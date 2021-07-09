Local News
School Board declines transgender policy updates for WCPS
The Warren County School Board this week voted against updating anti-discrimination policy updates specific to transgender students during its regular meeting on Wednesday, July 7, but the issue isn’t over despite resounding opposition to the policy updates from numerous Warren County residents.
In an email sent to the Royal Examiner on Thursday night, School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower explained that the board wants to ensure that all policies meet state and federal law and that they also are in the best interest of WCPS students and staff, as well as the community.
“The decision to not approve these policies… allows us time to review all policies and procedures and to take into account the concerns of students, parents, and community members,” she wrote.
Following almost an hour of comments from roughly 18 speakers during the board’s community participation segment in which they urged members not to accept the policy updates, Bower and School Board members Ralph Rinaldi, Kristen Pence, and James Wells voted 4-0 to decline including the May 2021 Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Policy Updates in the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Policy Manual. WCPS staff had recommended approval of the policy updates in Virginia Code Sections 22.1-23.3 regarding the treatment and policies related to transgender students.
Specifically, the code says: “The Department of Education shall develop and make available to each school board model policies concerning the treatment of transgender students in public elementary and secondary schools that address common issues regarding transgender students in accordance with evidence-based best practices and include information, guidance, procedures, and standards relating to 1. Compliance with applicable nondiscrimination laws; and 6. Protection of student privacy and the confidentiality of sensitive information,” among other provisions.
Item number one calls for Virginia school boards to comply with existing non-discrimination laws by providing transgender students with access to bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity. Item number six, according to several speakers, allows schools to be privy to information such as when students self-identify as transgender in school, but deems that information confidential and are not required to alert or notify their parents/guardians.
“That is literally a ploy to pit our children against us as noted in the Communist Manifesto,” said Front Royal speaker Amber Morris, citing item six in Va. Code Sec. 22.1-23.3. “So, I come to you all with compassion and faith that you’ll make the right decision tonight.
“Your duty is to vote according to those who elected you,” said Morris, a mom of three WCPS students and a candidate running in a November special election to fill a vacant seat on the Front Royal Town Council. And she said that policies already adopted by the School Board include “sufficient practices in Warren County that protect these misguided and confused children about which restroom or changing room they desire to use.”
Front Royal resident Melanie Salins agreed, telling School Board members that the existing WCPS policies for transgender students are sufficient, and policy updates are not required and that by voting yes for the updates, the School Board would be “laying the groundwork to force Warren County to follow” the state’s rules.
“Stand up for what is right, no matter what threats the state makes,” Salins urged the School Board members.
Gary Gillispie of Front Royal, a sitting Front Royal Town Council member who said he was speaking not as an elected official but as a father with a child attending WCPS, stated that he also opposed Va. Code Sec. 22.1-23.3 because “it is not good for our children.”
“Why turn the cart over for just a few?” Gillispie asked, adding that while there may be repercussions from the state, such as withholding funding, the School Board should consider creating a separate bathroom for transgender students “instead of making all of our children conform to this” policy update.
Another Town official, Matthew Tederick, Business Development Project Manager and Front Royal’s former interim town manager and former interim mayor, also voice opposition to the policy updates.
“The liberal agenda that is being pushed by the federal government and the state government and the VEA [Virginia Education Association] does not belong in Warren County,” which is 72 percent conservative, said Tederick. “It’s time for us to control our own destiny and our own agenda in Warren County. It’s never wrong to do right, and I’m asking you to do right tonight.”
Several speakers also expressed general concerns about students being transgender.
“The evil Democrat-controlled state government run by a racist governor… is requiring you all to bow down to their insanity,” Front Royal resident Mark Egger told School Board members, noting that in his opinion, “human beings do not have a gender; human beings have a sex — either male or female. To pretend otherwise is anti-biology and anti-science. And yet you all are going to vote here tonight to pretend that a boy can be a girl and vice versa.”
Once the School Board members took up their action agenda items and voted unanimously against including the VSBA policy updates in the WCPS Policy Manual, there were whoops, cheers, hollers, and a standing ovation for them from the audience.
When asked about the legal ramifications and/or funding consequences the board’s decision might have on the school division, Bower answered: “We are unsure at this time. We will have a better understanding once we have had the chance to speak with legal counsel.”
Bower added that WCPS adheres to all state and federal laws, and school boards across Virginia “have until the start of school to ensure that either current policies meet the intent of the law or to adopt new policies.”
“As you may know,” Bower wrote in her email, “boards across the Commonwealth are dealing with many issues related to new laws and guidance. Our board wants to ensure that our policies and procedures meet the needs of our students, parents, and community as a whole.
“Additionally, we were informed by our attorney about pending litigation, and we felt it was prudent to hold off on any vote,” she wrote.
To watch the School Board’s July 7 meeting in its entirety, go online here.
