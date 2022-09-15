Local News
Saturday, September 24 is National Seat Check Saturday
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform the public that certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be offering free car seat safety checks and education to parents and caregivers on Saturday, September 24, 2022, between 10:00am and 1:00pm at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Every year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) partners with local communities to hold Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs this year from September 18-24. The annual safety week caps off with National Seat Check Saturday, a day for parents and caregivers to receive free instruction on how to correctly install and use the right car seats for their kids. Technicians will help determine if your children are in the right seats for their ages and sizes and explain the importance of registering car seats with the manufacturers so you can be notified if there is a recall.
Sadly, two children under 13 were killed every day in 2020 while riding in vehicles, and another 278 were injured. Don’t wait for a crash to happen to find out if your child’s seat is installed correctly. At that point, it’s too late to check.
Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children, and the latest research from NHTSA shows that 46% of car seats are misused. Using age- and size-appropriate car seats and installing them correctly are the best ways to reduce crash fatalities among children. More than a third of children 12 and younger who died in crashes in 2020 in cars, pickups, vans, and SUVs were unbuckled. Never let your children ride unbuckled—the consequences could be devastating.
From 2016 to 2020, there were 1,721 “tweens” (8 to 14 years old) killed in passenger vehicles, and in 2020 alone, the 8- to 12-year-old age group had the highest number of fatalities (216) among children in passenger vehicles. Booster seats are a critical step between harness car seats and adult seat belts. If the seat belt doesn’t fit your child correctly, it won’t offer them the optimal protection in a crash.
Myths and Mistakes About Car Seats
There is a deadly misconception that a certain type of vehicle may offer greater protection for your child. In 2020, 53% of the children killed while riding in light trucks were unrestrained, followed closely by SUVs (46%), passenger cars (34%), and vans (34%). Children are safest when correctly secured in the right car seats or booster seats for their ages and sizes — no matter the vehicle type. A bigger vehicle doesn’t mean your child can ride unbuckled.
One of the most common mistakes parents and caregivers make with car seats is moving their children to the next seat or position too soon. Keep children rear-facing, if possible, up to the top height and weight allowed by their particular seats. The recommendations are based on decades of research that have shown the safest way for children to ride in vehicles. Once a child outgrows a rear-facing car seat, he or she is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. The tether is 100% essential for installing a forward-facing car seat; it keeps the seat from moving forward in a crash. After outgrowing the forward-facing car seat, a child should be buckled in a booster seat until tall enough to fit in an adult seat belt properly. Children might ask to ditch the booster seat because it makes them feel older to ride without it, but the truth is: their safety is what matters most.
Once your child is ready to use a seat belt, ensure that it fits correctly, and remember that the safest place for all kids under 13 is buckled up in the back seat.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office National Seat Check Saturday event is being held at The Warren County Sheriff’s Office September 24, 2022, from 10:00am to 1:00pm. All parents and caregivers are invited to attend this free event.
At these free appointments, certified CPSTs explain how to use car seats, booster seats, and seat belts correctly. The technicians help educate consumers on choosing the correct car seat, installing that seat correctly, and using that seat correctly every time. Find out if a Technician is available in your community by visiting nhtsa.gov/car-seats-and-booster-seats. You can filter your search results to show Spanish-speaking technicians, virtual appointments, and Child Passenger Safety Week events.
NHTSA encourages everyone who drives child passengers to check out its list of free, online resources at nhtsa.gov/car-seats-and-booster-seats:
- Car Seat Types: Determine whether your child fits best in a rear-facing car seat, forward-facing car seat, booster seat, or seat belt.
- Car Seat Recommendations: Review NHTSA’s recommendations for the best car seat for your child’s age and size.
- Find and Compare: Find and compare car seats with NHTSA’s handy car seat finder, which also searches specific brands.
For more information on child car seat safety, as well as how to find other car seat check events, go to www.nhtsa.gov/therightseat.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Raccoon
Deterring “nuisance wildlife” vs trapping and killing.
This poor, young raccoon was brought to us after it was spotted in a backyard in Stephenson, VA, with a raccoon-specific leg-trap on its paw. This raccoon did everything it could to get free, as evidenced by the severe damage done to the raccoon’s paw, but the trap had been tightly snapped onto the foot.
Though many types of traps are legal, there are requirements to check these traps every 24 hours at a minimum. Due to the appearance of these injuries, we suspect this raccoon had been suffering with these injuries for multiple days before getting help. Unfortunately, due to the extent of the injuries, the only option we could offer was euthanasia.
It’s important to note that while many people set traps to get rid of “nuisance animals”, this is not a sustainable or effective long-term solution.
Trapping and killing a few raccoons each year only opens up the area to neighboring raccoons looking for new territories and resources while potentially orphaning babies in the process.
A better solution would be exclusion and prevention.
Identifying how animals are accessing your yard or unwanted area can help you prevent these animals from accessing these places to begin with. Is there a hole in a fence or attic that can be patched? Does the chicken coop need to be reinforced with wire? Can wire be placed into the ground to prevent digging or access underneath structures?
