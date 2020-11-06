Local News
School Board approves WCPS spending requests; receives updates on drug testing, health insurance coverage
The Warren County School Board on Wednesday, November 4, approved requests from Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to spend more federal pandemic-relief funds awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act totaling more than $349,000.
School Board members also learned from WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger that the school division on October 30 sent its termination letter for The Local Choice, the current health insurance provider through Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which is locked in contract negotiations with regional medical provider Valley Health.
WCPS also “is ready to have a request for proposal for other insurance providers to be posted by November 6,” Ballenger told School Board members during the meeting. “So, we will start moving through that process and see where it lands.”
During his superintendent report, Ballenger also provided “a clarification” regarding a potential random drug testing program being implemented for the 2021-2022 school year.
“There have been some questions about drug testing in the schools. Right now, Warren County Public Schools does not have a drug testing program. We do not have a policy in place. We do not have a program in place,” Ballenger said.
During the School Board’s previous meeting on October 21, Ballenger requested that two board members serve on a committee to evaluate and to develop a possible plan. School Board members Catherine Bower and Ralph Rinaldi volunteered to serve on the committee, and the board voted unanimously to accept their membership on the committee. Other members are also being sought, according to the superintendent.
“If there’s anything to come up from that committee, that would not be implemented until next year after the board would have to, of course, approve it and give time for public comment on such a policy,” said Ballenger. “I just wanted to clarify that we do not have a drug-testing policy in place, but we are going to review one and we can develop one for our school system.”
The School Board members acted on several items related to WCPS spending of CARES Act funds. The board — including School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., and members Kristen Pence, James Wells, Bower, and Rinaldi — unanimously approved (contingent on available funds) all the requested expenditures, which included:
- $200,835.18 for K-5 math textbooks. WCPS Director of Elementary Instruction Lisa Rudacille, who made the WCPS request, said the pandemic has increased the school division’s need for virtual tools to best serve its students. Based on teacher and administrator feedback, she said WCPS opted to adopt the Go Math! series published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for kindergarten through fifth grades.
- $72,775.64 to purchase a one-year digital add-on for AP Physics and Environmental Science and a seven-year digital license for Biology and Chemistry. “Due to the potential for additional funding through CARES, and increased emphasis on virtual instruction and virtual resources, we would like to add a digital component for students taking AP Physics and Environmental Science for one year,” said WCPS Director of Secondary Instruction Alan Fox. “Additionally, we would like to purchase a seven-year digital license for Virginia Miller and Levine Biology and a seven-year digital license for Pearson Chemistry. The Biology and Chemistry purchase also include a class set of textbooks.”
- $75,468 to purchase network firewalls. “Warren County recently increased our network bandwidth to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps),” explained WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant. “In order for WCPS to make full use of the increased bandwidth, we need to purchase new firewalls for our network.” The purchase price includes a spare firewall, as well.
Ballenger also reported that newly ordered tablets for pre-K and kindergarten students are in and have been distributed so these students will have a technology reboot November 9-13. Chromebooks should arrive on Friday, November 6, and they will be distributed next week, so grades one through five will have a reboot November 16-20. Reboots are to get everyone up to speed on the new devices and Schoology program being used online.
The superintendent also said that the division is “moving quickly through” its coronavirus relief funds and has purchased virtual textbooks and hardcovers that are currently being distributed and has ordered temperature scanners and camera support.
Some sample scanners were onsite during the School Board meeting, with one located at the front door of the Government Center and another in the meeting room. The scanners may be used as a standalone item or on a bus. “These can help with allowing a lot of people to come in [the school buildings] at one time,” said Ballenger, noting that more temperatures can be scanned using these tools compared to using a hand-held thermometer. “And because it’s getting a little colder, standing outside and taking temperatures will not be any fun,” he said.
The Virginia High School Leagues (VHSL) released mitigation guidelines for return to participation, reported Ballenger, and schools are now working through them to develop a plan. “We had our first meeting today with athletic directors to discuss what we can and cannot do and they’re working with the other schools within our district to come up with some uniform guidelines that maybe they could all adhere to,” said Ballenger. “But it’s going to be different at each site, I can tell you that right now.” Final plans will be sent to parents as soon as possible, he added.
Ballenger also recognized three Warren County School Board members with awards from the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA), which annually recognizes school board members for their dedication, time, and hard work through the VSBA School Academy. He recognized and presented the VSBA awards to Vice Chairwoman Bower and member Wells, who earned the Certificate of Recognition, and to Chairman Williams, who earned a Certificate of Achievement.
Additionally, Ballenger highlighted two national awards presented by The College Board to local student Gabriel Smith, a Skyline High School senior who received both the 2021 African American Scholar Award for Excellence in Academic Achievement and the 2020-2021 Rural and Small Town Scholar Award for Excellence in Academic Achievement. Smith received both awards at SHS on October 23, said Ballenger, who added, “This is an outstanding accomplishment for Gabe and for Skyline High School.”
