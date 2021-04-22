Local News
School Board updated on required student vaccinations; OKs specific salary increases, van purchases, CTE funding uses
Requests by Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to increase hourly pay rates for extended school year positions, purchase two vehicles, and approve the 2021-2022 local Perkins Career and Technical Education Plan received approval from the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, April 21 meeting, and received a state update on required immunizations during the work session portion of its meeting.
The first action agenda item for the School Board was a request by WCPS to increase the hourly pay rates for extended school year (ESY) positions, which provide services to qualified WCPS students throughout the county, most often held during summer school, but also during evening classes or courses held during school breaks, said WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch.
This year’s short summer break has accented the need to recruit qualified staff, Hirsch said, and it has been increasingly difficult to secure staff. He recommended that the board increase the hourly pay rates for the ESY administrator from $35 per hour to $45 per hour; the speech pathologist and physical and occupational specialists from $35 to $45 per hour; the ESY teachers from $25 an hour to $35 per hour; the Summer School and the ESY school nurse from $25 to $35 per hour; and the ESY instructional assistants from $10 to $15 per hour.
Such increases, he said, would keep WCPS competitive with surrounding school districts, other service providers in the area, and with the school division’s own summer school program.
Following a motion by School Board member James Wells and a second by board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, members voted to approve the request with School Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr. and board members Bower, Wells, Ralph Rinaldi, and Kristen Pence voting yea.
The second action agenda item considered by the School Board was the 2021-2022 Local Plan for Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education (CTE) Funds, which allow WCPS to support CTE programs. WCPS Career and Technical Education Principal Jane Baker presented the board with a draft of what WCPS would use the federal funds for because the exact funding amount to be allotted hasn’t yet been released. “What you see is written with the $96,000 plus amount that came to Warren County for the 2021 school year,” Baker explained.
Some of the CTE funding uses for WCPS include professional development for CTE teachers; activities for special populations, such as program visits; and regional program participation, including 50 percent of the salary for a Career Coach to provide information on post-secondary education and career options, as well as lease fees for welding tanks, and increasing student awareness of post-secondary opportunities through participation in a regional consortium partnership, among others, according to the draft plan.
Baker also drew the board’s attention to the plan’s performance assessment, which she said are the standards by which all school districts are judged and include required CTE programming benchmarks. WCPS has met these standards, she said.
Following a motion by Wells that the School Board accept the plan as presented, with the knowledge that amendments will occur as information becomes available, and a second by Pence, the request was unanimously approved.
The last action agenda item receiving unanimous School Board approval was a WCPS request to purchase two used Dodge Caravans from G&M Auto Sales in Front Royal, Va., that will be used primarily for student transport in and out of Warren County.
WCPS Transportation Director Aaron Mitchell said that WCPS seeks to maintain a quality vehicle fleet that is safe. WCPS plans to trade in four vehicles for the two Caravans, he said.
Work session highlights
During the work session portion of the School Board’s Wednesday night meeting, Hirsch provided an update on the state’s required immunizations for students based on changes approved earlier this month by the Virginia General Assembly, which amended the minimum vaccination requirements for all public and private elementary, middle, and secondary school students in the state. This also includes childcare centers, nursery schools, family-home daycare sites, and developmental centers, said Hirsch.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hirsch said that it’s more important than ever to be immunizing children for different illnesses. “Immunizations are required for enrollment in school, regardless of whether classes are in-person or virtual,” he said.
For example, in highlighting the immunization changes for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year that go into effect on July 1, Hirsch said all incoming kindergarteners must receive two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine. A meningococcal vaccine is now also required for rising 7th-grade and 12th-grade students.
Additionally, there is a new optional Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine listed for rising 7th graders that parents may decline.
Hirsch said WCPS is working with the health department and local clinics to set up vaccination sites in the schools sometime this spring and summer.
Board vice-chair Bower said she thinks students are required to get too many vaccines already, “but that’s just my personal opinion,” she said.
Hirsch noted that if a vaccine goes against the religious convictions of a person or family, then they may receive a vaccine exemption.
