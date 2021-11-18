Local News
School division permitted to continue $250K motor fuel program contract
The Warren County School Board voted unanimously to permit Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) to continue purchasing fuel through the Virginia State Motor Fuel Program.
“We have been successfully used the Virginia state motor fuel program for our fuel services and wish to continue to do so,” said WCPS Transportation Director Aaron Mitchell during the board’s Tuesday, Nov. 16 meeting and work session.
The $250,000 contract is with Mansfield Oil Co., which signed a modified contract with the Commonwealth of Virginia on October 1, according to Mitchell, who noted that the flexibility of the fueling station and the transparency of cost and billing were a few examples of why the service benefits WCPS.
School Board Vice-Chair Catherine Bower and members James Wells, Kristen Pence, Ralph Rinaldi, and Melanie Salins voted to approve the request.
During the board’s work session portion of its meeting, several items were up for discussion but not for action, including an increase in adult meal prices.
WCPS Food Service Coordinator Nickole Kinsey explained that the school division needs to increase its prices for adult meals to meet the 2021-2022 Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) minimum adult price requirement.
VDOE requires that School Food Authorities ensure that federal reimbursement, children’s payments, and other nonprofit food service revenues do not subsidize program meals served to adults, meaning that adult meal prices must be high enough in price to compensate for the total paid reimbursement, Kinsey said.
The paid reimbursement and commodity rates change each school year, so adult meal prices may change each year, as well, she said.
Currently, WCPS adult meal prices are $1.75 for breakfast and $3.00 for lunch. The new compliant price increase proposal will be $2.30 for the adult breakfast and $3.85 for an adult lunch.
“We’re out of compliance with our pricing, so that’s why we’re revisiting this,” said Kinsey, noting that the new prices would start at the beginning of 2022 following the holiday break.
School Board member Wells asked if there was a way to mitigate the 85 cents increase in adult meals for staff “because they’ve had a rough couple of years. Can we absorb the increase in some way?” He said he was interested “in some potential options to help staff out.”
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said schools can pay that bill if they want but would have to have a line item in the Warren County general fund going forward to pay into the child nutrition fund to cover the increase. He plans to investigate Wells’ suggestion further.
Among other work session discussions, the School Board:
• Learned that the WCPS Maintenance Department is currently working through school safety audits, which are required to ensure WCPS facilities are safe. WCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration George “Buck” Smith said the audits focus on areas such as the physical security of school buildings, crisis management planning, emergency medical response, fire safety, and visitor safety management, among others. All assessments and inspections will be completed by mid-December, he said.
• Considered a WCPS plan to participate in the Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance (ViSSTA) program, which provides free testing vendors, supplies, and staffing to support an end-to-end COVID-19 testing experience with the goal of maximizing resources available to schools to navigate full in-person instruction and minimizing added responsibilities of the existing school staff.
WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch told board members that the Virginia Department of Health program would allow WCPS to hire employees to support the division’s ongoing COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including a COVID Response Coordinator and two Clinical Support Specialists. The additional supports would be deployed to implement voluntary pool screening, support current mitigation strategies, support building level administrators and school nurses, and the division coordination of its COVID response said Hirsch.
• Heard the second reading of School Board Policy BDDH/KD Public Participation at School Board Meetings from Superintendent Ballenger. At the first reading, which was held at the board’s November 3 regular meeting, the School Board reviewed the policy and requested modifications: to insert the phrase “with the approval of the majority of the board” to the two places where the board chair has the discretion to limit public presentations; and that the requirement of a speaker to verbally state their address be removed and instead require that a speaker state whether he or she is a county resident, parent of a WCPS student, and/or an employee of the school division.
• Heard the second reading of the WCPS Comprehensive Long-Range Plan 2021-2026 from Ballenger, who said it was developed by teachers, administrators, School Board members, and input from the community. The goals for 2021-2026 include ensuring that all schools will be accredited on an annual basis as defined by the Virginia SOLs; WCPS will employ properly credentialed teachers, administrators, and staff., and the School Board will strive to provide competitive compensation for all personnel; and all students and staff will be afforded a safe and engaging learning environment that promotes healthy behaviors and positive relationships for everyone every day, among other goals. Action on the plan will be taken by the School Board at its next meeting in December.
American Municipal Power (AMP) scholarship opportunity
Since 1988, American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) has distributed $408,000 in scholarship awards in communities it serves with electrical power.
Lyle B. Wright Scholarship ($3,000) – must be a student whose household receives electricity from the Town of Front Royal.
Lyle B. Wright was a strong public power advocate on both state and local levels. He served on the boards of both American Municipal Power-Ohio Inc. and the Ohio Municipal Electric Association. The scholarship was created and named in his honor in 1989.
Purpose: To establish an educational program encouraging high school students to further their education, and to create an awareness of careers in the municipal electric utility field.
