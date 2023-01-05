Local News
School Board gets its ducks in a row for 2023
The Warren County School Board, during its organizational meeting on Wednesday, January 4, re-elected leadership, made committee appointments and named several Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) staff to positions that will support the board this year.
School Board members Kristen Pence and Ralph Rinaldi will again serve as chair and vice chair, respectively, of the board for 2023.
Following a motion by Rinaldi and a second by board member Melanie Salins, the board voted 4-0 to re-elect Pence to lead them, with members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, Rinaldi, and Salins voting yea. Rinaldi was re-elected following a motion by Salins, a second by Funk, and another unanimous round of yes votes from Funk, Lo, Pence, and Salins.
“I’m looking forward to working with all of us again,” Rinaldi said during his report, adding that he hopes to get the school division’s budget “squared away” this year. “Wish us all a lot of luck on that one,” he said.
Regarding committee duties, Funk and Lo again were appointed as the 2023 Warren County School Board representatives on the Budget Committee; Rinaldi and Salins were appointed as the 2023 board representatives on the Building Committee; and Pence again will represent the School Board on the Mountain Vista Governor’s School Board for the calendar year 2023. All committee assignments received unanimous approval.
Additionally, three WCPS staff were recommended by WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger and then unanimously appointed by board members to support the School Board this year.
They are WCPS Technology Director Tim Grant, who will serve as Clerk of the Warren County School Board; WCPS Instructional Technology Coordinator Douglas Stefnoski, who has been appointed as Deputy Clerk of the School Board; and WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction George “Buck” Smith, who serves as the designee of the superintendent to attend meetings of the School Board in the absence or inability of the superintendent to attend. Their terms expire on December 31.
In unanimously accepting the consent agenda, the School Board voted to authorize that an advertisement is posted announcing a public hearing on the fiscal year 2024 budget at the board’s February 1 meeting with the understanding that if this meeting must be canceled, then the public hearing will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Meeting Room at 465 West 15th Street in Front Royal, VA.
During the community participation segment of the board’s regular meeting, Ressie Jeffries Elementary School Principal Nina Helmick (above at podium) accepted the December 2022 Attendance Award from Ballenger. She brought along several students who had exemplary attendance, as well as Assistant Principal Megan Bradley and School Counselor Kristin Frankel, to accept the award.
Warren County Middle School also received an attendance award last month, while E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School received a Most Improved Attendance Award for December 2022.
“School attendance is essential to academic success,” Ballenger told the board. “Research shows that missing as little as two days every month, or 10 percent of the school year, can have a negative impact on students.”
The School Board, during each regularly scheduled monthly meeting this year, will continue to recognize schools that have the highest attendance rates at the elementary and secondary levels, and an attendance flag will be displayed at the selected schools each month in observance of their achievement.
Also, during the community participation segment, Warren County Middle School Principal Amy Gubler recognized science teacher Cynthia Rutherford for saving the life of a student who was choking during breakfast on December 2, 2022. Rutherford performed the abdominal thrust to clear the child’s throat. The student was later examined and found to be fine by the school nurse.
“As you can imagine, this entire episode was extremely scary for everyone involved,” Gubler told the School Board. “Thanks to Mrs. Rutherford’s quick actions, the student safely went on with his day.”
Principal Gubler said she shared the story for two reasons: to thank Rutherford and to remind all staff that each is vitally important in students’ lives. “Please don’t ever forget how important the work is that you do every day,” Gubler said.
Action Agenda
The School Board voted on several items during its Wednesday meeting, including unanimously adopting the board’s 2023 meeting calendar, which posts regular meetings for the first Wednesday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. rather than at 7 p.m. Work sessions will be held on the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Among other actions, the board also unanimously approved: the fiscal year 2024 budget calendar, a resolution authorizing that bills are paid in emergency situations and during months with only one School Board meeting; another resolution authorizing the superintendent to issue contracts; and a $94,320 contract award to Document Solutions Inc. for the lease of the copiers at Warren County High School.
Another unanimous decision by the board authorizes WCPS to accept the School Improvement Grant in the amount of $150,000 to pay for services detailed in the American Institutes for Research proposal to support Skyline Middle School with improving the academic outcomes for students with disabilities. The superintendent is also authorized to request an additional appropriation of $150,000 from the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
The School Board’s next meeting is on Wednesday, January 18, at 5:30 p.m. for a work session.