In other news, WCPS Assistant Superintendent Melody Sheppard presented the proposed 2021-2022 school year calendar for the board’s consideration. “The assumption for next year is that school will be normal,” Sheppard said. “We are hoping that is going to be the case — the power of positive thinking.”
Developed by committee with at least one representative from each school, key information regarding the proposed calendar is listed below.
- July 27, new teachers arrive, while veteran teachers would return on August 3, 2021.
- August 10, 2021 – First Day of School
- September 6, 2021 – Labor Day holiday
- October 8, 2021 – End of 1st Advisory
- October 11, 2021 – Professional Development Day
- November 2, 2021 – Professional Development Day on Election Day
- November 11, 2021 – Holiday Veterans Day
- November 22 – 26, 2021 – Fall Break – This would be new because attendance on that Tuesday and Wednesday drops off significantly, Sheppard said. However, employees working a 250-day calendar still would be required to work or request vacation time off for those days.
- December 21, 2021 – End of 2nd Advisory/1st Semester (87 days in 1st semester)
- December 22, 2021 – January 4, 2022– Winter Break for Students
- December 22, 2021 – January 2, 2022 – Winter Break for Staff
- January 17, 2022 – Holiday
- February 7 and 8, 2022 – Professional Development Days
- February 21, 2022 – Holiday
- March 14, 2022 – End of 3rd Advisory
- March 21 – March 25, 2022 – Spring Break
- April 15 – April 18, 2022 – Holiday
- April 29, 2022 – Professional Development Day
- May 30, 2022 – Holiday
- June 9, 2022 – Last Day of School
- June 10, 2022 – Professional Development Day
In total, the proposed calendar has six built-in weather make-up days, Sheppard said, and students would not be in school for more than 180 days. “If we do not miss six days due to weather, the days will be taken from the end of the school year,” she added.
Wednesday night was the first reading of the proposed 2021-2022 school calendar. The second reading and discussion will be during the School Board’s November 17 meeting and the recommendation for approval will be at the December 2 meeting. The board meets next this month on a Tuesday because of a conflicting conference that falls on its regularly scheduled Wednesday night meetings.
Watch the rest of the meeting to hear from principals at Diversified Minds/Brighter Futures and the Blue Ridge Technical Center, who reported on some of the events happening at their WCPS centers during this first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
Crime/Court
Suspect in Tolson-Middletown murder investigation arrested
On November 5, 2020, at approximately 11:55 AM, Johnathan Mihokovich was apprehended in Fauquier County, Virginia. Investigators with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office assisted Fauquier County and the U.S. Marshalls office with the arrest.
Mihokovich was wanted on warrants obtained through Frederick County for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of Felony Distribution of a controlled substance. Mihokovich is also the main person of interest in the Homicide of Keith Tolson that occurred in the early morning hours of October 27, 2020. See Related Story
Mihokovich is currently being held at the Fauquier County Detention Center and the investigation into the Homicide of Keith Tolson continues. This is the only information that is being released at this time.
Community Events
Front Royal Kiwanis 64th Annual Pancake Day, drive-thru style
The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal is celebrating its 75 anniversary this year and are committed to holding the annual Pancake Day fundraising event. This event raises significant funds which are put back directly into our community and our schools to help the children of Warren County. Of course, due to the COVID pandemic, a few adjustments have to be made.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will not be allowed to hold our event inside, so the event will be brought to you drive-thru style! You simply pull up with your ticket or cash, and we bring the order out to you! Pancake Day is traditionally an “all you can eat” event, but since we cannot do that this year, we are giving each person a significantly larger order than usual.
- Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020
- Time: 7:00 am – 1:00 pm
- Location: Warren County High School
- Cost: $5.00 – pancakes & sausage with butter and syrup packets
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world One Child and One Community at a time. All proceeds go right back into the community!
Local News
Frederick County Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging (SAAA) sponsors a Halloween Treat Fest in Stephens City
The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging (SAAA) collaborated with the Town of Stephens City to deliver Halloween candy treat bags to home bound clients on Wednesday afternoon, October 28, 2020. The Town of Stephens City donated the candy and Stephens City UMC Pre-school decorated the many treat bags. The Mayor of Stephens City Mike Diaz, Town Manager Mike Majher and Town Police Chief Bill Copp assisted SAAA with the treat bag deliveries.
Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging provides a network of services to senior citizens aged 60 and over in Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren Counties and The City of Winchester. During the pandemic, the need for meals to homebound seniors has increased dramatically. SAAA’s Meals on Wheels currently delivers a five to seven-day supply of meals weekly.