Awards: There are up to five (5), one-time scholarship awards of $3,000each. Each municipality in the AMP member community (Town of Front Royal is a member) is to send AMP one nominee per scholarship.
Rules and Eligibility: The following provisions will govern the acceptance of an applicant:
1) Applicant must be a graduating high school senior who has met all of the basic requirements for college or technical school entrance and has a cumulative, unweighted grade-point average based on an unweighted 4.0 scale for six (6) semesters
2) Applicant must send a completed application with a short essay on Electricity or Green Initiatives and attach their high school transcript with a cumulative grade-point average based on a 4.0 scale for six (6) semesters, to the Town of Front Royal by Wednesday, December 15, 2021. A committee will review all nominations and one nominee will be selected for each scholarship. The Department of Energy Services will submit a letter to all nominees advising them of their status after December 17, 2021.
3) Winners of the award will be determined through personal achievement, school/community activities, knowledge of public power based on a written test, and scholastic record.
Click here for the application.
American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) is the nonprofit wholesale power supplier and services provider for 134 members in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Indiana, Maryland, and Delaware.
Local man arrested for robbery of City National Bank
On November 17, 2021, the Front Royal Police Department and the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force arrested Phillip Michael Fincham for the robbery of City National Bank and possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Fincham was taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Manassas Avenue.
On November 12, 2021, a male subject entered the City National Bank located at 600 North Commerce in the afternoon hours and presented a note to the teller demanding money. The Criminal Investigations Division was also able to connect the same suspect to an attempted robbery of the Circle K Convenience Store on Sunday, November 7, 2021, and attempted Break and Enter of the Knotty Pine Restaurant on Sunday, November 8, 2021, and a Break and Enter with larceny of the Knotty Pine Restaurant on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
On November 17, 2021, the Northern Regional Drug Task Force determined that Fincham was in possession of narcotics and made contact with him in the 500 block of Manassas Avenue. After a short interview, Fincham was taken into custody and charged with possession. Fincham was also in possession of U.S. currency that matched the serial numbers of the money taken during the robbery from City National Bank on Friday.
Mr. Fincham was subsequently interviewed and confessed to the robbery of City National Bank. Additional charges will be obtained against Mr. Fincham regarding the break and enter of Knotty Pine and the attempted robbery at the Circle K in the next couple of days. Mr. Fincham was held without bond pending his court appearance on the current charges.
The Front Royal Police Department would like to thank the businesses and public for their assistance in this investigation that led to a quick conclusion to this investigation and the ensuing arrest of the suspect. Anyone with any further information is requested to contact the Front Royal Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (540) 636-2208.
Warren County: Notice of Taxes Due
Warren County tax bills for the second half of the year 2021 have been mailed. If you did not receive a bill for Personal Property, Real Estate, Sanitary District for Blue Mountain, Cedarville Heights, High Knob, Lake Front Royal, Linden Heights, Osprey Lane, Riverside, Shangri-La, Shannon Woods, Shenandoah Farms, Shenandoah Shores, Skyland Estates, Shangri-La, or Wildcat Drive, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at 540-635-2215.
Failure to receive a bill does not relieve the taxpayer of the penalty for late payment. Tax bills are due on December 5th, 2021. When the due date falls on the weekend, bills will be due the following business day. Penalty will be added December 7th, 2021 if not paid or postmarked on or before December 6th, 2021.
Treasurer’s Office hours are 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
Jamie L. Spiker
Treasurer
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Big Brown Bat
These insectivores make great neighbors!
This Big Brown Bat came to us after being accidentally power washed from behind its roosting site. The homeowners found two bats, including this one, blown out from behind a shutter on their home. They were wet and cold and immediately brought to us for care.
After cleaning and warming these bats, we waited for a warm enough day to release them back at their found location.
As we often can’t reach the colony, most bats are released from nearby trees or structures from which they will fly back home. We were extremely fortunate in this case to know exactly where the colony was and to be able to easily access it.
These two bats were placed next to the shutter where they had been blown out of with the power washer and both quickly scrambled back in to join their friends!
Releases are always more enjoyable when we get to witness families reuniting first-hand and ensure that everything went well.
Thanks to the homeowners who not only ensured these bats made a recovery, but were happy to allow them back home!
Did you know big brown bats aren’t as “big” as their name implies? In fact, they weigh anywhere between 16-20 grams on average (the same as about 4 nickels), and their wingspan is only 14 inches. However, compared to Little Brown Bats, who are about half their size, their name rings true!
This species is highly social and can live to 20 years old or more, so getting them back home to their friends and family is incredibly important. In the summer, the females live in maternity colonies (with males roosting mostly alone), which studies have shown consist largely of closely-related individuals.
