School Board approves boiler replacement contract
The Warren County School Board unanimously approved an almost $33,000 contract award during a special meeting on Tuesday, December 14, to replace a boiler providing heat at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
“Due to my anxiety with the supply chain, I wanted to get this item to you before the holiday break,” Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Maintenance Director Greg Livesay told School Board members, noting that one of the two boilers at the elementary school “is well beyond its useful life.”
Installed around 2006, Livesay said that the boiler providing heat for the school has failed after developing significant leaks. The boiler has been repaired twice previously, most recently in 2019 when two sections of it were replaced, he said.
Burner assemblies for both boilers were replaced roughly four years ago after extreme weather flooded the boiler room, and Livesay reported that upon further consideration, any future repairs to the boiler would be cost-prohibitive as the average useful life of a boiler is about 20 years.
E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School currently is being heated by the other remaining boiler, which Livesay said also has minor leaks that WCPS staff are continually monitoring.
If the remaining boiler fails, then the school won’t have heat at all, he added.
Due to ongoing nationwide supply chain disruptions, WCPS requested a proposal from Limbach Co., LLC utilizing a cooperative purchasing agreement with Prince William County Public Schools.
The Limbach Co. has confirmed that the estimated lead time for the delivery of the boiler replacement is 12 to 16 weeks, according to Livesay.
But if needed, there would be a much shorter delivery timeframe of two to three days if replacement parts are needed to keep the one operating boiler running during an emergency, Livesay said.
Following Livesay’s request, School Board member James Wells motioned that the board approve the $32,722.00 contract award to Limbach. School Board member Ralph Rinaldi gave the motion a second and the entire board unanimously approved the contract award, with members Kristen Pence and Melanie Salins also present.
The School Board’s next scheduled meeting is on January 5, 2022, for its organizational meeting.
Click HERE to watch Tuesday’s special meeting in its entirety.
R-MA Middle School InterAct Club makes a difference this holiday season
The Randolph Macon Academy (R-MA) Middle School Interact Club recently raised over $1000.00 in order to assist Skip Rogers and the Able Forces Foundation with their Adopt A Warrior project for Christmas.
This non-profit organization helps wounded warriors in our local area with a Christmas tree, a meal, and presents for the family. This has become an annual project for the Randolph Macon Academy Middle School Interact Club.
The Randolph Macon Academy Middle School Interact Club is proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club Warren County Virginia.
About the Adopt-A-Warrior Program
This is the largest charity program we sponsor each year and we expect to take care of hundreds of children and dozens of military families who would otherwise go without a Christmas. Families are drawn from all military services.
For various reasons, many of our Warrior families find themselves in financial crisis, especially during the holiday season. To give back, Able Forces is once again sponsoring the Adopt-A-Warrior Family Christmas Program.
As in years past, Able Forces will adopt families from each of the five Military Service branches. All adopted families are identified by military advocates on military bases or military recovery programs in the Washington, DC Metro area.
Based on each family’s need, support could include:
• A Christmas Tree
• Complete Christmas Dinner (for up to 8)
• Stocking Stuffers
• Presents for the Entire Family
Able Forces will provide each child with up to five gifts from a wish list provided by the parents. If they choose, Able Forces will provide gift cards to purchase their own gifts.
100% of all donations go directly to support this program. There are no administrative or overhead fees taken out of donations.
All donations contributed between 1 October and 15 December will go directly to support this program.
Also, if you use Amazon for Christmas (or whatever) you can sign up for Amazon Smile (no cost!!) and a percentage of every purchase will go to the charity of your choice. Maybe think about Able Forces Foundation.
Need a little Christmas cheer? Enjoy the Community Band Christmas Concert
Candles in the window, carols on the smartphones – a lot of us are feeling the need for some holiday joy. In the spirit of Christmas, the American Legion Community Band of Front Royal presented its 2021 Christmas Concert on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Boggs Chapel at Randolph Macon Academy.
The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal and was formed in 1986 and has been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area and new members are always welcome.
The band performs at a variety of concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. The repertoire is both versatile and traditional with works ranging from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for band. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.
The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek. All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion Community Band’s performance season extends from September through July each year with public performances both indoors and out.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Red-throated Loon
When you see this bird on land, there is a problem!
This immature Red-throated Loon was found scooting itself across a homeowners yard, quite far from any major body of water.
Loons migrate to our area for the winter, and like other diving ducks with feet set far towards their hind end (see image below), they are not able to walk on land nor take off from land. They require relatively large bodies of water to take off and continue their migration.
At night, especially on rainy days, large parking lots and wet roadways can look like bodies of water to loons migrating overhead. They do not realize that these asphalt surfaces are not waterways until it is too late, resulting in crash landings, the most common cause of admission for these species.
Luckily, this loon only suffered minor abrasions and has now been released after just two days in care!
