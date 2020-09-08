Local News
Scenes from Front Royal’s Labor Day weekend downtown walking mall
From East Main Street restaurants, artisan exhibits to Gazebo and Chester Street live music and a Virginia Beer Museum Fish Fry and candidates get together punctuated by live music it was a weather friendly environment for locals and visitors alike from Friday, September 4th thru Monday, September 7th.
Street scenes from the new walking mall configuration allowing thru vehicular traffic entering and exiting the Village Commons parking lot from all three points on East Main, Chester and Laura Virginia Hale Place, as well as vehicular access to Crescent Street on East Main from Royal Avenue.
Enjoy the view…
Local News
Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking for Private Daniel Cloud, patriot of the American Revolution
On September 5, 2020, Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking for Private Daniel Cloud, a patriot of the American Revolution.
Dale Corey and the Rt Rev Larry Johnson conducted the dedication ceremony with a color guard consisting of compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minute Men, George Mason, George Washington, Fairfax Revolves and General Adam Stephens Chapters of the SAR, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.). Also participating were Virginia Society President Bill Schwetke and 2nd Vice President Ernie Coggins.
Daniel Cloud was born in 1755 to Henry and Eleanor Cloud. During the Revolutionary War, he was listed as a Private with his brother William on the rolls of Captain Joseph Bowman’s Dunmore company from 1775 to 1776. He served from June 1776 to 1778 in Captain Richard Campbell’s Company under Colonel Abraham Bowman in the 8th Virginia Regiment. The unit was part of George Washington’s Continental Army and fought at the Battles of Brandywine, Germantown, and Monmouth.
After returning home from the war, he married 1st Nancy Jennings and had two children. After her death in 1792, he married Elizabeth Branson and had four more children. Daniel died in 1815 and was buried at the Willow Glen family cemetery. This was located on land that became the property of the American Viscose Company (Avtex) just prior to World War II. In 1939 all the known graves at Will Glen were moved to Prospect Hill in Front Royal. The Color Guard was led by Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner and assisted by Virginia Color Guardsman of the Year Brett Osborn. Commemorative wreaths were presented by the various chapters and a musket salute was fired in honor the patriot.
In addition to those mentioned earlier, other participating compatriots were Chip Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Fred Gill, Marty Keesecker, Art LaFlam, Eric Robinson, Erick Moore, Ken Morris, Kelly Ford, Mike Dennis, Nathan Poe and Will Reynolds. Representing the DAR were Deborah Corey and Anita Bonner. Attending from the C.A.R. were Leona, Sam and Jackie Gill.
Local News
Operation Valley Venue VIII nets 88 charges & more than $26,200 in illegal drugs in five counties
On Thursday, September 3, 2020, The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, along with area law enforcement, conducted its eighth annual Operation Valley Venue. This was a collaborative effort to identify, target and arrest those individuals responsible for the distribution, manufacturing and transportation of illegal narcotics. The multi-agency operation concentrated on criminal activity occurring within the city of Winchester, and five local counties and their corresponding towns and cities.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by District 11 Probation and Parole, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and numerous local law enforcement agencies. The operation netted 82 felony arrests, 5 misdemeanor arrests, and one summons. Seven search warrants were executed, and 40 probation searches were conducted. During the operation, approximately 113 grams of Methamphetamine ($4,600), 9 grams of Heroin ($2,100), 34 grams of Cocaine ($3,400), 30 grams of Crack Cocaine ($3,000), 73 grams of MDMA ($7,300), 220 Doses of Prescription Medication ($1000) and 2 Marijuana plants and 230 grams of Marijuana ($4,800) was seized. The total street value of narcotics seized was $26,200. In addition, $6,800 in US currency, and one firearm was seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force includes the following law enforcement agencies: Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County and Warren County Sheriffs’ Offices; Town of Front Royal, Town of Strasburg, and Town of Luray Police Departments; City of Winchester Police Department; and Virginia State Police.
Local News
Humane Society of Warren County is awarded a grant from Anicira Veterinary Center
The Humane Society of Warren County announced that they are recipients of a grant award from Anicira Veterinary Center in Harrisonburg, VA.
Anicira is celebrating 15 years of helping pets by awarding a grant and services of more than $3000 to The Humane Society of Warren County. They have awarded a grant in the amount of $1500 as well as 15 free spay/neuter surgeries for the shelter animals. The HSWC was the first shelter to partner with Anicira’s low cost spay/neuter transport program back in 2005.
“My deepest appreciation goes out to the HSWC for the long-standing partnership and the remarkable work the organization does to improve the well-being of pets in their community”, said Cate Lemmond, President and CEO of Anicira.”
