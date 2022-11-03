Local News
School Board approves salary scale updates, bonuses, higher hourly wage for trip bus drivers
Among several action items, the Warren County School Board on Wednesday, November 2, approved a new hourly wage for bus drivers who take on extra driving for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
During its meeting, the School Board voted 4-0 to raise the current hourly rate to $20 from $14 for bus drivers who cover the transport of WCPS students and employees to and from sporting events and other activities. Present to vote were School Board Chair Kristen Pence and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins. Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi was absent this week.
“We are experiencing a shortage of after-hour trip drivers for activities and field trips,” said WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith, who pointed out that the current WCPS $14-per-hour rate isn’t even close to the contractual hourly rate for a bus driver having zero years of experience who starts working at WCPS for $19.64 an hour.
“Our current activity trips and field trips hourly rate… asks our drivers to work extra hours at a significantly reduced rate from the starting salary rate,” Smith said. “This is no longer enticing for after-hours activity driving.”
Smith also noted that surrounding counties have adjusted bus driver trip rates. For instance, Shenandoah County Public Schools pays $20 per hour, and Frederick County Public Schools pays $20.75 per hour.
“This adjustment will significantly help us in recruiting after-hour drivers to serve our students’ needs for their extra-curricular activities,” he told the School Board.
Following a motion by Lo to approve, with a second by Salins, the motion carried.
In other action, the School Board unanimously approved salary scale supplement updates and certain employee bonuses.
However, “the school division has realized savings within the budget from lag pay, staff turnover, and current vacancies to date that will now allow for the supplements to be issued,” Goodwin said.
The following supplements will be awarded to specific WCPS employees: Middle School Assistant Principals receive a $5,000 supplement, Instructional Resource Team members receive an additional $2,500, and the Dean of Students gets an additional $2,500.
The final adjustment to the 2022-2023 scales is the addition of the doctorate supplement to the Grade 30/ Therapist Scale to align the scale with all other scale supplements, said Goodwin.
After the meeting, Pence explained in an email that there has not been any increased funding for this school year’s budget from the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS). “The funds discussed at tonight’s meeting were all the result of things like staff turnover and unfilled positions,” she wrote in a Wednesday night email.
“We voted to use the money already in our budget and appropriated by the County to continue funding parts of our approved WCPS FY [fiscal year] 2022-2023 budget that has been held due to the lack of full funding,” Pence wrote, adding that the BOS did not approve $1.2 million of the WCPS requested budget.
Similarly, the School Board unanimously approved a one-time $500 employee bonus for part-time WCPS staff members employed on October 31, according to WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger.
The total $14,532.75 cost to provide the one-time bonuses to 27 part-time employees—including cafeteria aides, car driver aides, an assistant athletic director, an English teacher, a secretary, and two vocational-technical education teachers — will be covered by savings from staff turnover in the Operating Fund Budget and the existing balance in the Cafeteria Fund, according to WCPS.
At the same time, the approved FY2023 State Budget and the approved FY2023 WCPS budget included funding for a $1,000 bonus to be paid to full-time employees, said Ballenger, who added that payment of this bonus — which also is for eligible staff employed on October 31 — is scheduled for November 21.
In other action, the School Board unanimously approved:
1.) Two separate 36-month contracts be awarded to Document Solutions Inc. for the lease of copiers at Skyline High School for $99,720 and at Skyline Middle School for $71,604.
2.) A membership payment of $17,521.49 for WCPS to continue participating in the Laurel Ridge Educational Consortium, a collaborative effort among Laurel Ridge Community College, WCPS, and several surrounding school districts (Fauquier, Frederick, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, and the City of Winchester) that offers local access to professional development training for all school system personnel. Pence: First Addendum Superintendent’s Contract = Budget Source will be from lag pay and staff turnover. Contacted attorney to review.
3.) An addendum to the superintendent’s contract regarding annual, sick, and personal leave.
4.) Acceptance with gratitude of donations to the Skyline Middle School library consisting of 50 books from Play Favorites, $500 from Consistent Voice Communications, and $50 from SSMG Concierge.
Community participation
Johnson said that government officials, scholars, and a national author will be attending the event, which Pastor Allan Morrison of Christ Reigns Presbyterian Church in Winchester, Va will be presided over. The opening prayer will be given by Rev. Marc Roberson of Riverton Methodist Church, followed by the posting of colors by the James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Students from the Dominion Ridge Academy of Front Royal will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
The bridge over the North Fork is named General Daniel Morgan and Veterans’ Memorial Bridge. The bridge over the South Fork is named the Major General Dr. Joseph Warren and Veterans’ Bridge.