This time of year, even though they’re preparing for hibernation, they’re also preparing for spring! Hibernation colonies consist of both females and males, allowing for mating now and pregnancy later, as the females will store sperm in the reproductive tract over the winter.
Bats in general have been valued at a low-end estimate of $3.7 BILLION/year for their pest-reducing services by the agricultural industry.
If you want to help our native bats and the 3,000+ other patients we treat each year, please donate to BRWC on #GivingTuesday!
Wildlife Centers don’t receive state or Federal funding for what we do. We rely on your donations to save wild animals and return them to the wild.
This year on #GivingTuesday (November 30th) starting at 8am, donations made through Facebook will be matched with an $8 million dollar pledge by the social media platform until the matching funds are exhausted. Your donation will ALSO be matched by our generous board of directors until those funds are met as well.
Please save the date to make a big impact for wildlife!
Valley Health announces plans for the repurposing of the former Warren Memorial Hospital campus
In a move to expand senior health services in Warren County and Front Royal, Valley Health is announcing the sale of the former Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) and the 120-bed Lynn Care Center to Hill Valley Healthcare, a leading healthcare provider that specializes in skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care, and owns and operates facilities throughout Virginia. Locally, Hill Valley operates facilities in Luray, Warrenton & Winchester.
The transaction is expected to close by January 31, 2022, after which the operation of the Lynn Care Center and the redevelopment of the former WMH campus will be under the leadership of Hill Valley Healthcare. The strategic realignment follows an extensive analysis, which identified a growing senior population and a need for comprehensive skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care services in Front Royal and Warren County.
“When Valley Health opened our new hospital campus in June of this year, our goal was to repurpose the former campus in a manner that was consistent with our mission of serving our community by improving health,” said Mark Nantz, President and CEO of Valley Health. “Hill Valley is a leading skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care provider in the state, with the skills and experience to develop programs to help address the healthcare needs of the growing senior population in the Warren County and Front Royal community. Equally important is Hill Valley’s “People First” philosophy and culture, which align closely with Valley Health and assures they will be actively engaged community partners. We are excited for the opportunities that this will create for families and seniors, and welcome Hill Valley to Front Royal.”
From 1950 to 2021, the former WMH, at 124,000 square feet, improved health and wellness throughout Warren County and the surrounding areas. The current Lynn Care Center facility, at 69,000 square feet, was built in 2002, although the center has served area seniors through long-term care since the late 1970s.
“We are thankful to the team at Valley Health for partnering with us through this process,” said Shimmy Idels, CO-CEO at Hill Valley Healthcare. “They were a pleasure to work with. We are committed to building on Valley Health’s mission and Lynn Care’s tradition of being leaders in post-acute care and serving the community as best we can.”
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
About Warren Memorial Hospital / Lynn Care Center Warren Memorial Hospital has partnered with the community since 1950 to improve health and wellness throughout Warren County and beyond. Lynn Care was established in the late 1960s as a 40-bed unit of WMH and was re-established for long-term care in the late 1970s. It currently serves seniors and those who require post-hospital rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, and long-term care.
Hill Valley Healthcare, is a skilled nursing consulting company rapidly positioning itself as a leading healthcare provider that applies its expertise and ingenuity to create 5-star facilities. Hill Valley currently employs almost 2,000 team members and operates a total of 20 facilities in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Nebraska & Rhode Island. The system includes assisted living, skilled nursing and rehab, on-site dialysis care and home health.
Major economic development expansion announcement brings Virginia’s governor to Warren County
The noon hour on Tuesday, November 16, saw Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in Warren County’s northside Industrial Corridor for a major economic development announcement. That announcement, greeted by an assemblage of state and county economic development and political officials, was the expansion of Nature’s Touch Frozen Food’s facility on Toray Drive. Nature’s Touch is a Canadian-headquartered primarily frozen fruit, but also vegetable, production company with a global distribution network. It shares its Toray Drive location with the Interchange Group, a full-service Virginia warehousing, logistics, and land development services company with dry refrigerated and frozen cross-docking capacities.
So, the Interchange Group’s 48,000 square foot cross-dock port services warehouse next door to the Virginia Inland Port seems a logical place for Nature’s Touch to have landed – a business arrangement made in heaven – and it may be. What Governor Northam announced and Nature’s Touch President and CEO John Tentomas and Interchange Group President Devon Anders elaborated on is a $40 million dollar business expansion investment by Nature’s Touch that will expand its frozen fruit and vegetable distribution capacity from 20 million to 45 million pounds annually. Tentomas pointed to the shared facility’s proximity to the Virginia Inland Port as instrumental in his company’s location there and decision to expand its operations.
The Toray Drive expansion, with a target of mid-2022 for completion – it has already begun across the street from the existing site – will add 67 jobs to Nature’s Touch’s approximate 370-employee company-wide workforce.
