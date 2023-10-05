Local News
School Board Maneuvers Collision Course of Issues
The Warren County School Board, on Wednesday, October 4, unanimously approved the hiring of two more special education teachers for Skyline Middle School (SMS) and an additional district-wide maintenance position while continuing efforts to finalize pending classroom video surveillance policy for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
Board Chair Kristen Pence, Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins were present during the regular meeting, which lasted almost four hours into the night.
“Data supports the need for two additional special education teachers at Skyline Middle School,” WCPS Director of Personnel Jody Lee told the board members. “These teachers would be used to support students with significant academic and behavioral needs.”
Adding two more special ed teachers also would make the department’s caseloads at SMS more equitable to other caseloads in WCPS, said Lee, noting that the funds for these positions will come from teacher turnover in Special Services and Operations.
Lee also presented the board with the proposal to add another position to the WCPS Maintenance Department, which he said asked for the additional position to help maintain county facilities.
“We also anticipate two of our current maintenance workers will be retiring in the next two years,” Lee added.
At the same time, Lee said that with the additional maintenance position, WCPS would set up an apprenticeship program for the HVAC technician, who would attend the HVAC certification classes through Laurel Ridge Community College in the evenings and work as a WCPS employee during the day.
“Once this four-year apprenticeship is complete, we would move this HVAC-certified employee to the Grade 12 salary scale with their years of experience,” explained Lee.
In addition to those action items, the School Board also worked on its pending Policy JOAA, which, when finalized, will set forth policy guidelines for classroom video surveillance.
WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Administration George “Buck” Smith provided board members with the draft policy for its first of several readings before members take final action on it.
Specifically, Policy JOAA is being designed to protect the safety and security of WCPS students, employees, and authorized visitors in certain school division classrooms, and the School Board may require video camera surveillance in all or selected classrooms, Smith said.
Currently, the four-page policy outlines:
- Type of monitoring
- Where monitoring can occur
- Length of time that recordings should be stored
- Custodian of the video footage
- When video can be viewed
- Who can video the review, and when
- Protection of student identities
- When Social Services and/or law enforcement may access the video footage
- Definitions of incident, self-contained special education classroom, and classroom.
Part of the discussion during the first reading included who would have the authority to disseminate and distribute a video if, for instance, a FOIA request to see it was filed.
The policy currently says that while principals are the custodians of the videos from their buildings, FOIA requests are handled by Smith, according to WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger. Therefore, the Central Office would have the authority to disseminate and distribute a video after consultation with the district’s attorneys, he said.
“As it stands now, when we get those FOIAs, all of those FOIAs we will run through our attorneys because we need to make sure we’re giving what the FOIA is asking for and making sure that we are meeting that FOIA to the fullest extent,” Ballenger said in response to a question posed by board member Lo.
The community participation portion of the School Board’s Wednesday meeting was essentially a continuation of the board’s special meeting held on Tuesday, October 3.
During the public forum on Tuesday, speakers raised concerns about safety issues in the schools; advocated for Ballenger, who has faced criticism from board member Salins; and bemoaned social media attacks and the inappropriate influence of political agendas and national groups on the School Board’s work, among others.
On Wednesday, parents brought up those same topics, as well as some others, including an ongoing call supporting classroom video surveillance, the need for a more cohesive School Board that operates with less political posturing, and more teacher support, particularly those to help prevent bullying; and instituting a 911 policy that would dictate how school administrators respond to emergencies in their buildings.
One contentious exchange occurred when resident Virginia Cram came up to the podium. Her son was recently attacked at SMS and now faces several medical procedures to fix injuries he sustained during that attack. Some residents have called for the principal’s resignation or asked that he be fired for what they say is a mishandling of the situation following the attack.
Cram, who has several times asked the SMS principal, the superintendent, and School Board members to answer questions related to the attack, became enraged after SMS administrators earlier in the meeting presented a report on the middle school that highlighted what’s been happening at SMS, some of the school’s successes and plans, and how staff are addressing student behavioral problems.
“I am offended at this presentation taking place,” Cram told board members. “How dare you. You all should be ashamed. Stop sugar-coating it.”
Board Chair Pence apologized to Cram about SMS and Skyline High School being on the agenda, explaining that they had been placed on the docket many months prior to the Wednesday meeting. “Dr. Ballenger sets up these reports way ahead of time,” Pence said. “It’s an unfortunate timeline, but it wasn’t meant to be disrespectful,” she told Cram.
