Local News
School Board work session covers WCPS proposed 2022-2023 budget
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) would like to spend money during the next school year on hiring more than 20 new staffers, providing across-the-board salary increases, and paying for grounds maintenance at all of its facilities, according to its proposed 2022-2023 budget.
“This proposed budget represents the true needs of the school division in Warren County,” said WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger, who offered the proposed budget for review and discussion during the School Board’s Wednesday, February 16 work session.
Ballenger said the proposed budget “addresses many current and future needs within the school division,” — particularly for its more than 4,900 students — as the school division continues to work through and manage the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The projected revenue budget from WCPS funding sources is approximately $28.27 million (40 percent) coming from Warren County; $36.14 million (51 percent) from the State of Virginia; $5.95 million (8 percent) from the United States government; and $551,753 from miscellaneous funds, Ballenger told board members present during the work session, who included School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins.
Ballenger told the board members that these numbers are just projections for the time being as WCPS awaits final appropriations from local, state, and federal sources.
In total, the WCPS projected revenue budget for the fiscal year 2023 would be $70,930,366, an almost 11 percent increase over the current budget of $63,944,829, according to a draft proposal.
The proposed budget includes WCPS’ priorities for spending, such as:
- 5-percent raises for all employees, inclusive of the step for years of experience.
- 23.5 new positions, including a full-time English language arts teacher (1) and instructional assistant (1), elementary school counselors (2), elementary school art teachers (2), board-certified behavior analysts (2) to serve all schools, library assistants (2) for the high schools, math coaches (2), and technology integration coaches (2), among others.
- A $50,000 increase in the maintenance budget to paint and replace the carpet at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School.
- An expected cost of $425,000 for groundskeeping, which would cover four staff members, contracted services to handle the groundskeeping at all WCPS sites, and four mowers.
- New positions, including a director of communications and a transportation secretary.
- Increased contract hours for numerous positions, including bus drivers, a speech teacher, and a social worker.
- The acquisition of a new website for WCPS, instructional supplies, technology, and a comprehensive instructional program.
Ballenger said the increased maintenance spending is due to WCPS taking back groundskeeping from the Warren County Department of Parks and Recreation, which currently handles the duties. He said the division already put out bids for the services but plans to rebid the job because the numbers were higher than expected.
In summary, WCPS would spend a total of $55,324,974 on classroom instruction and instructional supports; $21,862,644 on facilities; $7,458,516 on operations and maintenance; $3,020,471 on transportation; $2,994,590 on administration, attendance, and health; and $1,498,320 on technology, according to the draft of the proposed budget.
Other highlights of the proposed budget include a wish list of high-priority capital improvements, such as a renovation and HVAC replacement at Leslie Fox Keyser (LFK) Elementary School that would be funded in part by federal pandemic-relief grants. Board members also on Wednesday received an overview of the LFK schematic design from architects (covered in a separate Royal Examiner story).
Ballenger said WCPS also has funds in a capital improvement fund that will be used toward replacing the roof at the Blue Ridge Technical Center.
“The school division has identified $8,100,025 in federal funds to help support the project at Leslie Fox Keyser and $1,000,000 in the capital improvement fund for the roof at Blue Ridge Technical Center,” according to the draft budget proposal.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors — which is working on its own budget and provides WCPS with a large chunk of its revenue — will discuss the school division’s proposed budget next week. School Board members will vote on it during their March 2 regular meeting. A proposed final budget will be offered in late spring.
“This proposed budget will be approved in March by the School Board,” Ballenger said. “We’re still a long way from finishing it.”
Click here to review the proposed WCPS 2022-2023 school year budget.
Watch the Warren County School Board Work Session in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
Lord Fairfax Health District warns Berryville residents of rabies risk
On February 1, a kitten, part of a feral colony located 4 miles northeast of the town of Berryville, died and tested positive for rabies according to the Lord Fairfax Health District.
“This kitten no longer poses a threat,” said Lord Fairfax Acting Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher, who stresses the importance of vaccinating your pet dogs, cats and ferrets to protect them and the community against rabies.
