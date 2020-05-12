State News
Schools struggle to provide mental health resources during shutdown
Virginia school administrators say they are struggling to provide mental health services during the coronavirus pandemic, even as vulnerable students continue with online studies away from regular counseling and support.
As school systems move to virtual learning, school counseling resources, deemed critical to student wellness by the U.S. Department of Education, are unable to provide in-person therapy for high-risk students. The alternative treatments — online sessions or new therapists from community services boards — could fall short in continuing care and supporting students during the pandemic, mental health professionals say.
The global crisis has brought added stress and anxiety to students and their families. More than 100,000 children and teens suffer from mental illness in Virginia, according to the state chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
The pandemic “is going to exacerbate some of those kids’ symptoms — even the kids that have outside providers,” said Nicolo Porto, a high school social worker in Northern Virginia. “The biggest thing that we’re still working through is we can’t provide mental health services to kids.”
For many students, access to trusted adults and mental health resources were suddenly cut off on March 23, when Gov. Ralph Northam officially closed schools throughout Virginia for the rest of the academic year. Several other local school boards had made the decision weeks earlier.
“I was genuinely devastated,” said one student from Chesterfield who had been regularly meeting with her school’s resource officer and relied on support from three teachers. The 18-year-old student, who wished to remain anonymous, said her resources at school were like family to her.
“Those four people were my rock. They were the sole reason why I would get out of bed in the morning,” the Chesterfield teen said. “I never got to say a goodbye or anything. One day they were 3 feet away from me and next they were gone — like someone just turned the light off. I still get emotional thinking about it.”
Universal efforts are being made across school divisions to help children transition, Maribel Saimre, director of student services at the Virginia Department of Education, wrote in an email. Although schools are providing students and their parents with coping strategies during virtual learning, consistency of care is not guaranteed, she said.
“Resources vary by community,” Saimre said. “Crisis intervention is available across all community service boards, but other services are going to vary depending on the locality and providers.”
While some school districts are embracing telehealth, others are hesitant to use it as a replacement for in-person treatment.
Virtual counseling poses privacy concerns, and can produce lower quality care, Porto said.
Porto, who specializes in crisis intervention and trauma, said his role as a school social worker abruptly shifted to an administrative role when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Virginia. Porto had been working regularly with several students when his school district suddenly closed schools. Since his school closed, he has had no contact or time to make contingency plans with any of his students due to legal and ethical concerns.
Each school district has its own guidelines for how or if counselors can contact their students. For example, some districts allow counselors to send emails to students to check in, but others require specific signed permission for outside-of-school contact related to privacy practices and counseling confidentiality.
School social workers and psychologists in Virginia are not required to complete telehealth training as it isn’t necessary in typical school environments. Even with training, Porto said the quality of virtual healthcare is diminished because counselors cannot analyze body language.
Mental health professionals also cannot guarantee a confidential environment over a virtual platform. “There’s no way to be sure that their parent isn’t sitting off camera,” Porto said.
Porto also said that because some families do not believe in mental health treatment, their children lose all of their mental health resources when schools close. Other students who don’t typically seek resources may find themselves in need during social distancing and continued isolation.
School psychologists and social workers are left to focus on providing online resources and communicating with parents, who frequently must initiate contact.
To cope with concerns over treatment gaps, administrators are also referring students to providers outside of the school system. Saimre said some Virginia localities are using an out-of-office voicemail system to refer students to community resources.
“The double-edged sword is that there are actually a lot of places for mental health, but very few of them actually take insurance, and even then, it can still be expensive,” Porto said.
Even if students want to have online therapy sessions, many cannot. In 17 Virginia counties, less than half of the population has access to broadband internet, according to Broadband Now, an advocacy group.
“The well-off kids have access to that, but many, many kids don’t have access to it, so they are caught in a situation where they are deprived,” said Bob Trestman, chair of psychiatry and behavioral health at the Carilion Clinic in Roanoke. “I have no doubt that there are many children who previously were receiving care who now, either no longer have access or, because of the nature of their problems, no longer have the support to continue their care.”