If you find one of these diving ducks on land (loons, grebes, mergansers, etc.), they need help and will not be able to take off on their own. Please call your closest permitted rehabilitator to help evaluate the situation.
Click here to donate to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.
Page County man sentenced to 5 years for cockfighting and animal cruelty
On December 14, 2021, Dale Comer, Jr., 42, of Page County has been sentenced to five years in jail after he was convicted of 26 counts of felony animal fighting, 20 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, and one count of felony drug possession. Additionally, Comer has 86 years of suspended time hanging over his head after he serves his five-year sentence, has a lifetime ban on owning animals of any kind, and was ordered to pay $29,714.51 in fees. This is the largest cockfighting sentence in Virginia history and in the nation’s history. Attorney General Herring’s award-winning first-in-the-nation Animal Law Unit prosecuted the case.
“Animal fighting of any kind is a heinous activity that puts innocent animals in dangerous, many times life-threatening, situations,” said Attorney General Herring. “I created my Animal Law Unit to help put a stop to animal cruelty and fighting in the Commonwealth and I am incredibly proud of their success over the past six years. I hope this strong sentence will send a message to anyone who plans to participate in cockfighting that it will not be tolerated in Virginia.”
According to evidence presented in court, Comer participated in cockfighting at his home in Page County. The Page County Sheriff’s Office made three separate visits to Comer’s home and each time they found that Comer had set up a cockfighting yard and found hens, roosters, and cockfighting paraphernalia including gaffes. On their final visit to Comer’s property, authorities also found a plastic bag with methamphetamine residue. The Sheriff’s Office confiscated 335 birds, many of which had been altered and dubbed.
Additionally, two of the animal fighting charges involved Comer allowing his children to be involved in animal fighting – even giving them birds of their own, teaching them how to train the birds, and taking them to cockfights in West Virginia and Kentucky.
This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Michelle Welch from Attorney General Herring’s award-winning first-in-the-nation Animal Law Unit with assistance from the Page County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Stanley Police Department, the Virginia Animal Fighting Taskforce, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, the Shenandoah Sheriff’s Office, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Front Royal Police Department, the Warren County Sherriff’s Office, Page County Fire and EMS, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, the Fredericksburg SPCA, and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
About the Animal Law Unit
In 2015, Attorney General Herring created the nation’s first OAG Animal Law Unit to serve as a training and prosecution resource for state agencies, investigators, and Commonwealth’s Attorneys around the state dealing with matters involving animal fighting, cruelty, and welfare. Illegal animal fighting is closely tied to illegal gambling, drug, and alcohol crimes, and violence against animals has been shown to be linked to violence towards other people. To date, the unit has handled thousands of matters, including training, prosecutions, and consultations.
State Police investigating accident involving FRPD cruiser attempting traffic stop
Virginia State Police Trooper T. Clark is investigating a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Front Royal. The crash occurred on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8:57 p.m. along South Commerce Avenue near South Street.
A 2006 Jeep Liberty was traveling west on a private drive when it stopped at a stop sign and then proceeded to cross South Commerce St. The Jeep pulled into the path of a 2020 Ford Explorer traveling in the northbound lane. The Ford was unable to avoid striking the Jeep on the side. The Ford was a Front Royal Police Department marked patrol vehicle that had its emergency lights activated while attempting to stop another vehicle for a traffic violation. The officer was uninjured in the crash.
The driver of the Jeep, a 59-year-old female, of Front Royal, Va., suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.
The female was wearing a seatbelt.
No charges have been placed at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
WCHS Pathways and Connections classes ‘Secret Santa Shoppe’ to open Dec. 15 – and you can help!
Warren County High School recently alerted its community to the opening of a life skills holiday program through its Special Education Department. Below is that publicly circulated notice in its entirety:
Each year, the Pathways and Connections classes in the WCHS Special Education Department, in partnership with WCHS DECA, offer a “Secret Santa Shoppe” for our severe to profound special needs students receiving services in that area. Throughout the school year, these students earn “Wildcat Dollars” for academic achievement and demonstrating good citizenship. They then spend these earned dollars in this Secret Santa Shoppe, buying gifts for their family members. This process of “shopping” enables these students to learn and practice skills learned within the Life Skills identified in their individualized education plan (IEP).
The WCHS DECA chapter operates this “store” and also assists with teaching these students lifelong consumer spending skills. Part of our task is to stock the store with items for the SPED students to buy. We need to provide gifts for ninety-five (95) family members of these students. We plan to open this store for our students from December 15 – 17, 2021.
In past years, private citizens have donated used items to stock this store. This year, we have decided to reach out to our business community to secure gift cards with which to shop for these students’ family members or “in-kind” donations. We would love to include your business in our project this year. Please consider donating products or gift cards to our project.
If you are willing to assist, please contact me at Warren County High School (540-635-4144, ext. 44210). Thank you for your consideration.