Winchester SPCA Admission Center: Please make an appointment before admitting a pet
The Winchester SPCA admission center is open Tuesday – Friday, 10am -4pm, and weekends 12-4pm by appointment. The Winchester SPCA has a contract with Winchester City and accepts owned animals, stray dogs, and cats/kittens that are injured or otherwise compromised from within the Winchester city limits. Owned pets are also accepted from residents of Frederick and Clarke Counties as space allows. Valid ID is required.
Please call 540-662-8616 to make an appointment, as it is imperative the shelter is prepared for your pet. When the admission center is full, it means there are no available kennels. The shelter believes that pets deserve a safe place to stay while they wait for a new home. Owners help save lives by waiting. While owners wait, the SPCA helps them work with their pet on behavioral problems, reach out to their own support network for rehoming options, and will offer to do a courtesy post on the shelter’s social media.
The shelter understands that every situation is unique and will always accept a pet that is in immediate need or danger.
Vehicle collision with power pole disrupts power on Front Royal’s northside
A vehicle colliding with a power and phone line pole late Wednesday afternoon, July 7, on North Royal Avenue near its intersection with 12th Street resulted in lost power to over 800 Town utility customers, particularly on the Front Royal’s northside. Power was restored to all customers shortly after 11 p.m. However, North Royal Avenue and 14th Street remained closed to traffic until about 1 a.m., according for the Front Royal Police Department.
The below photo of repair work extending into the evening was found on the Town of Front Royal Facebook page Thursday afternoon with the following message:
“Have you ever seen anything like this picture from last night’s emergency pole replacement & power outage?
“We truly cannot say enough good things about our amazing, hardworking Line Crew. Talk about long hours, away from family, in dangerous conditions – but we can ALWAYS count on these guys to do what needs to be done.
“Please join us in giving them a much deserved THANK YOU!”
Town Electric Department Director David Jenkins said the accident involving a southbound vehicle at Arby’s on the 1200 block of North Royal Avenue, was reported at 5:15 p.m. Initially power was lost to 830 Town utility customers. The above-referenced work by Front Royal Electric Department Line Crews saw power restored to all but 150 customers by 6:45 p.m. At 9:10 p.m. the count of those without power was down to 40, with power restored to all customers by 11:05 p.m., Jenkins told Royal Examiner. In addition to his department’s line crews, Jenkins gave a shout-out to the Public Works Department and Town Police for their assistance at the scene throughout the repair and replacement work.
FRPD Captain and Public Information Officer Crystal Cline verified a 5:17 p.m. call on the accident at the at Arby’s at 1204 North Royal Avenue involving a Silver 2006 KIA Sport SUV with two occupants, a female driver and male occupant. The driver was identified as Sharyn Doffermire, the passenger as Keith Milburn.
Cline reported that Doffermire was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, while Milburn was checked at the scene by EMS responders from Warren County Fire & Rescue.
A second vehicle was listed as involved when following the KIA SUV as the accident occurred, it struck downed power lines causing minor damage to the hood of the vehicle.
FRPD Master Police Officer E. Rosemeck is investigating the crash. Other officers at the scene conducted traffic control until all electrical issues were resolved, as noted above, around 1 a.m. According to FRPD all information on the accident will be sent to the Town Attorney to determine if charges will be placed.
Hazardous Weather Outlook for our area west of Elsa’s northward path
Thursday morning, July 8, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall issued the following report on potential weather impacts as Tropical Storm Elsa tracks up the northeast after its landfall along the northern Gulf Coast of Florida midweek. And while impacts were projected as minimal on Tuesday, by Thursday we were considered in a “be on the watch Outlook” area for possibly more severe than normal wind and rain as Elsa heads for Virginia’s eastern coastline maintaining its “tropical cyclone” counterclockwise spin. Below is Farrall’s updated weather report for the coming seven days in its entirety:
Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to track up the East Coast and maintain tropical cyclone conditions in our region through early tomorrow afternoon:
As of 5:10 AM EDT Thursday, July 8, 2021:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of eastern West Virginia, northern and central Virginia, and central and western Maryland.
DAY ONE: Today and Tonight
A severe storm with locally damaging wind gusts is possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated instance of flooding is possible as well.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN: Friday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 14
There is a slight severe storm threat for Sunday and Monday. Scattered severe storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours each day.
WCSO firearm arrest leads to multiple drug charges
On July 4, 2021, Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an individual, identified as Eric Anthony Capps, 29-years-old, of Winchester was currently in Warren County and was in possession of a stolen firearm.
During the ensuing investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a location in Warren County. Before executing the search warrant, further investigation revealed that Capps had moved to a second location, also in Warren County. Deputy J.D. Rima located the suspect driving a vehicle on N. Royal Avenue, and a traffic stop was conducted. As a result of the traffic stop, the stolen firearm was located, and a second search warrant was obtained. Both search warrants were then executed, resulting in the location and seizure of the following:
- Approximately 137 grams of methamphetamine (street value of $16,440.00)
- Approximately $2000 U.S. Currency
- Digital scales and packaging material consistent with narcotics sales
Capps was arrested and transported to RSW Regional Jail, where he was charged with the following and held without bond:
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Grand Larceny
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Convicted Felon
This investigation was the result of coordinated efforts between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Division, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the community as we continue to combat drug trafficking in Warren County and the Shenandoah Valley.
