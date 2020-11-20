Opinion
Save Happy Creek Coalition seeks public support in efforts to alter Town plan
Greetings from the member organizations of the Save Happy Creek Coalition (see signature for complete list). Some of us are all-volunteer groups, others have a small staff, including biologists, environmental scientists, foresters, and outdoor educators. We serve thousands of members in the region, including many outdoor recreationists such as hunters, anglers, hikers, and paddlers.
Please join us on Saturday, Nov 21, at 2 p.m. for a tour of the riparian buffer (the forested banks of the waterway) along Front Street. If you wish to bring a sign to demonstrate against the destruction of the streambanks, you are welcome to do so. To ensure proper COVID prevention measures as per Governor Northam’s guidelines, we prefer registration in advance:
www.facebook.com/events/1073705016390225 or www.eventbrite.com/e/save-happy-creek-demonstration-registration-129189458147
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has stated its support of an amendment to the Happy Creek project to limit the damage underway – if our Town Council will agree to adjustments. We encourage you to contact Council members to voice your support for erosion prevention through the generation of re-growth by leaving remaining stumps in place. In addition, to stabilize areas where roots have been removed, grasses recommended by the Department of Conservation and Recreation should be planted for two years while native trees and shrubs are re-established.
We also recommend that the “bench” remains intact. The bench is that flat area you see below street level formed naturally by the stream itself during flood periods. The bench allows excess water to spread out, forming puddles as it recedes, for absorption by tree roots and soil. Eliminating this bench by stripping it bare and “sloping” it into a sharp angle lined with riprap will “channelize” Happy Creek into a water slide, increasing water velocity and volume that will destroy wildlife habitat and increase damage to businesses and homes downstream. We support the installation of riprap only as needed within 100 feet of the creek’s bridges, interspersed with low-growing native shrubs and grasses.
Our recommendations align with the Riparian Buffers Guidance Manual (Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation), which states that “Benefits derived from vegetated riparian buffers, especially forested buffers, include water quality enhancement, stormwater, and flood water management, stream bank and shoreline stabilization … wildlife habitat protection, and absorption of airborne pollutants … translat(ing) into increased quality of life and real savings for the community.”
Headquartered in Albany, NY, CHA Consulting is the engineering firm that developed the substandard plans leading to the county’s stop-work order. The plan originated in CHA’s Blacksburg office, 200 miles from Front Royal. We believe that CHA Consulting owes Warren County residents and our Town Council a refund and an apology for submitting such shoddy work.
In April, the Council hired CHA to conduct a $1.3 million study for a redundant waterline across the Shenandoah, a much-needed back-up supply for the Route 522 corridor, and especially the Dominion Energy plant (which supplies electricity to Northern Virginia, not Warren County). Depending on placement, the waterline could also open northern Warren County for development.
Hopefully CHA will do a better job on that study and state agencies will be more on the ball than they were with the Happy Creek permits. Meanwhile, the Town’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) officer will be happy to provide you with a copy of the CHA contract and competitors’ bid sheets. Then you can decide for yourself whether this was good stewardship of your tax dollars. Gaining access to these documents is easy: www.opengovva.org/virginias-foia-resources.
Finally, a sincere thanks to the Front Royal Town Council – the Town crew now seems to be restricting its cutting to trees less than 4” in diameter. This adjustment accords with the Town’s statement on its website over the Halloween weekend: “No trees larger than approximately 4 inches are being removed.” We applaud the Council in standing true to its word, as this will not only clear out some of the underbrush but benefits the remaining trees. A restored buffer will improve the enjoyment of YOUR Royal Shenandoah Greenway.
Thank you for speaking out.
Save Happy Creek Coalition: Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, Front Royal/Warren County Appalachian Trail Community, Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards, Izaak Walton League, Shenandoah Riverkeeper, Sustainability Matters – and our affiliate, the Garden Club of Warren County
Opinion
Local Housing Market and Short-Term Rentals
I frequently read about and see with regularity the volume of CUPs (Conditional Use Permits) requested for short term rentals. These seem to be a primary focus of many public hearings. While precedents have been set with the legality of such and the common nature of these occurring in this region, I would ask each one of you to pause for a moment and consider the possible negative extraneous factors. Housing in Warren County, including Front Royal, is at a very low stock in the trifecta of quality, quantity, and affordability. When residences are sold to people whose sole intent is to lease them for recreational purposes and financial gain, it further exacerbates the level of reasonably affordable housing units for local families seeking shelter for a longer-term basis.
These permits essentially remove housing from the local market when the original intent was for less transient use. Air B&B, like other virtual leasing services, is not an old technology or platform and is showing the ability to disrupt conventional and more affordable housing markets. In my opinion, the highest and best use for homes in this region is for housing our workforce and not as playgrounds for more affluent suburban users.
