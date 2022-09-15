Saturday, September 24 is National Seat Check Saturday

Although construction of our first log meeting house began in 1788 and was completed in 1789, many believe a society was formed which was in keeping with Methodist principles and practice as early as 1775. Historic records prove itinerant preachers served the Stephensburg society. This would make Stephens City UMC the oldest Methodist congregation west of the Blue Ridge.

The meeting house served until 1827 when it was torn down and replaced with a brick structure on the same site. During the Civil War, the church suffered considerable damage as the sanctuary was used as a hospital to treat both Federal and Confederate soldiers. The 1827 church sanctuary was repaired after the war, but eventually the church was considered “unsafe” and “uncomfortable” for worship. In 1882 the congregation replaced the 1827 building with a more spacious facility on the same site.

Within thirty years, this building had become obsolete. In 1912 the congregation had swelled to over 200 people and church trustees purchased a corner lot just to the south on Main and Locust Streets. The old Captain Joseph Long Tavern (built 1835) was demolished and on this site in 1913 construction of the present church was begun and completed in March 1915. The church building is located at 5291 Main Street.

Nobody knows how many times the 107-year-old front double doors of the Stephens City UMC, built in 1915, have been refurbished. Maintenance records reflect the big doors were last sanded and stained in 2011 and were continuously painted white from 1915 until about 2000.

Due to the entranceway being exposed to exterior weather conditions, the Church Worship Team requested that the doors and trim be either replaced with more modern material or be refurbished in advance of the 20th Anniversary (2003-2023) of the Education Building and Orrick Chapel Fellowship Hall Dedication coming in 2023. A review of the Stephens City Historic District Guideline followed.

Design Review Guidelines for the Town of Stephens City Historic District, Section Porches, Doors, Entrances, states: “In rehabilitation, every effort should be made to save original doors. If the original doors cannot be saved and replacement is necessary, the new doors must be the same size, design and type as used originally, or sympathetic to the building style. In all cases, design assistance should be sought from the Historic Preservation Commission.”

The Trustees agreed to follow the Historic District Guidelines. They voted to save the doors and a capable woodworking contractor was sought. Shelly’s Custom Woodworking based in Winchester was selected to refurbish the wooden doors and also the choir room door which was always painted white and never removed from its framework.

Dustin Shelly was born and raised in Frederick County. A graduate of Sherando High School in 2003, Dustin learned the carpentry trade at a very young age. “My father was a carpenter his entire life and was my biggest teacher; dad had the biggest influence on me and he was my best friend,” Shelly said. Mr. Donald Shelly was self-employed and worked on big horse farms and estates throughout Clarke and Loudoun Counties. “He started buying me tools for Christmas and Birthdays, as early as 12 years old. I still have and use all of the tools he left me.” Shelly now focuses on custom woodworking projects. “I began my own business four years ago,” he said.

According to Shelly, the church doors are old-growth pine which was typically harvested around the turn of the 20th century. Old-growth refers to wood from trees that existed in forests for long periods of time. “This wood is much denser and more resilient to decay or damage than today’s wood. It is resistant to rot, stronger and harder and more stable. The effort to preserve the high-quality material in these doors is worth the effort,” Shelly said.

On August 8, Shelly took down the eight-foot double doors and transported them to his shop in Winchester. The doors were returned and installed fifteen days later. Shelly’s team (Robbie Ramage and Alijah Walker) used the old-fashioned method of sandpaper and elbow grease to remove the old stain and return the doors to their original wooden appearance. “To get the double doors back down to the original wood, it was just sanding, more sanding and mostly sanding by hand to make the wood surface smooth as glass. We employ high performance Minwax products for the stain and clear coat. To create a rich, dark exterior that looked fresh and new, three to five layers of stain were applied to both sides of the front doors. Since the entrance is exposed to outdoor weather conditions, protective sealants were added after the finish dried. We make sure to go above and beyond the manufacturer’s recommendations,” said Shelly.

The Choir Room door, located on the west side of the building, had never been taken off its jambs and was repainted many times over a one-hundred-year period. The old pine threshold was not protected from rainwater and had rotted out entirely. The door was removed from its frame, treated for wood rot, thoroughly sanded, fiber-filled and repainted. Shelly said the lower portion of the door was completely rotted out and had to be patched with a two-part filler. The water-based compound hardens and is ready for sanding in just minutes. He did the work right here on site. The damaged door threshold also had to be replaced with an oak substitute.

Shelly continues to expand and keep pace with new technologies in the custom woodworking industry. “We do have a small Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) machine,” Shelly said. CNC is a computerized manufacturing process in which pre-programmed software and code controls the movement of production equipment. “We have been utilizing CNC to make custom signs and home decor and also occasionally applying it to various pieces in our furniture projects,” he said.

Customers of Shelly claim that his work has always been of the highest quality and technical specification. His skill mix brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation to each job. Shelly’s team strives to provide the best quality work and attention to detail; excellent customer communication has led to a 90% call back rate and numerous customer referrals. Shelly’s father Donald, instilled in him the desire to genuinely care about the customer experience as well as the finished product.

“If Stephens City UMC can continue to provide periodic maintenance to these doors, they just might last another one hundred years,” Shelly declared.