Some districts throughout the state have tried to combat digital inequity by providing computers, tablets or internet hotspots. However, some districts can’t afford it.
“It could have an outsized impact on kids who are not able to connect in person or to connect electronically,” said Lloyd English, a school psychologist for Norfolk Public Schools where hotspots have been distributed to those in need. He expected the extended period of isolation to be difficult for everyone.
The economic collapse caused by the pandemic has left many families in financial distress. Over 410,000 Virginians applied for unemployment benefits during the first four weeks of the crisis. A parent’s stress is often felt by their children.
“As parents, we transmit all of those anxieties to our kids, no matter how hard we try not to,” English said. “Our students definitely feel that pressure, even for the younger ones.”
With mounting financial concerns, children might find it harder to ask for help.
“We’re already starting to see some of our families that may not ordinarily need to access the meal services, coming to the meal service line to get food,” Porto said. “If your basic needs aren’t even met, you can’t begin to think about your health or your mental health. They’re not going to be in an environment that they can do self care because they’re just trying to survive.”
Most school-provided mental health resources will likely remain limited until students are back in classrooms and able to return to in-person counseling.
Porto said he believes there will be an uptick in students needing mental health services in the fall due to COVID-19, whether the student was personally affected by the disease or other stresses related to the pandemic.
Porto has turned to providing online resources for students and families. He created the Mental Health, Wellness and Community Resources for Families, which lists places students and families can turn to in order to cope with COVID-19.
“When we come back, it’s going to hit me like a freight train, how little I was able to do,” Porto said. “I [will] have to put on my work hat and deal with that in the moment because that’s what these kids need from us.”
Emergency Mental Health Resources:
National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Text “NAMI” to 741741 if you are having suicidal thoughts or urges.
By Alexis Angelus and Stacey Dec
Capital News Service – University of Richmond Bureau
Local News
Governor Northam delays Phase One for Northern Virginia localities
Governor Ralph Northam today issued Executive Order Sixty-Two, allowing specific localities in Northern Virginia to delay entering Phase One of the “Forward Virginia” plan to ease restrictions on certain business operations that were put in place in response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Governor Northam has said that Virginia as a whole may enter Phase One on Friday, May 15, as outlined in Executive Order Sixty-One, based on achieving certain health metrics. Executive Order Sixty-Two allows the Northern Virginia localities to delay implementation of Phase One until midnight on Thursday, May 28, to allow those localities more time to meet the health metrics.
In conjunction with this executive order, Governor Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA also issued Order of Public Health Emergency Number Four.
“As I have said, it’s important that the Commonwealth as a whole can meet key health metrics before moving into Phase One,” said Governor Northam. “The Phase One policies are a floor, not a ceiling. While the data show Virginia as a whole is are ready to slowly and deliberately ease some restrictions, it is too soon for Northern Virginia. I support the request from localities in this region to delay implementation of Phase One to protect public health.”
Governor Northam had directed jurisdictions to formally request approval to remain in Phase Zero. Executive Order Sixty-Two allows the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas, and Manassas Park; and the towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg, and Vienna (Northern Virginia Region) to remain in Phase Zero, as requested by officials in those localities.
Data show that Northern Virginia is substantially higher than the rest of the Commonwealth in the percentage of positive tests for COVID-19, for example. The Northern Virginia Region has about a 25 percent positivity rate, while the rest of the Commonwealth is closer to 10 percent. Further, in the last 24 hours, the Northern Virginia Region reported over 700 cases, while the rest of the Commonwealth reported approximately 270. On any given day, 70 percent of the Commonwealth’s positive cases are attributable to the Northern Virginia Region.