Perhaps a density, usage, or housing stock formula can be created and implemented that would legally limit and provide a mechanism for the government to restrict these licenses. In the purest sense, a CUP is essentially a license to deviate from the norm. Such licenses would provide a mechanism for control without unduly burdening our local and more permanent population. Vacation homes, temporary retreats, and transient use have a place in our local economy, but perhaps it should be evaluated at a higher level to ensure that parity is maintained.
Gregory A Harold, MBA, Class A Contractor, OSHA 30
Project Manager, ERDMAN
(Editor’s note: Mr. Harold is also a current member of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors.)
Opinion
Historical vs. Memorial
Instead of looking at the history of the Civil War monuments, which seems to be a big contention to some right now, let’s see monuments as memorials. That way both sides of these issues should be satisfied.
Just like the Vietnam War Memorial in D.C., all wars, whether civil, domestics, or foreign, have lost lives in them! Why do we as a citizen of this nation continue to bring skin color to the top of the list of contention? Martin Luther King’s speech says it all. When presidents, past and present, work for the nation as a whole, all lives matter young or old.
What a shame that this county can’t get past the history and remember those that gave their lives for a cause. Location, location, location, for 150 years this memorial has stood. Leave it alone and be concerned about keeping our freedoms and liberties going!
Tenia Smith
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
A perspective on the Town Council’s view of creek stabilization – Time to catch up with the 21st Century
During the November 9 Town Council meeting, Melody Hotek, president of the Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards was assured by town staff that no trees over 4-inches in diameter had been cut down by the Town Public Works crew along Happy Creek next to Front Street. However, an inventory of stumps along the west bank by arborist David Means and myself revealed that 115 trees of that size or larger had been cut down. Of these, 87% were native species, and 77% measured 5-16 inches in diameter.
Unfortunately, we cannot know the size of trees ripped out by the roots before Means reported the work to the Royal Examiner in October. According to town staff some larger trees had to be removed so that the “bench could be sloped” for the installation of rocks.
Interestingly, the oldest trees were about 20 years old. Asking around, we were told that the Town used to cut the trees down every three years – until about 20 years ago. This would also explain our town manager’s claim that clear-cut banks and rocked-in streambeds “will be beautiful.” Those of us over 50, like myself and the town manager, grew up in landscapes like that, with nature tamed and trimmed, shrubs sheared into lollipops, perfect lawns doused in herbicide, and trees with limbs chopped off like amputees.
But times are changing, and we must change as well. Every 21st-century kid learns about water quality and riparian buffers in school nowadays. But those of us who haven’t been to school in a while may have missed the updates – that clean water, flood control, and healthy trees go hand in hand. Most towns and cities are exchanging the riprap our Council is now installing for exactly what we’re yanking out: 35 to 100-foot borders of broad-rooted trees and shrubs, called riparian buffer zones.
Before: A riparian buffer no longer in place along Happy Creek’s bank on Front Royal’s southside as Tree Stewards plant the now ‘deceased’ willow tree on a rainy Arbor Day 2016.
Unfortunately, the “bad haircut” accurately described by Tenia Smith in her recent letter to the editor is the result of misguided and outdated thinking in stormwater management and healthy water quality. A rock-lined stream acts like a water chute, accelerating and building the volume of excess water as it travels downstream, spreading out at first opportunity into town streets, damaging bridges and buildings along the way. By contrast, tree roots not only quickly absorb water, but prevent erosion and filter out pollutants like dog poop and toxins. In addition, they shade us and the stream on hot days, keeping the water cool enough for fish and other organisms that thrive in healthy streams.
Fortunately, the roots of the remaining stumps along Happy Creek not only continue to secure the banks but contain enough energy to re-sprout next spring – if they’re not removed so that “the bench could be sloped.” Had the trees remained undisturbed, the larger ones would have eventually shaded out the weaker ones, leaving a tall and beautiful low-cost water filter while providing cheap flood control.
That’s not to say that there isn’t a role for riprap. Trees are not allowed within 100 feet of bridges, and if you look off the north side of the South Street Bridge, you’ll see two things – a huge culvert draining the South Street hardscape into Happy Creek and erosion caused by the resulting volume of water. This is where a hardscape mixed with low-growing shrubs and grasses would be a great solution, leaving nature to do the work downstream.
As buildings are added upstream, such as a likely seven-acre housing development between the Martins plaza and Samuels Library, another enormous culvert will start draining stormwater from new roofs and parking lots. A responsible, forward-thinking Town Council would ensure that Happy Creek remains healthy and that we don’t all have to freak out about another bad haircut along Remount Road. For this reason, a plan should be created and shared with residents for comment well in advance by qualified professionals in our community who understand the importance of both housing and clean water. They are not incompatible.