“I am so pleased that the Board of Supervisors approved the naming of the bridges to include all veterans, from the Revolution to the present day and into the future,” Johnson said in a related statement.
Upcoming events
A Cyberbullying Forum is being held Thursday night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Warren County High School auditorium, which Board Chair Pence said: “is much needed.” WCPS staff are holding the event in conjunction with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch told the Royal Examiner this morning that more forums will be offered to provide support for the community. There will be a presentation followed by breakout sessions with information on parenting controls, monitoring, and other tips being offered by the Sheriff’s Office and WCPS guidance counselors. Just FYI: there’s also a championship volleyball game going on at the school, as well.
During his report, Ballenger said there is no school on Tuesday or Friday next week for Election Day and Veterans Day, which are held on November 8 and 11, respectively. Classes will be held as normal on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week. Thanksgiving Lunch will be held at all schools on November 17.
The School Board and BOS joint budget committee will meet again in December, and Funk said members will start working on next year’s budget for the school division. She said the committee members could not jointly meet in October or November.
To watch the School Board’s November 2 meeting in its entirety, go to https://wcps.new.swagit.com/videos/187812.
Town offers scholarships for high school seniors headed to college or trade school
The Town of Front Royal is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors for the annual Lyle B. Wright Scholarship and the Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship from American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP), the company which supplies electricity to the town.
The applicant for the $3,000 scholarship must be a student whose household receives electricity from the Town of Front Royal.
Since 1988, American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) has distributed over $400,000 in scholarship awards in communities it serves with electrical power.
Lyle B. Wright was a strong public power advocate on both state and local levels. He served on the boards of both American Municipal Power-Ohio Inc. and the Ohio Municipal Electric Association. The scholarship was created and named in his honor in 1989.
Richard H. Gorsuch was president of American Municipal Power (AMP) from 1983 until his death in 1987, AMP is the non-profit wholesale power supplier and services provider for 135-member municipal electric systems in the states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Maryland and Delaware, serving over 650,000 customers. Gorsuch is remembered for the vital role he played in protecting public power interests, promoting the advantages of municipally owned electric utilities and advancing public power on local, state and national levels.
AMP established the scholarships to encourage high school students to further their education, and to create an awareness of careers in the municipal electric utility field.
AMP is giving up to five one-time scholarship awards of $3,000 each. Each municipality in the AMP member community—of which the Town of Front Royal is a member–sends AMP one nominee per scholarship.
Rules and Eligibility:
- Applicant must be a graduating high school senior who has met all the basic requirements for college or technical school entrance and has a cumulative, unweighted grade-point average based on an unweighted 4.0 scale for six semesters
- Applicant must send a completed application with a short essay on Electricity or Green Initiatives and attach his/her high school transcript with a cumulative grade-point average based on a 4.0 scale for six semesters, to the Town of Front Royal by Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
- A committee will review all nominations and one nominee will be selected for each scholarship. The Town Manager will submit a letter to all nominees advising them of their status after December 16, 2022.
VSP still seeking tips on Tuesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Spotsylvania
Virginia State Police is still seeking the public’s help with identifying a red pickup truck that struck two pedestrians Tuesday (November 1) in Spotsylvania County.
Senior Trooper M. Gremillion is investigating the fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard.
Two pedestrians were walking eastbound along Lafayette Blvd. in the far right of the lane when they were struck from behind by a red pickup truck. The truck did not stop at the scene and should have damage on the front end, passenger side. The truck has a chrome tool box in the bed and a chrome rear bumper.
A male pedestrian, Jon W. Kern, 36, from Spotsylvania, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.
A female pedestrian, a 36-year-old female, of Spotsylvania, Va., suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was treated at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call Virginia State Police – Senior Trooper M. Gremillion at 540-891-4108 or email questions@vsp.virginia.
Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” November Theme: Share Kindness
As the holiday season approaches, Warren Coalition is encouraging the community to do something that comes naturally this time of year: Share Kindness.
However, this We See You, Warren County November theme is not about donating toys and food during the holiday season (though that is also encouraged!). Instead, the theme is intended to be a reminder to take note of others, to show and recognize kindness in small ways, such as greeting someone with a smile, complimenting others, holding the door for people, or even giving up a close-to-the-door parking space.
