School Board OKs new pending budget, new principals, new security cameras
The Warren County School Board on Wednesday, May 3, unanimously green-lighted the appointment of two new elementary school teachers for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), as well as the superintendent’s proposed fiscal year 2024 operating budget for the school district and new security equipment for two Warren County schools.
Present at the meeting were School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and members Andrea Lo, Antoinette Funk, and Melanie Salins, who voted 5-0 in two separate action items to accept the appointments of both principals.
Prior to the board’s vote, WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger introduced and recommended Jennifer Knox as the principal at E. Wilson Morrison (EWM) Elementary School and Jessica Vacca as the principal at Leslie Fox Keyser (LFK) Elementary School. Both begin their new positions on July 1.
“I’m excited to get started,” said Knox, who has been an educator for 13 years and moved to Front Royal from Las Vegas two years ago with her family.
Vacca, who began her career in 2007 as a first-grade teacher at EWM Elementary School, has also worked at A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School, and LFK Elementary School. At LFK, Vacca served as the assistant principal and, since November, has taken on the role of interim principal.
“I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude for your decision to entrust in me the position of principal at [LFK],” Vacca said. “I fully believe in the school division and its mission.”
In other personnel news, Shane Goodwin is leaving WCPS as the school district’s Personnel Director during what is currently a tough teacher hiring and retention time for many school districts across the country, including Warren County.
Goodwin, who has been acknowledged for diligently trying to recruit, hire and retain WCPS staff before, during, and after the pandemic, has been named Frederick County Public Schools’ new Assistant Superintendent for Administration. He will begin his new role effective June 1.
“I just wanted to stand before you tonight and say thank you for so many things,” Goodwin told board members during the meeting’s community participation portion. “And thank you for putting kids first and for believing in me and for the opportunity.
“And while I look forward to new things, I’m really thankful for the older ones,” he added.
“Shane is leaving us, so that puts us in a real bind,” said Board Vice Chair Rinaldi during his report.
WCPS has had several other leadership staff changes recently. This school year, for instance, Jane Baker retired as director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) and principal at the Blue Ridge Technical Center; Greg Livesay retired as WCPS Maintenance Director; and Michael Hirsch retired as the head of Special Services. And Alan Fox, in 2022, retired as WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction.
Proposed FY2024 budget
The School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved the superintendent’s proposed fiscal year (FY) 2024 operating budget for WCPS. Ballenger said the budget may change depending upon what happens with state funding action by the Virginia General Assembly.
The WCPS proposed FY2024 budget totals $72,524,746, which is an increase over last year’s budget and is based on a student enrollment of 4,998.
Of the total operating budget, $61,536,521 will cover FY2024 salaries and benefits, while $10,988,225 will cover line item non-labor costs.
Several revenue sources will cover these costs: State revenue of $38,093,115; $28,650,000 in local revenue; $4,980,387 from federal revenue — a decrease of $974,490 over approved FY2023 federal funds that totaled $5,954,877; roughly $500,000 from miscellaneous revenue sources, such as an energy bond rebate and county vehicle maintenance funds; and a $300,000 transfer from the Health Care Fund, according to Ballenger.
In an email to the Royal Examiner earlier today, School Board Chair Pence said members likely won’t know the final state budget until the end of June.
“I am supportive of our FY 2024 budget,” wrote Pence. “WCPS did not see an increase in funding from the FY22 to FY23 budget. While the FY24 operating budget does show an approximate $930k increase, the budget subcommittee, administrators, and entire School Board worked diligently to develop a budget that truly addresses the needs of our students.”
Pence also said that she appreciated the collaborative effort the School Board had during joint budget meetings with the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS). “Even with the $600k calculation template error from the state and rising costs of fuel and other necessities to run the division, we were still able to address the specific needs of our schools and include staff raises,” she wrote.
During his presentation, Ballenger expanded upon her comments by explaining that state revenue for WCPS will be reduced due to a $668,000 state aid calculation error. “So, we still have that in effect right now,” he said, “and that does give us an increase of about $1.2 million from state revenue.”
In addition to the state’s costly calculation error, Ballenger said the cost to hire substitute teachers is another of several drivers for the increased budget.
