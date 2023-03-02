Local News
School Board approves new special ed director, superintendent’s contract, more LFK funds
The Warren County School Board unanimously approved Shamika McDonald as the new director of special services for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), as well as a new employment contract with WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger and more funds for the renovations at Leslie Fox Keyser (LFK) Elementary School.
During its Wednesday, March 1, regular meeting, School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and School Board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present for the votes and other board business.
McDonald officially starts her position on July 1 and has worked for WCPS since 2004. Most recently, she was the assistant principal and then principal at Leslie Fox Keyser (LFK) Elementary School. Also, a former WCPS special education teacher, McDonald, has been filling in as the interim director of special services since the retirement last year of former WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch.
McDonald on Wednesday thanked the School Board for the opportunity to serve WCPS students and families in her new capacity.
“It has always been my passion to ensure that students with disabilities receive a quality education,” McDonald said. “I’m excited to bring new and innovative opportunities to our special learners.”
A 1999 graduate from WCPS, McDonald said it’s an honor to now serve the same school system from which she graduated, in the same community where she still lives.
“I’m proud to be part of this school system in which my son, nieces, and nephew attend,” she added. “And I’m thankful that I’ve sat in my last interview because this is my dream job.”
The School Board, during its Nov. 15, 2022 meeting, accepted Hirsch’s resignation, which became effective on November 28, 2022.
Contacted earlier today, Hirsch told the Royal Examiner that after serving the students and families of Warren County for well over two decades, he wanted to spend more time with his family.
“I have many fond memories, and WCPS will always have a special place in my heart,” he said.
The School Board also approved a new contract for Superintendent Ballenger (pictured above). His current contract of July 1, 2020, remains in effect through June 30. The board approved the new “mutually agreed upon employment contract” with Ballenger that will be effective on July 1.
“The current contract was due to end on June 30, 2024,” Ballenger told the Royal Examiner in an email today. “The board entered into a new contract starting July 1, 2023, that runs through June 30, 2027.”
More LFK actions
The School Board also separately approved three funding items that were combined into one item for presentation by WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Administration George “Buck” Smith because they all related to the renovations at LFK Elementary School: a renovations design fee related to the cafeteria, a change order for temporary electrical services, and special inspections.
Specifically, the board approved increasing the contract amount with Grimm & Parker by $21,843 to provide the design for the LFK kitchen renovations. This will bring the total contract value to $951,101.80, which is being funded through a federal grant.
Smith explained that the increase was needed because the executed contract with Grimm & Parker in the amount of $929,258.80 included the design development of the renovations for the entire school, and at the time the contract was executed, WCPS staff did not have a defined scope as to the extent of the renovations needed for the kitchen.
The costs were quoted in Grimm & Parker’s fee proposal as an allowance with a not-to-exceed cost of $37,455 and were not included in the contract. The cost was for the design if all the kitchen equipment was to be replaced, said Smith.
“After meeting with the Nutrition provider, Sodexo, the scope was defined and the actual design costs for the kitchen renovations was $21,843,” said Smith (pictured above). “This extra $21,843 has to be approved because currently we can only reimburse as much as $929,258, and that really was held out until we could establish what the design would be.”
Regarding the LFK temporary change order, Smith explained to the board that it was needed for temporary electrical service at LFK and will cost $25,725, funded through the school’s renovations contingency funds.
The design for renovations at LFK Elementary school includes the complete electrical system and components, as well as the replacement of the main electrical switchgear — what Smith described as an electrical power box.
Smith said that immediately upon award of the construction contract with Lantz Construction of Winchester, Va., WCPS staff was notified of a supply chain issue regarding the lead time to receive the new switchgear. The construction schedule called for the new switchgear to be delivered during the first phase of construction, but Smith said that due to lead time issues, it won’t be delivered until late this summer.
The temporary electrical service includes the addition of two temporary breakers to utilize in the existing switchgear that will ensure continuous power to the portion of the building that isn’t under renovations, he said, adding that the new switchboard is tentatively to be installed during next year’s 2024 winter break when power can be shut down to the entire building.
“We have to put breakers into the building to run power during construction,” said Smith, who added that funding will have to come from the LFK contingency fund “because it’s not one of those things that we thought we would have to deal with in that limited amount of time.”
The School Board had expected to pay for temporary electrical service out of the contingency fund because supply chain issues have been ongoing for the last few years.
The third board-approved item regarded special inspections for the LFK renovations that will cost $24,007 in contingency funds, which will be paid in a contract awarded to ECS Mid-Atlantic LLC to perform the special inspections.
Smith explained that the plans and specifications as developed by Grimm & Parker for the LFK renovations call for the owner — which is WCPS — to be responsible for the coordination and cost for the special inspections required for the construction.
