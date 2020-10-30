Connect with us

Save Our Children Front Royal hosting a Color Run fundraiser on November 7th

Published

1 hour ago

on

Save Our Children Front Royal is hosting a Color Run/Walk to raise money for The Child Safe Center, located in Winchester, Virginia. The Child Safe Center is a local non-profit who supports sexually abused victims and their families.

Registration will be in person upon arrival on the day of the event.

While attending this event, recommended garments are tennis shoes, eye protection, and a white shirt. If you do not want to walk, but would like to contribute or volunteer, please contact Brittany Lewis, President of Save Our Children Front Royal, at 540-692-9893 or by email: brilewis91@aol.com.

5k participants will be responsible for timing themselves.

  • What: Color Walk & 5K
  • When: Saturday, November 7th, 2020
  • Time: Registration starts @ 12:30pm. Walk starts at 1pm.
  • Where: The track: 465 W 15th Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
  • Tickets:
    • Adults – $15
    • Children – $5
    • 4 & under free
    • Group rate for 10+ people will be $5/person

CLICK HERE to join our Facebook event page and stay updated on the event!

President of Save Our Children Front Royal shares pictures from recent march

Published

2 days ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Brittany Lewis, president of Save Our Children Front Royal, shares a few pictures of the march hosted on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Warren County Government Center.

“We marched to bring awareness to sexual abuse. We marched for a better future for our children, and we marched to speak for those who can’t.

…We can make a change TOGETHER, one step at a time.”

Cyndi Settle and Riley Lewis. Photos courtesy of Brittany Lewis

Remington Lawson, Ben Henard, Riley Lewis and Jude Henard

Cyndi Settle, Elicia Henard and Jhana McCarthy

Riley Lewis, Brittany Lewis, Cyndi Settle, Ashley Settle, Brycen Settle, Elicia Henard, Ben Henard, Jude Henard, Jhana McCarthy, Phillip Bender, Samantha Lawson, Remington Lawson, Jeanie Bender, Ethan Bender, Robert Lawson and Stetson Lawson.

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 30th

Published

2 days ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 30:

• Friday: 6:10 & 8:50
• Sat & Sun: 3:45, 6:10 & 8:50
• Mon – Thurs: 7:10
Rated PG13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 40 min

• Friday: 6:20 & 8:55
• Sat & Sun: 3:55, 6:20 & 8:55
• Mon – Thurs: 7:20
Rated PG13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

• Friday: 6:00 & 8:45
• Sat & Sun: 3:35, 6:00 & 8:45
• Mon – Thurs: 7:00
Rated R  |  Run Time: 1 hour 45 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $9
  • Child (under 12): $6
  • Military: $7
  • Student (college): $7
  • Senior: $7
  • Matinees, All Seating: $6

Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:

  • “Freaky”
  • “Croods 2”
  • “Free Guy”
  • “Let Him Go”
Community Events

Statewide pumpkin contest aims to keep youth and teens safe on Halloween night

Published

3 days ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) is joining with the Virginia State Police (VSP), Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office, and State Farm to encourage youth and teens to make good choices and celebrate responsibly as part of the statewide Halloween Safety Campaign and Pumpkin Carving Contest. The campaign’s focus is to prevent a tragedy on what is supposed to be a fun night for youth.

The peer-to-peer campaign traditionally involves activities planned through school and youth group programs across the Commonwealth, however, this year students will participate from their homes. YOVASO is taking the campaign virtual with the #ProtectYourPumpkin Pumpkin Carving Contest. The only requirement for participation is to include a safety message (i.e. Buckle Up, Slow Down, etc.) and “YOVASO” on the pumpkin, and tag @_yovaso_ on social media with #ProtectYourPumpkin. Those who do not have social media can submit their entry to YOVASO by completing a simple entry form.

All are welcome to participate, but only youth ages 11-20 are eligible for prizes. Pumpkin entries are due to YOVASO by October 31, 2020 at midnight. YOVASO will pick 10 pumpkins for public voting November 2-4, 2020. Voting will close at noon on the 4th. The five entries with the most votes will each receive a $25 Amazon Gift Card.

