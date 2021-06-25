School Board Chairman resigns, Board seeks replacement

The Warren County School Board held a special meeting on June 24, 2021, to discuss the vacancy on the School Board created when Arnold M. Williams Jr., resigned last week who will be moving out of his district.

The School Board approved the following advertisement for the appointment for a replacement to serve on the Board until the November election. The School Board has 45 days to find a replacement or the matter will be decided by the Court.

School Board Member Vacancy, North River Election District Warren County, Virginia

The County School Board of Warren has a vacancy created by the June 20, 2021, resignation of the North River District School Board member. Qualified voters of the North River District in Warren County who may be interested in seeking appointment for the position are encouraged to apply. Applicants must submit a Statement of Interest not to exceed 300 words and a resume to Clerk, Warren County School Board, 210 North Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630 or by e-mail at rballentine@wcps.k12.va.us no later than 4:00 p.m. on July 16, 2021.

The School Board will hold another special meeting at 6 p.m. on July 19 for the purpose of interviewing and selecting a replacement for the North River School Board seat.

Royal Examiner has heard there are already several North River residents interested in running for the seat. Those interested will need to contact Carol Tobin, Voter Registrar –Director of Elections & General Registrar.

There will also be three seats available for the School Board in 2022 in the Fork, North River, and Happy Creek District.