“We’ve had to put some money into the substitute budget,” he said. “As you are aware, the number of absences that we’ve had with staffing means we are probably going to be pushing a million dollars in substitutes this year. It’s pretty high. We’re hoping that we can get that cost down on our subs.”
Other budget drivers include higher fuel costs, the need for more school personnel, and teacher raises. The superintendent said some of the proposed cost-cutting includes an almost $600,000 cut to the non-labor budget; and putting some required positions on hold, such as a maintenance supervisor, an HVAC position, and a transportation mechanic.
“Those are positions that we cannot go multiple years without,” said Ballenger. “We need those positions.”
Included on the capital side of the budget are renovations at LFK Elementary School, where onsite construction started in December 2022. The completion date is set for August 2024. Funding for the LFK project totals $15,316,390, according to Ballenger’s presentation slides, which also include capital improvements for EWM Elementary School and Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School.
“My [budget] presentation is based on the current needs of the school division,” Ballenger said. “This budget is not complete as we are awaiting final numbers from the state that could have an impact on this budget. We will continue to review and refine it.”
More approvals
The School Board also voted unanimously to approve several other action agenda items, including:
Two quotes totaling $28,875 from MTS Equipment of Winchester, Va., to perform the proposed serving line improvements at both Skyline High School and Warren County High School, where the WCPS Food Service Department is working on efficiency in food service lines in the cafeterias, according to WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Administration George “Buck” Smith.
“Currently, we have air curtain reach-in coolers, which are used for display of our fruits and vegetables, but the coolers are largely inefficient and past their useful lives,” Smith told the board. “The new project will cost less in the long-term than replacing all of the existing coolers as they fail. And this will also be an effort to improve the overall aesthetic and increase our team’s ability to be more efficient when it comes to filling up the servery area.”
The project will add refrigerated drop-in serving wells to each serving line, improving the speed of service, and will be more visually appealing to students, he added.
Calendar changes. Juneteenth is now a division-wide holiday this school year and next year. The federal holiday is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The School Board also approved May 23, 2023, as the last day of school for students and May 24, 2023, as a professional work day.
New security cameras for A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and Skyline Middle School will be purchased from Herndon, Va.-based ePlus Inc. in the amount of $22,010.25, which will be covered by a 2022-2023 Virginia Security Grant. WCPS Technology Director Tim Grant said new cameras will replace what isn’t currently working. “They’ll definitely be getting an upgrade on these,” Grant said.
The 2023-2024 Local Perkins CTE funding plan was presented by Jane Baker from the Blue Ridge Technical Center (above at the podium). The local plan provides Warren County with funding to purchase materials and equipment, support professional development, and support members of identified special populations engaged in career and technical student organizations.
The funding enables students to be workforce-ready, Baker said, adding that the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has deemed the plan as “substantially approvable” in its present form, though final numbers are not yet available from VDOE.
“However, it is expected that the funding will be similar to the numbers presented in this document,” said Baker, noting that the numbers are reflective of last year’s allotment.
Specifically, Perkins funding provides WCPS funds to support CTE programs and is not to supplant but to enhance local funding, Baker said.
To watch the School Board’s May 3 meeting in its entirety, go to: https://www.wcpsva.org/schoolboardmeetings.
Local Election Results: Oates and Stanmeyer take top vote
The Warren County Republican Committee, in conjunction with the 31 District Committee, held a “firehouse” primary on May 5, 2023, from 2-7 pm, at the North Warren Fire Station, located at 266 Rockland Court, Front Royal. Two different nomination races were decided – the Shenandoah Magisterial District Board of Supervisors seat and Virginia’s 31st House of Delegates District seat – both on the ballot in November.
The candidates vying for the Republican nomination for the Shenandoah District Board of Supervisors seat were Ralph Rinaldi and John Stanmeyer. All registered voters who are residents of the Shenandoah Magisterial District were eligible to vote in this race.
The Republican nomination for the 31st District Seat in the Virginia Assembly is being sought by Delores Oates and Michelle Lane-Smithwick.
