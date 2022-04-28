Saturday April 30th is Drug Take-Back Day in Front Royal

On May 23, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a commemoration of Revolutionary War patriot Sergeant Major John Champe in Loudoun County. The event was sponsored by the Sergeant Major John Champe Chapter (SMJC) with SAR participation from the Virginia Society (VASSAR), Fairfax Resolves Chapter (FR), George Washington Chapter (GW), Colonel William Grayson (CWG) and Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII). The Daughters of the American Revolution were represented by Stone Bridge (SB), Ketoctin (KT), Lanes Mill (LM) and Elizabeth McIntosh Hammill Chapters (EMH). The Children of the American Revolution had representatives from the Rev John Marks (RJM) and Colonel William Grayson (CWG) Societies. Ken Bonner, President of SMJC emceed the program with Chaplain duties by Right Rev Larry Johnson (CJWII). Greetings and wreaths were presented by Jeff Thomas, Alternate National Trustee and Past President of VASSAR; Ernest Coggins, 1st Vice President VASSAR and Dr Michael Weyler, Governor of the Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America. Steven Powers then gave a presentation on Sgt Maj Champe.

John Champe was a Revolutionary War soldier and hero. He was born in 1752, near Aldie Maryland. In 1776, he enlisted in the Virginia Cavalry and quickly rose to the rank of Sergeant Major in the unit commanded by Major Henry Lee III, later known as “Lee’s Legion”. In October 1780, near Bergen, New Jersey, the legion was camped across the river from New York City and British encampments. A month earlier, Benedict Arnold had deserted to the British. General George Washington wanted to capture Arnold, who was in New York recruiting men to fight for the British. Washington developed a plan to capture, court-martial and make an example of the traitor Benedict Arnold. This would require an individual to be a double agent, act as a traitor to the colonial cause and infiltrate the British forces. The soldier would ride through American pickets and board a boat that would cross the Hudson. In New York, he would present himself as a deserter and gain Arnold’s confidence. With the aid of an accomplice, he would kidnap Arnold and bring him back to the American camp. Major Lee told Washington, that John Champe was the right man for the job. Lee’s Memoirs describe Champe as “Rather above the common size — full of bone and muscle — grave, thoughtful, taciturn — of tried courage and inflexible perseverance”. Champe accepted the assignment and at about 11:00 pm on October 20, 1780, rode away from camp with his personal effects, weapons and the unit Orderly Book to prove his desertion. Only a handful of American leaders knew of the plan. Champe was chased by and shot at by his own unit. He eventually made it to the river and was captured by the British.

Taken to British Headquarters, he convinced Arnold of his desertion and was assigned as a recruiting sergeant. The job gave him access to Arnold’s home where he observed Arnold and his nightly routine. A plan was made with sympathizers to seize Arnold on his evening stroll, take him to a waiting boat and transport him across the Hudson. Before the plot could be put into play, Arnold moved the headquarters to another part of Manhattan, taking Champe with him. Arnold moved his forces to Virginia. Once in Virginia, Champe served in the British Army for months before finding a way to escape back to the Continental Army. Upon rejoining the Americans, Champed wanted to continue fighting the British, but Major Lee dissuaded him from it. It was noted that if captured, he would now be hanged as a spy. Lee believed Champe had acquitted himself well and discharged him honorably from the Continental Army. After the War, Washington personally recommended Champe for the position of Sergeant-at-Arms for the Continental Congress. His name was recorded as such in the Congressional log dated August 25, 1783. After serving, he returned to Loudoun County near what is now Champe Ford Road. The DAR erected an obelisk near the site of that home. He later moved his family to what is now Pendleton County West Virginia. He married Phebe Susan Barnard and they raised six children. He died September 30, 1798 in Fort Prickett, what is now West Virginia. Sergeant Major John Champe was a true hero of the American Revolution.

Wreath presentations were made by representatives of the participating organizations followed by a musket salute from the Virginia State Color Guard. The guard was commanded by Barry Schwoerer (SMJC) and included Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Dale Corey (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII), Brett Osborn (CJWII), Christian Powers (SMJC), Marc Robinson (CJWII), Jacob Schwoerer (CJWII) and Michael Weyler (OFPA and CWG).