Schools and youth groups that plan to participate in trunk-or-treats or other Halloween safety events may request activity books, safety banners, and posters with the message: Staying Safe is the Trick, Having Fun is the Treat. Buckle Up, Be Seen, and Make Good Choices.

Nationwide, between 2014 and 2018, there were 145 drunk-driving fatalities on Halloween night (6 p.m. October 31 – 5:59 a.m. November 1).* According to NHTSA, 41% of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night from 2014 to 2018 were in crashes involving a drunk driver.

“Halloween falls on a weekend this year and that typically means more celebrations and an increase in risk for drivers and young trick-or-treaters,” said Mary King, YOVASO program manager.  “Poor decisions behind the wheel, such as texting and driving, underage drinking and drug use, speeding, and forgetting to buckle up can ruin what is supposed to be a fun occasion. Help keep this Halloween safe for all by celebrating responsibly and using extra caution when driving in neighborhoods.”

Here Are Some Suggested Safety Tips for Teens to Follow for a safe Halloween:

  • Avoid driving during “Halloween Rush Hour” from 5:30-9 p.m. when children are trick–or-treating.
  • Drive below the speed limit in residential neighborhoods and use alternate routes when possible.
  • Scan ahead for trick-or-treaters and yield to pedestrians.
  • Use caution around stopped vehicles in neighborhoods and proceed slowly.
  • Drive distraction-free.
  • Celebrate responsibly and resist any peer pressure to celebrate Halloween with alcohol and/or drugs or to drive while impaired—it’s illegal.
  • Do not ride with any drivers who may have used alcohol and/or drugs.
  • Be on the alert for drivers who could be under the influence of something other than sweets.
  • Remember to always buckle up.

Safety Tips for Youth to Follow for a Fun and Safe Halloween:

  • Avoid distractions and leave electronic devices at home while walking or biking
  • Wear reflective clothing
  • Carry a flashlight or glow stick
  • Walk on sidewalks when possible
  • Only trick-or-treat in well-lit neighborhoods
  • Older students should always travel in pairs or large groups and let parents know where you      are going
  • Younger students should always trick or treat with a parent or adult supervision
  • Never approach a stranger’s car
  • Make good decisions and avoid any mischief that could ruin a fun night
  • Stay alert and Be Seen on Halloween in case motorists are not be watching out for you

For more information on the Pumpkin Carving Contest and safety tips, visit the YOVASO website.

YOVASO is Virginia’s peer‐to‐peer education and prevention program for teen driver and passenger safety. Through YOVASO, teens work to advocate for safer driving among their peers and to develop positive prevention strategies for their schools and communities. The program, which currently has 115 active member schools and youth groups across Virginia, is administered by the Virginia State Police and funded through a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. YOVASO also receives support from State Farm.

Community Events

Virtual children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of November

Published

3 days ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

These are the virtual events that are being hosted by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for November. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.  More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.

Tuesday, November 3

  • 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts.  Explore the mysteries of the world through science!  In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics.  We’ll learn about engineering-planning and making things-during this week’s club.  Intended for ages 6-11.  Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.

Wednesday, November 4

  • 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart!  Virtual Pajama Story Time.  It’s time for bed!  Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories.  Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.

Thursday, November 5

  • 10:00 Virtual Story Time.  What season is it?  Each season is special, and we’ll explore the seasons through books during our story time this week.  Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.

Monday, November 9

  • 4:30 Tech Kids.  Welcome to Tech Kids!  In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future.  We’ll explore what can be done through 3-D printing in this week’s meeting.  For ages 6-11.

Tuesday, November 10

  • 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts.  Explore the mysteries of the world through science!  In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics.  Emulsion Explosion will be this week’s theme!  Intended for ages 6-11.  Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.

Wednesday, November 11

  • 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart!  Virtual Pajama Story Time.  It’s time for bed!  Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories.  Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.

Thursday, November 12

  • 10:00 Virtual Story Time.  Our stories will explore Outer Space this week.  Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.