Here are the election results:
Shenandoah District Board of Supervisors – Total votes cast 338
Ralph Rinaldi – 117 (35%)
John Stanmeyer – 220 (65%)
31st District Seat in the Virginia Assembly – Total Votes cast 1041
Delores Oates – 914 (87.8%)
Michelle Lane-Smithwick – 117 (11.2%)
Pence cites achievements in announcing School Board re-election run
I am seeking re-election for the South River School Board seat in November because I want to continue the momentum we have built toward achieving several important goals. In order to improve teacher retention, we have expanded programs to help classroom instructors and staff attain teacher certification; we are actively working to improve our teacher mentor program; we have adjusted teacher steps and given raises consistently, and we work to keep benefit costs stable. I also want to continue working to ensure that all students graduating from Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) receive an education that prepares them for whichever path they choose after high school.
Towards that goal, we as a board have revised the grading policy to raise the academic expectations of our students. We are also working to establish a stronger attendance policy to combat chronic absenteeism. I joined the School Counseling Advisory Council at Ressie Jeffries so that I could see firsthand what is being done to help the elementary students in our district improve their attendance, acquire better study and time management skills, and understand the importance of rest and a healthy diet. The goal of every school board member is to eventually have a division of fully accredited schools, and that goal is dependent upon having kids in their seats, ready to learn.
As a member of the Warren County School Board, I have worked effectively with my fellow board members, the superintendent, teachers, and parents because we all have the same goal, which is the success of every student in WCPS. During my four years as a school board member and my 2-year tenure as chair, I have immersed myself in many aspects of our school division. I have served on the Mountain Vista Governor School Governing Board for all four years, I am a member of the Warren County Title 1 Parent Advisory Committee, and I am an active PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) member, attending field days and field trips, reading to and tutoring first graders, participating in community helper day, and volunteering at the fall festival and other school-organized events.
Because our school board recognizes the importance of parents in the education of their children, family engagement is the theme of this school year, and schools have been welcoming and encouraging parental involvement. A strong parent-teacher relationship assures that each student will thrive.
The success of a community is dependent on the success of its public school system; however, I am aware that our school budget directly impacts taxpayers. In the 3rd year of my tenure, we formed the budget subcommittee, which works closely with our Board of Supervisors through the budget process to ensure that our budget aligns with the expectations of our county government and community. Despite any rumors that may be out there, we have kept our total per pupil costs in the lowest 25% across the Commonwealth of Virginia, and our operating budget this year saw a decrease of $ 1.2 million from Fiscal Year 2021-22. Furthermore, our per pupil cost is lower than Frederick, Shenandoah, Rappahannock, Clarke, and Fauquier Counties, and Winchester City.
The much-needed renovation of LFK, to be completed in 2024, will improve the health, safety, and learning environment of our students without increasing the tax burden on county residents, thanks to the fact that a majority of the funding was acquired through grants and other savings realized by the school division. I will continue to be fiscally conservative while maintaining a focus on the education of our children.
As a lifelong resident of Browntown and the mother of a first grader at Ressie Jeffries, I am not only committed professionally to the success of our school division, but I am also personally committed. If re-elected, I will continue to work hard for our school division, the South River District, and our entire community.
Kristen Pence
South River District,
Warren County
Randolph-Macon Academy celebrates International Day
Randolph-Macon Academy celebrated International Day in Melton Gymnasium last week. Students planned and organized this special day for the Academy. The following countries were represented: Argentina, Cameroon, China, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lebanon, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Korea, Uganda, Ukraine, USA, and Vietnam.
Over 50 students participated in the event in a variety of ways, from showing off a country’s clothing in a fashion show to setting up tables offering foods from all over the world!
R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. We offer a superior university-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships. Find out more about the R-MA difference! Visit us out at www.RMA.edu
Humane Society’s massive intake day: 30 animals from 1 home
On Tuesday May 2nd, the Humane Society of Warren County accepted 30 animals from one home due to an eviction. The pet owner contacted several rescue groups in the area, but none could accommodate him urgently. We brought in 4 dogs and 26 cats in one day from one home.
- 27 of these animals need to be spayed and neutered. Total cost: $1,990
- 30 have no vaccinations. Total cost to the shelter: $300
- 30 have fleas.