Click here to view the board’s January 4 meeting in its entirety.
Local News
FRWRC accepting applications for 2023 Dare to Dream grants
Applications are now being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2023 Dare to Dream grants. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams come true. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $,1000 grant.
The Dare to Dream grants are available to women living and/or working in Warren County, ages 18 years and older, not currently enrolled in high school. Application deadline is January 13, 2023. Recipients will be announced in March 2023.
Begun in 1999, the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center grant programs have provided 191 grants totaling more than $142,000 to empower women and girls in Warren County. Former grant recipients have not only gone to finish their educations and start successful businesses, but these grants have also helped them gain confidence in their goals, strengthen their families and contribute to our entire community.
If you have a dream or know a Warren County woman in your life who has a dream and needs financial support to make it happen, this is your opportunity.
Applications are available now at Samuel’s Public Library or download the application form at www.FRWRC.org or by calling or emailing the FRWRC office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 26-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $142,000 in grants and scholarships to 191 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC.
Support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center: www.frwrc.org/donate.
Crime/Court
After adjustments, judge accepts Legal resolution to ATV accident that left 7-year-old dead
After an initial rejection of a plea agreement compromise satisfactory to all concerned parties present for a December 30th pre-trial suppression motion hearing, including the victims’ father, Jonathan Clatterbuck representing both parents, Judge Clark A. Ritchie accepted a re-worked agreement that would see All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) operator Jerrell Stanton Leadman Jr. accept 3 months of incarceration with 4-years-and-9-months of a 5-year sentence suspended in the wake of a guilty plea to a Felony Involuntary Manslaughter charge. Leadman, 62, originally faced lesser Felony Reckless Child Endangerment and Abuse charges in the death of seven-year-old Olivia Grace Clatterbuck on August 10, 2021. Her four-year-old brother Roman suffered non-fatal injuries in the ATV accident, which occurred when Leadman lost control of the ATV on wet ground, which rolled over, striking Olivia’s head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
As noted in a recent Royal Examiner story by Norma Jean Shaw, neither child was wearing a helmet or other safety gear at the time of the accident; and other potential evidence indicated Leadman admitted to state police investigators at the scene to having consumed some alcohol over the course of the day prior to the accident. However, a sobriety test was not administered until about 12 hours after the accident. That test showed Leadman slightly (.05%) below the legal blood/alcohol limit of .08%.
An earlier plea agreement offered by the Commonwealth under the stewardship of former Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nick Manthos was rejected by Judge Daryl Funk. In a victim impact statement to the court at that time, Olivia’s father, Jonathan Clatterbuck, argued against that plea deal being accepted after not being consulted by the prosecution on its content, which included no time served on the lesser charges of reckless child endangerment and abuse. During Friday’s hearing, Ilona White handled the case for the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. In presenting the agreement to the court, she told the judge that Olivia’s father was present representing both his and Olivia’s mother’s interest.
Olivia’s parents, Jonathan Clatterbuck and Amber Cooke, are separated, and Olivia was in her mother’s custody at the time of the fatal accident. According to Olivia’s dad, Leadman is Amber Cooke’s ex-step-father rather than the children’s grandfather, as had been reported. A still-grieving Cooke was not present for Friday’s hearing, apparently unable to face the legal discussion surrounding the circumstance of her daughter’s death. The family being able to “move on” from legal aspects of Olivia’s death was cited as one supporting factor for the revisited plea offer.
Again called to offer a victim impact perspective, Jonathan Clatterbuck first read a statement from Olivia’s mother. That statement noted the “severe consequences” from “mistakes that were made” leading up to the accident. Before giving his own perspective, Clatterbuck observed, “She’s more polite than me.” Clatterbuck was sometimes scathing in his assessment of Leadman’s role in his children’s lives when they were with their mother, berating him for saying he played a “grandfather’s” role in their lives. It was noted during the hearing that Olivia’s brother Roman, 4 at the time of the accident, is receiving counseling for the emotional consequences of experiencing and witnessing his big sister’s death.