The health district further advises:
- While intentions are good, animal owners should not put food out for stray or feral (wild domestic) dogs and cats. This will bring domestic and wild animals into close contact where transmission of the rabies virus can more likely occur.
- If you have pets that live outside, feed and water them in a manner that is not an attractant to wild animals. Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
- Feral or unknown cats and dogs may also carry rabies. Report any bites or scratches from these animals to your physician or the health department.
- Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies (even if they do not go outdoors) and keep their shots up to date. Vaccinate working barn cats as well, for their protection and yours.
- Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
- Never approach or touch wild animals, especially any raccoon, fox, skunk or bat, especially if it is behaving oddly or if it is seen in the daylight. These animals, along with feral cats, are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern United States.
- If a wild animal bites or otherwise interacts with one of your domestic animals, notify the local health department and animal control officer at once, and have the animal seen by a veterinarian.
If you are bitten, scratched or licked by any of these animals, seek medical attention immediately. Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.
Finally, if in doubt, or if you have a question, call the Clarke County Health Department at 540-955-1033.
Additional information on rabies is available from the Virginia Department of Health at www.vdh.virginia.gov/animal-contact-human-health/rabies-control.
Local News
Warren County StoryWalk® debuts new title
The Warren County StoryWalk® at Eastham Park has a new featured title! We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom is the tale of a young Ojiwbe girl who learns from her Nokomis (grandmother) about the importance of protecting our shared planet and invites all to become stewards of the Earth. The Caldecott Award-winning book features stunning and colorful illustrations by Michaela Goode.
We Are Water Protectors was donated to the Warren County StoryWalk® in loving memory of the Hon. James M. Eastham, Sr. Eastham was passionate about the Shenandoah River, his family donated the land to build Eastham Park so that the entire community could access and enjoy its beauty.
“We are honored to be able to memorialize the Hon. James M. Eastham, Sr.’s legacy through the Warren County StoryWalk®,” said Michelle Ross, Samuels Library Executive Director, “This title is a wonderful way to commemorate someone who was so dedicated to the Shenandoah River and our community.”
We Are Water Protectors will be featured through March 14, 2022.
The Warren County StoryWalk® was established in 2021 through a partnership between Rotary Club of Front Royal, Warren County Parks & Recreation, and Samuels Public Library. Anyone interested in sponsoring a StoryWalk® title may contact Michal Ashby at mashby@samuelslibrary.net or 540-635-3153. Sponsorship forms are available on the Samuels Public Library website: www.samuelslibrary.net.
The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service, and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
EDA in Focus
Two adults in the room: Following Thursday meetings County and Town EDA boards move toward coordinated efforts
Communications, cooperation, and joint efforts toward community economic development were a crucial theme at a Special Meeting of the WC Economic Development Authority Executive Committee, Thursday morning, February 17. It was also the EDA board’s first official meeting with the new County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty. Still also County Planning Director, at least till a successor is found, Petty clarified his position as a county departmental Director of Economic Development tasked with working with the EDA Board of Directors, as the half-century-old jointly created Front Royal-Warren County EDA remains a legally independent quasi-governmental organization. In fact, the potential of a name change for what is still legally known as the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development, or Industrial Development, Authority was broached to avoid future confusion among potential clients due to the town council’s creation of a unilateral Front Royal Economic Development Authority.
Other major topics were the FY 2022/23 EDA budget preparation process and updates to the EDA Strategic Plan. On the latter front, interaction with the newly created independent Town of Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) was a major topic of conversation. In fact, on the Strategic Plan update front spearheaded by Jim Wolfe, communication with FREDA was suggested to see that both EDA entities were in step, presenting a coordinated Economic Development strategy for the community on both sides of the town-county line.
Communications and coordination was a theme picked up at the FREDA Board of Directors’ second meeting several hours later, at noon in the Front Royal Town Hall. In fact, in the wake of the 9:50 a.m. adjournment of the open portion of the WC EDA Executive Committee meeting, Petty was sent as a liaison to the town EDA meeting just over two hours later by the WC EDA board to initiate that mutually beneficial line of communication. Chairman Browne noted that Town Manager/EDA Director Hicks had issued an invitation to Petty the previous day.