- 30 animals need microchips. $150 cost to the shelter.
- 30 animals need combo tests $330 cost to the shelter.
- 30 animals need shelter. Cost to the shelter = $450 per day!!!
We HAD to say yes because no one else would. No one else could. Please help us get this lovely group of animals back on their feet.
Donate Here!
Laurel Ridge Educational Foundation again receives generous contribution from Axalta to support STEM education
In support of the STEM education Laurel Ridge Community College provides to area students, the Axalta Coating Systems manufacturing center in Front Royal recently donated $20,000 to the Laurel Ridge Educational Foundation as a continuation of the Axalta Bright Futures Scholarship first established locally in 2021 with a $40,000 gift. Axalta’s Front Royal plant mainly manufactures car paint for auto repair centers.
The donation will benefit student scholarships, as well as the Building the Future Fund in support of skilled trades education on Laurel Ridge’s Middletown Campus, said development officer Andy Gyurisin.
“It has been an honor to work with Axalta Coating Systems, one of Warren County’s leaders in manufacturing, to develop the Axalta Bright Futures Scholarship in 2021,” he said. “Seeing them invest in our Laurel Ridge Community College students a second year only underscores their dedication to developing future leaders and economic success within our community.”
When it comes to the scholarships, preference is given to students who live in Warren County, are employed by the company or have parents employed there, to students enrolled in STEM (science, technology, engineering, or math) programs, and to first-generation students.
Axalta is committed to furthering STEM and vocational education, as well as the health, safety, and environment in its communities. The company, which also produces coatings for a wide range of industrial applications; light and commercial vehicle coatings; and refinish surface preparation and coating systems for autobody shops, has more than 100,000 customers across more than 140 countries.
“We are supporting Laurel Ridge because of their academic investments in STEM, which is helping to support the future leaders in our industry and beyond,” said Jessica McDuell, Axalta’s director of external communications. “Laurel Ridge is close to one of Axalta’s manufacturing centers, Front Royal, which allows for networking, internship opportunities, and other interactions between the college and the company.
“For our more scientific roles, an array of STEM degrees is helpful, including engineering, chemistry, computer science, and information technology.”
Axalta employs 1,300 scientists, engineers around the globe, and other technical experts and has four major research and development centers.
Learn more about scholarship opportunities or how your gift can help a student in need at laurelridge.edu.
Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” May 2023 Theme: Speak Kindly to Yourself
The Warren Coalition has announced that the May 2023 Theme for We See You, Warren County (WeCUWC) is “Speak Kindly to Yourself.”
The theme goes hand-in-hand with the fact that May is Mental Health Awareness Month. One of the greatest challenges we face is how we treat ourselves. “We say things to ourselves that we would never say to someone we love or respect,” points out Celeste Brooks, Warren Coalition’s Community Outreach Coordinator. “There is truth in the statement that we are our own worst critics. We forget that when we speak to ourselves, we are actually listening to and believing what we say.”
A prime example of this is when a person makes a mistake, they will often say something negative about themselves, such as “I can’t believe I did that. I’m so stupid!” We should all remember that everyone makes mistakes. It is important to take responsibility for our mistakes, apologize for them when appropriate, correct them if we can, and then move on without berating ourselves.
In relation to reaching out to others through the WeCUWC campaign, the Warren Coalition staff encourages everyone to pay attention to how others are treating themselves. “If you hear someone putting themselves down, take the time to talk with them and encourage them,” says Brooks.
Speaking kindly to yourself—such as giving yourself a bit of grace when you make mistakes or encouraging yourself with positive statements each day—might feel awkward at first, and it is not a magical self-help tool. But done consistently in conjunction with other steps, it can help improve your outlook on life, your self-confidence, and even your overall mental health.
The WeCUWC challenges this month include reciting positive daily affirmations to yourself, sharing with others three positive things about them, greeting ten strangers this month, and speaking kindly to yourself, among others.
More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign
We See You, Warren County partners have agreed to help create a more connected community by greeting others and taking on at least one challenge each month. A connected community creates a sense of safety and belonging, which is a critical part of preventing drug and alcohol misuse. Members are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has more than 225 registered partners, and over 1050 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