Ask yourself what is attracting the animals to these areas. Maybe bird feeders should be taken down, or pets fed inside, small livestock housed in a secure enclosure, or the yard kept neat and trim to reduce shelter and food resources.
Lastly, you can help encourage animals to avoid or move away from areas altogether by using household ammonia soaked on rags placed around the entrances of dens, radios, motion-activated flood-lights, or livestock guardians.
As we continue to destroy and take habitat away from wildlife, we can all do our part by being empathetic and learning to coexist with our wild neighbors by using humane techniques to keep them safe and out of unwanted spaces.
As this case shows, traps can be uprooted and animals can escape while still ensnared, which only extends their suffering. It is also illegal to relocate wildlife, so when wildlife is caught in a trap the only legal course of action is to euthanize.
If you have an issue with a wild animal in or around your home, give us a call and we can help you with your specific situation so that we can hopefully avoid tragic ends like this one.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Virginia begins issuing one-time tax rebates this week
Eligible taxpayers will soon see one-time rebates coming their way, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation. Tax Commissioner Craig Burns gave lawmakers an update on Tuesday morning.
The General Assembly, with bipartisan support, approved one-time payments of up to $250 per individual and up to $500 per married couple earlier this summer.
Burns relayed that the payments would begin Friday, Sept. 16 as part of a “soft launch.” He said the disbursement will ramp up significantly next week, though they won’t all go out at once.
Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Burns said the state will issue 250,000 rebates per day, six days per week. The Department of Taxation will continue issuing payments through the end of the calendar year for eligible returns filed by Nov. 1, 2022.
Burns said that rebates will be issued based on the order the state received and fully processed tax returns; he expects 2.9 million of 3.2 million total rebates will be issued by Oct. 10. He said those that filed their return by Sept. 5 should be in the first batch. For example, if an eligible taxpayer filed by July 1, the rebate will be issued by October 17, and received it October 31. He added that after a rebate is issued, direct deposits will take a few days to arrive, and checks will take a week or more.
Department of Taxation spokesperson Heather Cooper said the agency doesn’t have the capacity to release all the rebates at the same time, though additional resources were implemented to process the rebates quickly. Rebates will be issued via direct deposit and paper checks.
Burns said that those who owe money to certain government agencies and institutions may not receive a rebate, as the Taxation Department is required to first satisfy that debt. If the debt is less than the rebate amount, the remainder will be disbursed to the taxpayer. For those owing more than the rebate amount, a letter will be sent explaining the use of the rebate toward the debt.
On Monday, September 19, the Department of Taxation will launch two new tools to help Virginians determine if they are eligible for the rebate, for what amount they are eligible and when they can expect to receive the rebate. Taxpayers will be able to check their status via telephone or online.
Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork
Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic back-ups in the state line area. If back-ups become significant and sustained, the following alternate routes will be recommended.
- Interstate 66 or Route 7 to Route 340 northbound through Warren and Clarke counties.
- I-81 exit 310 to Route 37 (Winchester bypass) to Route 522 northbound in Frederick County.
Variable message boards along the northbound I-81 and westbound I-66 corridors will alert drivers of traffic delays and alternate routes as needed.
For updated Virginia traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or go to http://www.511Virginia.org.
Winchester woodworker restores historic Methodist church doors
Although construction of our first log meeting house began in 1788 and was completed in 1789, many believe a society was formed which was in keeping with Methodist principles and practice as early as 1775. Historic records prove itinerant preachers served the Stephensburg society. This would make Stephens City UMC the oldest Methodist congregation west of the Blue Ridge.
The meeting house served until 1827 when it was torn down and replaced with a brick structure on the same site. During the Civil War, the church suffered considerable damage as the sanctuary was used as a hospital to treat both Federal and Confederate soldiers. The 1827 church sanctuary was repaired after the war, but eventually the church was considered “unsafe” and “uncomfortable” for worship. In 1882 the congregation replaced the 1827 building with a more spacious facility on the same site.
Within thirty years, this building had become obsolete. In 1912 the congregation had swelled to over 200 people and church trustees purchased a corner lot just to the south on Main and Locust Streets. The old Captain Joseph Long Tavern (built 1835) was demolished and on this site in 1913 construction of the present church was begun and completed in March 1915. The church building is located at 5291 Main Street.
Nobody knows how many times the 107-year-old front double doors of the Stephens City UMC, built in 1915, have been refurbished. Maintenance records reflect the big doors were last sanded and stained in 2011 and were continuously painted white from 1915 until about 2000.
Due to the entranceway being exposed to exterior weather conditions, the Church Worship Team requested that the doors and trim be either replaced with more modern material or be refurbished in advance of the 20th Anniversary (2003-2023) of the Education Building and Orrick Chapel Fellowship Hall Dedication coming in 2023. A review of the Stephens City Historic District Guideline followed.