The full text of Executive Order Sixty-Two and Order of Public Health Emergency Number Four is below:
NUMBER SIXTY-TWO (2020) AND ORDER OF PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY FOUR JURISDICTIONS TEMPORARILY DELAYED FROM ENTERING PHASE ONE IN EXECUTIVE ORDER 61 AND PERMITTED TO REMAIN IN PHASE ZERO NORTHERN VIRGINIA REGION
Importance of the Issue
Executive Order 61, issued on May 8, 2020, and effective at 12:00 a.m., May 15, 2020, eased certain restrictions imposed under Second Amended Executive Order 53 and Executive Order 55 (both Orders are collectively referred to as Phase Zero). Executive Order 61 sets out the Commonwealth of Virginia’s path into Phase One. The easing of the Phase Zero restrictions was premised, in part, on the Commonwealth’s achievement of certain metrics in responding to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The easing of those restrictions is meant to be a floor, and not a ceiling. As previously acknowledged, some regions may need to move into Phase One more slowly than the rest of the Commonwealth. Prior to issuing Executive Order 61, I advised that any locality unready to move into Phase One, upon my review and approval of their request to remain in Phase Zero, could do so.
On May 9, 2020, local officials from the Counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William, and the Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas, Manassas Park, as well as the Towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg, and Vienna (Northern Virginia Region) requested to remain in Phase Zero. Data provided in connection with that request reveals that with respect to hospitalizations, percent positivity, and case numbers, the Northern Virginia Region faces unique challenges when compared to the rest of the Commonwealth. The Northern Virginia Region is substantially higher than the rest of the Commonwealth in the percentage of positive tests for COVID-19. The Northern Virginia Region has about a 25% positivity rate, while the rest of the Commonwealth is closer to 10%. Further, in the last 24 hours, the Northern Virginia Region reported over 700 cases, while the rest of the Commonwealth reported approximately 270. On any given day, 70% of the Commonwealth’s positive cases are attributable to the Northern Virginia Region.
In addition, while personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospitals appears to be adequate at this time, the Northern Virginia Region asserts PPE for outpatient facilities continues to be a challenge. Similarly, although the number of deaths in the Northern Virginia Region appears to be trending downward, COVID-19 patients in the Northern Virginia Region make up a significantly larger portion of the region’s hospital bed capacity, when compared to COVID hospitalizations in the rest of the Commonwealth. Consequently, after considering the Northern Virginia Region’s request and the relevant data, I find the request to delay entering Phase One and to remain in Phase Zero appropriate.
Directive
Therefore, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article V of the Constitution of Virginia, by § 44-146.17 of the Code of Virginia, by any other applicable law, and in furtherance of Executive Order 51, and by virtue of the authority vested in the State Health Commissioner pursuant to §§ 32.1-13, 32.1-20, and 35.1-10 of the Code of Virginia, I grant the Northern Virginia Region’s request to remain in Phase Zero. Accordingly, as to the Northern Virginia Region, the following measures are extended effective 12:00 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020:
1. Continued closure of all dining and congregation areas in restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, and farmers markets. Restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, and farmers’ markets may continue to offer delivery and take-out services.
2. Continued closure of all public access to recreational and entertainment businesses, as set forth below:
a. Theaters, performing arts centers, concert venues, museums, and other indoor entertainment centers;
b. Fitness centers, gymnasiums, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, and indoor exercise facilities;
c. Beauty salons, barbershops, spas, massage parlors, tanning salons, tattoo shops, and any other location where personal care or personal grooming services are performed that would not allow compliance with physical distancing guidelines to remain six feet apart;
d. Racetracks and historic horse racing facilities; and
e. Bowling alleys, skating rinks, arcades, amusement parks, trampoline parks, fairs, arts and craft facilities, aquariums, zoos, escape rooms, indoor shooting ranges, public and private social clubs, and all other places of indoor public amusement.
3. Essential retail businesses may remain open during their normal business hours. Such businesses are:
a. Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retailers that sell food and beverage products or pharmacy products, including dollar stores, and department stores with grocery or pharmacy operations;
b. Medical, laboratory, and vision supply retailers;
c. Electronic retailers that sell or service cell phones, computers, tablets, and other communications technology;
d. Automotive parts, accessories, and tire retailers as well as automotive repair facilities;
e. Home improvement, hardware, building material, and building supply retailers;
f. Lawn and garden equipment retailers;
g. Beer, wine, and liquor stores;
h. Retail functions of gas stations and convenience stores;
i. Retail located within healthcare facilities;
j. Banks and other financial institutions with retail functions;
k. Pet and feed stores;
l. Printing and office supply stores; and
m. Laundromats and dry cleaners.
