Schools Out for the Summer – but NOT Warren County Parks & Rec

School might be out for the summer, but that’s no reason to sit at home wondering what to do! Grab some friends and come join in on some fun activities such as pickup basketball, volleyball, dodgeball, or take some swings in our batting cage! There is a book nook and a game room set up with a variety of video games, ping pong, and a pool/air hockey table.

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be holding School’s Out For The Summer for those interested on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, June 21, 2021 through August 6, 2021, subject to change pending release of WCPS. School’s Out will run from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Gym, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This program is open to anyone 7 to 15 years old; those attending must have a permission slip signed by a parent. Permission slips may be picked up at the door or in advance at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost is $10.00 per participant and $4.00 per food voucher (food voucher includes your choice of a slice of pizza or hotdog, drink, and chips). Weekly rate if pre-paid is $25.00 per participant and $10.00 per food voucher. A wrist band will be given so children can come in and out at no additional cost.

COVID-19 capacity and guidelines will be followed.

For more information about the program contact Tiffany Walker at (540) 635-1021 or via email at twalker@warrencountyva.net.

Registration information can be obtained by contacting the Warren County Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., at (540) 635-1021 or via email wcccinfo@warrencountyva.net.