Ballenger and School Board member Funk also pointed out that they are not permitted to answer specific questions related to school personnel or students because it may be confidential information protected by law.
In addition to the community participation segment, the reports from each School Board member also ate up a lot of time.
For example, Lo (above) took the opportunity to discuss the results of her research into Salins’ reasoning for calling for a no-confidence vote against Ballenger. Salins last month outlined several reasons supporting such a vote, though none of the other board members would second her motion. On Wednesday, Lo countered or disagreed with each item Salins had brought up against Ballenger and voiced support for the work he has done for WCPS.
As November elections loom, several of the School Board members acknowledged that the school district still has work to do, but that along with highlighting the problems, they also want to spotlight what’s positive in WCPS.
“We do face issues to be addressed,” said Lo. “We must build on the positive things, too, or we could lose them.”
“We have to keep children our focus, period, the end,” said Funk. “I’m not making any excuses, but change takes time.”
Pence said that a focus on just the problems can negatively impact staff morale, as well as the decisions of potential employees deciding on whether to work for WCPS. “But we want to hear about them along with the positives,” she added.
Click here to watch the School Board meeting of October 4, 2023.
Local News
Warren County Board of Supervisors and Samuels Public Library Sign Library Funding Agreement
New Agreement strengthens community commitment to excellence in learning
On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the signed Library Funding Agreement between the Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees and the Warren County Board of Supervisors. This funding agreement establishes a two-year fiscal agreement between Warren County and Samuels Public Library and provides for automatic renewals in subsequent years.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Samuels Public Library Board have both invested significant time and energy into the collaborative agreement. The two boards have worked together to ensure the agreement supports the interests of all residents of Warren County and ensures a voice in the use of the tax dollars being contributed to the library’s operational budget.
Vicky Cook, Chairperson, and Fork District Supervisor, commented, “I am pleased that Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Samuels Library Board of Trustees have come to an agreement that will continue our partnership of providing an outstanding library service to our community.”
Under the Agreement, Warren County will appropriate all funds that were previously budgeted by the County Board for the fiscal year, which began July 1 and ends on June 30, 2024. The funds will continue to be distributed quarterly to the library as it has in the past.
“This is a positive outcome for all Warren County residents,” said Melody Hotek, president of the library’s trustee board. “We would like to thank the Warren County Board Supervisors for listening to citizen input and negotiating in good faith to reach a workable solution that benefits the entire community.”
The agreement comes after the Samuels Library Board of Trustees approved and adopted two new types of library cards to address citizen concerns in July. Another important development involves the establishment of a County Representative seat on the Samuels Library Board of Trustees Executive Committee.
Click here to read the new agreement.
About Samuels Library
Originally founded in 1799 and renamed Samuels Public Library in 1952, it became the second library in the state to receive a charter and has served the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County for more than two centuries. In the past fiscal year, the library has added 2,035 new cardholders and held 650 in-person and virtual programs hosting19,843 attendees. Hosting more than 125,000 visitors annually, the library logged 391,919 total checkouts last year. For more information on Samuels Public Library, go to: www.samuelslibrary.net
Crime/Court
Front Royal Launches Sting Operation, Captures Man Soliciting Minors Online
Ryan Fowler of Stafford Arrested for Using Communications Systems to Exploit Children.
In a recent bout of proactive law enforcement, the Front Royal Police Department took measures to confront and address the concerning rise in online child exploitation cases in the Warren County/Front Royal area. The proactive measures, involving covert online tactics, paid off as an adult man was caught red-handed, soliciting a detective whom he thought was a minor under 15 years of age.
It all began on Monday, September 4, 2023, when Front Royal Police decided to take a bold step towards tackling the rising menace of online solicitation. Their undercover detective was approached by an individual, without any solicitation from the police side, seeking inappropriate photographs and engaging in explicit conversations. The boldness of this act highlights the audacity and growing confidence of such criminals in today’s digital age.
The diligent efforts of the Front Royal detectives bore fruit when they successfully identified the suspect as 36-year-old Ryan Fowler, a resident of Stafford, Virginia. Fowler, described as a 5’09” white male with hazel eyes and brown hair, was not able to evade the law for long. On October 3, 2023, with the collaboration of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Fowler was arrested and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Fowler’s attempt to exploit what he thought was a young girl online has now led him to a court date on October 26, 2023, at the Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. A magistrate’s decision means he will await this date without the possibility of bail.
