Sarah Burke Willett (1961 – 2023)

Sarah Burke Willett, 61, of Locust Grove, Georgia, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Burke Family Cemetery in Front Royal.

Sarah was born August 18, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of Nina Redmon Burke of Front Royal and the late Gilbert Shelton Burke.

She was presently working for Home Depot in Georgia.

Sarah will be missed greatly by her loving family and many friends.

Surviving, with her mother, is her loving and devoted husband, Scott Willett; one brother Patrick Burke and wife, Debbie; five step-children, Samantha Dixon, Jessica Graff, Nicholas Willett, Karissa Willett, and Andrew Willett; seven step-grandchildren; two nephews; and her faithful dogs, Chiquita and Taco.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Burke, Kevin Burke, Nicholas Willett, Derek Fletcher, Ben Widmer, Mark Yawornicky, David Redmon, Waylon Burke, and Colby Burke.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 19, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sarah’s name to Asbury United Methodist Church c/o Debbie Brown, 1063 Horseshoe Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.