Employers are required to provide face coverings to employees.
4. Any brick and mortar retail business not listed in paragraph 3 may continue to operate but must limit all in-person shopping to no more than 10 patrons per establishment. If any such business cannot adhere to the 10 patron limit with proper physical distancing requirements, it must close. Brick and mortar retail business not listed in paragraph 3 are encouraged to follow the Guidelines for All Business Sectors as best practices linked here.
5. All businesses are encouraged to follow the Guidelines for All Business Sectors as best practices linked here and other appropriate workplace guidance from state and federal authorities while in operation.
6. Although business operations offering professional rather than retail services may remain open, they should utilize teleworking as much as possible. Where telework is not feasible, such a business must adhere to physical distancing recommendations, enhanced sanitizing practices on common surfaces, and apply the relevant workplace guidance from state and federal authorities.
7. All individuals in Northern Virginia Region shall remain at their place of residence, except as provided below by this Order. To the extent individuals use shared or outdoor spaces, whether on land or on water, they must at all times maintain physical distancing of at least six feet from any other person, with the exception of family members, as defined below, or caretakers. Individuals may leave their residences for the purpose of:
a. Obtaining food, beverages, goods, or services as permitted in this Order;
b. Seeking medical attention, essential social services, governmental services, assistance from law enforcement, or emergency services;
c. Taking care of other individuals, animals, or visiting the home of a family member;
d. Traveling required by court order or to facilitate child custody, visitation, or child care;
e. Engaging in outdoor activity, including exercise, provided individuals comply with physical distancing requirements;
f. Traveling to and from one’s residence, place of worship, or work;
g. Traveling to and from an educational institution;
h. Volunteering with organizations that provide charitable or social services; and
i. Leaving one’s residence due to a reasonable fear for health or safety, at the direction of law enforcement, or at the direction of another government agency.
8. All public and private in-person gatherings of more than 10 individuals are prohibited. The presence of more than 10 individuals performing functions of their employment is not a “gathering.” A “gathering” includes, but is not limed to, parties, celebrations, or other social events, whether they occur indoors or outdoors. This restriction does not apply to the gathering of family members living in the same residence. “Family members” include blood relations, adopted, step, and foster relations, as well as all individuals residing in the same household. Family members are not required to maintain physical distancing while in their homes.
9. Continued cessation of all in-person instruction at K-12 schools, public and private, for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Facilities providing child care services may remain open.
10. Institutions of higher education shall continue to cease all in-person classes and instruction, and cancel all gatherings of more than ten individuals. For purposes of facilitating remote learning, performing critical research, or performing essential functions, institutions of higher education may continue to operate, provided that physical distancing requirements are maintained.
11. Continued cessation of all reservations for overnight stays of less than 14 nights at all privately-owned campgrounds, as defined in § 35.1-1 of the Code of Virginia.
12. Continued closure of all public beaches as defined in § 10.1-705 of the Code of Virginia for all activity, except exercising and fishing. Physical distancing requirements must be followed.
13. Nothing in this Order shall limit:
(a) the provision of health care or medical services;
(b) access to essential services for low-income residents, such as food banks; (c) the operations of the media; (d) law enforcement agencies; or (e) the operation of government.
14. The continued waiver of § 18.2-422 of the Code of Virginia so as to allow the wearing of a medical mask, respirator, or any other protective face covering for the purpose of facilitating the protection of one’s personal health in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency declared by the State Health Commissioner on February 7, 2020, and reflected in Executive Order 51 declaring a state of emergency in the Commonwealth. Executive Order 51 is so further amended. This waiver is effective as of March 12, 2020. Violation of paragraphs 1, 2, 4, 8, 10, 11, 12 of this Order shall be a Class 1 misdemeanor pursuant to § 44-146.17 of the Code of Virginia. The Northern Virginia Region’s entrance into Phase One will be delayed and the restrictions above shall remain in place until 11:59 p.m., May 28, 2020.