In other work session business, WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Melody Sheppard provided a second reading and further discussion on the Virginia School Board Association’s School Board Policy updates. The first reading of the proposed changes was during the board’s April 7 meeting. Final approval of the changes is scheduled for the School Board’s May 5 meeting.
For example, regarding secondary class schedules, Ballenger and Sheppard reported that a recently conducted survey of 90 teachers concluded that 36.7 percent think a 4×4 block schedule would be most beneficial for WCPS students; 33.3 percent opted for an A/B alternating block schedule; 16.7 percent chose a modified 4×4 block schedule with designated blocks split into year-long classes, and 13.3 percent think a 7-period day would be most beneficial for students.
Conversely, a survey of 290 students, representing about 20 percent of all WCPS high schoolers, found that 44.8 percent of them opted for a 4×4 block; 23 percent of students chose a modified 4×4 block; about 18 percent are interested in a 7-period day, and nearly 14 percent chose an A/B alternating block schedule.
Sheppard said WCPS central office staff plans to meet soon with administrative staff at the schools to work out the high school scheduling plan as soon as possible.
Watch the Royal Examiner video of the entire School Board meeting below.
Local News
As vaccinations rise, expanded capacity, social gathering limits to begin May 15
On April 22, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that sports and entertainment venues in Virginia may begin to operate with expanded capacity, and social gathering limits will increase beginning Saturday, May 15th. The announcement comes as vaccinations continue to rise in the Commonwealth, and more than half of all adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All Virginians age 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine.
“It’s good news that half of all adults in Virginia have gotten a shot so far,” Governor Northam said. “Vaccination numbers are up, and our COVID-19 case numbers are substantially lower than they were earlier this year. So, we have been able to begin easing some mitigation measures. We took a few more targeted steps this week, and we will do more next month.”
“I’m optimistic that we will be able to take more steps in June. We are working to significantly ramp up vaccinations even further and aim to reduce capacity limits in June, hopefully, all the way. But some things need to continue—we all need to keep wearing masks, social distancing, and encouraging each other to get a shot. It’s how we take care of one another.”
The Governor also reminded Virginians that getting vaccinated keeps communities safer, and allows expanded personal activities—for example, people who have been fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine after an exposure, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Commonwealth will continue to mandate mask-wearing and social distancing, even as commercial restrictions are further eased. Key changes in the Sixth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two will go into effect in about three weeks and include:
Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 100 people for indoor settings and 250 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.
Entertainment venues: Indoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people, up from 30 percent capacity or 500 people. Outdoor venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity—up from 30 percent—with no specific cap on the number of attendees.
Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at indoor recreational sporting events will increase from 100 to 250 spectators or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor recreational sporting events will increase from 500 to 1,000 people or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less.
Alcohol sales: Restaurants may return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5:00 a.m.
The full text of Sixth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two and Order of Public Health Emergency Nine is available here. Updated guidelines for specific sectors can be found here.
Earlier this week Governor Northam made minor changes to the existing mitigation measures, including increased accommodations for cross-country events, school-based fine arts performances, and expanded access to bar seating in restaurants with strict social distancing. These changes are reflected in the current Fifth Amended Executive Order Seventy-Two available here.
Visit virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.
Virginia has now administered more than 5.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently giving almost 77,000 shots per day. Over 3.5 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, more than half of all adults in Virginia, and more than 40 percent of the total population.
Virginians over the age of 16 can schedule an appointment for vaccination by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).
Local News
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 27th
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office along with Valley Health will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday, April 24th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Valley Health Complex located at 120 N. Commerce Ave. in Front Royal.
Drug Take-Back Day is usually held in the spring and autumn each year for those municipalities who wish to participate in providing a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs.
This day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Prescription drug abuse is the fastest-growing drug problem in the U.S. When you have unused or expired medications lying around, they could fall into the wrong hands and be abused. Flushing medications down the toilet is dangerous to public health.
Dropping your medications off at a collection site is a quick and safe way to make sure they are disposed of properly.
Virginia will take part Saturday, April 27, 2019. If you have unused, expired, or unwanted medications from 10 am-2 pm, no questions asked. Drop off is free and anonymous.
Should you have any questions, contact Lt. Robbie Seal at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128.