Our town has an Urban Forestry Advisory Commission appointed by Town Council to address tree care and preservation. But did they obey their own town code by consulting these experts? No, ma’am, they chose a $37,000 bad haircut instead of expanding and beautifying our riparian buffers.
Meanwhile, people must understand that flood control is complex, with many variables. For example, the flooding you observed on downtown a few years back was due to overwhelmed pipes draining excess water into poor old Happy Creek, who could not contain it all. Well-managed communities know that excess water is best controlled at its source. Thus proper zoning ensures that runoff is retained where it hits the ground, to be released over a 24-48-hour period into streams like Happy Creek. Nowadays, beautiful equals healthy – for humans, trees, and water.
Sonja Carlborg
Front Royal
Opinion
Thoughts on the Happy Creek Stop Order
Oh, boy! Isn’t this miscommunication between County and Town getting a little tiresome?
It’s almost like two bullies on the playground; they both want to control the playground!
Doesn’t the County want the Happy Creek region to have flood control? Doesn’t the Town know that to do work or changes to any projects that all their ducks have to be in a row?
You would think by now our elected officials would want to work and play fair with each other, for the betterment of both Town and County.
But no, us citizens have to wait on the sidelines while Town and County battle it out on the playground! Henceforth, Afton Inn sits as a eyesore, and Happy Creek looks like a bad haircut.
Tenia Smith
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Blindness or Ignorance?
It is so hard to fathom that people will overlook expository evidence of lying, cover-ups, and misinformation!
To believe one is without or beyond reproach, or to fall into the false security that “one size fits all” theory of what it truly takes to run a nation, can and will lead to riots and anarchy.
To be judged by the way you speak, and not from their true patriotism to a nation they truly love, is just plain insanity!
To attack all the branches of government that have kept its citizenry from Tierney, Dictatorship, and Domestics wars, under a Constitution and Bill of Rights and Civil Rights? In hopes of a better way of equality for all the people under a socialist Marxist regime? This kind of belief will destroy this nation!
I do not believe this was a fair electoral voting year from the get-go for Democrats and Republicans! Way too many voting laws were put in place state by state, and nationwide, right up until November 3rd.
I do not believe all votes from the poles to the mail-ins (which by the way you could hand deliverer at the voting poles) were properly handled and counted.
Why the long drawn out process of it may take a month before we know who our president is going to be? To much secrecy, too much debating, too much uncertainty. Never in my voting life have I seen such a mess!
And guess what? Way back in 2018? Someone said 2020 voting will be like none other voting every done!
Now, that’s what I believe is true!
Tenia Smith
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
‘Praise’ for interim town manager’s vision of a new ‘Rock-land’ devoid of life
We owe our “temporary” Town Manager a special “thanks” for getting rid of those troublesome trees. Green, leafy, alive – clearly they were a menace that had to be immediately addressed. Even more so now that they would have changed to all of those hideous colors. I know that the vast majority of people on Front Street or walking the formerly titled “Greenway” are now glad that they have an unrestricted view of the beauty of the flag shack at The Flea Market.
Always Mr. Safety, he eliminated the omnipresent threat of some child going down and looking for crawdads – unless the kid is a professional mountain climber. No more will a dog being taken for a walk, go down for a cool drink from clear water. No sir, we can’t have that terror lurking around. Instead, the water will be a robust chocolate color devoid of anything living. He got rid of that by allowing a backhoe to drive down the middle of the now “not so Happy Creek” pretty much crushing everything.
Now, he doesn’t have to worry about the Tourist Board. I mean, if you’ve seen one muddy bank, you’ve seen them all. Tree Stewards! Bah Humbug. Besides, he alleviates that boring Isaac Walton Stream Survey. Nothing but very hardy mosquitoes will live there now.
We could have renamed the creek “Rockaway Run” but instead thought “Tederick’s Trench” more appropriate. Yep, without those frightening plants, we will be able to hear the water surging half-way down Main Street.
Permits? We don’t need no stinking permits. We’ll just make them up after improvements/damage is done. Don’t cut any trees bigger than 4”. Come on, you know you just can’t control yourself once that chain saw starts up.
Why the hurry? Matthew always is looking out for our safety. He is preparing for a rainstorm that according to his personal weather bureau, will undoubtedly drown most of the Valley. I must admit, I gave him extra credit for coming up with that one.
It will be beautiful! No doubt – maybe if you lived in a DMZ. Rip Rap is always such a warm expression of Nature. Note to Mr. Tederick, make sure you remove those loathsome “Tree City” signs. Maybe we should now call the town Bedrock. And to the other sobriquets about our “Little Town” now add: “Place that Nature is a nuisance and must be removed”.
Fred Schwartz
Warren County, Virginia