Design Review Guidelines for the Town of Stephens City Historic District, Section Porches, Doors, Entrances, states: “In rehabilitation, every effort should be made to save original doors. If the original doors cannot be saved and replacement is necessary, the new doors must be the same size, design and type as used originally, or sympathetic to the building style. In all cases, design assistance should be sought from the Historic Preservation Commission.”
The Trustees agreed to follow the Historic District Guidelines. They voted to save the doors and a capable woodworking contractor was sought. Shelly’s Custom Woodworking based in Winchester was selected to refurbish the wooden doors and also the choir room door which was always painted white and never removed from its framework.
Dustin Shelly was born and raised in Frederick County. A graduate of Sherando High School in 2003, Dustin learned the carpentry trade at a very young age. “My father was a carpenter his entire life and was my biggest teacher; dad had the biggest influence on me and he was my best friend,” Shelly said. Mr. Donald Shelly was self-employed and worked on big horse farms and estates throughout Clarke and Loudoun Counties. “He started buying me tools for Christmas and Birthdays, as early as 12 years old. I still have and use all of the tools he left me.” Shelly now focuses on custom woodworking projects. “I began my own business four years ago,” he said.
According to Shelly, the church doors are old-growth pine which was typically harvested around the turn of the 20th century. Old-growth refers to wood from trees that existed in forests for long periods of time. “This wood is much denser and more resilient to decay or damage than today’s wood. It is resistant to rot, stronger and harder and more stable. The effort to preserve the high-quality material in these doors is worth the effort,” Shelly said.
On August 8, Shelly took down the eight-foot double doors and transported them to his shop in Winchester. The doors were returned and installed fifteen days later. Shelly’s team (Robbie Ramage and Alijah Walker) used the old-fashioned method of sandpaper and elbow grease to remove the old stain and return the doors to their original wooden appearance. “To get the double doors back down to the original wood, it was just sanding, more sanding and mostly sanding by hand to make the wood surface smooth as glass. We employ high performance Minwax products for the stain and clear coat. To create a rich, dark exterior that looked fresh and new, three to five layers of stain were applied to both sides of the front doors. Since the entrance is exposed to outdoor weather conditions, protective sealants were added after the finish dried. We make sure to go above and beyond the manufacturer’s recommendations,” said Shelly.
The Choir Room door, located on the west side of the building, had never been taken off its jambs and was repainted many times over a one-hundred-year period. The old pine threshold was not protected from rainwater and had rotted out entirely. The door was removed from its frame, treated for wood rot, thoroughly sanded, fiber-filled and repainted. Shelly said the lower portion of the door was completely rotted out and had to be patched with a two-part filler. The water-based compound hardens and is ready for sanding in just minutes. He did the work right here on site. The damaged door threshold also had to be replaced with an oak substitute.
Shelly continues to expand and keep pace with new technologies in the custom woodworking industry. “We do have a small Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) machine,” Shelly said. CNC is a computerized manufacturing process in which pre-programmed software and code controls the movement of production equipment. “We have been utilizing CNC to make custom signs and home decor and also occasionally applying it to various pieces in our furniture projects,” he said.
Customers of Shelly claim that his work has always been of the highest quality and technical specification. His skill mix brings a wealth of knowledge and innovation to each job. Shelly’s team strives to provide the best quality work and attention to detail; excellent customer communication has led to a 90% call back rate and numerous customer referrals. Shelly’s father Donald, instilled in him the desire to genuinely care about the customer experience as well as the finished product.
“If Stephens City UMC can continue to provide periodic maintenance to these doors, they just might last another one hundred years,” Shelly declared.
Stephens City woman nets Virginia Lottery win of nearly $153,000 with online app
A Stephens City woman recently won nearly $153,000 from the Virginia Lottery without leaving home to buy a ticket.
Marlen Sandoval said she won the jackpot in the Virginia Lottery’s progressive jackpot game Monopoly simply by using her cell phone. “It was just a regular Sunday at home, and I decided to check the app.” That decision made the Frederick County resident $152,608.
MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots is one of many online instant games available on the Virginia Lottery’s website, valottery.com. The website states that progressive game jackpots grow as more people play. The odds of winning any prize in the Monopoly game are 1 in 4.68.
Ms. Sandoval said she has no immediate plans for her winnings, telling lottery officials, “I still can’t believe it!”
The Virginia Lottery, authorized by Virginia voters in a 1987 referendum, generates over $2.13 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, lottery ticket purchasers generated over $779 million in funding for public education.
“Lottery funds traditionally make up roughly ten percent of Virginia’s overall K-12 education budget and support vital programs in every school district in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera. “These funds are indispensable to our efforts to ensure every student in the Commonwealth—regardless of zip code—is prepared for success in life.”
For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page, or visit the website.
Randolph-Macon Academy 9/11 Ceremony as cadets remember and never forget
Randolph-Macon Academy would like to share this 9/11 ceremony. May we all take a moment to remember and honor the victims of the 9/11 attack and families who were affected. Our cadets and leadership team organized and led this tribute.