Local News
Winchester SPCA helping to reunite lost pets with their families
On April 23rd, National Lost Dog and Cat Awareness Day, SPCA of Winchester, Frederick & Clarke Counties is proudly joining forces with Petco Love, formerly known as the Petco Foundation, a national non-profit working to lead and inspire change for animals, and animal welfare groups across the country, on a shared mission to help reunite lost pets with their families should they ever go missing. According to industry statistics, sadly, one in every three pets will go missing in their lifetime.
Petco Love Lost is a new, searchable national database that uses patented facial recognition technology to make finding lost pets quicker and easier. Beginning today, this simple-to-use tool will be easily accessible to participating animal organizations nationwide, as well as any pet parent or person who finds a lost pet. Uploaded photos of a missing dog or cat are immediately scanned to determine whether the lost pet is at a participating shelter or with a neighbor in the community. Participating shelters currently utilizing this technology include: Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Humane Society of Washington County, & Shenandoah Shepherd Rescue.
“We understand that even the most well cared for pets can end up lost, whether it be from trailing a scent, becoming scared during a storm, or even just hopping a fence for a stroll around the neighborhood.” said, Alisha Piper, Canine Services Manager. “We work tirelessly to care for pets, whether they’re awaiting their forever home or lost and need help getting back to their families. There’s nothing more rewarding than reuniting families with their beloved pets and with Petco Love Lost, we’re confident it can lead to many more happy reunions, right here in Winchester, VA.”
“We know that one in three pets goes missing in their lifetime, an estimated 10 million pets each year, and we’re not ok with that,” said President of Petco Love, Susanne Kogut. “That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love. Together with the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, & Clarke, our goal is to keep pets where they belong – at home, with you.”
To learn more about SPCA of Winchester, Frederick & Clarke Counties, visit wincheseterspca.org and follow Facebook.com/WinchesterSPCA. If you’ve lost or found a pet, Petco Love Lost is here to help get them home. Visit www.petcolovelost.org or join the conversation @PetcoLoveLost on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter via hashtags #PetcoLoveLost and #LoveandFound.
About the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick & Clarke Counties
The Winchester SPCA is a nonprofit organization working to enhance the human animal bond and safeguard animals in transition. The shelter has been on a mission for pets and people since 1907 and serves Winchester City and provides supportive services to pet owners in Frederick and Clarke Counties and pets at high-risk shelters throughout the Commonwealth. The animal shelter is Fear Free Shelter certified. In 2021, the agency served over 1,300 animals in shelter, celebrated 969 adoptions, had a 97% save rate, and kept 617 pets out of shelter through their Pets for Life pet retention program.
About Petco Love (Formerly Petco Foundation)
Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we’re leading every day.
Local News
New Warren Memorial Hospital ‘95% complete’ – transfer from North Shenandoah Ave. due in June
In a “Zoom” talk before the Rotary Club of Front Royal April 16, Warren Memorial Hospital President Floyd Heater reported construction of the new $100-million hospital on Leach Run Parkway “95% complete” and a ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 8.
Several other community open houses, among those for employees and donors, will be scheduled before and after patients are admitted June 23. By then, hospital departments will be in place (June 16) The emergency department will be operational June 23.
Already complete and awaiting Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) inspection on the 150-acre site is a helipad, most welcomed by employees of the old hospital site where a stamp-sized parking lot was used for air evacuations. Calling the helipad a “great enhancement,” Heater further remarked, “There’ll be no more moving of cars every time (air evacuations) are necessitated,” with a nod to long-suffering staffers at the old hospital that has been operating at its North Shenandoah Avenue location more than 70 years.
Generally, the new $100 million complex is state of the art, while Heater singled out the three operating rooms he said would be “the envy of many other hospitals.” Also, he gave mentions to Front Royal Rotarian Fred Andreae and his family for their contributions to a 2.5 mile wellness and recreation trail on the property, and to members of the public who contributed more than $2.5 million to the Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation capital campaign, including some of the trail costs, a history wall and medical history display, plus a brick paver engraved with the names of brick-buying donors. The bricks will become part of an outdoor patio in the hospital’s courtyard.