The bulk of the FREDA Board of Directors meeting was largely organizational as its members become familiarized with the role they are expected to play in conjunction with other Town departments, including Planning & Zoning as that department spearheads the first rewrite of the Town Comprehensive Plan this century. In fact, Town Manager Steven Hicks, chairing the FREDA meeting in his additional role as FREDA’s Executive Director, observed the last Town Comp Plan rewrite occurred in 1998. State law mandates that municipalities review their Comp Plans every five years to see if updates are advisable due to changing goals or circumstances.
As bylaws, responsibilities, and creation of various board officer positions were on the table, dates for a planned organizational retreat and its next board meeting were set for next month. The retreat will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, with its regular monthly meeting the following day, Thursday, March 17.
The one-two punch of a third board meeting directly following a full day of briefings on a variety of topics from future Town land use and development goals to State EDA support and grant availabilities, was cited as conducive to positive movement at the coming regular monthly meeting.
The WC EDA Executive Committee is comprised of Chairman Jeff Browne, Greg Harold, Jim Wolfe, and Jorie Martin, patched in by phone at the meeting’s outset while on the road with her husband. Martin arrived near the open meeting’s conclusion, and was on hand for the closed session to discuss the disposition of several identified properties including Baugh Drive and an Avtex parcel, and perhaps ironically considering all the positive communications discussion of the day, the dueling WC EDA-Town of Front Royal civil litigations.
After initial plans not to, the Town did videotape/stream Thursday’s FREDA meeting. And while the county EDA did not have videotaping capabilities at its Kendrick Lane office in the old Avtex Admin building, Royal Examiner cameraman Mark Williams was on hand to record that meeting’s open session.
Local News
Head-on-crash injures three on Strasburg Road
On Wednesday afternoon, February 16, 2022, the Warren County Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Strasburg Road and Andrews Road for a traffic crash with an occupant reported trapped.
Medic 10 arrived to find two vehicles with significant front-end damage and confirmed one patient was trapped. Additional EMS transport units and PHI AirCare 4 was requested.
Firefighters from Rescue Engine 8 and Rescue Squad 1 successfully extricated the trapped patient, while EMS providers initiated advanced life support care. An open field next to the crash site was utilized as a landing zone for AirCare 4. The patient was packaged and flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. 2 additional trauma patients were transported by ground to Winchester Medical Center.
The crash is being investigated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police. So far, there has been 36 motor vehicle crashes in Warren County (VA Highway Safety Office) and 2 crashes requiring patient extrication in the month of February.
Units on the run:
Ambulance 2 (Rivermont)
Medic 10 (North Warren)
Medic 4 (Linden)
Rescue Engine 8 (Fortsmouth)
Rescue Squad 1 (Front Royal)
AirCare 4 (Front Royal)
Chief 100
(Press Release)
Local Government
Three Town Council seats and mayor’s slot up for grabs in November election
Come November, Front Royal citizens have the chance to elect three new members to Town Council, as well as seating a new mayor. Terms for Gary Gillispie, LeTasha Thompson, and Amber Morris all expire December 31, 2022. The mayor’s seat, which is for a two-year term, will also be up for grabs. For those of you who find yourselves less than enchanted with how the town government is being run, it is a chance to move toward positive change, and not necessarily just by voting.
Running for office is not that difficult but does require some planning. Anyone planning a run should have been a resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia for one year immediately preceding the election, be registered to vote, and by filing time, be a resident of the Town of Front Royal.
Considering one meets those criteria, Warren County Director of Elections & General Registrar Carol L. Tobin can supply potential candidates with a packet of information that contains necessary forms and information needed. Her office is located at 465 W 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal, VA 22630, in the Health and Human Services Complex at the old middle school site.