See the full Royal Examiner event video, including Nature’s Touch’s Tentomas’s post-event press conference, as well as Governor Northam’s Office’s detailed press release on the expansion announcement below:
From the Office of the Governor:
Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods, a supplier of frozen fruits and vegetables for Canada and the United States, will invest $40.3 million to expand in Warren County.
Nature’s Touch will establish a 126,000-square-foot facility built by InterChange Group to increase production. Raw materials will be imported directly to the new facility for processing and distribution. Virginia successfully competed with Montréal, Canada for the project, which will create 67 new jobs.
“Companies choose to invest in Virginia because they can reach customers around the world through the Port of Virginia, including the Virginia Inland Port in Front Royal,” said Governor Northam. “Nature’s Touch’s decision to reinvest is a testament to the strong qualities that make Virginia the country’s top state for business. Our thriving food and beverage processing industry will only continue to grow and more jobs will come to the area thanks to this large investment.”
Nature’s Touch is one of the largest suppliers of frozen fruit to retailers in North America, Australia, and Japan. It was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada. The company offers a range of products and supports multiple private label programs in addition to its own brands. The company is one of the largest buyers of fruit globally.
“When valued partners like Nature’s Touch expand in the Commonwealth, it affirms the value proposition of doing business in Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s significant investment and its partnership with InterChange Group will add to the positive economic momentum that Warren County and the Northern Shenandoah Valley are experiencing, and we look forward to Nature’s Touch’s continued success in the Commonwealth.”
Nature’s Touch established its Virginia production facility at the Stephens Industrial Park in Warren County in 2014. It is strategically located near the Virginia Inland Port to consistently move the fresh fruit imported by the company from South America and across the world. The new facility will be located across the street and will allow Nature’s Touch to integrate all aspects of product handling in-house. This will reduce the need for costly supply chain movements in and out of third-party logistics facilities. As a result, Nature’s Touch expects to increase the fruit produced through the Port of Virginia from 20 million to 45 million pounds annually. Interested applicants can click here for more information.
“Nature’s Touch is excited to extend and expand its presence in Warren County,” said Nature’s Touch Chief Operation Officer Dan Jewell. “After extensive evaluation, we determined that Front Royal continues to be the most strategic location for the company’s hub facility for the East Coast United States. This, combined with the opportunity to extend the company’s ongoing strategic partnership with InterChange, made the decision to build the facility in Warren County an easy one for Nature’s Touch.”
“InterChange is pleased to expand our more than a seven-year relationship with Nature’s Touch by providing a state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable production facility through an innovative and transparent joint venture,” said InterChange Group, Inc President Devon Anders. “Nature’s Touch’s expansion reflects the promised return for the Commonwealth’s proactive investment in The Port of Virginia. Similarly, InterChange’s capital investments in premier food-grade facilities continue to provide a ready solution for food and beverage companies desiring to locate or expand in Virginia. We appreciate the assistance and investment of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Virginia Port Authority, and Warren County to make this project a reality.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Warren County and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. The Governor approved a performance-based grant of $400,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages the continued capital investment of existing Virginia companies. Nature’s Touch is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.
Support for Nature’s Touch job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners. Funding support for the program comes from the Northam administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of fully customized recruitment and training services for each company’s products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.
“Nature’s Touch has been a cornerstone food company in Warren County for the last decade, and we’re excited to have the company invest in this significant expansion and provide more jobs for our residents,” said Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority Chair Jeffrey Browne. “This expansion helps solidify Warren County’s reputation as an international manufacturing center in the food industry and is the culmination of many people’s efforts. We want to thank Nature’s Touch, InterChange, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Virginia Port Authority, and all our partners for bringing this project to fruition. Locally, in addition to our Economic Development Authority staff, our Planning and Building Inspections departments and our Board of Supervisors worked hard to ensure we keep a valuable community partner here in Warren County.”
“The Port of Virginia is excited to be able to support the international supply chain for Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods by providing unparalleled port access into the Shenandoah Valley via the Virginia Inland Port,” said Virginia Port Authority Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards. “Nature’s Touch’s continued investment and job creation within the Commonwealth paired with our infrastructure investments will ensure Virginia remains the nation’s leading business destination for years to come.”
“We have a significant business expansion here in the Shenandoah Valley thanks to the strategic partnership between Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods, the Commonwealth, and Warren County,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “I am excited about the increased job opportunities that come with this expansion announcement. This economic growth is further evidence that the Valley is a great place to live, work, and do business.”
“It is always exciting news to hear that our district is landing a business opportunity in our neck of the woods,” said Delegate Bill Wiley. “There are so many great things that occur when this opportunity comes to fruition—specifically jobs and revenue that will greatly support our constituents. Congratulations to Warren County, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and the folks that brought this project to the finish line!”