Tuesday, November 17

  • 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts.  Explore the mysteries of the world through science!  In this weekly program, we will discuss and perform hands-on investigations of STEM-related topics.  Dancing turkeys will help us learn the concept of static.  Intended for ages 6-11.  Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.

Wednesday, November 18

  • 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart!  Virtual Pajama Story Time.  It’s time for bed!  Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories.  Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.

Thursday, November 19

  • 10:00 Virtual Story Time.  Thankful Hearts will be the theme of our stories this week, as we prepare for Thanksgiving Day!  Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
  • 4:30 Tech Kids:  Live with Sarah.  Welcome to Tech Kids!  In this series of programs, we will explore the history and function of many kinds of technology. Kids will learn about how technology impacts our lives as well as society, including our past, present, and future.  During this session, participants will meet together through Zoom, and explore how technology is used in cloning.  Children are encouraged to watch the Tech Kids:  Cloning recording on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel in advance.

Saturday, November 21

  • 2:00 Virtual Discuss This.  Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics.  Sign up in advance to participate on a platform to be determined.  For ages 12-18.

Tuesday, November 24

  • 4:30 Virtual Thanksgiving Story Time.  Gobble, Gobble!  Let’s get ready for Thanksgiving with some great stories and a craft.  For ages 4 and up.

Tuesday, November 30

  • 4:30 Virtual Tumble Book Preview.  Learn all about Tumble Book Library, an online collection of e-books for children (K-6), that is featured on the Samuels Library website.  Miss Pattie will be demonstrating how parents and children can use this resource for enjoyment and learning.  View on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Community Events

Winchester SPCA’s Wag-O-Ween adoption finale

Published

4 days ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

It’s the Winchester SPCA’s final Wag-O-Ween event of the season! Thanks to a grant from the ASPCA and CMA’s Subaru of Winchester, the animal shelter is offering approved adopters the chance to adopt a kitty for just $31, from Tuesday – Saturday, October 27-31.

Mask up and stop by the SPCA Adoption Center at 111 Featherbed Lane, in Winchester, Virginia, and save a life this Wag-O-Ween season!

Community Events

Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for November

Published

4 days ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

Books & Beyond Discussion

Join us for an informal book discussion group over Zoom! If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext 105. Wednesday, November 4th at 10 A.M.

Bird Conversation and Wind Power

FOSL, in conjunction with Audubon and Shenandoah University, hosts a special virtual program with Joel Merriman of American Bird Conservancy. Prof Kincaid at Shenandoah University will include students in the audience and community members are welcome to participate. Thursday, November 5th at 7 P.M.

Photography & Beyond

Storytelling Through Photography: Giving Thanks

Come explore the world of photography and beyond. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week, using Zoom technology. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. During this session, we will explore techniques using photography to create stories and express emotions. The theme will be on giving thanks. Photographers of all levels using any type of cameras are welcome to join us. Saturday, November 7th at 10 A.M.

Front Royal Writer’s Group

We’re a supportive, non-judgmental group of writers who meet and share our mutual love of writing and to help each other get better at it! Join us for a special Zoom discussion session. Thursday, November 12th at 6:30 P.M.

Books & Beyond Discussion

Join us for our adult book club discussion time! This month’s book is The Yellow House by Sarah Broom. If you need help setting up Zoom on your device, please call the Adult Reference Desk at (540) 635-3153 ext. 105. Wednesday, November 18th at 10 A.M.

Photography & Beyond

Join local photographer and educator Sharon Fisher for a bimonthly photography workshop. The first sessions each month will be a presentation such as landscape photography, portrait photography, sunrise/sunset photography, autumn leaves, etc. The second session each month will be a sharing of images and real-time editing.  This workshop is appropriate for beginning, intermediate and advanced photographers using all types of cameras from smartphones to advance cameras with adjustable settings and special lenses.  Saturday, November 21st at 10 A.M.

Library Closings

In observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday the library will be closing at 5:00 PM Wednesday, November 25th. The library will be closed Thursday, November 26th and Friday, November 27th. The Library will reopen at 10:00 A.M. Saturday November, 28th.