Overall, space-wise, employees will have 52,000 more square feet to work in – 177,000 vs 125,000 square feet.
“Taking Health Care to New Heights” is the title of a Valley Health handout, available online, which describes the new hospital and all of its 21st century features.
Local News
Warren County/Skyline High School Senior Prom scheduled for May 22 at the Gazebo
The Senior Prom for 2021 will bring both senior classes together on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Gazebo in downtown Front Royal. A group of concerned parents got together and planned this event for this year’s graduating class.
The Senior Prom signifies one last unforgettable evening as High School Seniors, and with the ‘Old Hollywood’ theme, it will be an evening to remember. Formal wear is required, so get the gowns and tuxedos ready. It’s also a free event, but tickets are required. Go here to sign up.
Watch the video for all the details, and go to the Facebook group to stay updated.
Local News
Warren County School Board meets Wednesday to act on van purchases, ESY staff raises
The Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, April 21 meeting will consider requests by Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to increase hourly pay rates for extended school year positions, purchase two vehicles, and approve the 2021-2022 local Perkins Career and Technical Education Plan.
The first of three action agenda items to be considered this week by the School Board is to approve a request by WCPS to increase the hourly pay rates for extended school year (ESY) positions, which provide services to qualified students with disabilities throughout the county. ESY student support generally occurs in the summer but is designed and planned to meet the individual needs of each student, according to the School Board’s agenda.
Due to this year’s short summer break, it has been increasingly difficult to secure staff, according to WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch, who will recommend increasing the hourly rates of the ESY administrator from $35 per hour to $45 per hour; the speech pathologist and physical and occupational specialists from $35 to $45 per hour; the ESY teachers from $25 an hour to $35 per hour; the Summer School and the ESY school nurse from $25 to $35 per hour; and the ESY instructional assistants from $10 to $15 per hour.
The second action agenda item for the School Board’s consideration is the 2021-2022 Local Plan for Career and Technical Education Perkins Funds, which provide WCPS with funds to support Career and Technical Programs and includes equipment, professional development, and student organization support. The funding is not to supplant but to enhance local funding, according to the agenda.
The last item slated for School Board action on April 21 is a WCPS request to purchase two used Dodge Caravans from G&M Auto Sales in Front Royal, Va., that will be used primarily for student transport in and out of Warren County. WCPS Transportation Director Aaron Mitchell will explain that WCPS seeks to maintain a quality, safe, and needs appropriate vehicle fleet, and the plan is for WCPS to trade in four vehicles for the two Caravans, according to the School Board’s agenda.
A work session is also scheduled during the School Board’s Wednesday meeting during which time Hirsch is scheduled to discuss required immunizations for WCPS students, and WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Melody Sheppard will provide a second reading and further discussion on the Virginia School Board Association’s School Board Policy Updates.
April 7 meeting summary
In highlights from the School Board’s April 7 meeting, Sheppard reported that the WCPS Food Services staff has prepared more than 900,000 meals for students since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In recognizing staff members for their hard work, Sheppard commented on the extraordinary job that both Food Services and transportation employees have done in preparing and delivering meals during this time.
She also presented Nickole Kinsey, WCPS Food Services general manager, with a plaque from the state in appreciation for the work that has been done to make sure students remained fed during the pandemic.
In his report to the School Board on April 7, WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said that as of that date, there were 15 active student cases of COVID-19 and six staff cases. He said that the school division will continue to utilize the same mitigation guidelines it has been using.
Ballenger also reported that he has held initial conversations with both high schools and class representatives about upcoming graduations. The current plans call for Warren County High School’s graduation to be held in the stadium on Saturday, June 12 at 8 a.m., and for graduation at Skyline High School’s stadium to be held at 10 a.m. on the same day.
Students would be given four tickets with 10 feet of social distancing required between families, said Ballenger, noting that the plan is based on the current state and federal guidance and could be adjusted if that guidance changes between now and graduation.
In addition, Ballenger told School Board members that a proposal for a Linden, Va., bus stop is being reviewed by the Virginia Department of Transportation and an initial meeting with families has been held to review the plan.
