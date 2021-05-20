Sarah Mae Whittaker (1930 – 2021)

Paul Harrison Baker passed away May 17, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA, he was 71.

Born September 23, 1949, in Cumberland, MD to Ralph Baker and Margaret Friend Baker, Paul spent his summers in Garrett County, MD helping on his grandfather’s farm where he learned the value of hard work and developed his love for animals. Paul lost his birth father at a very young age and was raised along with his mom by his “dad”, Neil Wolfe. The family moved to Kensington, MD where Paul attended Albert Einstein High School.

Paul enlisted in the Navy Reserves and attended the University of Maryland where he studied Resource Economics and was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, Alpha Theta Chapter. He then followed in the footsteps of his dad, Neil, and began a lifelong career at the Central Intelligence Agency in 1967. Paul attended the Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government Intelligence Seminar in 1996. Paul held many positions throughout his time at the Agency, ranging from the Printing and Photography Group to Covert Services Group Logistics and the Inspector General’s office until his retirement in 2005. Having a stellar work ethic and truly loving his job, Paul continued his service to his country following his retirement, as a counterintelligence consultant to the Agency until the time of his esophageal cancer diagnosis in July 2020. Throughout the course of his career, Paul traveled to 112 countries and had many adventures along the way.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, great intelligence, wisdom, unfailing work ethic, comforting smile, and true love of life and family. Paul was an avid Washington Nationals fan, wine connoisseur, and enjoyed spending time with his wife on their farm in Winchester as well as their second home in St. Croix, USVI.

His memory will be cherished by his devoted wife, Bonnie, his two adoring daughters, Cybil Azevedo (Nuno) and Kelly Baker (Tracy), his brother Gary Wolfe (Lisa), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Wolfe, fathers Ralph Baker and Neil Wolfe, sister Charlotte Baker, and brother Jeffrey Wolfe.

The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice for their truly amazing and compassionate care of Paul in the last weeks of his life. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630 on May 23, 2021, at 12:30 PM, followed by a celebration of life at: Blue Ridge Arts Council, 305 East Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630

In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to either the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org or Blue Ridge Hospice https://brhospice.org/donate/