To help us all become more aware of all acts of kindness, big and small, the Coalition is hosting a “Kindness Wins on Wednesday” contest throughout the month of November. Community members are invited to share a story of kindness shown to them. The person who demonstrated kindness will be entered into a drawing for a restaurant gift card (if possible), as will the person who submitted the story. Stories can be posted on the We See You Facebook group (facebook.com/groups/wecuwc) or emailed to celeste@warrencoalition.org. Two people will be drawn at random each Wednesday from November 9th through the 30th.
More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign
We See You, Warren County participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has 189 registered members, and 968 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Valley Health and Ensemble Health Partners announce strategic revenue cycle partnership
Valley Health System and Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”) announced today that they are partnering to optimize the nonprofit health system’s revenue cycle operations. Ensemble is the industry leader in revenue cycle management, bringing a combination of innovative technologies and exceptional operators to drive financial performance improvement and world-class patient experiences.
“An innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle paired with our people is a proven model that has consistently delivered significant financial improvement for the health systems we serve,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “We are thrilled to partner with a trusted name in healthcare that shares in our mission of redefining the possible and our vision of creating excellence and innovation in patient care.”
“We are excited to welcome Ensemble and leverage their expertise and technological innovation in revenue cycle management, a critical part of our operation,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz. “Our strategic partnership supports Valley Health’s mission to serve our community by improving health through high quality, accessible, affordable health care.”
Valley Health, like hospitals and health systems nationwide, is working to rebound from COVID-19 related financial losses due to lower procedural volumes, supply chain issues and staffing challenges from the pandemic. “We are confident that Ensemble’s infusion of new technology and customer service will create efficiencies and also improve the patient experience,” said Nantz.
Ensemble partners with nearly 300 hospitals across the United States to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences. Ensemble works with its partners to create a hands-on approach to help health systems forge a healthier path forward to improve financial performance, the billing process and customer service, allowing providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting into patient care and the patient experience.
“The great work that our revenue cycle operators perform connects directly to the positive outcomes for patients and communities,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer of Ensemble. “Valley Health, along with the Ensemble team, shares a strong commitment to creating excellent patient experiences. It is a privilege to serve as their trusted strategic revenue cycle partner.”
To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about Valley Health, visit ValleyHealthLink.com.
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, has made one local businessman happy.
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1237 Commander Bruce Colton presented a Thompson/Center 50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle to Blaine Keller of Kellers Insurance at 115 Water Street in Front Royal. Blaine was the winner of the annual fundraising raffle Camp 1237.
The Camp 1237 members make donations to various non-profits in Warren County. Most recently, a donation to C-CAP provides “safety net” services for those who need food, clothing, limited financial assistance, and help with finding other social services in Warren County. Also, donations to the Blue Ridge Heritage Project and Warren Rifles are just a few.
The John S. Mosby Camp, #1237, is a member camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV). The SCV is an organization of male descendants of soldiers or sailors who served the Confederate States of America during the American Civil War. SCV membership is open to all male descendants aged 12 and over (lineal and collateral) of soldiers who fought for the Confederate States of America.
Samuels Public Library announces Food for Fines
Throughout the months of November and December, Samuels Public Library will collect non-perishable food items and hygiene products. Cardholders who donate can reduce their overdue fees by $1 for each item donated. A maximum of $20 in overdue fees can be reduced.
Items collected through November 19 will support The River 95.3 and WFTR/Fox Sports 1450’s Camping for Hunger campaign. In its 14th year, Camping for Hunger collects food and donations for Front Royal-Warren C-CAP’s pantry program. Since 2008, the initiative has collected over 176,000 pounds of food and supplies and raised over $135,000 in cash and gift cards. Camping for Hunger provides approximately six months worth of food in support of C-CAP’s pantry each year. On-air personalities will camp overnight at the Royal Plaza Shopping Center, November 14 – November 19, to raise awareness.
Items received after November 19 will be distributed to local food pantries, nonprofits, and blessing boxes in Warren County.
“Samuels Public Library’s mission is to bring people, ideas, and information together to enrich lives and build community,” says Michelle Ross, Executive Director, “Food for Fines is one way for the Library to build community through supporting the basic needs of those who live here.”
For a complete list of eligible donations, patrons can contact Samuels Public Library or visit www.samuelslibrary.net.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 100,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