During the pre-pandemic period, the centers were open so seniors could participate in wellness and educational programs, social activities and enjoy a delicious lunch providing 1/3 of the daily nutritional requirement for seniors. Centers are closed during the pandemic, so Senior Center staff members check on their seniors regularly to ensure they are well, safe and see if they have any special needs. Staff members brighten the day of those receiving home-delivered meals by providing do-at-home crafts and other special surprises delivered by their SAAA drivers.
Other services SAAA provides include transportation to medical appointments, In-Home Personal Care, Respite Care and Medicare, Part D insurance counseling.
Volunteers are needed to ride with SAAA drivers to assist delivering meals and for help in the kitchens. For more information or to volunteer or donate, please visit the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging website. See their Facebook page for important information, current activities, programs and services. For meal deliveries or other information, call 540-635-7141.
Local News
The Salvation Army is looking for applicants for COVID Rental Assistance Program
The Salvation Army in Front Royal, Virginia, is offering assistance with rental and mortgage arrearages. To qualify, your arrearage must be related to COVID-19. If you need assistance, please contact the Salvation Army and set up an appointment.
The Salvation Army is located at 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, VA, or you can call 540-635-4020, or you can email Marilyn.Pyles@uss.salvationarmy.org.
You will need to bring the following items to your appointment:
- Proof of income before and after COVID
- Copies of your major bills
- A letter from your landlord or mortgage company showing the amount of your arrearage
Local News
Re-Employing Virginians (REV) funding available to retrain workers suffering from COVID-19-related job losses
“If you have lost your job, or seen a reduction in your hours and paycheck, Virginia’s community colleges want to help you,” said Glenn DuBois, Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System.
The new Re-Employing Virginians (REV) initiative will provide scholarships to eligible individuals to enroll in a workforce or community college program in five essential industries: health care, information technology, skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education.
“Virginians who have been furloughed, had hours reduced, or lost a job because of the pandemic are struggling and wondering what the future holds,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Investing in programs that help people develop skills in high-demand fields is a win for workers, employers, and our economy. As we focus on recovering from the impacts of the global pandemic, the new REV initiative will give Virginians the resources they need to get back on their feet and help ensure that our Commonwealth emerges from this public health crisis even stronger than we were before.”
The initiative will provide one-time REV scholarships of $3,000 to register in a qualifying full-time workforce program and $1,500 to register part-time or in a short-term, noncredit training program. The Virginia Community College System (VCCS) and Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads Local Workforce Development Areas will administer the CARES Act funding for the REV initiative, with $27 million allocated to VCCS for statewide programs and $3 million for the two workforce areas.
“Even with high unemployment rates, many employers are still struggling to find the talent they need in critical sectors,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “The REV scholarships will help close the skills gap between the jobs open and the Virginians in search of a new career path.”
“More than 70 percent of Virginians who have filed for unemployment have some college or less,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “Increasing educational opportunity for those who have recently lost jobs will build resiliency in the commonwealth’s workforce, equip Virginians with the credentials they need to get back to work, and move Virginia closer to our goal of being the best-educated state by 2030.”
“The REV initiative offers you another way into the short-term credential and degree programs that prepare you for a high-demand career,” Chancellor DuBois said. “These opportunities will be more affordable than ever before thanks to these grants, and we look forward to helping individuals and families who want to move forward, beyond the unexpected challenges posed by the pandemic.”
There is an enrollment deadline of Dec. 14, although classes may begin in the spring semester. Visit www.lfcc.edu/rev to learn more.
Local News
Rotary Club of Front Royal establishes Brody Michael Youth Athletic Fund
The Rotary Club of Front Royal has announced the establishment of the “Brody Michael Youth Athletic Fund”. Brody was a Skyline High School freshman, Interact Club member, and traveling basketball player with the Royal Fury when he unexpectedly passed away on October 19, 2020. He is the son of Rotarian Cory Michael and his wife Kristie. This fund will help continue his passion for sports (especially basketball) in our community.
Fund proceeds will be used to help underwrite the costs of Warren County-based youth recreational and travel athletic programs for kids who would otherwise not be able to participate. Warren County-based recreational and travel athletic boards will be able to apply for a matching grant to underwrite the registration and other costs (travel, equipment, uniforms, etc.) for kids who cannot afford the cost of participation.
The scholarship fund will be established through the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. According to immediate Past Club President Bret Hrbek, “This is an excellent way for individuals and businesses to remember Brody and support his passion for athletics by giving other children in the community the opportunity to participate.”
Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible donation should mail donations to Rotary Club of Front Royal, c/o Brody Michael Athletic Fund, P.O. Box 85 Front Royal, Virginia, 22630, or use this link and use the drop down “Brody Michael Youth Athletic Fund”.
(From a release by the Rotary Club of Front Royal)
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph ESE
Humidity: 48%
Pressure: 30.31"Hg
UV index: 3
75/45°F
73/48°F