These offenses are grave. Fowler faces three counts of the offense described as “Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.” The nature of these charges is a grim reminder that the dangers lurking in the digital world are as real and imminent as those in the physical one.
The Front Royal Police Department’s initiative is part of a larger effort. They are active members of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, coordinated by the Virginia State Police. This alliance signifies the importance and the extent of the challenge online crimes against children represent. It is a call to action for communities to rally together to protect the most vulnerable.
While technology offers unprecedented avenues for learning and connection, it also poses significant risks. The relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies like the Front Royal Police Department underscore the importance of remaining vigilant, both online and off. Communities can rest a little easier knowing that guardians of the law are tirelessly working behind the scenes, ensuring that the vulnerable are protected and that justice is served.
Anyone with further information regarding this case, please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
Local News
Citizens Voice Frustration at Special School Board Meeting
The Warren County School Board convened a unique session on October 3, 2023, featuring an elongated time for public feedback.
Several parents raised concerns about safety issues, with bathrooms identified as a particular problem. One mother said her son was assaulted in a bathroom at Skyline Middle School, but administrators did not properly address it. She asserted the school has a bullying problem tied to the principal.
Other parents lamented increased fear-mongering and social media attacks against the schools, arguing issues are not unique to the county. Several speakers advocated for Superintendent Chris Ballinger’s leadership, with one educator noting that the majority of the staff stand behind him.
Tensions escalated when board member Melanie Salins was directly called out for previous “prison-like schools” comments. A teacher said Salins has not been supportive, and her words set staff back.
The public comment section displayed intense emotions around problems in the schools, proper solutions, and accountability. Speakers on all sides urged more open communication and collaboration between officials, educators, and parents to address challenges.
Several commenters referenced political agendas and national groups they felt were inappropriately influencing school policies. Others asked the board to focus on students’ health and safety first and foremost.
The session spotlighted just how deeply issues in Warren County schools are impacting families and dividing the community. As one speaker noted, cooperative solutions require stakeholders to work together instead of attacking each other.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Woodland Box Turtle
Can a turtle get an ear infection?
Although the weather is cooling, we are continuing to get many turtles in for care. On Saturday alone, we received and performed surgery on FIVE new turtle patients!
One of those patients was this woodland box turtle who came into care with a severe aural abscess (an ear infection that causes internal swelling). These abscesses can sometimes be caused by trauma, but many are associated with vitamin A deficiency, which changes the tissues that make up the ear lining and predisposes these turtles to develop abscesses.
In captive turtles with abscesses, this is often due to a lack of dietary vitamin A. In the wild, some pesticides are known to alter the metabolism of vitamin A and have been linked to these abscesses.
While ear infections in mammals often travel from the mouth to the ear canal via the eustachian tube, turtles lack an open, external ear canal. When an infection reaches their ear, it can’t escape, leading to the accumulation of pus with a firm, cheese-like consistency.
This unusual characteristic means that pus doesn’t readily drain back into their mouth, resulting in the formation of a substantial pocket within the ear. Without treatment, these abscesses and will often cause turtles to stop eating, which could lead to death.
This patient is healing well and will be spending the winter at our Center, and we expect him to be ready for release on May 1st!
Where do turtles go in the winter?
Woodland box turtles undergo a period of dormancy called brumation during the winter months, characterized by reduced activity and metabolic slowdown in response to colder temperatures and reduced daylight.
They seek shelter in burrows or natural cavities, becoming lethargic and unresponsive to stimuli, conserving energy and not eating or drinking. While they continue to breathe, it’s at a much slower rate, and they can absorb oxygen through their skin.
As the weather warms in spring, they gradually emerge, becoming more active and resuming their usual activities.
In our area, wild turtles brumate in the fall and winter months which is why the law in Virginia does not allow rehabilitators to release reptile patients between October 1 – April 30. Luckily, we were able to release nine turtles on September 30!
Any turtle we can’t release before October, or who came to us within that time, overwinters with us at the Center. We keep them in a warm and humid room so they don’t fall into brumation and can continue to be rehabbed.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Valley Health Touches the Future with 5,000 Robotic-Assisted Surgeries
Pioneering Progress: The Evolution of Robotic Surgery in Winchester.
In a major stride towards medical excellence, Valley Health recently celebrated its 5,000th robotic-assisted surgery using the acclaimed da Vinci Xi robot. This accomplishment underscores the institution’s commitment to delivering top-tier medical services in the Winchester region.
