CJWII Barry Schwoerer (Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter) and David Cook (Fairfax Resolves Chapter) carried muskets as honor guards. Ms. Kimberly Gregory-Lowe played bagpipes during the presentation and retirement of colors.
The event was attended by approximately 200 people from Clarke County. The guest speaker was Rear Admiral Larry R. Marsh (Retired), who had a 35 year career in the US Navy. The ceremony included music provided by the Clarke County High School Band and the Clarke County High School Chamber Choir. It was truly a small-town American Memorial Day Celebration.
Community Events
American Legion Community Band Memorial Day Concert
The American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented their annual Memorial Day Concert on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Town Commons-Gazebo in downtown Front Royal.
The American Legion Community Band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. Their repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band.
The conductor was Mark Malechek.
All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend.
The American Legion Community Band is sponsored by the American Legion, Giles B. Cook Post #53.
Enjoy the Concert in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Community Events
Lewis launches congressional campaign in Northern Shenandoah Valley
Jennifer Lewis, the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 6th District congressional race, will hold her Northern Shenandoah Valley campaign kickoff on Saturday, June 4, in Front Royal.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Gertrude E. Miller Community Park, Shelter 1, 905 Stadium Drive, in Front Royal. The Warren County Democratic Committee is partnering with the Clarke, Shenandoah and Winchester-Frederick County Democratic committees to host the kickoff.
Jennifer grew up on a family farm and is a mental health worker. She stands for affordable, quality health care, a $15 federal minimum wage, criminal justice reform, LGBTQIA+ rights, the expansion of broadband internet throughout the 6th District, and improving educational benefits and other services for veterans.
At Saturday’s event, Jennifer will introduce herself to voters and answer questions about her campaign plans and positions.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution present Bronze 250th Anniversary Medal
On May 25, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented a Bronze 250th Anniversary Medal to Matt Wendling, Planning Director, Warren County Planning Department. This medal is presented by the Sons of the American Revolution to individuals who support the upcoming 250th anniversary of the American Revolutionary War. This includes the planning and execution of the events as well as participation.
Wendling is chairing a committee for the planning and promotion of the anniversary in Warren County. The committee includes SAR compatriots Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Jim Heflin and Brett Osborn.
Warren County was established in 1836 from portions of Shenandoah and Frederick Counties. A significant number of individuals from the area that became Warren County participated in the War for Independence. Recognition will be given to the patriots associated with the County as well as anniversaries of significant events during the period 2014-2033. This includes an annual commemoration of Dr Joseph Warren, namesake of the County, and the patriots who are buried in cemeteries throughout the area.
Community Events
First Annual Dogs of War Memorial Garden event a barking success
A crowd of about 30 participants and spectators gathered at the Humane Society of Warren County’s (HSWC) Julia Wagner Animal Shelter at 1 p.m. on a beautiful late spring afternoon, Sunday, May 29, for the first annual Dogs of War and Law Enforcement K-9 team event at the new Dogs of War Garden of Remembrance on the shelter grounds. Now if you’ve attended previous Memorial Day events over the past decade at either the downtown Front Royal Gazebo-Village Commons area or Warren County Courthouse lawn, you may be thinking “This isn’t the first Memorial Day Dogs of War remembrance here” – and you’re correct.
However, Sunday’s event is the first where traditional Memorial Day ceremonies honoring the sacrifice of American soldiers and the corresponding sacrifice of those soldiers’ four-legged companions on the battlefield has been separated into a Memorial Day weekend “doubleheader” as event organizer Malcolm Barr Sr. described it in our recent preview of the event.
And it was former HSWC Board President Barr’s initiative to create the War Dog and Law Enforcement K-9 Memorial Garden at the Wagner Shelter grounds that led to the decision to make this a two-pronged Memorial Day weekend celebration. Current HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers helped kick off Sunday’s celebration of the wartime and law enforcement partnership between man and his canine companions by noting the year-round presence of the new Garden of Remembrance on the Wagner Shelter grounds. As Barr notes in the above-linked story, the first U.S. dogs trained for combat in World War II were trained at a facility in Front Royal.
Also participating, as they will at Monday’s noon Memorial Day ceremonies in town at the courthouse grounds, were a Color Guard from Randloph-Macon Academy, that was bagpiped into place by Jim Lundt. The R-MA Color Guard included Jacob Collyer, lead cadet, Ryder Perkins, U.S. flag bearer, Audrey Nielson, Virginia State Flag bearer, Trevor Walker, rear guard cadet, along with Matthew Kelley, cadet Special Teams Commander; all under the watchful eye of R-MA Junior ROTC instructor and Senior Master Sgt., U.S. Air Force retired Chris Eddington.
The Front Royal Police Department K-9 team of Corporal Anthony Clingerman and Boscoe were present representing the law enforcement side of the human-canine partnership celebration.
Keynote speaker was Able Forces Director and past military dog handler Skip Rogers, who gave a broad and emotional description of wartime partnership between man and dog. Michael Williams, who recalled his father’s work with military-trained war dogs, offered an also emotional invocation. Humane Society Director Bowers returned to the podium to lay the memorial wreath at the Remembrance Garden’s center. As event moderator, Barr also acknowledged the help of Doug Meador in setting up the event sound system.
See our remaining still photos of the event below, and Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool’s video of the entire ceremony in the video, also below:
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution conduct medal presentation ceremony
On May 24, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, with support from the Fairfax Resolves Chapter, conducted a medal presentation ceremony in Leesburg, Virginia. They presented a Bronze 250th Anniversary Medal to Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Kecia Brown for her outstanding support of the SAR program in supporting the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution.
As we get closer to this event, plans are being made to commemorate numerous events from that war on the 250th anniversary of each. Planning and informing the public of this important anniversary are the beginning of the actual celebrations to be held. Ms. Brown has been a strong supporter of the SAR and partners with us at every opportunity.
The ceremony was conducted after a DAR dedication ceremony of a white oak tree that had been propagated at Mount Vernon and transplanted to Morven Park, Leesburg. A brass plaque has been forged and will be placed at the base of the tree by the Ketoctin DAR Chapter. Dale Corey and Brett Osborn conducted the ceremony and presented the Bronze medal to Ms. Brown, while the color guard combined from three chapters of the SAR stood in honor of the accolade.
From the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Brett Osborn. From Sgt Maj John Champe were Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer. Representing Fairfax Resolves Chapter were Dave Cook and Jim Cordes.
Community Events
House of Hope will be selling home baked treats on June 3rd
The House of Hope will be hosting a BAKE SALE on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10am to 1pm. We are so excited to partner with the Humane Society of Warren County on this effort. The animal shelter will be hosting its annual YARD SALE on June 3 & 4 from 10am to 2pm. The yard sale is “name your price” style shopping. Pay what you feel is fair.
The BAKE SALE will be set up outside of the animal shelter building with lots of goodies. Garcia & Gavino just confirmed they will be donating some yummy baked goods for us. We will most likely have a variety of cookies, breads, cakes, and brownies… maybe even a pie or two, all donated by the community! Please come out to support two great causes!
If you are interested in donating baked goods, we are very happy to receive your donation. Jen Avery is available to pick up on Thursday or Friday morning if it makes things easy on you! You can reach Jen at 540-683-0790.
Join the Facebook Event Page to stay updated.
- BAKE SALE (to benefit House of Hope): Friday, June 3, from 10am to 1pm
- YARD SALE (to benefit Humane Society of Warren County): Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, from 10am to 2pm