This incident is another example that highlights the collaboration between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the community as we aim to protect and serve the public by locating and arresting individuals involved in dangerous criminal activity. Anyone with information related to drug activity in Warren County in encouraged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 635-4128.
Independence Day holiday traffic crashes claim ten lives in Virginia
Virginia is experiencing a disturbing trend on its roadways – increased traffic crash fatalities – with the state on pace to have another unfortunate increase in 2021. Preliminary reports indicate 10 individuals died in traffic crashes on Virginia highways during the July 4 holiday statistical counting period that began at 12:01 a.m. July 2, 2021 and concluded at midnight July 5, 2021. Four of the crashes involved motorcycles and a fifth was an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Since Jan. 1, 2021 through July 7, 2021, preliminary reports indicate 399 lives have been lost to traffic crashes in Virginia, compared to 395 during the same time period in 2020.
The 10 fatal crashes occurred in the counties of Botetourt, Campbell, Chesterfield, Essex, Fairfax, Mecklenburg, Patrick and Stafford and the City of Newport News. The fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in the counties of Botetourt, Essex, Fairfax and Stafford. The Patrick County crash involved the ATV.
“Virginia State Police substantially increased our presence on Virginia roadways this past weekend, and yet, we still have people flaunting the safety of others on the road by driving at excessive speeds and under the influence,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We are at the height of the summer travel season, which is why we need every Virginian committed to being a safe, responsible driver. Please put as much attention into driving, buckling up and complying with speed limits as you do with planning your summer getaway. You and Virginia’s safety depend on it.”
During the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort’s (C.A.R.E.) four-day statistical counting period, Virginia troopers arrested 61 drunk drivers. In addition, state troopers cited 4,025 speeders and 1,434 reckless drivers, and issued 510 citations to individuals for failing to obey the law and buckle up. During the holiday statistical counting period, Virginia State Police responded to a total 669 traffic crashes statewide and assisted 1,550 disabled/stranded motorists. Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
For more information on traffic safety and how to keep Virginia “Moving Toward Zero Roadway Deaths,” go to www.tzdva.org.
July 6 stabbing incident may have been latest chapter in domestic violence saga
A late-night tip of a possible stabbing in the area of Royal Arms Apartments on East Criser Road early Tuesday morning, July 6, may, not only have saved a man’s life but revealed the most recent chapter in a history of domestic violence involving the victim. According to a warrant for “Malicious Wounding” issued against 33-year-old Tiffany Lynne Taylor, responding Front Royal Police Officer R. D. Lowry found a man walking with a female, later identified as Taylor. Asked if he “was okay” by the officer, the man, later identified as 26-year-old Clayton M. Williams, responded, “I’m good.”
However, Officer Lowry noticed the man, who was walking with his hand on his back, stumble. As Lowry exited his patrol car, the male fell to the ground, at which point the officer noticed blood on his hand. After raising William’s shirt, a stab wound was verified visually by the officer. Based on information from two eyewitnesses and a subsequent statement from Williams that Taylor had stabbed him, Taylor was taken into custody.
FRPD’s weekly arrest report cites Taylor’s arrest at 3:13 a.m. According to the RSW Jail website, she was booked into RSW at 3:25 a.m. Her address is listed as 405 East Criser Road, apartment 203. That is the same address listed for the victim, Clayton Marquis Williams, who is listed in the FRPD arrest report as being charged at 4:39 a.m. that same morning with “an Other Authority Arrest”.
According to the RSW website, Clayton Marquis Williams was booked on a “Violation of a Protective Order” charge at 5:17 a.m., Tuesday morning, July 6. He is listed as released at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.
But unlike Taylor, according to the jail website, July 6 was not Williams’s first booking into RSW. A search of the RSW website indicated 7 bookings dating from September 2015 to 2021, with the last one prior to his July 6 arrest, listed on June 2, 2021. Just five weeks before he was allegedly stabbed by Taylor, with whom he shares the 405 East Criser Road address, Williams was charged with the last of five “Simple Assault against a Family Member” charges ranging over the past couple of years. The arresting agency on that June 2, 2021, charge is listed as Shenandoah 171.
In addition to the domestic violence charges, Williams had one charge of the Sale of Schedule I or II Narcotics (2016 case status – charge null prossed) and one “Strangulation Resulting in Bodily Harm” (2015 case status – guilty, with the execution of the entire sentence postponed/suspended).
Tiffany Taylor has a hearing scheduled on her Malicious Wounding/Stabbing with the intent charge on the 9 a.m. docket of Warren County General District Court on August 19.