Effective Date of this Executive Order
This Order shall be effective 12:00 a.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 and further amends Executive Order 55. Unless otherwise expressly provided herein, this Order shall remain in full force and effect until 11:59 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by further executive order.
Given under my hand and under the Seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Seal of the Office of the State Health Commissioner of the Commonwealth of Virginia, this 12th day of May, 2020.
Ralph S. Northam, Governor
______________________________________
M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA
State Health Commissioner
Attest:
Kelly Thomasson, Secretary of the Commonwealth
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 11, 2020; more testing, NoVa may delay opening, DMV closed to at least May 18th
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
State News
Businessman sentenced for fraud that targeted elderly homeowners
A Virginia Beach man was sentenced today to 11 years in prison for conducting a home modification loan fraud scheme that primarily targeted elderly homeowners in the Tidewater area.
In January, Gregory J. Ziglar was convicted of 16 charges following a two-week trial. According to court documents, from 2014 to 2017, orchestrated an extensive home improvement loan fraud in the Tidewater area that victimized banks and individual victims, many of whom were elderly. Ziglar developed a scheme to place individual homeowners into federally insured loans to do improvements on their homes, but instead, diverted funds to his own use. Ziglar conducted this scheme in the guise of a legitimate business using various company names and a fake name for himself in dealing with clients, banks, and contractors. He exploited a federal program designed to assist homeowners and tradesmen and advertised to homeowners that such funds could be used for any purpose. In order to obtain these loans, Ziglar submitted false estimates or purported agreements from contractors to justify these improvements. The homeowners received the loans and paid Ziglar an unlawful service fee for moving their loan application through the bank. They also paid him for the home improvements he promised to get done, but many times little or no work was done leaving the individual homeowners with loan debt and no improvements while leaving Ziglar with thousands in loan proceeds.
Elder abuse is an intentional or negligent act by any person that causes harm or a serious risk of harm to an older adult. It is a term used to describe five subtypes of elder abuse: physical abuse, financial fraud, scams and exploitation, caregiver neglect and abandonment, psychological abuse, and sexual abuse. Elder abuse is a serious crime against some of our nation’s most vulnerable citizens, affecting at least 10 percent of older Americans every year. Together with our federal, state, local and tribal partners, we are steadfastly committed to combating elder abuse and financial exploitation through enforcement actions, training and resources, research, victim services, and public awareness. This holistic and robust response demonstrates the unwavering dedication to fighting for justice for older Americans.
Kelly R. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge, Washington, D.C. Field Office, IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan, Jr. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian J. Samuels prosecuted the case.
State News
U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen recognizes Western District of Virginia law enforcement during National Police Week
In honor of National Police Week, U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement in the Western District of Virginia. The week will be observed Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 16, 2020.
“There is no more noble profession than serving as a police officer,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The men and women who protect our communities each day have not just devoted their lives to public service, they’ve taken an oath to give their lives in order to ensure our safety. And they do so not only in the face of hostility from those who reject our nation’s commitment to the rule of law but also in the face of evolving adversity – such as an unprecedented global health pandemic. This week, I ask all Americans to join me in saying ‘thank you’ to our nation’s federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers. Their devotion and sacrifice to our peace and security will not be taken for granted.”
“On a daily basis, police officers encounter situations and circumstances that put their lives at risk,” U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen stated today. “They also regularly witness unspeakable acts of violence, cruelty, and tragedy—horrors that, for most of us, would be unimaginable. Despite this—and the day-to-day reality of facing increased levels of anti-police bias—these brave men and women remain resolute, standing as the first and last line of defense between safety, security, and the rule of law on one side, and mayhem on the other. It is therefore appropriate that we take time this week to honor their sacrifice.”
In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty, and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve.
Based on data collected and analyzed by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 89 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2019, including one office here in the Western District of Virginia.
On February 4, 2019, Trooper Lucas Bartley Dowell was shot and killed as he and other members of the Virginia State Police’s Tactical Team made entry into a home to secure it for a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation.