“Don’t say you loved those kids, that’s obviously not the case,” a father still struggling with the premature loss of his 7-year-old child told Leadman from the witness box. However, asked by the judge following his victim impact testimony if he was “okay with” the offered agreement, Clatterbuck responded, “Yes, sir,” adding he did not believe jail time was necessary in the wake of what all involved or impacted agree was a “tragic accident.” Clatterbuck told the court that “jailhouse justice” could potentially result in a death sentence for Clatterbuck were he to be incarcerated, and word got out that he had been responsible for the death of a child without details of the accidental circumstance of that death, perhaps coming to light behind bars.
But in rejecting the initially offered agreement, Judge Ritchie in from Rockingham County, in the wake of Judge Funk’s initial plea agreement rejection disqualifying him from the case, said he believed: “The community deserves the right to decide if this was a crime or not” and whether guideline terms of incarceration from none with lengthy probation to six months in jail, should be applied.
Judge Ritchie’s initial rejection of the agreement led to a flurry of negotiations between prosecutor White and defense counsel Beau Bassler and between Bassler and his client before the amended plea agreement was presented to the judge in his chambers. Originally, the entire 5-year sentence would have been suspended.
During the recess, when these negotiations between the prosecution and defense counsels were taking place, we asked Jonathan Clatterbuck if he was, in fact, satisfied with a no-incarceration outcome for the man who accidentally killed his child.
“Yes, that’s all we ever wanted – for him to take responsibility – and he is there in that agreement that’s up there,” Olivia’s dad replied of Leadman’s guilty plea to the higher Felony Involuntary Manslaughter charge and its threat of 5 years of incarceration hanging over the defendant’s head should be make another bad judgment call that might endanger others.
When the judge returned to the bench with the newly amended plea agreement containing the three months of incarceration, with 4-years-and-9-months of suspended time, and two years of supervised probation followed by another two years of unsupervised probation, he observed: “These are tragic facts and circumstances … and I will note the defendant shows accountability,” before adding that he would accept the amended agreement.
Near the end of a long list of circumstances and the defendant’s understanding of those circumstances and potential consequences of his guilty plea to Involuntary Manslaughter with the balance of a 5-year sentence hanging over his head upon his release after 3 months in jail, Judge Ritchie asked Leadman if he was pleading guilty because he was, in fact, guilty.
“Yes sir,” Leadman replied solemnly. Asked if he had anything to add prior to the judge’s ruling on acceptance of his plea, Leadman said, “I’m so sorry we’re here in court … no one knows how bad I feel – I deal with this every day … I understand how Mr. Clatterbuck feels …” after which Judge Ritchie accepted Leadman’s guilty plea and the above-stated terms. In addition to the 3 months incarceration at RSW Jail and the balance of the suspended sentence looming should he violate any terms of his four years of probation and other limits on his lifestyle, including no gun possession or alcohol consumption, Leadman was also prohibited from further contact with Roman Clatterbuck as Olivia’s younger brother struggles to cope with what he experienced on August 10, 2021, in witnessing the violent, if accidental, death of his big sister.
At the request of the defense, the judge allowed Leadman to report for his incarceration on January 24, when a jury trial on the case was scheduled to begin. His attorney Beau Bassler also assisted his client following the adjournment of the 2 p.m. hearing at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon in reporting to the parole office to set up those circumstances beginning immediately as his 3-month incarceration looms less than a month away.
Local News
Front Royal’s Animal Shelter looks back on successful year as Precious looks forward to finding a home
We visited the county Humane Society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter on Progress Drive a few days before New Year’s, principally to meet Precious, the shelter’s longest term resident. Precious has been at the shelter for two years, followed next by a white pit bull terrier named Neko, who just yesterday appeared to be getting lucky – a potential adopter was in the building! Neko had been waiting a year for his luck to change. We hope that it did.
Meanwhile, in her final “Shelter Tails” newsletter of the year, Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) Executive Director Meghan Bowers listed many of the year’s successes, along with verbally worrying about a backlog of dogs being returned to the shelter as the Covid crisis becomes less virulent. Nationwide, thousands of dogs that provided comfort for Covid shut-ins apparently became dispensable as the crisis devolved. Many adopters in Warren County were among them. Bowers used the word “horrible” in describing the situation this put her no-kill shelter in. With every one of its 35 dog pens now occupied, Bowers is forced to open a waiting list for those wanting to return their dogs, leaning heavily on volunteers who are providing temporary homes for the returnees.