“This is standard practice in the industry and provides the opportunity to ensure the general contractor is using appropriate construction materials and methods as part of the renovations,” he said.
However, Smith said the special inspections were not included in the original budget he presented to the School Board.
“The question has come up, well whose responsibility is this? I did some research to find out when and where we were told or not told” about needing to have these special inspections done for this work, said Smith, who added that he reached out to Grimm & Parker, which confirmed that it had on three separate occasions explained that WCPS, the owner, needs to have them completed.
This is Smith’s first project in his current position. Smith acknowledged that he did not recall seeing such information about the special inspections, but said, “I cannot deny the fact that they were presented.” He took the blame for the oversight and said he’s instituted a plan of correction for himself that includes looking more deeply into what’s being presented to WCPS by potential contractors.
“One thing is just making sure I’m taking tremendous notes,” he said, adding that he’s also assigned himself a mentor who is familiar with multiple, different types of projects within the school division.
Prior to the School Board’s vote to approve the $24,007 contract award to ECS Mid-Atlantic to perform the special inspections, board members Rinaldi and Salins commented on Smith’s mistake.
While she said she respected Smith for saying he “overlooked something,” Salins said that as the School Board and WCPS are “all learning how to do this,” she thinks one of the processes that should be addressed is the Warren County permitting process.
“I discovered in trying to track this back where this could have been caught sooner… in other counties they require that you have your special inspections company secured and have them actually sign off on paperwork in order to ever pull your building permit,” said Salins. “So, there is not even a chance of having this as a surprise later.
“Maybe we could just, going forward, revise and look at how we handle some of these things so that it’s not a surprise, because I found out that our special inspections paperwork was just left blank,” she said. “It wasn’t signed. It wasn’t dated. It was never submitted at all. Clearly, we didn’t know that it was supposed to get done and they issued the building permit and the job was started anyway.”
Rinaldi thanked Smith for his research and his “acknowledgement of some things.” Rinaldi also said that he holds Smith “in the highest regard.”
“And if there’s something that we can do to get Grimm & Parker up here at our construction meetings, that would be great too,” he said. “I’m sure they have a project manager for us and that would be good to get him up here.”
The School Board voted 4-0 to approve the special inspections contract award, with Salins abstaining from the vote “on the grounds I have a family member employed by one of the bidding firms,” she said.
Other actions
Among several other items up for action, the School Board also unanimously approved the following:
- A contract with HELP, LLC in the amount of $82,228 for grounds maintenance services and authorized the superintendent to execute the contract.
- Changes for the 2023-2024 WCPS Program of Studies presented by WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Heather Bragg, who provided a general overview of the changes for the coming school year.
- Accepting with gratitude several new scholarships: Mac and Mary McComas $1,500 Memorial Scholarship; the Julie Darr Scammahorn Memorial Scholarship of $7,500; the Edward Jones Scholarship of $500 to each school; and the Lord Fairfax EMS Council $1,000 scholarship.
- Allowing the WCPS Technology Department to purchase PC’s, laptops, and damage coverage for Chromebooks from CDWG in the amount of $284,148. The budget source will be the Virginia Public School Authority Technology Grant.
Superintendent info
Superintendent Ballenger also gave out attendance awards for the month of February and provided a preliminary presentation on the upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget.
Skyline High School received the Most Improved Attendance Award, and Principal Danelle Sperling (pictured above at podium) brought in several student-athletes from the high school’s wrestling and indoor track teams to acknowledge their sports and academic accomplishments and to accept the award.
A.S. Rhodes Elementary School became a four-time attendance award winner, and Skyline Middle School, which had a 91.75 percent attendance rate in February, received the secondary attendance award.
To watch the School Board’s March 1 meeting in its entirety, go to: https://wcps.new.swagit.com/videos/209329.
Warren County Fire & Rescue responds to two significant traumatic injury incidents
EMS responders from Fire Station 3 (Bentonville) and Fire Station 2 (Rivermont) were sent to the Browntown county area at 8:34 am due to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, the medical team provided treatment to the patient and concluded that air medical transportation to a trauma center was necessary, given the patient’s condition. Consequently, AirCare 4 (Front Royal) was called in, and a field in front of the incident site was used as a landing zone. The patient was then airlifted to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.
WCFR received a request to aid the Front Royal Police Department with a patient who had suffered multiple stab wounds and an officer who had been injured during the incident just before 1:00 pm. Upon arrival, Medic 10 (North Warren) called for additional personnel to help on the scene, and AirCare 4 was contacted to transport the stabbing victim. Medic 4 (Linden) and Medic 1 (Front Royal) were dispatched to the location, while Rescue Engine 5 (Shenandoah Shores) was sent to the soccer fields at R-MA to set up a landing zone. Medic 4 transported the injured officer to a nearby hospital, while Medic 10 transported the critical patient to the awaiting helicopter.