Trooper Dowell had served with the Virginia State Police for four years and was assigned to the Appomattox Division. He is survived by his parents and sister
Comprehensive data tables about these incidents and brief narratives describing most of the fatal attacks are included in the sections of Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted, 2019.
The names of the fallen officers who have been added in 2020 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial will be read on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, during a Virtual Annual Candlelight Vigil. Because public events have been suspended as a result of COVID-19, the vigil will be live-streamed to the public at 8:00 PM (EDT). The online event can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNLEOMF.
Local News
Governor says religious services must be conducted according to the following requirements.
Given the public health implications of the 2020 global pandemic, the Commonwealth’s diverse faith community quickly adjusted in response to this unprecedented crisis. Therefore, it is important that the diverse faith communities in Virginia stay informed with local, state, and national officials using the links below:
CDC’s main COVID-19 Web page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Web page: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/
Virginia Governor’s COVID-19 Web page: https://www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/
Mandatory Requirements:
Religious services must strictly adhere to the following requirements:
Occupancy shall be limited to no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy of the room or facility in which the religious services are conducted.
Individuals attending religious services must be seated at least six feet apart at all times and must practice physical distancing at all times. Family members, as defined in Executive Order 61, Order of Public Health Emergency Three, maybe seated together. Mark seating in six-foot increments.
It is recommended that persons attending religious services be encouraged to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times (See CDC Use of Cloth Face Coverings guidance for more detailed information.).
No items must be passed to or between attendees, who are not family members as defined in EO 61, Order of Public Health Emergency Three.
Any items used to distribute food or beverages must be disposable and used only once and discarded.
Thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently contacted surfaces must be conducted prior to and following any religious service.
Post signage at the entrance that states that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted in the establishment.
Post signage to provide public health reminders regarding social distancing, gatherings, options for high-risk individuals, and staying home if sick (samples at the bottom of this document).
If any place of worship cannot adhere to the above requirements, it must not conduct in-person services. Other suggested guidance for faith communities and funeral directors can be found below.
Suggested Best Practices:
In addition to the requirements provided above, faith communities are encouraged to utilize the following best practices to the extent they are feasible:
Designate a health coordinator and/or health equity team who will be responsible for COVID-19 planning and preparation for your place of worship.
For the building:
o Conduct thorough cleaning before and between services.
o Use separate doors to enter and exit the establishment when possible.
o Allow interior doors to remain open to limit touching of door handles.
o Provide sanitizing stations throughout the building, particularly at entry and exit points.
o Consider installing touchless door entry systems or providing single-use barriers (i.e., paper towels) for use in touching the door and sink handles in bathroom facilities.
o Use messaging boards or digital messaging and social media for announcements to eliminate the use of bulletins and handouts.
For weekly religious services:
o Members are safer at home. Continue to provide and encourage the use of online streaming and drive-in options for people who can utilize these options. No place of worship should feel obligated to return to in-person worship before they are ready to do so.
o Consider holding multiple services, with time for thorough cleaning in between each service, to allow for greater distancing during services.
o Suspend the choir as part of services.
o Consider shorter services to avoid the need for people to use bathroom facilities.
o Consider limiting or suspending youth services until a safer time.
o Consider holding small group or separate services for senior citizens and other high-risk populations.
Consider making this the first service of the week, after thorough cleaning and disinfection of facilities have been performed.
Ensure the use of face coverings and physical distancing is maintained between individuals at this service.
Ensure social distancing in parking lots or common areas.
Consider discontinuing the use of common items (e.g., microphones, books, hymnals, scriptural texts) that may be shared between people and are difficult to clean. Consider assigning religious books to a family or individual that they can bring to each service, or use a projector for the display of sacred texts, scriptures, and songs.
When oils, water, ashes, or other materials are applied to a person’s forehead, self-application should be used, to the extent possible.
Discontinue shared meals and other activities where people may gather in groups (e.g., limit or suspend coffee stations, shared food, meet and greet time before and after services, etc.), except for essential food services for low-income residents.
