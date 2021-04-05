Community Events
Save Our Children Front Royal hosting a Color Run fundraiser on April 24th
Save Our Children Front Royal is hosting a Color Run/Walk to raise money for The Child Safe Center, located in Winchester, Virginia. The Child Safe Center is a local non-profit who supports sexually abused victims and their families.
Registration will be in person upon arrival on the day of the event.
While attending this event, recommended garments are tennis shoes, eye protection, and a white shirt. If you do not want to walk, but would like to contribute or volunteer, please contact Brittany Lewis, President of Save Our Children Front Royal, at 540-692-9893 or by email: brilewis91@aol.com.
5k participants will be responsible for timing themselves.
- What: Color Walk & 5K
- When: Saturday, April 24th, 2021
- Time: Registration starts @ 12:30pm. Walk starts at 1pm and ends at 3pm.
- Where: The track: 465 W 15th Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
- Tickets:
- Adults — $15
- Children — $5
- 4 & under — Free
- Group rate for 10+ people — $5/person
CLICK HERE to join our Facebook event page and stay updated on the event!
Community Events
AARP free tax preparation extended for two upcoming dates in Front Royal
AARP Tax Aide Site will be open at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Monday, April 26th, and Wednesday, May 12th, from 9 a.m. to Noon. Walk-ins are accepted for this free tax preparation, or you can call to make an appointment at 540-635-5859. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 18 W. 6th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Community Events
Teams, sponsors sought for 5th Annual Morris & Co. Realty Golf Tournament in support of area veterans and their families
Morris & Company Realty LLC has announced its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament to be held May 1, at the Bowling Green Country Club’s North Course. All proceeds from the tournament go to support the Front Royal Able Forces Foundation’s mission of providing financial assistance to U.S. military veterans and their families in crisis.
Team entries are $400, $100 per person. The sign-up deadline is April 23. A BBQ lunch, with water, soft drinks, or domestic beer is included with entry fees. There will be an 8 a.m. sign-in and 9 a.m. “shotgun start” on tournament day.
Hole sponsorships with custom-made signs at your hole are available at $100 each. A 50/50 raffle and betting holes will also be part of the increasingly popular event.
For further information on entries or sponsorships contact Christine Ruffner at 540 305-4221 or Audrey Lowry at 540 683-1891 or aylowry@aol.com
Community Events
Ministry spokesperson Cissie Graham Lynch to speak at the Apple Blossom Prayer Lunch
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is pleased to announce that Cissie Graham Lynch, daughter of Franklin Graham and the granddaughter of Billy Graham, will speak at the Prayer Lunch presented by Knouse Foods event on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from Noon to 2:00 pm, at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Cissie is no stranger to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® as she reigned as Queen Shenandoah LXXX in 2007.
Cissie was raised in the familiar surroundings of two ministries her father now leads—the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse. Since 2010, Cissie has worked as part of the two organizations in various capacities, currently serving as a communications advisor and ministry spokesperson. She has traveled the world advocating for initiatives that reach women, children, and millennials. Her mission is to stand boldly for the Gospel in an ever-compromising world and encourage others to stand on only the Truth―the same Spirit-filled Truth that she has found in her relationship with Jesus Christ.
In 2017, Cissie was a speaker at the National Prayer Service for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the National Cathedral. She serves on the Executive Evangelical Advisory Board of President Trump’s Faith Advisory Council.
Cissie encourages people to speak boldly on issues including life, family, and faith.
“One of the most important lessons I learned from my parents and my grandparents was to never compromise my beliefs because of what the world says,” said Graham Lynch. “I want to help people navigate the tough issues we all face and to give them practical ways to live out their faith in truth and love and to be unapologetic and fearless in a world that is forever compromising.”
Cissie hosts a podcast produced by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association called Fearless with Cissie Graham Lynch: Fearless Faith in a Compromising Culture, which is available on many major podcast streaming services. In each episode, she explores popular issues in culture and what the Bible teaches about those topics. She also shares personal stories from her own life and lessons she has learned from watching her father and grandfather in private and public ministry. Fearless with Cissie Graham Lynch encourages listeners to explore Scripture for themselves and challenge them to stand fearlessly for the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Cissie Graham Lynch’s guest appearance is generously sponsored by Chick-fil-A, First Bank, Wilkins Shoe Center, The Willows at Meadow Branch and Jordan Springs Market.
Tickets to the Prayer Lunch presented by Knouse Foods are currently on sale for $30.00. Tickets can be purchased in person at Festival Headquarters, by phone at (540) 662-3863 or through our new online ticketing system at www.thebloom.com. Make plans now to join us on April 23-May 2, 2021 as we get “Back in Bloom.”
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution continue to commemorate Vietnam Veterans
On March 29, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution sponsored a salute to Vietnam Veterans at the Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. Compatriots from the chapter were there to provide a commemoration for National Vietnam Veterans Day. Larry Johnson provided prayers, and Marty Keesecker led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.