Jorge Posadas, MD, a distinguished board-certified general surgeon with Valley Health Surgical Partners, highlighted the significance of this achievement. “The advantage of having this capability is that surgeries like robotic cancer surgery, or complex ventral hernia surgeries can be done in town. Otherwise, people would be traveling to Northern Virginia, at least, for the same surgeries. Now they have the same care they get in larger places right here in Winchester,” Dr. Posadas said.
The da Vinci Xi robot is a groundbreaking surgical apparatus that enhances the dexterity and precision of a surgeon’s hands. It equips surgeons with high-definition 3D visuals, magnifying the operation site to unprecedented degrees. “We have more range of motion in a patient, compared to laparoscopic surgery, and we see a lot more detail. We are now able to perform superior surgery, and as a plus, it is ergonomically better for the surgeon,” stated Dr. Posadas.
The advantages of robotic surgery are multifold: reduced incision size, accelerated recovery, diminished pain, and minimized risk of complications. Notably, this technology has transformed the landscape of surgeries, allowing complex operations, like colon and hernia surgeries, to be less invasive than they were years ago.
Valley Health’s pioneering journey with robotics began in 2016 when they welcomed their first robot. Their inaugural robotic surgery was a gynecologic oncology procedure. “It was really great to be on the crest of the [robotics] wave as it was coming in,” remarked Devin Flaherty, DO, a fellowship-trained surgical oncologist. Today, Winchester Medical Center proudly houses five da Vinci robots, making it a standout facility in the state. With around 20 surgeons skilled in robotic surgeries, the institution has solidified its reputation in various specialties.
The commitment to this technology extends beyond regular hours. Valley Health ensures round-the-clock patient access to robotic surgery. “This milestone shows the work the surgeons, staff, and administration have put into making this possible. It’s impressive how quickly it happened. I think where it goes from here, it will be twice as fast to the next 5,000 cases,” observed Nicole Rogers, Valley Health’s robotics coordinator.
Concluding on a forward-looking note, Dr. Flaherty emphasized the broader implications of this milestone, “Five thousand is a good number, but more importantly, we need to look at the growth rate of the program, which is just exponentially increasing. We may hit 10,000 cases within the next two years. Valley Health has really bought into the program, and we’ll continue to strive to offer patients the most advanced, top-level care.”
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
Local News
Virginia DMV Rolls Out Permanent Farm Use Placards
Seeking Safer Roads and Clearer Use of Farm Tags.
Farmers across Virginia have something new to be thankful for. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced that permanent placards for unregistered farm vehicles are now available. These placards come as a response to a legislative decision aiming for safer roads and better regulation of farm vehicle identification.
Virginia’s DMV now offers permanent farm use placards for unregistered farm vehicles at all customer service centers. Applications for the permanent farm use placard are available on our newly redesigned website, dmv.virginia.gov.
This move has been met with support and encouragement from key officials. DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey expressed his optimism about the new system, stating, “It is our hope that these placards will help ensure the proper use of farm use tags and, most importantly, make Virginia’s roads safer.” Farmers can avoid lines and long waits by mailing their applications in advance, which Lackey highly recommends.
Beginning July 1, 2024, these DMV-issued placards will be mandatory for unregistered farm-use panel trucks, pickup trucks, and sport utility vehicles. This new requirement emerges from legislation the 2023 General Assembly passed, aiming to replace unofficial farm use tags often bought at local stores. Unlike the informal tags of the past, these placards are priced at $15 and last for the vehicle’s entire lifespan. However, it’s essential to note that they can’t be passed between vehicles. In cases where the vehicle’s title isn’t already with the owner, an extra $15 charge will apply.<br><br>
For those considering this service, the application will ask for several details, including:
- Vehicle owner’s name and a corresponding FEIN, SSN, or DMV customer number.
- Specific vehicle details such as the year, make, model, and vehicle identification number (VIN).
- Detailed information about the farm’s location, its size, and the agricultural products it produces.
- A promise, through signatures, that the vehicle will strictly serve the purposes covered under the farm use exemption and that the vehicle is properly insured.
However, this new convenience doesn’t extend to online transactions for placards. Applicants are advised to either mail their forms with enough time for processing or set an appointment at the DMV to handle the matter in person. Further information about the right plates or placards for farm vehicles is available on the DMV website.
With the introduction of these placards, Virginia takes a step forward in ensuring safety on its roads and clarity in farm vehicle identification. As the 2024 enforcement date approaches, the state’s farmers are equipped with the information and tools they need for a smooth transition.