Possible methods for religious services:
1. Drive-in/parking lot church: This is the safer model of religious service where social distancing may be maintained.
2. Sign-up worship services: This will limit the number of live worship services. Ask members, visitors, or guests to sign up for one live service per month, or every other week (in Phase 1). If needed, members can take turns between online and in-person worship services during this interim time. Allow space for impromptu visitors by registering fewer people (for each worship or religious service) than the maximum allowed per the occupancy restrictions.
3. Multiple gatherings during the week: A place of worship may divide the number of congregants by the maximum occupancy level and offer worship services at that level. Consider adding online services, multiple services on one day, or alternative services during the week and/or on Saturdays and Sundays.
4. Utilize multiple methods: As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, most places of worship lost the ability to gather in-person, but many gained a stronger online presence. Consider nurturing both aspects for at-risk individuals, as well as for the increased capacity to reach and serve those outside of the walls of the faith organization.
5. Adult-only services: This method asks parents of young children to alternate worship attendance (naturally reducing attendance, as one parent stays home with children).
6. Online-only: Take this approach if you are in a high-risk area, your place of worship is not yet prepared with the conditions outlined in the state guidelines for opening, you or a member of your family has COVID-19 symptoms, or the governing authorities have requested additional measures in the interest of public health.
Communication Resources:
Members and leaders of the diverse faith communities and funeral homes around the Commonwealth can receive a signage tool-kit and register to receive updated information from the Governor’s Office of Diversity and Partners in Prayer and Prevention from the Virginia Department of Health by contacting DEIDirector@governor.virginia.gov or OHE@vdh.virginia.gov
Resources to print and display:
Resources to print and display are available here.
Local News
Governor Northam announces Phase One guidelines to slowly ease public health restrictions
~ Phase One will begin no sooner than Friday, May 15 ~
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Order Sixty-One and presented a detailed framework for the first phase of the “Forward Virginia” plan to safely and gradually ease public health restrictions while containing the spread of COVID-19. Phase One guidelines will be implemented when the data meets the public health criteria outlined by the Commonwealth. The new executive order modifies public health guidance in Executive Order Fifty-Three and Executive Order Fifty-Five and establishes guidelines for Phase One.
The Governor’s phased approach is grounded in science and data and includes mitigation strategies to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus through enhanced safety practices. The plan allows localities to consider delaying implementation of Phase One guidelines based on local conditions.
“I am proud of the millions of Virginians who have stayed home and helped to flatten the curve, but our work is not done,” said Governor Northam. “These guidelines represent one step forward in a gradual process, establishing the necessary modifications to business operations to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure for employees and customers. When we move into this first phase, it will be important for Virginians to act cautiously—especially our most vulnerable populations, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions.”
Under Phase One, the Commonwealth will move to a Safer at Home strategy, which continues the ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people and maintains recommendations for social distancing, teleworking, and wearing face coverings. All businesses should make modifications to maintain six feet of physical distancing, increase cleaning and sanitization of high contact surfaces, and provide enhanced workplace safety measures.
Retail establishments will be allowed to operate at 50 percent occupancy, restaurant and beverage establishments may offer outdoor dining at 50 percent occupancy, personal grooming services may begin operating with one patron per service provider, and fitness centers may offer outdoor exercise services. Campgrounds may also begin taking reservations for short-term stays.
Places of worship have had a 10-person limit and have been allowed to hold drive-in services allowed. In Phase One, drive-in services may continue, and services may be held inside at 50 percent capacity. Specific guidelines for religious services can be found here.
Many of the restrictions put in place by Executive Order Fifty-Three will remain in place in Phase One. Entertainment and public amusement venues will remain closed and beaches will continue to be open only for exercise and fishing. Childcare centers remain open for children of working families. Overnight summer camps will remain closed in Phase One.
See more about the changes in Phase One below:
Phase One guidelines for specific sectors are available here.
View the graphs and slides from the Governor’s presentation here.
The full text of Executive Order Sixty-One and Order of Public Health Emergency Three is available here.
Watch the briefing on Friday, May 8 in this related story.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 8, 2020; Phase one, let’s wait one more week