Law enforcement agencies are presently investigating both cases. Fire Chief Bonzano acknowledged that their providers frequently encounter challenging and stressful situations, sometimes within a short span of time. He commended the staff for their efficient and effective response, providing top-notch care. The Fire Chief sincerely thanked the responders and congratulated the crews on a job well done.
E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as Front Royal Police pursue wanted subject
American Legion Community Band holds combined concert with Clarke County Community Band at R-MA
On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 7:30 pm, the Clarke County Community Band and the American Legion Community Band joined forces to perform a Combined Concert. The venue for this event was Melton Gym at Randolph-Macon Academy, located in Front Royal, Va.
The concert was captured by the camera of the Royal Examiner. We hope you enjoy watching the performance.
The conductors are Ed Richards, Ronald Dye, and Mark Malechek. All rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7:30 – 9:00 pm in the Fulton Fine Arts Complex band room at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va. Anyone who plays an instrument and would like to join is welcome to attend. The American Legion Community Band’s performance season extends from September through July each year, with public performances both indoors and out.
The American Legion Community Band, located in Front Royal, Va, was formed in 1986 and has been playing concerts in the area ever since. The conductors and band members are all volunteer musicians from the local area, and new members are always welcome.
The band performs at various concerts and community festivals throughout the year. All performances are free and open to the public. The repertoire is versatile and traditional, from classical to popular, marches and operatic overtures to modern works for bands. The band is sponsored by the Giles B. Cook Post #53 of the American Legion.
E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as Front Royal Police pursue wanted subject
On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Front Royal Police Officer attempted to arrest a wanted subject in the area of 120 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal at approximately 12:45 pm. The wanted subject ran away from the officer and a short foot pursuit ensued. The wanted subject, Joseph Heath, 32, jumped over the wooden fence behind the Valley Health Multispecialty Clinic towards Chester Street. The officer jumped the fence after Heath and injured his right leg when landing.
Responding officers converged in the area, set up a perimeter and converged on Heath who had barricaded himself in a shed on the north side of the Love Revival Ministry Center located at 119 Chester Street. Heath had armed himself with a large knife and was causing injuries to himself. A Crisis Negotiator arrived on scene and started speaking with Heath to find a resolution to the incident. After 15-20 minutes, Heath walked out to the crisis negotiator and into the medical care of responding Warren County Fire and Rescue EMS personnel.
During the onset of this incident, E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School was notified to take all students inside the school and to go into lockdown. Joseph Heath was airlifted to Winchester Medical Center with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. Front Royal Police Officer was transported by ambulance to Winchester Medical Center for injuries to his right leg.
Virginia making progress on 55-ft deep channel and becoming the US East Coast’s deepest port
The Port of Virginia® is progressing toward becoming the only US East Coast port with 55-foot-deep channels that are also wide enough to accommodate two-way traffic of ultra-large container vessels.
“It’s an important distinction to have because this sets The Port of Virginia apart from our East Coast peers in a way that cannot be matched,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “In less than a year, we’ll be able to handle two-way traffic of the biggest ships afloat. Having the wide channel allows for consistent vessel flow, it will increase our efficiency and further reduce any downtime at our berths.
“Cargo owners, ocean carriers and logistics providers are closely following our progress. Many of the ocean carriers that call Virginia have new, larger vessels that are coming into service within the next year. We are telling them that they can bring those vessels to Virginia without concern for channel width or overhead draft restrictions. We don’t have any bridges in the Norfolk Harbor.”
The biggest section of the 55-foot project is the Thimble Shoal West Channel and the deepening work there is 99 percent finished with full completion this fall; the Thimble Shoal East Channel is 90 percent complete with full completion coming this spring. When the work on Thimble Shoal East is complete, the first section of the two-way channel will be ready for use.
At that time, the port will work with the Virginia Pilots Association, the US Coast Guard and NOAA to update the region’s navigation charts, rules and buoys to reflect the improved channel.
Edwards said this will provide “the first real navigation benefits” to ocean carriers because there will be an area of the channel open to two-way vessel traffic. The project’s companion widening of Thimble Shoal West is set to begin in this spring with completion in the early fall. When this work is complete, the port will be finished with its share of the deepening and widening project Edwards said.
“In parallel to our effort, our partners in this project, the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Norfolk District office, are making progress on the inner harbor parts of this project,” Edwards said. “The contract for work on the inner harbor has been signed and there is dredge work underway in the Newport News Channel and work on the Norfolk Harbor Channel is scheduled to start by year’s end.
“The Norfolk District has been great partner in this effort and that team is working with a sense of urgency to maintain the momentum that we have going. They have been integral to the success of this project and the end is in sight as a result of our partnership.”
