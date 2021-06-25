Local News
School Board Chairman resigns, Board seeks replacement
The Warren County School Board held a special meeting on June 24, 2021, to discuss the vacancy on the School Board created when Arnold M. Williams Jr., resigned last week who will be moving out of his district.
The School Board approved the following advertisement for the appointment for a replacement to serve on the Board until the November election. The School Board has 45 days to find a replacement or the matter will be decided by the Court.
School Board Member Vacancy, North River Election District Warren County, Virginia
The County School Board of Warren has a vacancy created by the June 20, 2021, resignation of the North River District School Board member. Qualified voters of the North River District in Warren County who may be interested in seeking appointment for the position are encouraged to apply. Applicants must submit a Statement of Interest not to exceed 300 words and a resume to Clerk, Warren County School Board, 210 North Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630 or by e-mail at rballentine@wcps.k12.va.us no later than 4:00 p.m. on July 16, 2021.
The School Board will hold another special meeting at 6 p.m. on July 19 for the purpose of interviewing and selecting a replacement for the North River School Board seat.
Royal Examiner has heard there are already several North River residents interested in running for the seat. Those interested will need to contact Carol Tobin, Voter Registrar –Director of Elections & General Registrar.
There will also be three seats available for the School Board in 2022 in the Fork, North River, and Happy Creek District.
Front Royal Rotary elects new president
Katie McIntyre Tewell of Linden will be sworn in Friday, June 25, as the 2021-22 president of the Rotary Club of Front Royal. The passing of the gavel ceremony will take place at the Shenandoah Golf and Country Club.
Tewell was an inaugural member of the then Linden Rotary Club (now the Warren County Rotary Club) in 2005, transferring six years later to the Rotary Club of Front Royal where she has been one of the top money-earners for the club that dishes out up to $160,000 a year to a score of local non-profits and high school students who excel in the classroom and in sports.
For example, she was co-chair of the annual scholarship golf tournament for three years, raising some $50,000 over the period, as well as co-chair of the “Half Lit” golf tournament, another top money raiser. She is currently in her fifth year on the Rotary board, saying she is “excited for my upcoming year as president.”
Derrick Leasure will hand over the gavel during a full-house luncheon where, traditionally, all past presidents of the club are invited to participate in the investiture.
Valley Health new Warren Memorial Hospital opens to patients
Valley Health announces the opening of the beautiful, new Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, VA.
The Emergency Department opened its doors on June 23, 2021, at 6 a.m., and inpatients were moved with care from the old to the new facility by Valley Medical Transport.
The first patient to cross the threshold of the new hospital was William C. Trenary, III, a Warren County native and lifelong farmer whose father helped raise funds for the now-former hospital, which opened in 1951. He is especially pleased with the view from his new room.
In addition to spectacular views and private patient rooms, the $100 million medical campus is fully wired for advanced care and features to enhance patient, family, and staff communication and safety. A 2.5-mile walking trail will be a convenient therapy venue for rehab patients and a wellness destination for staff, visiting families, and community members.
Inpatient and outpatient services at the new Warren Memorial Hospital on Valley Health Way are operational except surgical services, which will resume early next week.
Physician practices will relocate to the adjoining medical building in the coming weeks.
For more information, visit valleyhealthlink.com/newwmh.
Annual Independence Day Fireworks return to 4-H Center
On June 22, 2021, the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center announced that their annual Independence Weekend Fireworks Festival is returning to its normal time over the 4th of July Weekend. After postponement to Labor Day weekend in 2020, the annual celebration that can easily draw thousands to the 4-H Center will take place this year on Friday, July 2nd, with festivities beginning at 6:00 PM and fireworks set to launch just after dusk.
“Last year’s event, despite being postponed into September, was a great success. I heard from several spectators that felt last year’s fireworks were the best they’d ever seen at the 4-H Center. We’re excited to have the same vendor again this year for what should be an even better show. We’re also excited to welcome back the American Legion Community Band for another fantastic performance,” said 4-H Center Executive Director Jeremy Stanford on the decision.
The event will once again feature live patriotic music from the American Legion Community Band, food and dessert trucks, a 50/50 drawing, and a professional fireworks display. The event costs are borne entirely by the 4-H Center, so while the event is free to the public, 4-H Center Board members will be accepting donations at the gate (suggested $5-$10/vehicle) and corporate sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information, please contact Jeremy Stanford at jstanford@vt.edu.
(Press Release)
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Fowler’s Toad
Toad-ally Awesome Recovery Story!
This Fowler’s Toad was found at Shenandoah River State Park with a right tibia fracture and multiple lacerations. Luckily he was stable enough for surgery on the day of admission. Prior to surgery, this toad was given a dilute betadine soak to help clean the wounds prior to flushing, debridement and closure.
We use a combination of injectable and gas anesthetics for surgical procedures on these small animals. Once under general anesthesia (and with pain medications and antibiotics on board), our veterinarian was able to clean and close the wounds and stabilize the tibia fracture.
The wounds were closed and the leg splinted to itself to stabilize the tibia fracture. The tibia fracture and lacerations have healed well since surgery and this patient was soon able to move around well and comfortably.
This patient was able to be released a few days ago. We’re thrilled to be able to get this little guy home!
Outgoing president distributes a final round of Front Royal Rotary awards
In his penultimate meeting as president of the Rotary Club of Front Royal, Derrick Leisure presented another $7,600 in gifts to eight non-profits and announced that a recent annual golf tournament for the club’s scholarship winners had sent $15,000 to the bank for next year’s group of high school applicants.
At the June 18 meeting, Leisure also singled out a group of fellow Rotarians for personal thanks, including next year’s president, Katie McIntyre, who partnered with Ken Evans on the successful golf tournament project last month.
Leisure steps down Friday, June 25, during a special luncheon function at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Remaining in Leisure’s bucket list of successful applicants for funds were Warren County DARE program, $500; Warren County Little League softball, $100; Blue Ridge Arts Council, $1,000; Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP, $500; Samuel’s Library, $1,000; Warren County Educational Endowment, $1,000; Warren Heritage Society, $1,000; and United Way of Front Royal/Warren County, $2,500.
A community’s musical sub-culture rallies around one of its own
It was a musical and social community coming together in support of one of its own on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021, at Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Virginia Beer Museum. The father and long-time musical fixture at the center of the event was James Vaughan, drummer in a series of family-grounded bands over four decades based out of Front Royal. Vaughan, whose current band is Aftershock with brother Duane (aka Dewey), daughter Reno, cousin Dean Smith, guitarist Doug Hess, and Lenny Barnhart on the chessboard, vocals and keyboards, is recovering from a series of two strokes suffered April 30.
Sunday’s benefit show, silent auctions and other fundraising efforts featuring what was advertised as a dozen musical acts, give or take, was to help defer medical costs associated with James’ stroke. But even more so as the event billed “Front Royal’s Woodstock” progressed from 1 p.m. to slightly after 9 p.m., it seemed an expression of affection and concern for an integral part of the local musical arts community.
“This is like a high school reunion, except with people you WANT to hang out with,” was one description of the myriad familiar faces with perhaps a few more years on them than the last time you encountered them on or off stage.
James brother Dewey made a point of thanking all the involved musicians for the time, talent and energy they contributed to the event. He also acknowledged the large turnout of friends, fans and patrons that made the fundraising aspect what he called “very successful”. Included among those friends and patrons Caterer Will Bryan of “So Mote it Beef” also provided exquisite beef brisket at no charge, with cash contributions going to the fundraising effort for his brother, Dewey noted.