“It’s not a good situation, and I worry about it,” Bowers told us.
On the bright side as noted above, Bowers provided a “winter newsletter” providing highlights of the year past, and publicized local fundraising events for 2023, one of which, the fourth annual Polar Plunge, is scheduled just over a week away (January 7). For information, particularly if you’re up for a cold, cold dip in a local lake or sponsorship of someone else’s, call 540-635-4734. The event has raised some $10,000 in past years and launches several high-end fundraising events during upcoming months.
Maintaining the shelter’s no-kill status earned a “WOO HOO” from Bowers as she pointed to the November opening of the already popular thrift store in Front Royal, as well as the downtown spay/neuter clinic that over its first full year of operation completed more than 3,200 successful surgeries on dogs and cats.
She also gave a shout-out to Shear Elegance Pet Boutique that grooms all shelter pets that are in need of a little clean up. “They have worked more miracles than I can count and treat the animals like they are their own,” Bowers said.
Also listed in the newsletter is the late year, sold out “Tails and Ales” event that raised more than $12,000.
To conclude our shelter visit, we wished all of the caged animals, along with the shelter staff, a “Happy New Year”, and visited Precious in her pen, offering her hope that very soon a new and caring family will take her in. Precious, unfortunately upon arrival, was “terrified and defensive and uncomfortable meeting new people.” But today she has blossomed, does well with other dogs, is playful and super-energetic – in greeting us she jumped three feet high from a sitting position! – and would make someone an excellent walking companion. Let’s hear a “WOO HOO” for Precious to greet the year 2023!
Local News
Turnmeyer Galleries rebrands for growth
Turnmeyer Galleries, a unique shopping destination along Main Street in Front Royal, announced Thursday that the business would be going through a rebranding to the name Turnmeyers.
“We are moving our business into a state for future growth locally and nationally through e-commerce and future brick and mortar growth. We always strive to pay very close attention to our customers and by doing so our business has grown and adapted over the last three years. To continue to be able to adapt and grow, we have decided that now is the right time to rebrand.”
– Scott and Pam Turnmeyer, Owners
The rebranding began on December 29, 2022 with their website and social media platforms. You will see that continue into 2023 both online and in store as signage and other changes are made. Their web address of www.turnmeyergalleries.com will continue to work, but they have now added www.turnmeyers.com to their online shopping site, so either can be utilized.
Turnmeyers moved into what was Jean’s Jewelers, who moved to the Martin Shopping Center in 2020. Their address is 407b East Main Street and they are located directly across from the Tourism Center and Gazebo parking area. Their location will not change.
They are open 7 days a week, with Fridays and Saturdays staying open until 9pm. Visit their Facebook page or website for their hours.
For more information, visit www.turnmeyergalleries.com, www.turnmeyers.com, email info@turnmeyer.com or call/text them at 540-692-9550.
Local News
Festival announces selection of Pages
Four boys have been selected to serve as Pages in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCVI during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 28th through May 7th, 2023. The Pages are Lincoln James Cahak, Wyatt Randolph Estep, Bryce Wilbie Morrow and Clayton Donovan Sutphin.
Lincoln James Cahak is the son of Tara and Michael Cahak of Winchester, VA. He is the grandson of Barbara and retired Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Kolar and Carol and Charles Frailey, all of Winchester, Michael Cahak of Punta Gorda, FL and the late Dottie Cahak. Lincoln is a third-grade student at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School. He plays Blue Ridge Youth Soccer Assocation (BRYSA) travel soccer, futsal and basketball. Lincoln enjoys running races, drawing, building and learning about history. He attends CCD at Sacred Heart Parish. His mother was a Princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXXI, Jennifer Wickliffe Robb.