The School Board also on April 7 adopted a resolution honoring Ballenger as a Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2020-2021. The Virginia Association of School Superintendents (VASS) is honoring all 133 division superintendents throughout the state as Virginia superintendents of the year due to their extraordinary leadership during the 2020-2021 school year and their roles in serving their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the School Board’s April 7 meeting minutes.
VASS plans to recognize all the superintendents during its spring conference and asked that each school board in Virginia adopt a resolution recognizing their superintendent as a Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2020-2021. The motion to adopt the resolution honoring Ballenger was made by School Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, seconded by board member Ralph Rinaldi, and carried by a 5-0 voice vote with School Board Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., and members Kristen Pence, James Wells, Rinaldi, and Bower voting aye.
In other action on April 7, the School Board unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the School Board and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for School Resource Officers (SROs) that was signed by the superintendent.
Current policy requires that the Warren County School Board and the Sheriff’s Office have an MOU that sets forth the powers and duties of the SROs. The MOU is reviewed and affirmed or amended at least once every two years and is modeled after the Virginia School-Law Enforcement Partnership Model MOU, Sheppard told School Board members.
The partnership between WCPS and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is intended to facilitate effective, timely communication and coordination of efforts, and the MOU establishes a framework that both the schools and the Sheriff’s Office can work within to achieve shared goals toward creating and maintaining safe and secure school environments and to promote a positive and supportive school climate, according to the School Board’s agenda.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will employ and provide WCPS with 10 law enforcement officers to serve as SROs who will assist with matters related to the safety and security of the schools. Sheppard pointed out that SROs also will help school administrators develop school crisis and response plans, as well as coordinate crime prevention and school safety, among other tasks.
The School Board also unanimously approved a request that WCPS enter an MOU with Shenandoah University to provide a reading specialist endorsement program within the school division and that the superintendent be authorized to sign the memorandum.
As part of the partnership, WCPS will provide a cohort with a minimum of 20 participants at the cost of $624 per student per course, to cover the cost difference should the cohort drop below 20 participants, and to secure a commitment from participants to complete the program.
Sheppard said that WCPS has 21 teachers and one instructional specialist who have signed commitment letters to complete the reading specialist endorsement program. For those seeking the add-on endorsement, they have committed to completing the program and remaining in the division for three years following their completion of the program, she said, adding that for those seeking a master’s degree as a reading specialist, they have committed to completing the program and remaining in the division for five years following their completion of the program. Should they fail to complete the program or not stay the agreed-upon three or five years, she said they are responsible to pay back all funds paid on their behalf.
For its part, Shenandoah University will provide the instructional delivery, invoice the school division based on the agreed-upon rate, and will waive all graduate application fees and offer direct admission for all cohort participants, Sheppard explained.
The MOU will remain in force for two years but can be terminated by either party given a 90-days written notice, she said, adding that courses will be paid for using a combination of Title I funds, tuition reimbursement funds, and local professional development funds.
In another unanimous approval, the School Board voted to award a $17,543.75 contract to Roanoke, Va.-based Time Technologies Inc. for the purchase and installation of a digital marquee sign at Skyline High School to replace the current manual one.
Skyline High School (SHS) Assistant Principal Jody Lee told School Board members that SHS administration recognizes “this is not a need but rather a want but feel that this will be an asset to SHS and the community to enhance notifications for the students, families, and surrounding community members.”
“We feel that due to COVID-19 impacts, being virtual has allowed us to spend less than normal and feel this opportunity will not come again without a long-term fundraiser,” Lee said, noting that the sign will be single-sided with an illuminated routed nameplate for the school’s name. SHS also wants to use a Cloud-based software program for the sign images and notices.
The project, which should take roughly two months from the date of a signed contract, is over the $15,000 threshold so SHS asked to use its School Board funds to pay for the sign due to the current availability of allocated funds.
The School Board also voted 5-0 to adopt the 2021-2022 Special Education Annual Plan, which includes an application for federal funding in the total amount of $1,241,840.
The board’s April 21 meeting starts at 5 p.m. and will be held at the Diversified Minds meeting room located at 465 W. 15th Street in Front Royal.