The project’s dredge work began in December 2019, nearly two-and-a-half years ahead of schedule. The port’s preparation for the project, its collaboration with the US Army Corps of Engineers, the support of elected officials and the state’s willingness to fully-fund the project ahead of the federal investment were factors behind the early start of construction and ongoing progress, Edwards said.
The work includes dredging the shipping channels to 55 feet – with deeper ocean approaches – and widening them up to 1,400 feet in specific areas. When dredging is complete in 2024, the commercial channels serving the Norfolk Harbor will be able to safely accommodate passage of two, ultra-large container vessels.
The federal government and the port agreed to a 50-50 cost share of the project at its outset in 2015 when the US Army Corps of Engineers began evaluating the economic value of a deeper and wider Norfolk Harbor and commercial shipping channel. The cost of the project is $450 million.
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.
EDA in Focus
County’s EDA Board authorizes another confidential settlement agreement at end of monthly meeting review of ongoing projects and opportunities
The Front Royal-Warren County EDA held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8 a.m. All five Board members and the County Director of Economic Development were present at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room. Following a closed session at the meeting’s conclusion, the board approved a resolution accepting another confidential settlement agreement. It is believed the agreement involves multiple civil litigation defendants in the 2014-2018 FR-WC EDA financial scandal cases. The wording of a portion of the motion to accept the confidential agreement states: “WHEREAS, the EDA desires to enter into the confidential settlement agreement with confidential parties providing for a confidential settlement payment to the EDA;”. There was no action on the other closed session topic, “business opportunities”.
As part of the Committee Reports, Board Chair Jeff Browne provided an update on the marketing plan in anticipation of formalizing the path forward at the next meeting. Mr. Browne also gave an overview of the presentation that he and the Director of Economic Development, Joe Petty, provided to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP’s) Business Investment Team earlier this month.
Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, and Joe Petty provided an update on the proposed FY-2023-24 and FY-2024-25 Budgets, and they will be reviewed by the County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 PM.
Secretary, Jorie Martin, gave a recap of the recently held Open-Door Business Session hosted at the Virginia Inland Port on February 23, 2023.
Mr. Petty provided an update on the Department’s recent activities that including meeting with prospects, planning for upcoming regional programs, and presentations at meetings both locally and out-of-town.
As a follow up to old business the County and EDA will continue to move forward on IT (Information Technology) and social media programs that include resolving security and administrative rights to access profiles and data to ensure that all information is secure and up-to-date.
Presented as new business, Jorie Martin and Scott Jenkins provided the Board with a draft Request For Information (RFI) for the Avtex Redevelopment Site. The Board agreed to share the working document with the Town, as well as County, in order to provide additional feedback on the final version. There was also a discussion regarding ongoing work on a financial process Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) between the EDA and the County to consolidate multiple agreements and clarify the process moving forward.
The next regular monthly Board meeting will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8:00 AM at the Warren County Government Center Caucus Room.
(From a release by the FR-WC EDA)
Dunkin’ second annual scholarship program to award $125,000 to DMV high school and college students
Dunkin’® and its DMV franchisees today announced the return of its Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program which will award $125,000 in scholarships to high school and college students throughout the DMV.
In partnership with Scholarship America®, Dunkin’ will award 50 students throughout the DMV region with a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school of their choice in Fall 2023. Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program will be available to current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. Recipients will be selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills, and overall commitment to their school and the local community.
“My fellow Dunkin’ franchisees of the DMV area and I are excited to again recognize hardworking students in our local communities with our second annual Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program,” said Parag Patel, DMV-area Dunkin’ Franchisee. “Dunkin’ is dedicated to the local communities that give so much to us. Scholarship recipients exhibit all the qualities of leadership we seek to nurture in young people and Dunkin’ is proud to help them and their families afford the significant investment that higher education represents.”
Applications for the Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program will be accepted through April 13, 2023. Applicants must be high school seniors or current undergraduate students who plan to enroll in a part-time or full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in Fall 2023.
Applicants must reside and/or be currently enrolled in college in one of the below regions to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/dunkinbaltimoredc.
Washington, D.C. Counties: Washington, D.C., Charles (MD), Frederick (MD), Montgomery (MD), Prince George’s (MD), St. Mary’s (MD), Washington (MD), Arlington (VA), Clarke (VA), Fairfax (VA), Frederick (VA), Loudoun (VA), Prince William (VA), Shenandoah (VA), Spotsylvania (VA), Stafford (VA), Warren (VA), Berkeley (WV), Jefferson (WV)
Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel (MD), Baltimore (MD), Baltimore City (MD), Calvert (MD), Carroll (MD), Cecil (MD), Harford (MD), Howard (MD), Kent (MD), Queen Anne’s (MD), Talbot (MD)