This event honors all veterans from that era as explained by Dale Corey who further provided background information about the day. He explained how the United States became involved in Indochina. From 1955 to 1975, 9 million Americans served in the armed forces with 2.7 million, including 11,000 women serving in Vietnam. Compatriots related stories of their Vietnam experience and of friends who became one of the 58,000 plus Americans who did not come back from that war.
Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Dennis Parmerter represented the Colonel James Wood II Chapter. Bill Schwetke, Past President of the Virginia SAR represented the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter and Marty Keesecker, President of the General Adam Stephens Chapter participated from West Virginia.
Also on March 29, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated with the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter in commemorating Vietnam Era Veterans. A ceremony was held at the Culpeper Courthouse next to a monument dedication to the veterans who fought and perished during the Vietnam Conflict.
The day is observed every year on March 29th with the following objectives:
- To thank and honor the nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
- Highlight the service of our Armed Forces and support organizations during the war.
- Pay tribute to wartime contributions at home by American citizens.
- Highlight technology, science and medical advances made during the war.
- Recognize contributions by our Allies.
This commemoration was begun when Congress authorized a program commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, which was signed into law January 28, 2008, by President Barack Obama. An inaugural Presidential event was held on Memorial Day, May 28, 2012. In 2017, President Donald Trump issued the following proclamation: “To ensure the sacrifices of the 9 million heroes who served during this difficult chapter of our country’s history are remembered for generations to come, I signed into law the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, designating March 29th of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Throughout this Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, and every March 29 hereafter, we will honor all those who answered our Nation’s call to duty.” – President Trump.
This commemoration covers U.S. Armed Forces personnel with active duty service between November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service. This includes the 2.7 million service members who served in Vietnam. The 58,000 plus whose names are memorialized on the black granite wall in Washington, D.C. The 304,000 who were wounded, 1,245 missing in action and the 2,500 prisoners of war. Further noted are the 11,000 women who answered the call to service in Vietnam during the conflict.
Emcee for the commemoration was Culpeper Minutemen (CMM) Chapter President Charles Jameson. Giving presentations on their service during the war were Charles Jameson, Virginia SAR Past President Bill Schwetke and Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter Past President Dale Corey. The VFW combined with the Virginia SAR Color Guard to present the colors. Participating for the SAR were Bill Schwetke, Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen Color Guard Commander), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Colonel James Wood II Chapter Vice President), Dennis Parmerter (Colonel James Wood II Chapter), Sean Carrigan (Colonel James Wood II Chapter) and Dale Corey. Representing the Colonel William Grayson (CWG) Chapter and the Order of Founders and Patriots Association (OFPA) was Mike Weyler (Governor, OFPA).
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution honors National Vietnam Veterans Day
On March 28, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution with the town of Middletown conducted a Commemoration to honor National Vietnam Veterans Day at Veterans Memorial Park, Middletown, VA. The ceremony was held to honor the nine million Americans who served the country during the Vietnam War Era, from November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.
In 1954, France was disengaging from Indochina. The country was divided into two zones at the 17th parallel. In 1955, President Eisenhower sent military advisors to South Vietnam to train the South Vietnamese Army. In 1956, the French left and the US assumed responsibility for training the forces in the south. It was at that time that the Army Nurse Corps sent members to train Vietnamese women in nursing skills.
In 1959, the first Americans were killed in a guerilla strike at Bien Hoa. It was 1961 when President Kennedy sent 100 Special Forces troops as advisors to South Vietnam. Combat troops were deployed in March 1965. Nine million Americans served during the Vietnam Era, with 2.7 millions serving in Vietnam. Approximately 11,000 military women, nearly all volunteers served in Vietnam. There are 58,279 names etched on the Wall at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. There were 304,000 who were wounded, 1,253 missing in action and 2,500 prisoners of war. Today there are roughly 800,000 surviving veterans of the Vietnam War.
This commemoration honors all who served in the active military, the American Red Cross, Vietnam era contractors, government agencies and volunteer entities during that conflict. The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey, with prayers and the national anthem provided by Dan Hesse. Guest speakers included Vietnam Veterans Don Dusenbury, Charles Jameson and Bill Schwetke.
The VFW Post 2123 Honor Guard fired a rifle salute in honor of the event. Wreaths were presented by Marc Robinson, Charles Jameson, Bill Schwetke, Cat Schwetke and Mayor Charles Harbaugh. Taps was played by Andrew Paul. The Color Guard consisted of Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Don Dusenbury, Doug Hall, Charles Jameson, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Nathan Poe, Clay Robinson, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke and Barry Schwoerer.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 2nd
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 2:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Mortal Combat”
- “Wrath of Man”
- “Spiral”
- “Finding You”
- “A Quiet Place: Part II”
Wind: 0mph ENE
Humidity: 37%
Pressure: 30"Hg
UV index: 0
77/54°F
70/54°F