“The Humane Society of Warren County is grateful for our partnership with Anicira and the awarded grant.” “This gift helps us to ensure we continue providing the very best care to our shelter residents and we thank you, Anicira!,” said Kayla Wines, Shelter Manager of HSWC.
The Humane Society of Warren County partners with Anicira to provide bi-monthly trips for Warren County residents to the clinic for low-cost spay/neuter and other services. If you are needing to sign your pet up for surgery, please call the shelter at 540-635-4734 for more information. “We are happy to help walk you through the process,” says Kayla Wines, Shelter Manager for HSWC.
The HSWS is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community. It is our vision to be part of a community where every pet is a wanted pet.
About Anicira
Anicira is committed to serving animals and our community through veterinary services, education, outreach, shelter, care and protection programs to help animals live healthy lives in a safe environment.
Crime/Court
Two Front Royal men arrested and charged for drug distributed via mail delivery
Officers with the US Postal Service and the Front Royal/Warren County team of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force initiated a joint investigation after information was revealed that drugs were being distributed via mail delivery. On Monday, August 31, 2020, a search warrant was executed at 211 Fletcher Street, apartment #2. Four individuals were present at the apartment when the search warrant was executed. Two individuals were subsequently charged with the following:
Both men are residents of 221 Fletcher Street, apartment #2. Total seizure from the residence included methamphetamine with a street value of $4500 and marijuana with a street value of $1200. Both men are being held at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail.
Local News
17-year-old driver Cole Olsen wins his first race ever Thursday with a last minute opportunity in Woodstock, Virginia
17-year-old Cole Olsen won his first race ever as a driver Thursday at the Virginia Harness Horse Association’s Matinée Meet aboard a horse that had not reached the winners circle in almost four years and a horse he had not planned to drive until just minutes before the race.
The Maryland based Olsen came to Virginia Wednesday with seven qualifying starts at Ocean Downs under his belt. He hoped to get at least five trips in the sulky over the three-day meet in order to reach twelve, which would be enough to receive a provisional license when he turns 18 in October.
Heading into the day’s last race, Olsen accumulated five starts over the two days, and assuming his afternoon was over, took his colors off. Reinsman Bill Carter got a little banged up in the race prior and when he was not able to drive his horse LL Jackpot in the finale, he called on Olsen for last-minute duty.
“He (Carter) knew I warmed the horse up and when he asked me if I wanted to drive her, I ran to get my colors,” said Olsen. “I thought I had a shot with the horse. It looked to be a pretty even race with the other horses in to go.”
LL Jackpot sat third at the quarter in the four-horse field then came outside before the half to challenge. She remained outside of front stepping Coffee’s Ready through the top of the stretch but gained enough ground in the final steps to win by a nose. Rosie’s Apples rallied late outside of LL Jackpot to provide an exciting three-horse finish.
“I’m sure some people think I pulled too early,” explained Olsen, “But the pace slowed down in the second quarter and I wanted to put pressure on the leader. If I stayed in third, I wouldn’t have been able to apply any pressure from three or four lengths behind.”
LL Jackpot last won a race on September 26, 2016, at Freehold. The 7-year-old mare crossed the wire today in 2:00.0 and pushed her bankroll to $49,521.
Olsen and his family are relatively new to racing but it’s something he wants to evolve in. “My family just got into it last year,” he said. “We grow hay and deliver it to stables and through those contacts, got into the sport and now have four horses. I enjoy training but really want to be able to drive my own horses.”
Of his six drives Wednesday and Thursday, four have been on horses owned and trained by Teresa Willabus. “I warm horses up for her at Ocean Downs, and she said if I ever went to a Fair meet to compete, she’d be happy to help me out and supply some horses for me to drive,” he said.
Olsen will be busy Friday during the meet’s final day — he has five drives scheduled in the eight-race program. “I’m doing what I came here to accomplish, but I’m also having a great time.”
Local News
Tax Refund Scam targeting Warren County
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a SCAM that targets Warren County, as well as citizens throughout the country.
Citizens in various locations around the country have reported that they have received checks for various amounts that are represented to be tax refunds from the Warren County Treasurer’s Office. Included with the checks are instructions, from a fraudulent company, to cash the checks and purchase gift cards. The gift card numbers are then supplied to the suspicious contact. The company then promises a “bonus” to the victim once the gift card numbers have been received.
These checks look convincing, and attempts have been made to cash them. Fortunately, due to extra security measures put in place by the Treasurer’s Office no one has suffered financial losses from this SCAM.
If you receive a refund check from the Treasurer’s Office and you have a question of its validity, please contact the Warren County Treasurer’s Office at (540) 635-2215.
If you have received one of these fraudulent checks, DO NOT attempt to cash it. Report the incident to local law enforcement.
If you or a loved one has been a victim of a scam, please call us at (540) 635-4128.
WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Criminal Investigations Division