Wyatt Randolph Estep is the son of Amanda and Eric Estep of Winchester. He is the grandson of Joyce and Bill Minor, Carolyn Clement and Roger Stover, and Linda and Randy Estep, all of Winchester. His great-grandparents are Elizabeth and William Minor and Hazel Carper, all of Winchester. Wyatt is a fourth-grade student at Garland Quarles Elementary School. He plays baseball for the Winchester Wildcats, wrestles with the Red Lion Wrestling Club, and enjoys playing basketball and golf. Wyatt also likes to fish and hunt. His mother was a Princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXX, Amber Elizabeth Medlin.
Bryce Wilbie Morrow is the son of Jennie and Matthew Morrow of Stephens City, VA. He is the grandson of Denise and Douglas Canard of Linden, VA and Terry and Timothy Morrow of Winchester. Bryce is a fourth-grade student at Armel Elementary School. He plays basketball and football with Frederick County Parks and Recreation. Additionally, he plays baseball with Winchester Baseball. Bryce attends Abundant Life Church.
Clayton Donovan Sutphin is the son of Ashley and Timothy Sutphin of Winchester. He is the grandson of Paula and R. Wayne Corbett and Kathryn and Robert Sutphin, all of Winchester. Clayton is a member of Burnt Factory Church where he is involved in the Sunday School’s children’s group. He plays Winchester Baseball and BRYSA soccer. Clayton plays piano and enjoys STEM activities. His mother was a Princess in the court of Queen Shenandoah LXXVII, Cydney Cathalene Chase.
The Pages will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of Queen Shenandoah XCVI at John Handley High School on Friday, May 5, 2023 and will ride on the Queen’s float in the Grand Feature Parade on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Local News
Long-Standing, Family-Owned Food Business to expand in Shenandoah County
On December 29, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food distribution company. The company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the new facility from Virginia farms, creating an important new market for local cattle and hogs.
“As Virginia’s largest private industry, our agricultural sector draws its strength from the diversity of production and the entrepreneurial spirit of families like the Pences, whose company has served the Shenandoah community for more than 50 years,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I thank Wholesome Foods for its commitment to the Commonwealth and wish them success in the future serving the farmers and consumers of Virginia and beyond.”
“Virginia’s livestock producers benefit when family-owned companies with a strong commitment to local sourcing, like Wholesome Foods, make meaningful investments into the processing infrastructure,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “I am pleased that the Commonwealth could partner with Shenandoah County through the AFID program to support this important expansion of Virginia’s meat processing industry.”
“We are excited to grow our business with the help of the Commonwealth and Shenandoah County through the AFID program,” said Wholesome Foods President Wes Pence. “This expansion will increase our capacity, add jobs to our workforce and provide a much-needed service to the community and local farmers for years to come.”
Wholesome Foods has been a family-owned staple of Shenandoah County’s business and agricultural scene for over five decades. They’re a great example of entrepreneurialism, as the business has evolved from a start-up home delivery service to a robust food processing facility with two consumer market locations that serve our community today,” said Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors Chairman Karl Roulston. “We are proud to partner with them through this next stage of growth and as they continue to evolve to support the residents of Shenandoah County and enhance our local economy.”
“Growth of agribusiness is vital to Virginia’s economy, and this announced expansion by Wholesome Foods is good news,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “I am pleased to see continued investments like this and commend Shenandoah County for supporting this family business and the farmers it serves.”
“For more than a half-century, Wholesome Foods has served our region’s community and beyond with quality protein food products,” said Speaker of the House C. Todd Gilbert. “I applaud the Pence family for their commitment to continued growth in the community and support of our region’s livestock producers.”
Wholesome Foods was established in 1964 by Dean and Syvilla Pence as a home delivery service of poultry, meat, and eggs to the Washington, D.C. market. The company has grown into a full-scale food distributor, supplying wholesale accounts in the mid-Atlantic and providing local home consumers with meats and cheeses. The coronavirus pandemic caused backlogs at local meat processors that the company had relied on for beef and pork products. This spurred the company to add in-house slaughter capacity to complement its existing operation and expand its meat processing capabilities. By becoming vertically integrated, the company will be able to control its meat processing schedule better, reduce operating costs, increase production efficiencies, and reduce customer lead times.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Shenandoah County and the Shenandoah County Industrial Development Authority to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Governor Youngkin approved a $40,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which the County will match with local funds.