Council has dealt with several controversial issues in the last several years, and any of them could inspire voters to go in a new direction when choosing someone to represent them. Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick fired several employees, calling it “right-sizing” town government. He also axed the Visitor Center staff, eventually farming out tourism services to a contractor who lives at the opposite end of the state.
And then there were some legal wranglings: a longtime employee of the town filed sexual harassment and retaliatory firing suit in 2021; local Beer Museum owner David Downes filed a lawsuit against the town regarding off-street parking; and citizen Paul L. Aldrich sued the Town Council and Jacob Meza, who was appointed after not running for re-election, to fill a vacant seat created by Councilman Holloway’s mayoral win. Aldrich contended the appointment violated a Town Code prohibition on council members being reappointed for one year after leaving council. Meza eventually resigned his seat, leading to Morris’s elevation to the council.
Following a $24,500 fee to search firm Baker Tilly, a new town manager was hired. He then hired someone with whom he had worked before as the “Public Information Officer”, at $125 per hour, with no input from the council.
Currently, the town council has agreed to pay another $24,500 to Baker Tilly to secure a town attorney. Many are puzzled by that move because municipal attorneys are typically hired from a local pool, as they are familiar with the workings of the community and its government.
Royal Examiner reached out to Mr. Holloway, Ms. Thompson, Mr. Gillispie, and Ms. Morris, regarding a 2022 campaign. Only two responded. Ms. Morris said, “I am evaluating my options to continue my public service to our community. I will be making a definitive decision in the coming months.” Ms. Thompson said, “I am currently undecided.”
Ms. Tobin indicated via email Tuesday that no candidates have filed yet to run for council seats in the November 8 election.
Community Events
Warren Coalition’s Love Our Community event pulls crowd despite cold
The Warren Coalition concluded a successful membership drive for the “We See You, Warren County” program with a “Love Our Community” event on Tuesday, February 15th outside of Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center. During the event, which attracted dozens of people despite the cold weather, community volunteers were doused with cold water balloons in the popular “Polar Pitch.”
Children made valentines and wrote love notes to their community, then took pictures with a giant “love” sign created by the Warren Coalition’s Julia Laurent and Ryan Cubbage. Families enjoyed free hot chocolate, granola bars, and Hershey kisses. There was a guess-the-number-of-candies-in-the-jar game as well as drawings for bracelets, coffee, pop-its, and stuffed animals. The photo booth was entertaining, along with a constant flow of music and some impromptu dancing. In addition, resilience materials were given away to families; these kits help parents and children learn how to build resilience, a key component of preventing drug and alcohol misuse.
Of course, there was also a table for registering for the We See You, Warren County program, which brought in seven new memberships in less than an hour. Overall, the membership drive ran February 7th-15th and resulted in 40 new members for the program, a resounding success.
“We are thankful for the support of all the volunteers who came to the event to set up, run stations, and clean up,” said Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett. “We are grateful to the volunteers who were courageous enough to get a water balloon dropped on their head in the middle of February. Their commitment to our community is palpable and hope-inspiring!”
The seven Polar Pitch Burst volunteers were: Beth Waller of What Matters Now & Beth Medved Waller, Inc. Real Estate; Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis; Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler; Jen Avery of Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC; Terry Caldwell of House of Hope; Kyle Dulapa of Marlow Motors; and Bret Hrbek of Edward Jones.
It took five “We See You, Warren County” registrations to get a volunteer into the “cold” seat of the Polar Pitch Burst. With no more volunteers on stand-by for the Pitch Burst, when the registrations hit 40, Shifflett took a seat with no hesitation. Once she was dripping wet, Cubbage, who had been running the Polar Pitch, took a seat, getting an extra dousing when the community volunteers helped the kids dump the extra tubs of water onto him.
We See You, Warren County, is a program of intentionally reaching out to others, to help build a sense of connection within Warren County. Developing a sense of belonging within the community helps improve mental health and prevent drug and alcohol misuse. There is no cost to the program; signing up is simply commitment to do your best to participate. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are welcome to join. For more information, visit weseeyou.warrencoalition.org, visit the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc, or email wc@warrencoalition.org.
